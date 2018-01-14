Netanyahu Urges Macron To ‘Fix’ Iran Deal; Tehran Rejects Changes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told French President Emmanuel Macron it would be “wise” to the change the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, saying it would increase the chances of it remaining in effect.

Netanyahu’s phone call with the French leader on January 13 occurred one day after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that European partners fix the “flaws” in the current agreement or face a U.S. withdrawal from the pact.

According to a statement released by Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli leader told Macron that Trump's “remarks should be taken seriously, and whoever wants to keep the nuclear deal would be wise to fix it."

Netanyahu also told Macron the world should "strongly condemn the five crimes of the Iranian regime." He cited efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, developing ballistic missiles, supporting terror, regional aggression, and "the cruel repression of Iranian citizens."

Israel has said that Iran is dedicated to its destruction and that it supports global terror, claims echoed by Trump and other U.S. officials. It also accuses Tehran of backing Palestinian Islamic militants Hamas and Islamic Jihad and Lebanon's Shi’ite Hizballah.

A statement from the French presidency said Macron called for the "necessary respect" of the nuclear deal.

In a phone call on January 11, also stressed to Trump the importance of “strict application of the agreement and the importance of its respect by all of its signatories."

Along with France, the other signatories to the pact -- Britain, China, Germany and Russia – have urged the United States to continue to adhere to the agreement.

Tehran again on January 13 rejected the notion of any modification of the 2015 nuclear deal, which required it to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. It insists its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, while the United States and other countries claim it is trying to develop nuclear weapons.

In his announcement on January 12, Trump said he would extend sanctions relief to Iran under terms of the 2015 deal, leaving the accord intact for now. But he demanded that changes be made before the expiration of the next 120-day deadline or that the United States would pull out of the accord.

Among the changes Trump is demanding is that Iran allow more timely inspections of sites requested by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and an elimination of so-called “sunset clauses,” under which some of the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program expire over time.

In addition, the deal must state that Iran's nuclear effort and its missile programs are inseparable. U.S. and other officials have complained that Iran's ballistic-missile program can easily be converted for nuclear use.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters