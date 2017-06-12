Reports: Iranian Police Say Four IS-Linked Suspects Killed In South

Iranian media are reporting that police have killed four gunmen linked to the extremist group Islamic State (IS).

Azizollah Maleki, the police chief in the southern province of Hormozgan, was quoted as saying on June 12 that his forces killed the “armed terrorists” the day before in a shoot-out near the southern town of Roudan.

Maleki said that an IS flag and four machine guns, bullets, and some explosives were seized during the operation. He added that two of those killed were foreigners.

Iran’s authorities have said five men involved in deadly attacks in Tehran last week were Iranians who joined the IS group in Iraq and Syria.

They also said that the mastermind behind the June 7 attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had been killed by security forces, while dozens of suspects were detained in connection with the assaults.

Based on reporting by Press TV, AP, Reuters, and AFP