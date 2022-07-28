Members Of Alleged Israel-Linked 'Spy Network' Arrested In Iran

Iranian police have arrested the leader and four other members of a suspected espionage network that Tehran says has links to Israeli intelligence services.

The announcement was made in a statement on July 28 by the counterespionage organization of Iran's law enforcement unit.



In the statement, published by the semiofficial Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA), authorities say the members of the network had been gathering "vital" information about Iran for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in exchange for financial rewards.



The Israeli prime minster's office, which oversees Mossad, declined comment on the reported arrests.



The members of the group were also suspected of spreading anti-Iran slogans and propaganda, the statement said.



They received training in sabotage and armed operation, the statement said, without offering any proof.



Iranian authorities seized advanced electronic equipment, SIM cards, and mobile phones from the members, the statement said.



Iran has repeatedly accused archenemy Israel of alleged acts of sabotage at its nuclear research facilities, as well as cyberattacks and assassinations of nuclear scientists.

With reporting by Reuters