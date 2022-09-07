Iranian Activist Khadirzadeh Jailed For 12 Years For Alleged Role In Death Of Officer

Kurdish activist Soada Khadirzadeh, who tried to end her and her baby's life while in detention, has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison by a court in the western Iranian city of Mahabad.

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization said Khadirzadeh was accused of "assisting in the murder of one of the officers of the Urmia Intelligence Department" and "helping her husband run away."



Khadirzadeh, who was arrested by security forces in October 2021, has denied the charges.

Khadirzadeh, who gave birth while in detention, tried to end her life by hanging herself and giving pills to her infant in protest of her detention.



Both she and her infant were saved by other prisoners.



Khadirzadeh is awaiting trial in another case on a charge of "membership in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran."



In July, Khadirzadeh was denied postnatal and postsurgical care for several days even though she was suffering from postoperative bleeding after giving birth by Caesarean section. Her infant's health was also poor.



During her pregnancy, Khadirzadeh said she was held hostage on false accusations.



Urmia prison officials have also rejected her requests for temporary medical release despite a doctor's certificate outlining her physical ailments.

