U.S. Says Iran May Have Killed More Than 1,000 People In Recent Unrest

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people in response to recent protests over gasoline price hikes, a senior U.S. State Department official said on December 5.



"As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appears the regime could have murdered over a thousand Iranian citizens since the protests began," Brian Hook, Washington's special representative for Iran, told journalists.



Hook cited unspecified reports and provided no evidence of the death toll. He said U.S. officials had seen video of one incident in which more than 100 people were shot and killed.



Protests erupted on November 15 after the government announced a fuel-price hike of up to 200 percent but were quickly stifled by security forces. A week-long near-total Internet blackout was also imposed.



Authorities have yet to publish any definitive official death toll for the unrest that saw protesters attack police stations, torch petrol pumps, and loot shops.



Amnesty International said on December 2 that at least 208 people are believed to have been killed during the crackdown.

