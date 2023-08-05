Iran
Two Iranian Journalists Covering Women's World Cup In Australia Seek Asylum
Two Iranian journalists covering the women's soccer World Cup in Australia do not plan to return to their home country and will seek asylum abroad, Iran-based online portal Eslahat News reported on August 5. Eslahat News, known to have ties to Iran's reform movement, said one of them confirmed the decision in an interview. Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest. Many athletes and others have sought asylum while attending events outside the country amid the government's brutal crackdown on dissent.
Water Shortage Fans Discontent In Iranian City Of Tabriz
A sustained shortage of drinking water in the Iranian city of Tabriz has led to widespread public discontent as the country suffers through a major heat wave that forced the government to declare two days of holiday earlier this week.
The water shortage has severely impacted many areas in Tabriz through the week, with supplies of drinking water has been virtually absent or only accessible for limited periods with reduced pressure in some neighborhoods in the Tabriz metropolis.
Growing dissent over the situation was reflected in a rare opinion article criticizing the authorities by the local news outlet Nasr, which voiced concerns over the "long-term" disruption of water supplies, pointing out that residents are already dealing with a number of issues, including the heat wave, drought, deteriorating living conditions, and inflation.
Meanwhile, the Shams Tabriz news site called the situation a "parade on the nerves of Tabriz citizens."
The head of the East Azerbaijan Water and Wastewater Company, Mohammad Khani, attributed the water shortage in Tabriz to "excessive consumption" sparked by the heat wave, which led to a 20 percent surge in water usage, resulting in lower water pressure and consequent water cuts.
Khani said the company was moving quickly and that the drinking water situation will be restored to normal by tapping into new water sources. He also warned residents to exercise "water-consumption control" to prevent future cuts.
Khani didn't give details on where new supplies might come from, an issue given the drying of the Nahand reservoir, a crucial water source for Tabriz.
The reservoir, usually full this time of year, has dried up to the point where local media have dubbed it the "Nahand Desert."
In response to the crisis, the East Azerbaijan Regional Water Company said it plans to implement a project that would channel water upstream from the Nahand dam to optimize the use of groundwater.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the water crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
In recent weeks, several cities in Iran have faced similar water shortages, including Zahedan and Ahvaz. Even smaller cities, like Divandareh in Kurdistan Province, have been affected, with citizens launching protests due to continuous water cuts.
Experts say climate change has amplified droughts and floods plaguing Iran, and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Members Of Iranian Musical Group That Performed At Grave Of Slain Protester Forced To Apologize
Members of a musical group in Iran that recently performed in front of the grave of a protester slain last year amid a brutal crackdown on antiestablishment demonstrations have issued public apologies after allegedly facing pressure from the country's security forces.
The performance by the musical group Sadat Niaki Tribe took place on July 28 in the northern city of Amol at the gravesite of Ghazaleh Chalabi. The 32-year-old woman was allegedly fatally shot by security forces during protests in Amol on September 21.
While she was hospitalized and in a coma, RFE/RL's Radio Farda has reported, her family was pressured by city officials and by members of Iran's security forces to remain silent about the incident.
Video of the musical performance at Chalabi's gravesite was widely distributed on social media and characterized as a tribute to the protester and others killed while demonstrating in Amol. They were among the at least 500 killed amid the street protests that erupted across the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran following her arrest for an alleged violation of Iran's strict mandatory head-scarf law.
During the performance of a traditional song set to lyrics about patriotic youths in Iran, many of the members of Sadat Niaki Tribe were seen wearing white in what was seen as a symbol of solidarity with victims of the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests that followed Amini's death.
But within days of the performance, four members of Sadat Niaki Tribe posted videos on the group's Instagram page in which they apologized and said that their intention had been misrepresented in social media posts. They said their performance was only to mark Ashura, which is Shi'a Islam's holiest day and commemorates the killing of Imam Hussein, a revered figure. Ashura is celebrated on the 10th day of the month Muharram, which this year was on July 28.
“Regarding the false news that has been circulated, there was no prior intention or purpose,” said Mojtaba Sehatnejad Niaki, the media director of the Niaki Sadat Tribe, in one of the videos.
“A number of profit-driven individuals and opposing groups, blinded by their bias, who have no desire to see the peace of the people of the Islamic republic, carried out malicious and mischievous actions,” he said in an apparent reference to groups and individuals who published videos of the performance.
“I condemn their actions as there was no prior intent or purpose. Both myself and all members of our tribe spare nothing in upholding the flag of Imam Hussein and preserving the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist [Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. We are ready to dedicate our lives to this country.”
Sources close to Sadat Niaki Tribe who are familiar with the situation told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity out of concerns for their safety that the videos were made after the performers were summoned by security forces and were filmed in the presence of officers.
Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, told RFE/RL upon viewing the videos that they served as a reminder of "statements made under pressure."
"Unfortunately, forced televised confessions or statements are not uncommon in the Islamic Republic," said Amiry-Moghaddam, whose organization documents executions, rights violations, and the systematic crackdown on human-rights defenders in Iran.
'A Disgusting Practice'
Iran has come under frequent criticism for airing forced confessions of protesters during court trials related to the protests that followed Amini's death.
"In recent months the Islamic republic has even broadcast forced statements by parents who have lost their loved ones during the protests," Amiry-Moghaddam said in written comments, adding that it is "a disgusting practice that doesn't have any effect on the public anymore."
Chalabi was one of 14 protesters who were killed during demonstrations on September 21 in Mazandaran Province, where Amol is located. Chalabi, like tens of thousands of other Iranians, had joined the protests to voice her anger over Amini's death. A video she was taking of the demonstrations in Amol showed her calling on people not to be afraid just before she was shot.
A large wall was constructed around her gravesite after it became a gathering place for supporters of the protests who met to honor her memory.
Chalabi's mother, Fatemeh Mojtabai, said in a post on Instagram that even if the authorities built something as formidable as the Berlin Wall it would not stop people from coming to her gravesite.
Mojtabai was also present at her daughter's grave during the performance by members of Sadat Niaki Tribe. After learning of the apologies posted by members of the group, she responded on Instagram by saying: "What mattered was the valuable work you did, the rest doesn't matter."
Slain protesters were honored on Ashura this year in cities across the country, as well as on social media.
In Qazvin, a city located west of Tehran, a singer who mentioned Amini during a Muharram mourning ceremony was arrested on August 3 and accused of disturbing the peace, as well as "providing fodder for the ‘anti-revolutionary' media."
Iranian 'RoboKids' Amusement Park Closed Over Alleged Hijab Violations
Iran's "RoboKids" amusement park, known as the country's first robotic-themed attraction, was abruptly closed down on August 3 for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some female visitors.
The popular Tehran-based attraction, which operates two branches in the capital, was cited for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of the Valiasr branch of RoboKids.
The incident highlights a broad clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed noncompliance with hijab regulations.
A statement issued by RoboKids on its Instagram account confirmed the closure, citing issues relating to the hijab, and added that the Valiasr branch would remain closed "until further notice."
The park has been lauded by UNICEF and won the top company award from Tehran’s Amirkabir University for two consecutive years.
Separately, online retail giant Digikala has reportedly had its offices opened after being closed for two weeks. The company, which is Iran's largest online store, had its administrative building sealed shut after images of several female employees without a hijab were shared on social media.
Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, referred to the removal of the hijab as a "red line" for his ministry even though some other officials, such as Hossein Islami, head of the Computer Trade Organization of Tehran Province, have criticized the actions, saying that such treatment of digital economy businesses is neither logical nor acceptable.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Aims To Deploy Troops On Tankers To Deter Seizures By Iran
The United States could soon offer to put armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships traveling through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz, U.S. officials said, according to news agency reports on August 3. One official told the agencies that the United States is preparing to deploy sailors and Marines aboard commercial tankers transiting the Gulf as part of efforts to deter Iran from seizing ships. After taking a commercial tanker last month, Tehran said it had an order from an Iranian court to seize a tanker in Gulf waters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Exerts Pressure On Popular Start-Ups To Police Their Own Employees On Hijab Law
Authorities in Iran are expanding their reach in their efforts to enforce compliance with the country's strict hijab law by pushing popular start-up companies to police their younger, tech-savvy employees.
In recent weeks, the operations of at least three web-based companies -- the DigiKala online retailer, the Azki.com insurance company, and the Taaghche book app -- have been shut down. In each case, the closures came after the emergence of photographs showing female employees without the mandatory head scarf.
The images had reportedly been posted on employees' personal social-media accounts, not by the companies themselves. But that did not prevent the authorities from going after the start-ups that until recently had been touted for their successful, cutting-edge business models.
The pressure on such firms comes after Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili said on July 27 that action would be taken against start-up companies if their employees failed to comply with the Chastity and Hijab Law.
But observers say Tehran is playing a dangerous game that threatens to further alienate the younger generation and potentially make entrepreneurs and foreign investors think twice about bringing modern businesses to the Islamic republic.
The start-ups that have come under scrutiny vary in their organization, with some being private, some semi-private, and some having strong ties to the government either directly or indirectly, Amir Rashidi, the New-York-based director of Internet security and digital rights at the Miaan Group, told RFE/RL.
But they all share common traits and differ from the old way of doing business in Iran, in that they employ young, educated people to deliver services to younger customers using modern technology.
"The kind of culture that exists [at the companies] is usually not the kind of culture that could represent the culture of the Iranian government," Rashidi said. "Because this is the new generation. These are the techie people. These are the most connected population of Iranians, who are connected to the outside world because of the Internet, because of the job that they do, who have more opportunity to be in touch with [people] outside the country."
In the wake of months of street protests that broke out last year against the Islamic dress code and the clerical establishment, hard-liners have sought to strengthen the Chastity and Hijab Law. According to new draft legislation presented by parliament late last month, fines of up to $720 can be levied against women who defy the law, along with prison sentences of up to three years.
The revision of the law was prompted by the protests that began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for an alleged hijab violation, and has been described by prominent members of the clerical establishment as necessary to preserve the Islamic republic's fundamental values.
Amid a crackdown on the antiestablishment protests that resulted in at least 500 deaths since September, the authorities have disrupted Internet access multiple times and have gone after individuals who used social media to show support for the demonstrations by posting pictures of themselves without head scarves.
Prominent female celebrities and athletes have been among those targeted, including three film and television actresses who were sentenced last month and diagnosed as having personality disorders after they were photographed without their hijabs.
On July 23, the pressure on start-ups began with the suspension of DigiKala's business. And just a day before parliament published the text of the new Chastity and Hijab bill, and hours after Esmaili’s warning to start-ups, a legal case was filed on July 27 against the book retailer Taaghche, along with similar actions against Azki.com.
The shutdown of the companies had an immediate effect, with customers expressing dismay at being cut off from purchasing books, products, and services online, and business associations warning that the action would harm efforts to develop the business sector.
Since then, Azki.com and Taaghche have been allowed to resume operations after releasing public commitments that they and their employees would adhere to the Chastity and Hijab Law.
The situation at DigiKala, often described as Iran's Amazon online retailer, remains unclear.
On August 2, a post on the company's website said that the "violation" depicted in a photograph posted on the personal site of one of its employees "was not approved by the company's management." DigiKala, the statement continued, "always considers itself obligated to comply with all national laws" and the company hoped that by being allowed to resume operations it "can play a more substantial role in better serving the people and economy of the Islamic republic."
Then, within hours, the statement was inexplicably removed, and the company's offices remain sealed and its business suspended.
In its effort to exert control over the start-ups, which have been lauded as examples of Iran's ability to successfully launch modern companies on its own despite the hurdle of international sanctions, Tehran is essentially forcing them to police their own employees.
But the approach has been met with warnings by the Association of Emerging Businesses of Iran, which following Azki.com's closure said that such suspensions presented a "big and crisis-causing obstacle" to the development of the private sector.
Rashidi expressed skepticism that "using people against people" would work, both at the societal and business level.
He says that in the absence of digital rights and the recent emphasis on compliance with the Chastity and Hijab Law, the government will be able to catch offenders more easily and to fine and even arrest them. But in the end, he said, "it's going to create more tension and challenges."
And outside investors and partners of Iranian companies are likely to take note as well, Rashidi said.
"Some of these companies have investors from outside Iran," he said. "And this definitely will affect those companies, because they don't want to be seen internationally as a supporter of censorship."
Iranian Migration Research Center Receives Eviction Notice Without Explanation
The Iran Migration Observatory, which researches Iranian migration trends, has received an eviction order to leave its premises for unspecified reasons.
Behram Salavati, the respected institution's director, revealed on August 2 the letter calling for the eviction, but did not give any further details.
The institution, launched in 2018 under the auspices of the Policymaking Research Institute of Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, has the mission of providing reliable and contemporary data analysis on various types of migration. Since its inception, the observatory has released numerous reports indicating a significant surge in Iranian migration in recent years.
One recent survey it conducted among 12,000 Iranians revealed that at least 60 percent of Iranians are keen to emigrate. Moreover, less than 10 percent of those who have fled Iran expressed a desire to return.
The observatory has also recently shared that 73 percent of Iranian medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, have displayed a willingness to emigrate.
While no reason was given for the observatory's eviction notice, it comes after Salavati drew attention to the impact of a government crackdown on businesses who fail to police the observance of the mandatory head-covering law by female employees.
"We are now witnessing the closure of some knowledge-based businesses, leading to a concerning brain drain. It appears that many are preparing to close up their businesses within the country," he said.
"Four years ago we anticipated signs of mass migration. We see various groups, including skilled specialists and elites, ready to leave the country. We have not harnessed our capacity to utilize our human capital, particularly in the elite sector."
Internet censorship and extensive restrictions in Iran were among the topics raised by Salavati, who notes that such conditions hinder progress for individuals looking to establish stable businesses.
Ali Hosseini, deputy director of the Center for International Science and Technology Cooperation, recently pointed out that due to difficulties posed by a lack of access to the Internet and censorship, educated Iranians were "forced to leave the country, establishing offices in places like Turkey to utilize Internet facilities and conclude their international projects."
While the government of Ebrahim Raisi claims to support "knowledge-based" initiatives, Salavati said that based on data, specialists at about two-thirds of the country's knowledge-based companies are looking into the process of emigration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Satirist Reportedly Detained By Security Agents After Home Searched
Shaker Buri, an Iranian satirist known for his humorous critiques of the country's state of affairs, has reportedly been detained by the Intelligence Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
His arrest comes amid a crackdown on celebrities, and sports and cultural figures in the country who have supported protesters angered by the death of a young woman in police custody last year for an alleged violation of the mandatory head-scarf law.
Buri went missing on July 31 after visiting the IRGC Intelligence Office in Abadan to retrieve his mobile phone after it was confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers, according to social-media reports. Since his disappearance, he has reportedly been unable to contact his family.
Several prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested in recent months, with officials warning women to respect the hijab law.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Separately, Ali Asghar Hasani Rad, a former political prisoner who had been released under an "amnesty" decree, was rearrested by the IRGC Intelligence Office.
The human rights website HRANA, citing an informed source, said that the arrest occurred two months after security forces attempted to arrest him at his mother's home. Hasani Rad was absent at the time, and has since been living clandestinely in the northern city of Nowshahr.
Details regarding the timing, reason for the arrest, the charges levelled, and Hasani Rad's current whereabouts remain undisclosed.
Hasani Rad was initially arrested in 2019 and sentenced by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "assembly and collusion" against national security, "propaganda against the system," and "insulting" the founder of the Islamic republic and its leadership.
The combined sentence amounted to 16 years and seven months in prison, and a two-year ban on membership in political parties and groups, as well as from activities in cyberspace, media, and press. He was also barred from leaving the country.
He spent 7 1/2 years behind bars before being released from Evin prison in February 2023 following the issuing of an amnesty decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
On February 5, state media reported that Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by Amini's death.
Several lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as thinly veiled propaganda.
Since the widely publicized issuance of the decree, which resulted in the release of several political and civil prisoners, a number have been rearrested and are now facing fresh charges.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Orders Nationwide Shutdown Amid Soaring Temperatures, Protests
The Iranian government has ordered government offices, banks, and schools to close for two days, citing "unprecedented heat." It comes at a time of rising anger over water outages that have led to protests against mismanagement of resources.
Number Of Politically Motivated Executions Rising In Iran, Rights Group Says
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a "tactic of intimidation and retribution" amid a wave of unrest that has posed the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
The CHRI said in a statement released on August 2 that Iran has executed 17 men -- most of whom were young -- in "blatantly unlawful" prosecutions over the last 10 months. Among them, seven were hanged as of July 2023 for participating in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody last September, while at least 10 other were executed for various political “crimes.”
“The international community must be clear with Iranian authorities that continuing its killing spree will result in an extraordinary intensification of the Islamic republic’s political and economic isolation,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the CHRI.
“Without strong coordinated international action, the world is green-lighting this carnage,” Ghaemi added.
According to the CHRI, individuals prosecuted endured trials marred by "severe" human rights violations, with authorities denying them the right to counsel and even the right to choose their own legal representation, which are guaranteed under Iranian law and international treaties to which Iran is a signatory.
“The aim of these unlawful executions is to eradicate dissent and sow fear among the population. Governments and international organizations have a crucial role in exerting pressure on the Iranian government to put a stop to this state-sanctioned murder,” Ghaemi said.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests following the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being held for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China and recently highlighted the disproportionate impact of drug-related executions among marginalized and economically disadvantaged population in Iran.
The Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone, while Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that since the start of the year, at least 423 executions had been recorded, which indicates "a potential surpassing of last year's tally of 582 hangings and due to the Iranian government's lack of transparency, the actual number of executions is suspected to be much higher than reported.”
Iran Reportedly Preparing For Further Protests As Amini Anniversary Nears
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) appears to be preparing measures to ward off the possibility of renewed unrest as the one-year anniversary approaches of the death of Masha Amini, who died in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC, told a conference of national Basij officials on August 1 that the "most powerful, dangerous, serious, and widespread struggle" faced by the Islamic republic -- a reference to the monthslong protests and rallies that erupted after Amini's death -- could gain strength in the coming weeks.
Salami called for preventative measures to head off a new wave of protests before the September 16 anniversary, though he did not give any details.
Salami acknowledged the involvement of IRGC and Basij forces in quelling the protests sparked by Amini's death.
Iran's security forces have been heavily criticized for their heavy-handed response to the protests, with more than 500 demonstrators said to have been killed and many more injured. Rights groups also say there is strong evidence that torture has been used against those voicing dissent.
Amini's death became a rallying cry for thousands of Iranians, especially women and girls, who took to the streets to show their opposition to the hijab law. Demonstrators demanded justice for the 22-year-old and chanted anti-government slogans while rejecting the government's cultural, social, and economic policies.
Resistance to the mandatory hijab has become a focal point in the ongoing protests, with many women and girls not only rejecting it but also sharing images of their defiance on social media.
In response, various state institutions have sought to suppress this wave of protests by enforcing laws, closing businesses, blocking websites, and filing lawsuits against supporters of the optional hijab.
During its final months in office, the 11th Iranian parliament has taken a hard-line stance, significantly amending the government's Hijab and Chastity bill from 15 articles to 70.
The new bill, which has faced opposition from legal experts, introduces hefty fines for those who defy the mandatory hijab. The legislation aims to deter citizens from appearing without a hijab again.
Adding to the discontent, Iranians have been grappling with an increasing range of economic issues, including water shortages, environmental degradation, and the impact of international sanctions.
Officials of the Islamic republic, including the IRGC commander, have labeled the protests as "sedition" and "riots," attributing them to alleged "enemies" of the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Rdio Farda
Iranian Midwife Arrested, Abortion Clinic Shut As Authorities Implement Plan To Boost Population
An Iranian midwife in the central city of Qom has been arrested for allegedly performing an illegal abortion and her clinic shut amid escalating efforts by Iran's judiciary to combat abortions.
Majid Mohabi, the deputy of treatment at the Qom University of Medical Sciences, said the midwife's property was seized and her future practice prohibited by the university.
Masoud Setayeshi, a spokesperson for the judiciary, recently unveiled a "comprehensive plan" on the issue, including penalties ranging from compensation payments and imprisonment to the revocation of medical licenses.
Abbas Masjedi, the head of the Legal Medical Organization, reported 1,437 abortion-related complaints last year, about one-third of which resulted in sentences being handed down.
In 2021, Iranian authorities approved new legislation that imposes further restrictions on abortions, bans the free distribution of contraceptives by the public health-care system, and provides added state benefits to families with more children.
The new law is an attempt by authorities to boost flagging population growth in Iran, a country of some 84 million people.
In recent years, a growing number of Iranian women have chosen to have fewer or no children -- mainly due to economic woes, changing gender norms, the growth of women's education, and family planning programs.
That trend has seen Iran's population growth rate drop from over 4 percent in the 1980s to 1.29 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank, a development that has alarmed Iran’s clerical establishment.
However, there are serious doubts over the effectiveness of Iran's stringent anti-abortion laws.
Mohsen Zakarian, secretary of the government's Nafas plan -- a scheme aimed at combating abortion -- stated that as many as 1,000 illegal abortions take place every day, amounting to between 300,000 to 500,000 annually.
"Of the thousand abortions that occur daily in the country, only about 10 are legal," added Zakarian.
Rights groups and health experts warn that the new law restricts women’s access to abortions, will lead to unwanted pregnancies and the birth of children with congenital defects, and increase the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including AIDS.
Iran was praised for its effective population policies following the devastating 1980-88 war with Iraq that discouraged pregnancy among underage girls, offered free condoms and subsidized vasectomies, and encouraged families to have two or fewer children.
The policy shift occurred after Iran's Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei labeled the previous population control policies a "mistake," leading to directives that limited access to contraception.
In a speech in 2020, Khamenei was quoted as saying that “any action and measure for the decrease of the population should [only] be taken after [the population] reaches 150 million.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's IRGC Runs Drill On Disputed Islands As U.S. Military Presence In Region Grows
Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a surprise military drill on August 2 on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, just as the U.S. military increases its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran. The drill focused primarily on Abu Musa Island, though the IRGC also landed forces on Greater Tunb Island as well, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported. Ships, drones, and missile units took part in the drill, the report said. The drill comes as thousands of Marines and sailors on USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall are on their way to the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Protests In Southeastern Iran As Water Crisis Deepens
Iranians living in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan staged a protest on July 31, criticizing the government's failure to deal with an escalating water crisis, sandstorms, and the unfulfilled water rights of the Helmand River as a drought in the region reaches a "super-critical" stage.
The protest, which was described as a "legal gathering" by official Iranian news agencies, saw hundreds of residents of the city of Zabol demand President Ebrahim Raisi come to the region and also call for the establishment of a high council to address the crisis.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity.
Protesters held signs with messages such as "Sistan has no water, Sistan has no air, Sistan has no livelihood," and "Sistan is thirsty for water, Sistan is thirsty for attention." They also emphasized the need for a crisis council and warned that the situation could escalate into a "national security challenge."
The water crisis and a lack of industrial development have inflicted heavy blows on the people of the region, with some residents demanding compensation for agricultural damage from the drought conditions, tax forgiveness, and loan relief for livestock breeders in what one protester said was the start of a "super-critical" stage for the province.
This protest is the fifth in recent months over the water crisis in Sistan-Baluchistan. A previous gathering in April focused on the inaction of the Foreign Ministry and other government agencies in pursuing the water rights of the Helmand River from the Taliban rulers of neighboring Afghanistan.
Sistan-Baluchistan Province, particularly its northern cities, has been severely affected by a water crisis that has been exacerbated by dust storms for several months due to the formation of new dust centers and seasonal winds. The province has also faced drinking-water and power cuts in the past month.
During a meeting on "Water, development, and climate migration" held in June, Iranian researchers said that due to the water crisis, some 10,000 households had migrated from Zabol and its surrounding areas to other parts of Iran over the past year.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Iranian Journalists Sentenced As Media Clampdown Continues
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has sentenced two female journalists, Saeedeh Shafiei and Nasim Soltanbeigi, to prison terms and imposed social restrictions on them, marking a continued clampdown on press freedom in the country.
Shafiei, a seasoned journalist with over two decades of experience, was sentenced on July 31 to two years in prison along with two years of social deprivation, including a ban on media activities and leaving the country. Soltanbeigi, a journalist and civil activist, received a sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison and two years of social deprivation.
Both journalists were charged with "propaganda against the regime," "insulting the supreme leader," and "disturbing public opinion." The sentences were issued by Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Iman Afshari.
The sentencing of Shafiei and Soltanbeigi is part of a broad push by Iranian authorities to use the judiciary to silence critics, including journalists, human rights activists, and opposition figures.
Soltanbeigi was first arrested in December 2022 at Tehran's Khomeini International Airport while attempting to travel abroad. After being detained for over a month, she was temporarily released on bail on February 7 until the end of the legal proceedings.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She was detained for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was also placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
Similarly, Shafiei was arrested in Tehran on January 22. She was temporarily released on bail of 5 billion rials ($9,500) on February 8 until the end of the legal proceedings.
The sentences come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Will Close Government Offices, Banks, Schools Over Extreme Heat
Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported. Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to close governmental offices, banks, and schools on August 2-3 came after the Health Ministry warned about a possible increase in cases of heat exhaustion because of high temperatures in the country, the official IRNA news agency reported. In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius. The capital, Tehran, experienced 38 degree Celsius on August 1. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Court Sentences Two Female Journalists To Over Four Years In Prison Each
Iranian female journalists Saeeda Shafiei and Nasim Sultanbeigi have been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison each for participating in the Freedom Life Women protests. Shafiei wrote in a tweet on July 31 that the Revolutionary Court had charged her and Sultanbeigi with “assembly and collusion” and “propaganda activity against the regime.” Shafiei additionally announced that her other co-defendant, female journalist Mehrnoosh Zarei, was acquitted. The sentences come amid continuing protests for women’s rights sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Insurer Shut After Pictures Surface Of Female Employees Without Hijabs
The Iranian government has suspended the operating license of Azki.com, a startup specializing in online insurance sales, following the publication of images showing some of its female employees without the compulsory hijab, as the government continues to tighten its enforcement of dress-code regulations.
The suspension was announced by the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), on July 30. The agency had previously labeled the images of Azki's female employees as a "violation" and "norm-breaking."
Last week, a video circulated on social networks showing Azki's employees in various departments, many of whom were not observing the compulsory hijab.
In response to the backlash, Azki stated that these images were published without the company's knowledge or permission. However, under pressure from hard-line media and Twitter accounts supporting the government and the compulsory hijab, the Central Insurance Agency of the Islamic Republic suspended Azki's license.
Azki is one of several private sector companies in Iran to face government action in recent weeks due to its employees' resistance to the compulsory hijab law.
Digikala, an online platform for selling goods, had its administrative building sealed after supporters of the Islamic republic reacted angrily to the publication of images of employees without the compulsory hijab.
A few days later, the online bookstore Taaghche faced a similar backlash, with state publishing institutions announcing contract cancellations because of images of employees without the compulsory hijab.
The closing of commercial and trade places has been extended beyond large cities and metropolises to include smaller towns. Mohammad Rostami, the law enforcement commander of the northern Iranian county of Talesh, said 24 business units there have been shut as part of "preventive actions to confront social abnormalities."
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Nurses, Pensioners Rally As Living Conditions Worsen
A group of Iranian nurses from Tehran’s Khomeini Hospital staged a protest on July 30 over unpaid wages and the flawed implementation of the 2007 Nursing Tariff Act, another sign of growing anger among Iranian nurses over working conditions.
The nurses' demands come after the recent warning by the head of the Iranian Nursing Organization, Mohammad Mirzabeygi, that while several large hospitals are opening, there is a marked shortage of nurses in the country.
At the center of the dispute is that the Nursing Tarriff Act, which regulates overtime nurses can work and as well as the benefits they receive, has yet to be implemented, according to the nurses and their representatives.
"The nursing law, approved by the Guardians Council and passed by the parliament about 15 years ago, has never been implemented," the chairman of the board of the Mashhad Nursing System, Mohsen Gachpazan, said recently.
In a parallel development, retirees from the Social Security offices in Shush, Karun, and Haft Tappeh held a protest in front of the Shush district social security building on July 30 to call attention to their ongoing demands for pension increases in the face of sharply rising living costs.
The demonstrations by retirees comes after the government recently announced a decision to consolidate 18 different pension funds into one in an attempt to address a shortfall equivalent to $6 billion and rising.
For more than a decade, the Iranian government has been staving off the crisis in the pension funds through various measures such as allocating shares, transferring factories, and even gifting land to offset debts.
Despite these efforts, official reports indicate that out of the 18 pension funds in Iran, 17 were either bankrupt or teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests countrywide. A sign of the difficult times faced by Iranians came in a recent report from the Labor Ministry, which showed that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty."
Unrest has rattled Iran for more than a year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Insists It Remains Ready To Pursue Its Rights To Disputed Gas Field
Iran's oil minister has warned that the country will not tolerate "violations of its rights" and that Tehran will pursue its interests in regard to a disputed natural-gas field that has also been claimed by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Javad Owji on July 30 said Tehran sought "the path of negotiation and understanding with our neighbors," but that it was ready to pursue its rights to the exploration and operation of the Arash gas field if no agreement is reached. Kuwait on July 27 said it would begin production at the gas field -- known as Dorra in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait -- without waiting for border demarcation with Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Bans Chief Editor Of Critical Newspaper From Working For A Year
The Iranian judiciary has banned the editor in chief of a newspaper critical of the government from working for a year, according to a report in the Etemad newspaper on July 29. A court in Tehran imposed the sentence on Behrooz Behzadi due to articles published in Etemad during a wave of protests, which began in the autumn of 2022 and were triggered by the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code. The protests raged for months against Iran's religious and political leadership, proving a severe test for the country's authorities.
'Is This Really Me?': A Filmmaker On The Front Line In Syria With Female Kurdish Fighters
Kurdish-Iranian documentarian Negin Ahmadi gathered unique frontline insights into the lives of female soldiers in the civil war in Syria in 2016. For her newly released film, Dream's Gate, she decided to take her video camera into the war zone, hoping to somehow absorb the courage of women fighting Islamic State militants. The footage shows that her subjects -- several now dead -- offered more than inspiration. Ahmadi found herself on the battle front, armed and wearing the uniforms of the Kurdish fighters of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) in Syria.
Iranian Parliament Unveils New, Stricter Hijab Law Amid Heavy Criticism
Iran's parliament has unveiled the text of a contentious hijab and chastity bill aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules, which have drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
The bill, which has received the green light from the legislature's Judicial and Legal Committee, empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with police, the Basij paramilitary forces, and the Command of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Wrong, to take action against women who break the rules.
The legislation also touches on the need for broader gender segregation in universities, administrative centers, educational institutions, parks, and tourist locations, and even in hospital treatment sections. It proposes severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines of up to 360 million Iranian rials ($720) for women who defy the mandatory hijab law.
According to Article 50 of the bill, anyone who appears in public places or streets in a state of nudity or seminudity, or with a dress that is customarily considered as too revealing, will be immediately apprehended by officers and handed over to the judiciary. Those arrested will face imprisonment or a fine, and if the offense is repeated, the imprisonment or fine will be increased.
The bill also stipulates that anyone who is judged to have insulted the hijab, promoted nudity, immodesty, or an improper hijab, or performs any behavior that promotes them, will be sentenced to a fine and, at the discretion of the judicial authority, a ban on leaving the country and a ban on public activity on the Internet for six months to two years.
The bill also prohibits commissioning work or advertising from individuals or legal entities that promote non-hijab values in their activities inside or outside the country, or in any media, including social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
Most recently, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a new wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Woman, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Activist Warns About 'Unbearable' Situation Of Cancer-Stricken Prisoner
Narges Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist and political prisoner in Iran's Evin Prison, has voiced concerns over the health of Zohreh Sayadi, a fellow prisoner of conscience who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.
"Since her imprisonment, Zohreh has been transferred back to prison twice, just 24 hours after undergoing chemotherapy. Even the prison doctors believe that enduring this situation is unbearable," Mohammadi said in a post on her Instagram account on July 27.
Sayadi has been active in the field of children's rights, working with orphaned and undocumented children, and providing literacy education to women and orphaned children.
Sayadi, who is the mother of a five-year-old girl, has been arrested "10 times during 10 years of uninterrupted activity," according to Mohammadi, who is currently serving a one-year sentence in Evin Prison.
"Zohreh is a patient, resilient, and determined woman. I can never describe the weakness of her body and the pain running through her veins after chemotherapy," Mohammadi said.
"Let me just say that Zohreh undergoes each chemotherapy session under an intensely painful ice cap, so that we won't get upset seeing her hair fall out and her face change when she is in the ward with us...There is fundamentally no talk of a court, a trial, and the precious gem of justice in the judicial system of the Islamic republic,” Mohammadi added.
According to Mohammadi, forensic medicine "does not dare to write on a piece of paper that Zohreh cannot tolerate imprisonment, knowing the threat to a person's life from the heartbreaking pain caused by cancer."
Activists say the persistent neglect of the state of health of prisoners and detainees by judicial and security officials has led on multiple occasions to fatalities or irreparable physical harm.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Condition Critical: Desertification Threatens To Turn Iran's Future To Dust
Temperatures in Iran are hitting record highs, rivers and lakes are drying up, and prolonged droughts are becoming the norm, highlighting a water crisis that is turning much of the country’s territory to dust.
The desertification of Iran is occurring at a staggering pace, with officials last month warning that more than 1 million hectares of the country’s territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Qom Province or Lebanon -- is essentially becoming uninhabitable every year.
The situation has Tehran scrambling to gain control of the situation in a country where up to 90 percent of the land is arid or semi-arid. But the clock is ticking to stave off what even officials have acknowledged could lead to an existential crisis and the mass exodus of civilians.
The warning signs were on full display this month. Temperatures in southwestern Iran hit a staggering 66.7 degrees Celsius (152 degrees Fahrenheit), higher than what is considered tolerable for human life.
Iranian scientists warned that the water levels of Lake Urmia, which is in severe danger of drying up, are the lowest recorded in 60 years. And in what has become routine, advisories were issued about the threat of suffocating dust storms.
As elsewhere in the world where temperatures are soaring, global climate change gets much of the blame. But the thermometer only tells part of the story on an issue Iran has been wrestling with for years.
“Exacerbated by decades of [international] isolation, mismanagement of local resources, rapid population growth, improper spatial distribution, and the consequences of a prolonged drought, Iran’s water crisis has entered a critical phase,” environmental expert Shirin Hakim told RFE/RL in written comments.
Water scarcity, and Tehran’s failed efforts to remedy it, is well documented. The problem has led to grand dam-building and water-intensive irrigation projects that have contributed to the drying up of rivers and underground water reservoirs. Clashes with neighboring states and anti-government protests in hard-hit areas of Iran have erupted over scant water resources. And the degradation of soil has contributed to the increase of dust and sandstorms that have helped make Iran’s air pollution among the worst in the world.
The accompanying loss of arable land has also harmed agricultural production, threatening livelihoods and leading to internal migration from the countryside to urban areas, which in turn could unleash a raft of related problems.
“Over time, the increased pressure on urban areas due to these migration patterns can strain infrastructure, natural resources, and create socioeconomic challenges,” said Hakim, a senior fellow at the Berlin-based Center for Middle East and Global Order (CMEG) and fellow at the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.
Mass Exodus?
Iran’s population has more than doubled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, rising from about 35 million to almost 88 million, with about 70 percent of the population residing in cities. Tehran alone, Hakim said, “has seen an average influx of a quarter of a million people per year for the previous two decades.”
But as water scarcity and desertification make more and more territory unlivable, there are fears that a huge segment of the population might eventually have no option but to flee the country entirely in the face of what is arguably Iran’s most pressing policy challenge.
In 2015, Isa Kalantari, a former agriculture minister who at the time was serving as a presidential water and environment adviser, infamously predicted that, unless Iran changed its approach on water use, “Approximately 50 million people, 70 percent of Iranians, will have no choice but to leave the country.”
In July 2018, a month that saw violent protests over water shortages in the southwestern city of Khorramshahr as the country faced its driest summer in 50 years, then-Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli described the water situation as a “huge social crisis.” Fazli said water scarcity could fuel migration and significantly change the face of Iran within five years, eventually leading to “disaster.”
That deadline has passed, but the dire predictions and failed policies continue.
Iran is currently ranked by the World Resources Institute as one of the most water-stressed nations in the world, based on the impact on countries’ agricultural and industrial sectors, and routinely has been listed among the countries where water scarcity could lead to conflict.
That prospect became a reality earlier this year when Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border shelling. The clashes came after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more upstream water to feed Iran’s endangered southeastern wetlands.
Internally, the threat of renewed anti-government protests over the lack of fresh water like those seen in the southwestern Khuzestan Province in 2021 highlight the ongoing challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership.
The UN Convention to Combat Desertification specifically addresses land degradation in arid, semi-arid, and dry subhumid areas. But those are not the only territories under threat in Iran.
Vahid Jafarian, the director-general of desert affairs for Iran’s Natural Resources Organization estimated that the country was losing 1 million hectares a year to desertification. He warned on July 19 that even Iran’s wetlands are being “turned into a center of fine dust” as underground reservoirs dry up and the country pursues water-intensive industrial development.
Kalantari, who last year said the fate of Iran’s clerical establishment could depend on the restoration of Lake Urmia, said in May that the drying up of what was once the largest lake in the Middle East could force the displacement of up to 4 million people.
The Solution
Iran has launched various initiatives to combat desertification, which Hakim said include dust and sandstorm management with countries in the region, the restoration of degraded soil and reforestation, addressing the overexploitation of water reserves, and the improvement of coordination among its various environmental bodies.
Iran is also a signatory to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, is involved in efforts by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to minimize the effects of sand and dust storms, and has attempted to address environmental concerns in its five-year development plan.
But Hakim said such measures “have been largely overshadowed by the consequences of chronic environmental mismanagement and corruption.”
Noting the continuation of ill-conceived hydraulic infrastructure projects and the overexploitation of groundwater resources that compound Iran’s water crisis, Hakim added, “these practices will likely contribute to increasing desertification threats” without substantial improvements in how the country manages its water.
