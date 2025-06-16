Trump Heads For G7 Summit As Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates, Says US May Get Involved

President Donald Trump said the United States is not involved in the conflict between Iran and Israel, but as the archenemies launched a fresh barrage of air strikes at each other, he admitted it's "possible" that will change.

Speaking to reporters before departing for the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, Trump said the US would continue to support Israel, but stopped short of detailing further actions.

Earlier on June 15, in an interview with ABC News, Trump was asked whether the United States would become more engaged in the conflict that began three days earlier.

He responded: "We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved."

He added that he still hopes for a deal to end the fighting.

"I think it's time for a deal and we’ll see what happens. Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we’re gonna see what happens," he said.

Fresh blasts rocked Tehran through the afternoon on June 15.

Iranian news agencies reported one strike in the area of Vali-e Asr Square in the city center, and another in a neighborhood named for the air force, which has its headquarters there.

Earlier in the day, Israeli strikes hit Iran’s Defense Ministry, a natural gas processing plant, and two oil refineries among other targets, according to authorities and Iranian media reports.

Iranian state television reported that subway stations and mosques would be made available as bomb shelters.

In Israel, sirens went off across much of the country again around 4 p.m., warning of what would be Iran's first daytime aerial assault since the conflict began with Israel's initial surprise strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and missile facilities on June 13.

Amid fears the conflict could broaden across the Middle East, Yemen's Houthis said they fired missiles at Israel in coordination with Iran.

Nuclear Talks Canceled

The outbreak of air strikes forced the cancellation of a new round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, planned for June 15 in Oman.

Iran had described the talks as "meaningless" after the Israeli air strikes, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told state media that continuing the negotiations would be unjustifiable.

Araqchi accused Israel on June 15 of seeking to sabotage the talks, which according to him could have opened the way to an agreement.

He also said Israel's attacks had the support of the United States and that Iran was acting only in self-defense against foreign “aggression.” Araqchi added that if the Israeli strikes on Iran stop, then “our responses will also stop."

Explosions also were heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem throughout the morning hours, with the Israeli military urging citizens to seek cover in shelters following waves of Iranian drone and rocket strikes that killed at least 13 people and injured some 200 people since June 13.

Rescue crews on June 15 said at least 14 people were injured when an Iranian missile hit a home in northern Israel. The Magen David Adom emergency services provider later said a woman in her 20s had died.

Another strike in the Shephelah region of central Israel killed three people, including a 10-year-old boy, and injured about 100 others, officials said .

State-run Iranian news agency Tasnim -- which generally speaks for Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) -- on June 15 confirmed that Tehran had launched a new wave of drones and missiles at Israel.

A military spokesperson for Yemen's Houthis, Yehya Sarea, said in a televised address on June 15 that they had targeted the Israeli city of Jaffa a with several ballistic missiles in the previous 24 hours.

It was the first time an Iran-aligned group has publicly announced joint cooperation on attacks with Tehran.

More Strikes To Come

In Iran, meanwhile, a journalist for German news agency dpa reported seeing citizens lined up for miles in Tehran seeking to fuel their vehicles ahead of efforts to leave the city amid renewed Israeli air strikes.

“Tehran is burning," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote in Hebrew on social media .

Iran had earlier said that 78 people were killed and more than 320 injured there on the first day of Israel's attacks, and scores more on the second, including some 60 when a 14-storey apartment complex was brought down by a missile in Tehran. Iranian state TV said 29 of those killed in the apartment block strike were children.

The Iranian Health Ministry provided an update on June 15, saying 224 people have been killed since Israel’s attack began on June 13. Spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said that 1,277 other people were hospitalized and more than 90 percent of the casualties were civilians.

In the initial waves of attacks, Israel had appeared to avoid striking Iran's energy infrastructure amid rising world fuel prices, but Iran's Oil Ministry early on June 15 said Israeli strikes had hit two fuel depots in Tehran.

Earlier, Iranian state media said fire broke out at the South Pars gas field in the southern Bushehr Province during an Israeli attack.

In a video address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "In the near future, you will see Israeli Air Force planes over Tehran. We will attack every location and every target of the Ayatollah regime."

In a social media post on June 15, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to Iranians residing near weapons facilities, signaling what could be a further widening of the Israeli campaign. Around noon local time, explosions were heard again in Tehran.

Also on June 15, Iranian General Esmail Kosari said Tehran was considering whether to close the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world's most important shipping routes, with about a fifth of the world's oil passing through it.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, AP, AFP, and Reuters