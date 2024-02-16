Iran
Jailed Iranian Activist Bakhtiari Handed Additional Sentence
Jailed Iranian activist Manuchehr Bakhtiari, a vocal critic of the government whose son was killed in 2019 protests, has been handed an additional six months in prison for "insulting the leader of the Islamic Republic."
The human rights website HRANA said a verdict on the new charges was disclosed by Branch 6 of the Appeal Court in Qazvin on February 14. It did not say when the hearing was held.
The new charges against Bakhtiari follow another sentence handed down to him on January 9 by Branch 1 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Karaj, which condemned him to 18 years in prison and 74 lashes for "assembly and collusion with the intent to commit crimes against the security of the country," forming and managing a group in cyberspace with the purpose of "disrupting the country's security," spreading "lies," "propaganda against the system," and "disturbing public opinion."
Bakhtiari was violently arrested in April 2021 when security forces apprehended him at his Tehran home.
Following his arrest, he was convicted for his activism and sentenced to three years and six months in prison.
The November 2019 demonstrations in which Bakhtiari's son was killed brought thousands of citizens out on to the streets of more than 100 Iranian cities and towns to protest against the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices.
The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting slogans against the Iranian regime and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the 2019 protests, but Reuters estimated that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
The Islamic republic's leadership has a long history of harassing, arresting, and imprisoning the families of executed political prisoners and protesters who were killed. Officials fear that statements and actions by families of those killed will spark an outpouring of sympathy and further protests.
In recent months, pressure has intensified on the families seeking justice for those killed in the November 2019 protests and during the current wave of nationwide protests triggered by the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody following her arrest for allegedly wearing her Islamic head scarf improperly.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the recent unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Nine protesters have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Women's Activist Rashno Says She's Been Summoned To Serve Sentence At Tehran's Evin Prison
Iranian women's rights activist Sepideh Rashno, a vocal critic of the country's compulsory head scarf law, said she has been ordered to begin a prison sentence of three years and 11 months.
The activist, who was arrested in June 2022 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral, shared the news with her social media followers on February 15, noting that she also faces a travel ban.
The other woman in the altercation with Rashno threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without a hijab, or Islamic head scarf -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
In July 2022, several days after she disappeared, Iranian state television aired a video "confession" by Rashno in which she appeared to be in a poor physical state. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the video was recorded.
Rashno's sentence encompasses three years and seven months in prison for the initial altercation on the bus and an additional four months related to charges of "announcing her suspension from university," and a financial penalty for "attending court in her choice of attire" as she refused to wear a hijab.
Just weeks after Rashno's arrest, mass protests erupted around the country after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September 2022 while in police custody after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Rashno, 28, said she has been instructed to report to Evin Prison in the coming days to commence her sentence.
In her social media posts, she commented on the travel ban being imposed on her, saying “it holds little weight for someone with no plans to leave the country.”
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Reuters
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Subsidiary Of Central Bank of Iran, Other Entities And Individuals
The United States on February 14 said it had imposed sanctions on an Iranian subsidiary of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), two entities based in the United Arab Emirates, one based in Turkey, and three individuals for smuggling U.S. technology. The Treasury Department named the entities as CBI subsidiary Informatics Services Corporation, the U.A.E.-based Advance Banking Solution Trading DMCC, the U.A.E.-based Freedom Star General Trading, and the Turkish-based Ted Teknoloji Gelistirme Hizmetleri Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi. The Treasury Department said the CBI has played a critical role in providing financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force and Hizballah.
Two Explosions Rock Iranian Gas Pipelines, Disrupt Supplies
Two explosions at gas pipelines that officials are calling "sabotage and terrorist acts" have disrupted gas supplies to offices and industries across three provinces in Iran.
The blasts, in the provinces of Fars and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, were immediately labelled by authorities as acts of sabotage.
In an interview with state television, Saeed Aghli, the director of Iran's Gas Network Dispatching Center, said the explosions occurred around 1 a.m. local time on February 14. He added that they targeted the country's national gas lines but resulted in no casualties.
In response, authorities in Lorestan, Zanjan, and North Khorasan provinces announced cuts to gas supplies for offices and industries in order to prevent residential shortages. North Khorasan's Crisis Management Office also closed all compressed natural gas fuel stations for 24 hours as a precaution.
Fattah Karami, the governor of Borujen, and the head of the fire department in Borujen, said an explosion occurred in the national gas pipeline in the "Halvaei Pass" area near Borujen.
Ismail Ghazalsafli, the political-security deputy governor for Fars Province announced the second explosion, saying it hit a gas pipeline in Khorrambid. There were no casualties.
Authorities said they are treating the explosions as sabotage, with initial investigations pointing toward deliberate attacks on the gas pipeline infrastructure.
No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
4 Baluchis Sentenced To Death In Iran For Alleged Insurrection
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Court has handed death sentences to four ethnic Baluchis on charges of "baghy," meaning insurrection against a legitimate imam and the Islamic ruler of the country.
The individuals, identified as Eido Shahbakhsh, Abdul-Ghani Shahbakhsh, Abdul-Rahim Qanbarzehi Gorgij, and Suleiman Shahbakhsh, were implicated in what the court describes as "forming anti-revolutionary groups and being members of said groups."
The verdicts were issued by Branch 28 of the court, under the presidency of Mohammad Reza Amouzad Khalili, according to reports from Hengaw, a group that closely tracks human rights violations in Iran. The four men are currently being held at the Qezelhesar prison in Karaj.
The case has drawn widespread attention due to the complex history of the accused; notably, the first two defendants were previously acquitted and released in 2016 by Branch 1 of the Zahedan Islamic Revolutionary Court on identical charges, only to be rearrested shortly thereafter. Zahedan is the capital of of Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
Further controversy surrounds the case of Suleiman Shahbakhsh, who, according to the legal analysis website Dadban, is being held responsible for an incident dating back to when he was 12 years old. Shahbakhsh, along with Abdul-Rahim Kanbarzehi Gorgij, was apprehended in 2016 and accused of the murder of a Basij militia base head in Chah-Zard city.
The charge of "baghy" in the Islamic republic's legal system is defined as an "armed uprising against the regime," a crime that typically carries the death penalty.
In a related development, human rights organizations also highlighted the case of Pakshan Azizi, a Kurdish journalist and former political prisoner, who now faces the same charge of "baghy." Additionally, the Free Union of Iranian Workers reported that Shahab Naderi, a political prisoner, has been sentenced to death on similar grounds.
The cases have reignited debate over the application of the death penalty for political crimes in Iran and highlight concerns regarding the country's human rights record and its widespread use of the death penalty.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Iran Human Rights said in 2023 that more than 700 people were executed in Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Lawyer For Executed Iranian Protester Summoned To Court After Critical Remarks
Iranian lawyer Mahdokht Damghanpor, who had been critical of the judiciary and pointed out flaws in the case presented against executed protester Mohammad Qobadlou, has been summoned before a court for questioning.
Amir Raesian, another lawyer for Mohammad Qobadlou, said Damghanpor was summoned to the Media Court, where on February 12 he presented relevant documents it had requested.
"We invited the judiciary to a 'debate in the media,' but the judiciary preferred a 'trial in the Media Court,'" Raeisian said in a social media post.
The Islamic republic's judiciary has not commented on the matter.
Damghanpor has highlighted numerous issues in her client's case, saying in one media interview that "law and Shari'a were slaughtered in Qobadlou's execution."
Raeisian has repeatedly called the execution illegal, stating that it was carried out while a retrial petition was still in front of the Supreme Court.
Qobadlou, 23, was arrested during the protests that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran's morality police for an alleged head-scarf violation. He was charged with murder after being accused of running over police officers, killing one and injuring five.
Mohammad Qobadlou's mother and his lawyers stated that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that confessions were obtained from him at a time when he had no access to his medication.
Qobadlou was at least the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
His execution sparked outrage and condemnation both within Iran and internationally. Several human rights groups, including the Norway-based Iran Human Rights, have noted multiple flaws in the case.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Head Of UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Iran Is 'Not Entirely Transparent' About Its Atomic Program
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned on February 13 that Iran is “not entirely transparent” regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced that the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon “in our hands.” Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, just across the Persian Gulf, Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, alluded to remarks made this weekend by Ali Akbar Salehi. Since the collapse of a 2015 nuclear deal it struck with world powers, Iran has pursued nuclear enrichment just below weapons-grade levels.
Majority Of Iranians Shunning Workforce Amid Rise In Discontent
Almost six out of every 10 Iranians are neither employed or seeking work, while more than half of those who are employed also hold down a side job.
Ghasem Rostampor, the director-general of entrepreneurship and employment planning at the Labor Ministry, told the Tasnim News Agency that 58.5 percent of the country's population is considered inactive, which refers to individuals over the age of 15 who neither have a job nor are looking for one, a sign some analysts say shows the disaffection among younger Iranians with the current regime amid a crackdown on protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022.
The data contradicts claims by President Ebrahim Raisi's government that it has reduced the unemployment rate to 7.6 percent.
Details from data from the Statistical Center of Iran appear to show that the decrease in the unemployment rate is due to an increase in the country's inactive population instead of a surge in employment opportunities through government job-creation programs.
According to the Statistical Center, the number of active individuals -- those who either have jobs or are looking for work -- has decreased by 520,000 over the past four years, even though the population of those over 15 years of age grew by 2.9 million.
That means that since 2018 about 3.4 million people have given up looking for work and have joined the inactive population segment, the data shows.
The government's unemployment rate is a ratio of unemployed individuals to the country's active population, thus leaving out a large segment of Iranians who are of working age.
The Parliamentary Research Center recently warned about the rise in the inactivity rate of Iran's workforce, especially among younger Iranians. It says the real unemployment rate in the country is about 2.5 times higher than the government's statistics show.
Further distorting the government's data is the fact that official statistics include as employed those who work only one hour a week. Among the 24.8 million employed individuals in the country, 2 million are considered underemployed as they work less than 44 hours a week.
Another growing issue, Rostampor said, is that many those individuals listed as employed do not have formal contracts, thus depriving them of many benefits.
In September 2023, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
The index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The most recent index also showed that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces reported a reading surpassing the national average, highlighting countrywide discontent.
Several protests have been held by Iranians over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians have also demonstrated gainst a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Uncle Of Amini Jailed For Supporting Iranian Protesters
An uncle of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction, has been handed a stiff prison sentence for comments he made about the protests sparked by his niece's death that were critical of the Islamic regime.
Safa Aeli, according to Hengaw, a group that closely tracks human rights violations in Iran, was sentenced by Branch 1 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the western city of Saqqezto to a total of five years, four months, and 17 days in prison on charges of "participation in a gathering and conspiracy against internal security," "propaganda against the system," and "insulting the leader of the Islamic Republic."
Aeli was arrested by security forces in a raid on his home on September 21, the eve of the first anniversary of Amini's death, which triggered massive unrest around the country. Hengaw said he was "brutally assaulted" during his 42 days in detention before being released on bail.
According to Hengaw, the most severe sentence is for the conspiracy charge, for which he was handed three years, six months, and one day. According to Iranian law, that sentence will be the only one carried out.
Hengaw added that one-third of the conspiracy sentence is suspended for three years, conditional upon Aeli refraining from associating with anyone arrested during September commemorations of the anniversary of Amini's death. He must also report to the Intelligence Office and complete three educational, ethical, and religious courses.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests rose in the months before and just after the first anniversary of Amini's death.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger further unrest.
Reports indicate that on the anniversary of Amini's death, security forces prevented her family from visiting her grave.
The public anger at Amini's death has been widely seen as one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
At least 500 people have been killed around the country since the authorities began the current crackdown on her sympathizers, with thousands more detained or harassed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Marks 45th Anniversary Of Islamic Revolution As Tensions Grip Wider Middle East
Iran marked the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on February 11 amid tensions gripping the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons, and banners with revolutionary and religious slogans. In Tehran, crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans, and carried placards with the traditional “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” written on them. There was a heavy security presence in major cities across the country. The anniversary came a month after a deadly attack by the extremist Islamic State group in Kerman that left at least 95 people dead.
Iranian Prisoner Has 4 Fingers Amputated For Theft Charge He Denies
An Iranian prisoner has had four of his fingers amputated after being accused of stealing five sheep from a farm owned by a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a charge the man denies.
The Iran Human Rights organization said the sentence to cut off four fingers from the hand of a 34-year-old prisoner, identified only as Yousef T., was carried out last summer in the central prison of Qom, central Iran. It was not previously reported.
According to an informed source cited by the organization, Yousef T. insisted on his innocence throughout the 13 months he was detained in prison before the sentence was carried out. The man was a builder working at the farm when he was accused.
"Amputating a man's fingers for the alleged theft of a few sheep by a corrupt regime whose officials compete in billion-dollar thefts and embezzlement, demonstrates the utmost cruelty and immorality of this system,"
said Mahmud Amiri Moghadam, the director of the Iran Human Rights organization.
Mahmud Amiri Moghadam, the organization's director, added: "[Supreme Ruler Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei, the officials, and the judges of the judiciary, as well as the executors of these medieval sentences, must be held accountable for such crimes."
Under Islamic law enforced in Iran, repeat offenders face amputation of their fingers for theft. Despite widespread criticism, the sentence of amputation for theft continues to be carried out regularly in Iranian prisons.
Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, has described the punishment as "a horrifying display of the Iranian authorities' assault on human rights and human dignity."
The D.C.-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran (ABC) says it has collected reports on at least 356 sentences of amputation issued since the 1979 revolution, adding that the real number is believed to be many times higher.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Authorities Block Bar Association From Electing New Leadership
Iranian authorities, in a move that has raised concerns about the independence of legal professionals in the country, have effectively blocked the National Union of Bar Associations of Iran from holding elections for its executive board.
According to Vakil Press, a website focusing on news about Iranian lawyers, the disruption began when the Tehran Public Places Administration issued a letter to the Parsian Evin Hotel, slated to host the Bar Association's national convention, telling hotel management to ensure the convention does not take place.
Ali Shayanmanesh, vice president of the Fars Province Bar Association, wrote on the X social media platform that power to the hotel was cut off when the meeting was not canceled.
In a bid to salvage the meeting, the elections were be moved to the Central Bar Association's premises, but not enough members attended the new venue and the meeting failed to reach a quorum.
The report comes amid heightened pressure from the Islamic republic's judiciary on independent lawyers, especially those handling the cases of civil and union activists, particularly since the start of the Women, Life, Freedom protests in Iran in September 2022.
A report by a coalition of Iranian human rights activists last June stated that, since the nationwide protests began, at least 129 lawyers in Iran have faced judicial harassment.
The buildup to the convention was fraught with controversy, highlighted by a decree from the 5th branch of the Supreme Disciplinary Court for Judges that challenged the legal status of the Bar Association and its elections.
Additionally, a letter from the judiciary's legal deputy was circulated, advocating for the cancellation of the elections, a stance was echoed by the judiciary's legal and parliamentary affairs deputy, who had earlier called for the elections to be scrapped.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Little Room For Negotiation Between Iran And U.S. Amid Middle East Tensions
Like two heavyweight boxers, the United States and Iran circle the ring -- flexing their muscles without stepping close enough to actually trade blows. It is clear that neither wants to fight, but they also have no interest in settling their stark differences.
That is how experts say Washington and Tehran have dealt with each other for more than four decades, only changing their stance when it is mutually beneficial.
Tensions have soared between the two foes, who have no formal diplomatic ties, amid the fallout from Israel’s devastating war in the Gaza Strip. But despite calls for de-escalation, observers say there is little room for détente.
"I've rarely seen a situation in which the tensions have been so high and the exit ramps are nearly nonexistent and there were no real channels of communication between the two sides," said Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group.
“And that makes the current situation even more dangerous, because there's plenty of space for miscommunication and misunderstanding," Vaez added.
Current tensions in the Middle East have had deadly consequences even as each side tries to avoid getting drawn into a direct military confrontation.
The United States has hit Iran-backed militants in response to attacks against U.S. forces and interests in the region, including the deaths of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan last month, while underscoring that its aim is de-escalation.
Iran, which like the United States has said that it does not want war, has continued to back militant groups that make up its so-called “axis of resistance” against Israel and the West, while calling for diplomacy to resolve the crisis.
Tehran and Washington have carefully avoided direct conflict, but are in no position to work out their differences even if they wanted to, experts say.
Washington and Tehran have not had formal diplomatic ties since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, leaving them to negotiate through back-channels or third states when needed.
But political and ideological pressures at home -- amplified ahead of a parliamentary vote in Iran in March and a presidential election in the United States in November -- has meant that neither side is looking to back away any time soon from the stark red lines the two have drawn.
Avenues For Diplomacy
"There are ways that communication can be had between the two countries, and they do so,” said Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the U.S.-based Middle East Institute. “But they tend to do it on select files, or moments of crisis."
Vatanka said those lines of communication include Iran’s envoy to the United Nations who resides in New York and the Swiss Embassy in Tehran which handles American interests in the Islamic republic. There are also third-party mediators, including Qatar, Oman, and Iraq, he said.
The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap worked out in September, which followed years of secret negotiations involving Gulf states and Switzerland, is the most recent example.
Under that deal, four Americans held hostage in Iran were released in exchange for Washington unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue held up in South Korea.
As part of the agreement, according to Vaez, "Iran committed to rein in groups that were targeting U.S. interests in Iraq and Syria" and Washington received a commitment that Tehran would not supply ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine.
Shortly after Iran-backed Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, carried out its deadly assault on Israel on October 7, the unfrozen Iranian funds came under intense scrutiny. Republicans in the United States who are gearing up for the presidential election in November have been particularly vocal in criticizing the deal worked out by the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden.
In response, Washington worked out an agreement with Qatar, where the unfrozen Iranian funds were moved and to be released only for humanitarian purposes, to prevent Tehran from accessing them at all. But the deal has remained a hot-button issue.
The Gaza war and the ensuing resumption of attacks on U.S. forces and interests by Iran-backed groups have attracted even more political discord.
After Israel's large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, Iran-backed militant groups have carried out attacks in solidarity with Hamas. The Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen have targeted maritime shipping and U.S. naval forces in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Iran-backed militias in Iraq killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan in a drone attack.
That, in turn, has led to U.S. and U.K. attacks on Huthi targets in Yemen, and by the United States against Iran-backed militias and Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq.
Iran, for its part, has said that the axis of resistance, which it denies directing, would continue to carry out strikes until a permanent cease-fire is worked out to stop what it calls a genocide in Gaza. And in what was widely seen as a show of its capability to strike back in the event Iran itself is attacked, it has launched ballistic missile strikes against "enemy" targets in Iraq, Pakistan, and Syria, the latter of which showcased that Israel was within striking distance.
The recent spike in violence came after the United States had experienced "the longest period of quiet in the Middle East" from March until the Hamas assault on October 7, Vaez said.
That relative peace came about not because of displays of power, but because Iran and the United States were negotiating, Vaez said.
"It wasn't because the U.S. had flexed its military muscle and deterred Iran, it was because it was engaged in diplomatic understandings with Iran that came to fruition and culminated in a detainee deal," Vaez said.
Tehran and the United States, currently trading threats of ever-stronger responses, "are seeking to pressure each other into greater flexibility," said Trita Parsi, co-founder of the Washington-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
"Both would like to get back to the truce they enjoyed prior to the October 7 attacks" by Hamas against Israel, Parsi said in written comments. "But whether the political will is available for real de-escalation remains unclear."
"President Biden has been unmovable in his opposition to a cease-fire in Gaza thus far," Parsi said, referring to mounting calls for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. "And without such a cease-fire, real de-escalation remains very unlikely."
Military Message
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 6, halfway through his latest trip to the Middle East to reduce regional tensions, that a proposal for a temporary cease-fire put together with the help of Qatar and Egypt and presented to Hamas and Israel, was "possible and, indeed, essential."
While details of the proposal have not been made public, Blinken said that the goal is to use any pause in fighting to address humanitarian and reconstruction needs in Gaza and "to continue to pave a diplomatic path forward to a just and lasting peace and security for the region."
Asked by RFE/RL whether Washington is employing any diplomatic means, either directly or indirectly, to decrease tensions with Iran, a U.S. State Department spokesperson pointed to recent strikes carried out against Iranian-backed groups in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.
"Our military response to the killing of three U.S. service members by Iran-aligned militia groups and our continued action to degrade the Huthis’ ability to threaten international shipping sends the clearest message of all: the United States will defend our personnel and our interests," a U.S. State Department spokesman said in written comments on February 7.
"When we are attacked, we will respond strongly, and we will respond at a time and place of our choosing," the spokesman said.
Prior to the deadly attack on the U.S. base in Jordan, there had been reports of Washington using third states to send a nonmilitary notice to Iran.
Shortly after the Hamas assault on Israel in October, the U.S. Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said that a congressional delegation to China had asked Beijing to exert its influence with Tehran to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading.
In early January, the Lebanese news publication Al-Ahed News quoted Iran's ambassador to Syria as saying that a delegation from an unidentified Gulf state had carried a message from the United States seeking to reduce the risk of an expanded regional conflict.
The U.S. State Department spokesperson said that beyond the recent U.S. strikes, "our message to Iran, in public and in private, has been a singular one: cease your support for terrorist groups and militant proxies and partners."
Washington welcomes "any efforts by other countries to play a constructive role in trying to prevent these Iran-enabled attacks from taking place," the spokesperson added, but referred to White House national-security spokesman John Kirby's February 6 comment that "I know of no private messaging to Iran since the death of our soldiers in Jordan over a week ago.”
Lack Of Vision
The limits of diplomacy between the United States and Iran, according to Vatanka, "is not a lack of the ability to communicate, the problem is a lack of vision" to repair relations.
For political reasons and for a long time, Vantanka added, neither side has been interested in mending the bad blood that has existed between the two countries going back to 1979.
"Right now, the White House cannot afford to talk to Iran at a time when so many of Biden's critics are saying he's too soft on the Iranian regime," Vatanka said. "On the other hand, you've got an Iranian supreme leader who is 84 years old. He's really keen on two things: not to have a war with the Americans, because he doesn't think that's going to go well for Iran or his regime. But at the same time, he doesn't want to see the Americans return to Tehran anytime soon. Certainly not when he's alive."
This, Vatanka explained, is because Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini "does not think the Americans want anything other than the fundamental objective of bringing about the end of the Islamic republic."
The other major voice in Iranian foreign policy -- the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps -- also see anti-Americanism as a worthwhile instrument to further their ideological and political aims at home and abroad, according to Vatanka.
"They think anti-Americanism is the ticket to mobilize the Islamic world around their flag and around their leadership," Vatanka said.
More moderate voices when it comes to Iran's foreign policy, Vatanka said, are labeled as traitors and weak and “are today essentially marginalized."
Iranian Retailer Digikala Charged Over Mugs Prosecutor Says 'Insult' Islam
Prominent Iranian online retailer Digikala has been charged with publishing "insulting images of the sacred" over some of the products it offers to its customers.
The judiciary's official news agency, Mizan, on February 8 said the Tehran Prosecutor's Office filed the charges against Digikala's website. It did not provide details about the images in question, but some social media users circulated pictures of mugs sold by the retailer that are inscribed with the name "Fatima Zahra."
Fatima Zahra was the daughter of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, although it is not clear if the name on these mugs refers to her specifically as it is a widely used name for girls in religious Iranian families.
The news comes one day after the Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, published a report highlighting criticism of products advertised on the online store.
Tasnim said it was "unclear which responsible and supervisory entity considers itself obligated to address this norm-breaking behavior" and called on "judicial and supervisory bodies" to "use other tools that increase the deterrent against committing these acts, in addition to the usual and customary leniencies."
In July, Digikala's administrative building was sealed by Tehran's Morality Police after images showing Digikala's female employees without their mandatory Islamic hijabs circulated on social media.
In a statement published by Digikala on February 9, the company apologized for any "allegations of insulting the sacred" and said it will implement oversight measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.
Some people on social media defended Digikala noting that many individuals in Iran bear religious names and that writing the name "Fatima Zahra" on a mug does not necessarily have to be connected to the daughter of the Islamic prophet.
Insulting Islam in Iran can result in the death penalty.
In 2023, Iran executed two men, Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Man Wielding Weapons Killed By Police After Seizing Hostages On Swiss Train
Swiss police say a 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker was killed by police after he used an axe and a knife to seize more than a dozen hostages for several hours on a train in western Switzerland. No passengers were injured. The man took the hostages in the evening on February 8 and police, alerted by passengers, sealed off the area while the train was stopped in the town of Essert-sous-Champvert, police in the French-speaking Vaud region said. The man, speaking Farsi and English, demanded the train engineer join the 15 hostages. Nearly four hours after the incident began, police stormed the train.
Iran Has 'So Much To Lose' In Direct War With Israel And The United States
Since Israel launched its war in the Gaza Strip, Iranian-backed militant groups have attacked Israeli and U.S. targets across the Middle East in a show of support for Palestinians.
While Iran has flexed its muscles in the region since the war erupted in October, Tehran has avoided taking direct military action against Israel and its key ally, the United States.
Experts say the Islamic republic sees a direct war against its archfoes as a threat to its fragile domestic stability and its own survival.
Iran has “so much to lose in a short-term war,” said Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “[It] brings in all sorts of questions about the future of the Islamic republic.”
A Matter of Survival
The possibility of a direct U.S.-Iranian military confrontation increased after a Tehran-backed militia in Iraq killed three American soldiers in a drone strike in Jordan on January 29.
But Tehran has struck a conciliatory tone since the attack, wary of U.S. strikes on Iranian territory.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on February 2 that the country “will not start any war” but will respond strongly if “anyone wants to bully us.”
Raz Zimmt, a senior researcher at the Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), said that regime survival is the clerical establishment’s “top objective” and any war with Israel and the United States would be an existential threat to the Islamic republic.
The Iranian establishment has had to contend with multiple domestic crises in recent years, including rising civil unrest and a faltering economy.
The September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini -- detained for allegedly not properly observing Iran’s strict dress code for women -- sparked months of deadly nationwide protests that posed one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic republic in decades.
The authorities cracked down on the demonstrations, killing hundreds and arresting thousands of protesters.
The clerical establishment has long maintained that it derives its legitimacy from the will of the people. But that claim has been increasingly questioned in recent years.
The parliamentary elections in 2020 and the presidential vote in 2021 saw record-low turnouts, with less than half of eligible voters casting their ballots in both elections.
There are similar concerns about a poor turnout in the upcoming parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections scheduled for next month.
The authorities have also grappled with a worsening economy that has been crippled by international sanctions and government mismanagement, leading to soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty.
“Foreign policy decisions are not directly impacted by public opinion,” Zimmt said. “Nonetheless, the regime's need to prevent needless domestic disturbances in Iran undoubtedly shapes its choices.”
Military Prowess
For years, Iranian military officials have bragged about the country’s arsenal of drones and missiles. But experts say Iran lacks the military prowess to challenge Israel and the United States.
“Iran is well aware that Israel has a clear operational and intelligence advantage over it in a direct military conflict, both defensively and offensively,” Zimmt said.
Aside from having a conventionally superior military, Israel also has a nuclear deterrent, said John Krzyzaniak, a research associate at the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control.
Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, with the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative estimating that Israel has around 90 nuclear warheads.
Under decades of sanctions, Iran has invested heavily in developing domestic weapons programs, resulting in cheap and effective drones and missiles.
Iranian officials have boasted that some of its weapons have been developed specifically to hit Israel. For example, officials have claimed that a Fattah ballistic missile can reach Tel Aviv in 400 seconds.
For the time being, Iranian concerns about engaging in direct confrontation with Israel seem to outweigh its desire to exact revenge."-- Raz Zimmt, Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies
But Vatanka said this is only “psychological warfare against the Israelis” and meant to “enhance the Islamic republic’s image” as the “sole guardian or promoter of the Palestinian cause.”
Krzyzaniak stated that Iran’s missiles can “pose a serious threat” to Israel while its attack drones like the Shahed-136 can “wreak havoc on a civilian population” if fired in large numbers. But he said Israel still maintains military superiority.
That is why, Krzyzaniak said, Iran will continue to rely on unconventional warfare and its asymmetric capabilities.
“A guerrilla warrior never attacks the enemy head on,” he added.
By using the so-called “axis of resistance,” Iran’s loose-knit network of proxies and militant groups who aid it in opposing Israel and the United States, Tehran “reduces the possibility of Iranian casualties and significant assets being damaged” inside the country, according to Zimmt.
This allows Iran to “fight Israel through its regional partners on multiple fronts, albeit with a restricted scope,” he said.
Experts say that Iran’s reluctance to avenge the deaths of at least 10 members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria and Lebanon since early December further strengthens the argument that Tehran wants to avoid a war.
Last month, Iran carried out missile strikes on targets in Syria, Iraq, and Pakistan that were widely seen as a warning to Israel and the United States.
But Zimmt said Iran has avoided an escalation that would lead to a war with Israel and the United States.
“For the time being, Iranian concerns about engaging in direct confrontation with Israel seem to outweigh its desire to exact revenge,” he added.
Meta Bans Accounts Of Iran's Supreme Leader, Likely For Pro-Hamas Posts
Meta has removed accounts run by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Instagram and Facebook for posts in support of the Palestinian group Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
“We have removed these accounts for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy,” a spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta told RFE/RL in a statement.
The policy includes organizations backlisted by the U.S. government.
Meta did not explicitly reference Hamas, but Khamenei has praised the group’s surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people and 253 others being taken hostage and brought to the Hamas-controlled enclave of Gaza. Israel responded by launching a deadly offensive against the extremists.
“We kiss the foreheads and arms of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime,” Khamenei said in a speech three days after the attack.
Iran is a major backer of Hamas but has denied any involvement in the group’s attack on Israel.
Tehran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, said in an interview with NBC News on February 7 that Iran has been arming, training, and “empowering” Palestinian militant groups.
The U.S. State Department in 2020 estimated that Iran “has historically provided up to $100 million annually in combined support” to Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
Meta said in October that it would remove “praise and substantive support” for Hamas.
Khamenei’s office maintains several accounts in various languages on popular social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, all of which are blocked in Iran.
The Iranian leader’s Persian account on Instagram, which had more than 5 million followers, is among the accounts that were removed.
Prior to its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, X, formerly known as Twitter, banned several accounts associated with Khamenei’s office for posting content threatening former U.S. President Donald Trump.
More Iranian Students Barred From Studies Over Protest Activities As Crackdown Continues
At least five students at Tehran's Soore University have been barred from attending classes next semester without being given due process as authorities continue to crack down on any signs of dissent on campus.
The country's Student Guild Councils reported on their Telegram channel on February 7 that Soore University has "suspended at least five students, depriving them of their right to education for the upcoming term" for activities that were deemed unacceptable.
According to the channel, the suspensions were carried out "without the conduct of disciplinary committees and legal process, with students being summoned only by the university's cultural deputy to receive their suspension orders."
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere in Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
However, the crackdown has not been limited to students.
This week, Ahmad Shekarchi, a sociology professor at Beheshti University in Tehran, announced the university's decision to cancel his teaching contract, making him the latest in a growing line of educators to lose their jobs for supporting students and their protests.
The Khabaronline website reported on February 7 that Tehran University and the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, have fired 26 professors, while Azad University, with 14 professors being fired, has reported the highest number of professors being fired or suspended over the past two years.
In September, the Etemad newspaper published a list of 52 professors dismissed from Iranian universities, stating that the recent wave of faculty dismissals began with the onset of President Ebrahim Raisi's government in 2021 and has only intensified in the wake of the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's Islamic dress code.
Many have faced punishments such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Envoy To Kabul Sees Afghanistan As Part Of Tehran's 'Axis Of Resistance'
Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan and the head of its embassy in Kabul says Tehran includes the war-torn country as part of is "axis of resistance" -- a loose-knit network of Iranian-backed proxies and militant groups that aid it in opposing the West, Arab foes, and primarily Israel.
Active in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, the network allows Iran to create chaos in enemy territory while maintaining a position of plausible deniability that it is directly involved.
Speaking on Tehran's Ofogh television network on February 6, Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that under the right conditions, more than one brigade of "martyrdom-seeking" forces could go to Gaza from Afghanistan to support Hamas, another member of the axis which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.
Amid intense fighting between Hamas and Israel, Iran has been increasingly vocal about the prospect of additional firepower entering the fray to score a victory for the so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel.
"In what we see in Afghanistan today, it is apparent that Afghanistan is part of the 'axis of resistance.' If there is a situation and a necessity, more than one brigade of 'martyrdom-seeking' forces can go to Gaza in support of Gaza," Qomi said during the interview.
RFE/RL sought comments from officials of the Taliban-led government, but spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to the inquiries.
"Martyrdom-seeking" forces often refer to those who carry out suicide attacks in Afghanistan and other countries. The Taliban, which used such forces in its nearly two-decade-long war against NATO-led forces and the security forces of the former republic, is known for this tactic.
Mujahid told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi in January 2021 that a "martyrdom-seeking" battalion would be incorporated into the special forces of the Defense Ministry run by the Taliban.
Aziz Maarij, a former Afghan diplomat in Iran, said Qomi's statement may be an attempt by Iran to drag Afghanistan into its sphere by involving it in the Gaza conflict.
"The innocent Muslims being killed by Israeli oppression in Gaza is a tragedy, but this war is political, competitive, and proxy, in which Iran is involved. It seeks revenge against America and to challenge its rivals by dragging Afghanistan into these issues," Maarij told Radio Azadi.
While Qomi did not specify who or which group could send a "martyrdom-seeking" brigade to Gaza, Iran has been previously accused of sending Afghans to fight in its proxy wars.
Recently, some Iranian media reported the death of Seyed Hamzah Alavi, born in Afghanistan's Parwan Province and a veteran fighter of the Fatemiyoun Division in Syria.
The Fatemiyoun Division is considered a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, which has recruited thousands of Afghan citizens to fight in Syria.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Dari by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Iranian Journalists Detained After Security Forces Raid Media Outlet Offices
Iranian security forces raided a building housing the editorial office of the Fardaye Eghtesad media outlet, detaining an unknown number of its journalists for hours at their workplace in a sign that a crackdown by authorities on free speech continues.
Families of the journalists have gathered outside the media building near Tehran's Argentina Square, seeking answers as to why the raid on the economic news website was conducted.
The journalists have been unreachable by mobile phone since early afternoon on February 5, while some local media reported the group is still unable to leave the office.
The exact number of individuals being held in the building is not known, nor is which law enforcement entity conducted the raid.
Fardaye Eghtesad's social media accounts have been inactive since the action was launched.
The Modara website reported that families of the detained journalists approached the editorial office soon after the news broke, discovering that mobile phones and personal items of the journalists had been seized.
A family member of one of the journalists told the website that approximately 30 journalists work for the media outlet. Since February 5, three have been allowed to leave but they have not publicly spoken on what happened.
The Journalists' Club reported that security agents visited the Fardaye Eghtesad office, staying late into the night to inspect the premises and interrogate the site's journalists.
Fardaye Eghtesad, known for its liberal stance, is led by Ali Mirzakhani.
Several journalists have criticized the lack of a clear explanation from official authorities, even to the families of those detained, nearly one day after the raid began. They described the action as an attempt to instill fear among media professionals in Iran.
Maryam Shokrani, a journalist for the Shargh newspaper, reported that her vehicle was seized while trying to ascertain the status of her colleagues at Fardaye Eghtesad. Officers told her she was being punished for failing to adhere to the hijab law.
Some journalists have labeled the incident as a "hostage-taking" by security institutions against the media outlet and its staff.
For years, journalists in Iran have been under pressure, frequently arrested, jailed, and banned from working under various pretexts.
The harsh measures against journalists come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested since the 2022 death of Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Authorities Keep Up Pressure On Teachers Over Support Of Protests
Several Iranian teachers have been disciplined or have been called for questioning by authorities for their support of the country's students in their protests against the regime for its crackdown on freedoms and general concerns about eroding living standards in the country.
According to the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, one teacher from the southwestern city of Lordegan has lost his position, while four teachers in Mamasani, Fars Province, were summoned by the authorities to give a defense for charges of "assembly and collusion against national security."
The council said Rouhollah Gerehgosha, Shokrollah Ahmadi, Jan Mohammad Ahmadi, and Ali Ahmadi, who were previously detained for their involvement in supporting the students, are the four to have been summoned.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Saeidi Aboueshaqi, a teacher from Lordegan in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, announced that the Supreme Court has upheld his dismissal due to his support for the nationwide protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022.
On February 4, Saeidi posted on Instagram that the Supreme Court confirmed the initial verdict, stating he was dismissed for "protest activities" in recent years, for being "the voice of the oppressed and tortured people," and for "sympathizing and assisting the families seeking justice."
The activist HRANA news agency had previously reported that the Administrative Offenses Board of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari accused Aboueshaqi of meeting with families of protest victims and posting content on social media that was deemed supportive of "hostile groups," leading to his dismissal from the education department.
The spate of convictions and sentences are part of a long-running campaign by authorities against educators in Iran.
Several protests have been held by teachers over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
That campaign has been coupled with a wave of repression against educators for their involvement in protests over the past year in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini.
According to a report published by the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council in June, "over 250 teachers and cultural union activists were arrested, imprisoned, dismissed, or exiled" in the 2022 alone, and "cases have been fabricated against many teachers."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Dissident Iranian Filmmaker Says He Has Been Handed Additional 61 Months In Prison
Imprisoned dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Nourizad said he has been sentenced to an additional 61 months in prison based on charges filed against him while he has been incarcerated in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
In a phone call from Evin Prison, Nourizad said the prison warden had informed him that the sentence was handed down because of his protest activities within the prison and for "breaking the ward's telephones."
"When I see a major theft, I cannot remain silent. Nearly 900 billion rials ($1.5 million) were stolen from the total funds of Iranian prisoners.... Everyone else chose to remain silent, but I protested and took action," he said.
Nourizad, a former journalist for the conservative Kayhan daily, is one of the 14 civil and political activists who in June 2018 called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The outspoken Nourizad, who has written and directed several films, has since 2019 been serving a prison sentence totaling over 17 years.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the final say on almost every important decision in Iran, is considered a red line by the regime and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Nourizad was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, two years of exile, and a two-year ban from leaving the country. A court ruling in August last year reduced his sentence to eight months in jail, 74 lashes, and one year of exile.
Before this, Nourizad had been sentenced in two separate cases during his imprisonment.
He said in the call that he did not attend the court for this latest case, did not accept the verdict, and did not protest it.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
American Porn Star's Trip To Iran Triggers Outrage, Accusations Of Hypocrisy
Iranian women can be detained, fined, or even jailed for simply not covering their hair in public.
So, when the authorities permitted an American porn star to visit the Islamic republic, angry Iranian social media users were quick to accuse officials of hypocrisy.
Whitney Wright traveled last week to Tehran, where she posted photos of herself covered head-to-toe at landmarks in the capital, including the former U.S. Embassy that now serves as a museum.
“I'm sharing exhibits from a museum that are never seen," Wright wrote on Instagram. "It's not an endorsement of the government.”
But Iranian social media users have accused her of promoting the clerical regime in Iran, where pornography is strictly banned.
Wright is an advocate for Palestinians and a critic of Israel, a stance shared by Tehran. Iran views Israel as its archenemy and backs Hamas, the Palestinian extremist group that is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.
The porn actress, whose posts on Instagram have since been deleted, left the country and arrived in neighboring Iraq on February 4. But that has not curbed the tide of criticism aimed at the 32-year-old and the Iranian authorities.
“American porn star Whitney Wright is in Iran, my birth country, where women are killed for simply showing their hair and being true to themselves,” Masih Alinejad, a U.S.-based Iranian activist and opposition figure, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 4.
Iran’s Chastity and Hijab Law requires women and girls above the age of 9 to adhere to a strict Islamic dress code that includes wearing a hijab, or head scarf, in public. Offenders, often charged with promoting immorality, can be fined, imprisoned, and even deprived of their civil rights.
In late 2022, Iran was rocked by months of protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was detained for allegedly not properly observing the hijab. Hundreds were killed and thousands detained as the authorities cracked down on the nationwide demonstrations.
Despite the criticism, Wright defended her trip.
“Do you guys want me to apologize for…going to a museum?” she wrote on Instagram, before criticizing “some” of her critics for “shamelessly” supporting Israel.
Iranians also criticized the authorities for violently cracking down on women over the mandatory hijab but permitting foreigners who openly engage in activities deemed illegal by the Islamic republic to visit Iran.
“You punish people of this country in various methods for removal of the hijab but you allow a porn actress to come here for tourism!?" Iranian actor Setareh Pesiani wrote on Instagram.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on February 5 said he had “no information” about Wright’s visit.
“Citizens of other countries do not travel to Iran through the Foreign Ministry,” he said, without elaborating.
The United States advises its citizens against all travel to Iran due to the “risk of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary arrest of U.S. citizens.”
American citizens can only travel to Iran as part of an organized tour or with a state-appointed guide.
Wright’s trip is not the first controversial visit to Iran by a Western porn star.
British adult film actress Candy Charms traveled to Tehran in 2016 for plastic surgery and posted a picture on Instagram that showed her wearing a head scarf.
Conservatives criticized the administration of moderate former President Hassan Rohani for granting her a visa.
When asked about Charms’ visit, Hassan Qashqavi, a deputy foreign minister at the time, credited the high moral standards of the Iranian authorities for not recognizing the British porn star.
“When an American-British star applies for a visa through a travel company, some ask why [Iranian agents] did not recognize her…. Our colleagues do not know women like that,” he said in 2016.
U.S. Carries Out Further Strikes Against Iranian-Backed Huthis
U.S. forces carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen February 4 -- one meant for land attacks and the others for targeting ships. The strikes came a day after U.S. and British forces launched air raids against Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthis. U.S. forces "conducted a strike in self-defense against a Huthi land attack cruise missile," and later struck "four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter.
U.S. Vows Additional Steps -- 'Some Perhaps Unseen' -- In Attacks Against Iran-Linked Sites
Washington vowed additional military action against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East following two days of attacks in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in retaliation for months of assaults on U.S. assets in the region, including a drone attack that killed three American service members in Jordan last month.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said in a series of TV interviews on February 4 that U.S. strikes on February 2-3 were just the “first round” of military action and that more will follow.
“It began with strikes on Friday night [February 2], but that is not the end of it,” he told NBC TV.
“We intend to take additional strikes and additional action to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked or people are killed.”
He told CBS there will be "more steps -- some seen, some perhaps unseen," adding, though, that "I would not describe it as some open-ended military campaign."
Earlier on February 4, U.S. forces said they hit an additional Huthi target in Yemen, destroying what they said was an “anti-ship cruise missile” site that had threatened Red Sea shipping traffic.
The statement by U.S. Central Command, released early on February 4, came hours after the United States and Britain stuck more than three dozen targets in Yemen that officials identified as sites operated by the Iran-backed Huthi rebel group.
The U.S. statement did not identify where the “anti-ship cruise missile” site was located, and said only that U.S. forces acted in “self-defense.”
A spokesman for Huthi fighters, who have fired dozens missiles at commercial ship traffic passing through the Red Sea, earlier said the attacks "will not deter us" and vowed a response.
In the strikes on February 3, U.S. officials said 36 targets in 13 different locations in Yemen had been hit by U.S. F/A-18 jets launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by Tomahawk missiles fired by warships in the Red Sea.
They were the latest in a widening campaign by U.S. forces and its allies hitting locations not only Yemen, but also, on February 2, in Syria and Iraq. All the targets are where Iranian-linked proxy groups are believed to be operating, U.S. officials say.
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have extensive ties to militias throughout the Middle East, accused the United States of undermining regional stability.
The “attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said.
Iraqi officials have also reacted angrily.
The U.S. response followed an incident on January 28 in Jordan, when a drone hit a U.S. base, killing three American service members. Washington blamed Tehran and its allies operating in Syria and Iraq.
The wider Middle East continues to grapple with the Israeli military operation in Gaza that is aimed at rooting out the U.S. and EU-designated terror group Hamas. Gaza has been devastated by the Israeli onslaught, with outside observers saying tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed.
Officials in the Middle East, and also some in Washington, D.C., have warned that the expanding U.S. strikes risk sparking a broader war in the region.
With reporting by AP
Subscribe