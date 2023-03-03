Iran
Recently Released Journalist Samimi Say Iranian Protests Likely To Surge Again
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi, who was recently released from prison, says Iranians are poised to to push further in their anti-government protests despite a brutal crackdown after months of unrest over a lack of freedoms and official interference in everyday life.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Samimi said Iranians appear to have come to the conclusion that the protest movement won't be satisfied until there is real change, which will require gaining further momentum to push authorities aside.
"Society is in movement, and this movement flows under the skin of the city. The protests are not over and are quite likely to rise again if something unexpected happens," the 73-year-old Samimi said.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance at a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
In the interview, he said that after being released from prison, he observed that people have taken several steps forward in their protest movement.
Most importantly, he added, was that they are no longer afraid of the government and its security forces despite a crackdown on dissent that rights groups say has left more than 500 people dead since Iranians flocked to the streets to demonstrate their anger over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests resulting from Amini's death.
Samimi says now that despite government propaganda insinuating the unrest is mostly over, few people -- even officials -- believe that to be true.
Samimi, who was thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran, also invited the opposition forces of the Islamic Republic to talk to each other and promote dialogue among themselves.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls for Iran's clerical leadership to step down, has resulted in the deaths of at 71 minors among the hundreds killed by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
IAEA's Grossi Arrives In Iran To Discuss Nuclear Cooperation
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has arrived in Iran for high-level meetings. The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent purity, very close to weapons-grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, according to a report by the nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters. The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said earlier this week that the Islamic republic's production is at 60 percent, according to state media. Grossi was met at the airport by Eslami's deputy and his spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Calls For Probe Of Reported Iranian Schoolgirl Poisonings
Reports of poison attacks on schoolgirls in Iran are shocking and must be investigated fully, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on March 3, joining the United States in expressing her concern. Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, according to the country's health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education. "Girls must be able to go to school without fear," Baerbock said on Twitter. "All cases must be fully investigated." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Targets Iran-Linked Oil, Petrochemical Shippers In Latest Sanctions
The United States said it was imposing sanctions on a number of Iranian-linked oil shippers and petrochemical firms, accusing them of violating U.S. restrictions. The moves, announced on March 2, were the latest effort by Washington to curtail Iranian oil smuggling. In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions targeted 11 firms and 20 affiliated shipping vessels that had facilitated Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade. Iran's mission to the United Nations, meanwhile, accused the White House of "basically repeating the failed maximum pressure policy of the former U.S. government," referring to ex-President Donald Trump's administration. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UNICEF Offers Help As Mysterious Wave Of Illness Sweeps Through Iranian Schools
UNICEF says it is prepared to provide support and assistance to Iran to help solve a growing crisis over a mysterious wave of illness that has put scores of schoolchildren in hospital and sparked speculation of a plot to force the closure of girls' schools amid a wave of unrest following the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"School is a safe haven for children and teenagers to learn in a safe and supportive environment. Such events can have a negative impact on the high rate of education of children, especially girls, which has been achieved in recent decades," UNICEF Iran said in a tweet on March 2.
"UNICEF stands ready to provide any support needed," it added.
.
Shahryar Heydari, a member of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said that, as of March 1, nearly 900 students in different provinces of the country had fallen ill.
Officials have only recently admitted that there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari calling on the speaker on February 28 to order an investigation into the matter.
Although the scope of the crisis is growing, security authorities in the Islamic republic say they have yet to identify or detain anyone in connection with the incidents. President Ebrahim Raisi on March 1 announced a probe into the situation.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Alireza Manadi, the head of the Education Commission of the Islamic Council, blamed the spate of illnesses on “the release of nitrogen" into schools, while the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement on March 1 that the events were a case of “bioterrorism.”
Neither group has provided evidence to back up their claims and RFE/RL could not independently verify them.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Atomic Watchdog's Chief Will Travel To Iran Seeking Breakthrough On Cooperation
The UN nuclear watchdog says its chief, Rafael Grossi, will travel to Iran for "high-level meetings" as diplomats say he wants to jolt Tehran into cooperating with an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites. Iran's stonewalling of the International Atomic Energy Agency's yearslong investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites prompted the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors to pass a resolution in November ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the probe. That cooperation has not materialized and Grossi is hoping that a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will help smooth the way toward ending the deadlock. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Family Says Iranian-German Held In Tehran Not Covered By Amnesty
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Iran is not included in an amnesty order issued by the leader of the Islamic republic, according to her family.
Mariam Claren, Nahid Taghavi's daughter, said in a statement published on her Twitter account that Iranian judicial authorities told her lawyers that her mother "would have been released if she was not a German national."
Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the Germany rights group IGFM.
"We have been told for years that the Islamic Republic does not recognize dual citizenship. Except when it is in their interest," Claren added.
Tehran has repeatedly said it does not recognize dual nationality and denies holding foreign nationals for political reasons.
In February, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies, as the country finds itself engulfed in a wave of unrest following the September 16 death of a young woman while in custody for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Nahid Taghavi has been held at Tehran's Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced Taghavi to 10 years and eight months in prison on national security-related charges following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
The 69-year-old Taghavi was suffering chronic back pain and had been denied surgery on her spine that specialist doctors said she urgently requires.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
British Navy Seizes Iran Missiles, Parts Likely Bound For Yemen
The British Navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, U.K. and U.S. authorities said on March 2. The raid took place on February 23 after an American aircraft detected a small boat heading from Iran, with a helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster giving chase to the vessel, the British Defense Ministry said. The U.S. military said "coordinated efforts among U.S. and U.K. maritime forces" led led to the confiscation of the equipment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian President Calls For Probe As More Schoolgirls Fall Ill
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into a wave of reported illnesses at girls' schools across the country amid allegations by some that these are attacks in retaliation for students and women leading anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on March 1, Raisi assigned Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to head the probe after hundreds of girls have reported falling ill at school since November.
RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported that at least 26 schools were affected by the crisis on March 1.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
It is unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"Referring to the concerns created in connection with the poisoning of a number of students in some schools, [the president] gave the Minister of the Interior a mission to follow up and find the root of the issue as quickly as possible, and to provide documented and continuous information about the results of the follow-ups," the president's office said in a statement following the cabinet meeting.
Officials have only recently admitted there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari on February 28 calling on the speaker to order an investigation into the matter.
That reticence has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) on February 28 accused the government of "an act of terrorism" through its failure to take the wave of illnesses seriously for months, raising "serious questions regarding government complicity with groups that have the organizational capacity to carry out such major attacks."
The CHRI did not present any evidence to back up its claim that students had been poisoned, and it is unclear what is at the root of the crisis.
At least one death has been linked to the outbreak of illnesses, the CHRI said, but the girl's father refused to confirm there was a connection between her death and the alleged poisonings.
In the latest incident, two Iranian journalists reported on social media on February 28 that several schoolgirls in Tehran and in Pardis, just east of the Iranian capital, fell ill, with the cause unknown.
Some rights activists have accused Iranian authorities of trying to suppress information about the death of the girl, while others have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the outbreak of illness and prevent new cases.
Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
A teacher from Qom -- which is about 135 kilometers south of the capital Tehran -- told Radio Farda that out of 250 students, about 200 missed classes, presumably from concerns over the illnesses.
Meanwhile, others have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Earlier this week, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who is regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said schoolgirls were being poisoned as “revenge” for the role young women have played in recent protests against the government.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, an all-female public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later deleted from its website.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Public Anger Rises As Iranian Currency Hits New Lows
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran's national currency, the rial, plummeted to new record lows on the country's unregulated market over the weekend, trading for 601,500 to the dollar, its lowest-ever rate. On February 28, the rial stood at 569,000 against the U.S. dollar, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on alleged attempts by the country's enemies to destabilize the Islamic republic amid several months of antiestablishment protests sparked by the September death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
"After the enemy failed in its plans in the streets...it naturally heightened its pressure on the economy," government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi told journalists on February 28, adding that some people allegedly behind the fall of the national currency inside the country had been arrested.
Why It Matters: The fall of the national currency, which has lost about 50 percent of its value since the beginning of the nationwide antiestablishment protests, comes amid Iran's international isolation over its brutal crackdown against demonstrators, controversial nuclear activities, and Tehran's deepening military ties with Russia, including the transfer of combat and suicide drones to boost Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine.
What's Next: The fall of the national currency has led to public anger among Iranians, who are already struggling to make ends meet amid soaring food prices. In recent days, many have attempted to purchase dollars at exchange offices to protect their savings, while steelworkers, firefighters, bakers, and retirees in Tehran and other cities have openly complained about rising inflation and skyrocketing prices. The deteriorating economic situation could lead to more protests, adding pressure on the establishment.
- Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi said on February 28 that "a mild poison" was the cause of the mass illnesses of schoolgirls in Iran. Eynollahi was quoted by state media as saying that determining the origin of the unnamed poison was not within the scope of his ministry. His comments came amid increased public concern over a wave of sickness that has struck some 30 girls' schools in the religious city of Qom since late November. Authorities have suggested that the incidents could be intentional, fueling allegations that religious extremists or anti-regime groups could be responsible.
- Iranians are mourning the death of Pirouz, a 10-month-old Asiatic cheetah cub born in captivity in Iran, and many are blaming authorities for failing to save him. Pirouz ,who died of kidney failure this week in a veterinary hospital in Tehran, had become a symbol of national pride and hope for the millions of Iranians who closely followed updates about his progress and shared images of him online. Two of the cub's littermates died within days of their birth in late April, but Pirouz, which means "victorious," had survived and given hope for a critically endangered species. Pirouz and growing concerns about the survival of Asiatic cheetahs in Iran were highlighted in the lyrics of Baraye, a Grammy-winning song written by Shervin Hajipour that became the anthem of the Iranian protest movement.
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent in Iran's underground Fordow nuclear site, a confidential report seen by Western news agencies said. "The report said that "discussions between the agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing." The level of enriched uranium discovered is just short of the 90 percent needed for the production of nuclear weapons.
What's Next: The finding is likely to increase tensions over Iran's sensitive nuclear activities, which the country has expanded in past months. Tehran has maintained that it has not enriched uranium above 60 percent and that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only, while acknowledging that "unintended fluctuations" during the enrichment process "may have occurred."
Kelsey Davenport, the director for nonproliferation policy at the U.S.-based Arms Control Association, said the discovery highlighted the need for additional monitoring of Iran's nuclear program. "Unlikely but not impossible that the 84 percent enriched particles were an accident. But by accident or intention, this incident underscores the critical need for additional monitoring & transparency," she said on Twitter.
The IAEA report follows comments by CIA chief William Burns, who said over the weekend that Iran's nuclear program had "advanced very far, to the point where it would only be a matter of weeks before they can enrich to 90 percent, if they chose to cross that line." Burns, however, added that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had apparently not made a decision on resuming the country's "weaponization program that we judge they suspended or stopped at the end of 2003."
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Iran Expels Two German Diplomats For Interference, Gives No Details
Iran has expelled two German diplomats, saying they interfered with the country's internal affairs. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on March 1 that the German ambassador had been summoned and informed of the decision. He did not say what the deadline for the diplomats to leave was. He also did not give any concrete details about how the diplomats had broken protocol. The names and positions of diplomats were also not given.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Confirms Inspectors Found Particles Of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium In Iran
Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to nearly 84 percent in Iran's underground Fordow uranium enrichment site, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi confirmed on February 28.
Grossi confirmed that the uranium particles had a purity level of 83.7 percent, which is just below the 90 percent purity needed for nuclear weapons, raising concerns that Iran could quickly use the material to produce an atomic bomb.
The traces were discovered in January during an inspection of the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, and the IAEA is in discussions with Iran to clarify their origin.
The Iranian authorities explained to the IAEA that the extremely high enrichment level is the result of "unintended fluctuations."
A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, Behrouz Kamalvandi, sought last week to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to the level of 84 percent as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60 percent purity.
However, experts say such variance in the purity would appear suspicious to inspectors.
The information about the discovery of the particles is contained in a confidential quarterly report by the IAEA that leaked out earlier on February 28.
The 2015 nuclear deal, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018, limited Tehran’s uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent -- enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. Talks to revive the deal have been frozen for months.
Grossi warned in January that Iran now has enough uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs if it chooses. But it likely would take months more to build a weapon and potentially miniaturize it to put it on a missile.
Tehran has always stressed that it is only interested in peaceful nuclear technology.
The report also said Iran has almost 435 kilograms of uranium at 20 percent purity. That is 48 kilograms more than in the previous quarterly report in November.
The stockpile of 60 percent uranium increased by 25 kilograms and currently stands at just under 88 kilograms, according to the report. Nonproliferation experts have said Tehran has no civilian use for uranium purified to the level of 60 percent.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said both her country and Israel are worried about the reported 84 percent enriched uranium.
"We are united by concern about the nuclear escalation on Iran's part and about the recent reports about the very high uranium enrichment," Baerbock said on February 28. "There is no plausible civilian justification for such a high enrichment level."
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who is visiting Berlin, said there were two options to deal with Iran: reimposing UN sanctions using the so-called snapback mechanism in the Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal or having a "credible military option on the table."
He said based on Israeli intelligence "this is the right time to work on these two specific steps."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP
Iran's Former Crown Prince Says Fall Of Regime Would Have Global Effect
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says the fall of the Islamic republic and the establishment of a democratic government would not only liberate Iranians from the tyranny of a "terrorist regime," but also benefit global peace and stability and ensure the interests of the international community.
Pahlavi, currently in the United Kingdom on the third phase of a European trip after attending the Munich Security Conference alongside other political activists, said in a speech at the Oxford Union student society on February 28 that a regime change would end human rights violations, an aggressive foreign policy, and "behavior inconsistent with peace and stability" now occurring in Iran.
Pahlavi's father, the former Shah of Iran, was deposed during the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The crown prince, who has lived in exile since he was 17, is using his tour across Europe to work with the West on issues such as making the Internet more accessible to Iranians, who are constrained by the regime's throttling of cyberspace to keep dissent from spreading, and to proscribe the country's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) military force.
Prior to his speech at the Oxford Union, Pahlavi met with British lawmakers along with Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
The two also asked Iranian protester Vahid Beheshti, who has been on a hunger strike outside the House of Commons for days, to end his hunger strike. Beheshti had been protesting to persuade Britain to label the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Pahlavi is scheduled to speak at the European Parliament on March 10 at the invitation of Charlie Weimers, a representative of Sweden in the European Parliament.
Iran has been roiled by unrest that was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters. The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
On February 10, a group of exiled Iranian opposition figures pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help recent nationwide protests in Iran against the country's Islamic theocracy.
The eight figures, including Pahlavi, said they were working on a charter for a transition to a new pluralistic system that would be followed by free elections.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Another Group Of Iranian Pupils Falls Ill; Lawmaker Calls For Investigation
An Iranian member of parliament has acknowledged reports of several groups of female students falling ill in at least 15 cities, with many being hospitalized in recent months.
Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari announced the news at a meeting of the Iranian Parliament on February 28, asking the speaker to order an investigation into the matter.
In the latest incident, two Iranian journalists reported on social media on February 28 that several schoolgirls in Tehran and in Pardis, just east of the Iranian capital, fell ill with the cause unknown.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on February 28 that the girls were deliberately poisoned.
“This is an act of terrorism, and the Islamic republic’s failure to take it seriously for months raises serious questions regarding government complicity with groups that have the organizational capacity to carry out such major attacks,” said Hadi Ghaemi in a news release.
At least one death has been linked to the outbreak of illnesses, the news release said, but the girl's father refused to confirm there was a connection between her death and the alleged poisonings.
Children’s rights activist Hedie Kimiaee said Iranian authorities have been trying to suppress information about the death of girl.
“Even though this student had no prior illness, the authorities are trying to write a false medical report saying she had a long history of illness,” Kimiaee was quoted as saying in the news release. “Qom’s prosecutor has also warned the family not to talk to the media [and told them to] bury Fatemeh without notice.”
Many Iranians have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the outbreak of illness and prevent new cases. Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
Meanwhile, other have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Earlier this week, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who is regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said schoolgirls were being poisoned as "revenge" for the role young women have played in recent protests against the government.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, a women's public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later deleted from its website.
A teacher from Qom -– which is about 135 kilometers south of the capital Tehran -- told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that out of 250 students, only 50 attended classes.
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of the 22-year-old Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counter-rallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Canada Slaps Sanctions On 12 Iranian Officials Linked to IRGC, Law Enforcement
The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for "gross violations of human rights" in a deadly crackdown on protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on February 27 that the officials slapped with the sanctions include Kurdistan Province Governor Esmaeil Zarei Kousha; Seyeh Sadegh Hosseini, an IRGC general and commander of the IRGC's Beit al-Moqqadas Corps in Kurdistan Province; and Morteza Mir Aghaei, commander of the Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province.
"Today’s sanctions list 12 senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) who have participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including through the lethal suppression of demonstrations across Kurdish areas of Western Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
Rights groups say more than 500 people have been killed by security forces in the unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. Thousands more have been arrested, and the country's judiciary, spurred by demands from lawmakers for the harsh treatment of protesters, has meted out heavy punishments -- including the death sentence.
The measures enacted by the Canadian government prohibit dealings with the individuals on the list, effectively freezing any assets they may hold in Canada. Individuals listed in response to gross and systematic violations of human rights are also inadmissible to Canada under the country's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
The statement said Canada will continue to coordinate with its international partners to respond to the Iranian regime’s "egregious" treatment of its people, its "deployment of propaganda" and its actions that "continue to threaten international peace and stability."
“The Iranian regime continues to brutally oppress its people and to deny them their fundamental rights and freedoms. We hear the pleas of the Iranian people and we commend them for their bravery and resilience. Canada will not stop advocating for Iranians and their human rights,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly added in the statement.
Iranian Steelworkers Union Says Several Striking Members Arrested
The Free Union of Iranian Workers says several workers at the Isfahan Steel Company have been arrested in recent days amid rallies in the area of the industrial complex over their conditions.
Riot police broke up a rally during the strike by hundreds of workers at the country's third-largest steel producer. The workers have been on strike since February 25, demanding better conditions and higher salaries.
The union said workers had no information about the status of their arrested colleagues and due to the fact that the arrested workers were scattered across different departments, their exact numbers and names are not known.
Workers at the Isfahan Steel Company have gone on massive strikes several times in recent months.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Security forces across the country have been trying to suppress months of anti-government protests triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Forces Female Students To Attend Sessions On Wearing Hijab
An Iranian academic group says dozens of female students have been forced to participate in "mandatory counseling sessions" for failing to "properly" observe the country's mandatory hijab law.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said that in a summons sent by Shiraz University to the students, "removing the hijab and not having proper student clothing" was mentioned as “violations" and they were asked to contact the university authorities for mandatory consultation.
The council also reported that similar action was taken at other universities in the country. These included Tehran's Soore University, which sent a text message to a group of female students inviting them to participate in a "mandatory cultural camp."
It added that the summonses were "an offensive action aimed at suppressing and labeling students" and "reprehensible and unjustifiable."
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP
Iran Says UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief To Visit In 'Coming Days'
Iran says the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran "in the coming days" amid a dispute over uranium enrichment levels in the Islamic republic. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier this month that it was in discussions with Tehran after Bloomberg News reported that the watchdog's inspectors in Iran had found uranium enriched to 84 percent purity. Iran denied the report. On February 27, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Grossi would travel to Iran "in the coming days" following an official invitation from its director, Mohamamd Eslami. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
A Gas OPEC? Turkmenistan Being Pushed To Follow Russia's Lead In Gas Games
At a time when gas-rich Turkmenistan could be pushing to diversify its export paths, it is instead allowing itself to be pulled back into Moscow’s energy orbit, experts say.
Russia is no longer the top buyer of natural gas from Turkmenistan, a country that is believed to depend on the fuel for three-quarters of its state revenues.
The main purchaser is China, which displaced Russia more than a decade ago and currently imports around four times as much gas from Turkmenistan as Russia does.
But if Beijing has traditionally been businesslike in its energy-trade relationship with Ashgabat, Moscow’s relations are more likely to involve political calculations.
This is especially the case as the Kremlin looks to forge new gas alliances after Europe made dramatic cuts in its imports of Russian gas amid the fallout of Moscow’s yearlong invasion of Ukraine.
“Looking at the bigger picture, Turkmenistan is perhaps the only non-Russian source of natural gas that has the potential to make the European Union’s energy transition more efficient and less expensive,” Annette Bohr, an international affairs expert at Chatham House, told RFE/RL.
“But Ashgabat is clearly coming down on the side of Russia and spurning opportunities to move its gas in a Western direction. It has chosen to move towards its authoritarian brothers-in-arms, Russia and Iran -- a policy that serves to safeguard its need for isolation,” said Bohr.
Miller Time
Gazprom chief Aleksei Miller’s February 15 visit to Ashgabat, where he met with both President Serdar Berdymukhammedov and Turkmenistan’s newly crowned “Leader of the Nation,” Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, was his second in the last six months.
Russia has upped imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan from a low of zero in 2016 to around 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year in 2021, even if they are still a fraction of their peak of over 40 bcm in the mid-2000s, when Moscow used them to free up lucrative exports to Europe.
There were no indications from the official releases on the meeting that further increases were on the agenda, however, with Russia’s energy giant only vaguely referring to talks “on the course and prospects of cooperation in the gas sector.”
But Miller’s visit increased speculation that Russia is looking to ensure Turkmenistan is an asset rather than an obstacle as Gazprom seeks to reassert its clout in international gas markets after Miller conceded that 2022 was “a difficult year.”
One Russian Telegram channel cited by RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service as being close to the Kremlin said Miller’s headline message to Turkmenistan was that Russia would block any attempt to build a Trans-Caspian Pipeline (TCP) connecting Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, a development that would free up Azerbaijani gas for exports to Europe.
“In return, [Turkmenistan] was offered participation in gas supplies directly to Turkey through Iran,” the channel, whose name translates as A Look At The East, said. By cooperating with the scheme, “Turkmenistan will become a full member of the gas analogue of OPEC, which is being created by Russia and Iran and to which Qatar intends to join,” it continued.
Gazprom did not respond to a request from RFE/RL for comment.
Piping large quantities of gas across the Caspian Sea has been a stated ambition of Turkmenistan for at least 25 years, although it was never without hitches, even when there was clear investor interest.
A political agreement on the status of the Caspian Sea involving all five littoral states and a bilateral deal between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan settling contradictory claims in the Caspian Sea were only reached in the last few years.
Even then, Iran and Russia were never keen on the idea and have insisted on the right to block the project on environmental grounds.
Moreover, while a functioning TCP might have been useful to Europe this winter, trends in the European energy market do not favor it, argued Laurent Ruseckas, executive director for the Finance & Capital Markets team at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Among these are the expansion of European infrastructure related to liquefied natural gas (LNG), which the EU has been importing much more of amid its abandonment of Russian gas, and the EU’s long-term commitment to transitioning to renewable energy, Ruseckas argued.
“There’s real reluctance to commit to or finance big pipeline projects. In the medium-term, Europe will not need the gas. And then there is the question of who is going to want to build and pay for pipelines to serve a market that will be net zero by 2050,” he added.
Heading South With Russian Help?
In December, Serdar Berdymukhammedov met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the western Turkmen city of Awaza, with Erdogan offering Ankara’s backing for a pipeline connecting the two countries.
But Turkmenistan has told Western diplomats that it is not interested in downsized alternatives to the pipeline that would carry considerably less gas but might be less costly and quicker to build, said Bohr.
“[Turkmenistan] prefers Europe to come along with money and a long-term contract for 30 bcm. This is something that is not going to happen,” she said, noting that Ankara is “growing weary” of Ashgabat’s position on the topic.
Absent an outlet to ramp up exports to the West and looking to balance its sales north to Russia and east to China, Turkmenistan is heading a consortium for a pipeline that would send gas to India via Pakistan and Afghanistan called TAPI, a multibillion-dollar blueprint that has no known investor.
Russia has also expressed an interest in this project, though it has given no firm commitment.
Zamir Kabulov, the Russian envoy to Kabul, said in January that security concerns previously expressed over the project had “lost some of their severity” -- a likely reference to the Taliban’s assertion of full territorial control of Afghanistan.
Any involvement in the project on Moscow’s side would depend on the “commercial approach,” Kabulov said.
Ruseckas of S&P Global Commodity Insights told RFE/RL that his estimation of the project’s chances of coming to fruition had “gone from zero to a very low number,” but not for the reasons mentioned by Kabulov.
“I think for India and Pakistan, last year was a shock in terms of how expensive LNG spot prices became,” he said. “They would have loved to have had TAPI in place when LNG prices started to skyrocket.”
But fundamental problems with the project, including transiting Afghanistan and reservations about the technical capacities of Turkmenistan’s state gas company Turkmengaz, have not changed, Ruseckas said.
As for investments from Moscow, “Russia isn’t exactly a country that has billions and billions of dollars to spend on a pipeline right now,” he noted.
But the one enticement that Russia has reportedly offered Turkmenistan -- exports to third countries via Iran and its existing gas infrastructure -- would not significantly change Ashgabat’s regional energy profile.
John Roberts, an energy security specialist from the British-based research organization Methinks, told RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service that the ceiling of what Turkmenistan could send to Turkey this way would be 5 bcm per year.
Even then, it is not clear whether Turkey would approve of the idea, with Ankara likely to balance opposition to the project from the European Union, Roberts said of the transit offer that Iranian energy officials have publicly endorsed.
But Russia does have leverage over Ashgabat, in that the last time it slashed gas imports from the country -- albeit during a nadir in global energy prices -- it caused Turkmenistan serious economic pain.
In a rare essay published by Turkmengaz in February 2015, right after Turkmenistan was forced into a sudden devaluation of its currency on the back of falling gas revenues, the company singled Russia out as an “unreliable partner.”
The text of that eyebrow-raising missive is no longer online.
But Bohr told RFE/RL that Turkmenistan would be wise not to put too much faith in Russia’s vision.
“Russia is attempting a major reconfiguration of the gas market, and its isolation from the West has made it more dependent on Iran -- and this has repercussions for Turkmenistan,” she said.
“Moscow is looking to gain access in the future through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Iran, and from there to Pakistan and India. However, existing routes to Pakistan provide only small volumes, and there are huge infrastructural constraints and logistical and technical problems associated with these still very hazy ideas.”
Iranian Currency Plunges To New Lows Amid Unrest, International Isolation
Iran's currency fell to another record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on February 26, amid the country's increasing isolation over its disputed nuclear program, human rights violations, and the supply of drones to Russia. The U.S. dollar was fetching up to 601,500 rials on Iran's unofficial market, compared with 575,000 the previous day and 540,000 on February 24, according to foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com. Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on "the enemies' plot" to destabilize the country after months of unrest sparked by the death in custody of a young woman on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Releases Spanish Woman After Three Months In Jail Over Protests
A Spanish woman imprisoned in Iran since November on espionage charges after she was arrested during anti-government protests in November has been released, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on February 26. An activist who works for a human rights NGO, 24-year-old Ana Baneira Suarez was detained in Iran during nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September. "My congratulations for the release of Ana Baneira. She is in good health," Albares said. Baneira was released a day earlier and was on her way back to Spain, he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Iran Sending Top Envoys To UN's Human Rights Council
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will help kick off the latest and longest-ever session of the UN's top human rights body on February 27, with Iran's foreign minister, a senior Russian envoy, and the top diplomats of France and Germany among scores of leaders set to take part. The more than five-week session of the Human Rights Council opens as the world grapples with rights concerns including Moscow's war in Ukraine, the repression of dissent in Russia and Belarus, new violence between Palestinians and Israelis, and efforts to solidify a peace deal in Ethiopia that ended two years of conflict between the national government and rebels in the Tigray region. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Says A Foreign Ministers Meeting With Turkey, Syria, And Iran Is In The Works
The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on February 26. "The mode of it and the terms are being worked out," TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying. No further details were provided. In December, the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.
Key Hizballah Financier Arrested in Bucharest, Say U.S. Authorities
A Lebanese and Belgian citizen who is considered to be a key financier of the Iranian-backed militant group Hizballah was arrested on February 24 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, U.S. authorities said. Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, 58, who was labeled a “global terrorist” by the United States in 2018 when $10 million was offered for information about his whereabouts, has funneled millions of dollars to Hizballah over the years, authorities said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Claim They've Developed A Long-Range Cruise Missile
Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on February 24, in a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia's use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war. Separately, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' aerospace force, also spoke of Iran's often repeated threat to avenge the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, saying "We are looking to kill [former U.S. President Donald] Trump.” Tehran often makes claims about its military power that cannot be independently verified. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
