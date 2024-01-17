Iran
Iranian Lawyer Who Defended Activists Gets 2-Year Ban From Practicing Law
Iranian lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, known for representing activists and their families, has been handed a two-year ban from practicing law amid increased pressure from the government on legal professionals involved in high-profile political cases.
The ruling, issued by the fourth branch of the Khorasan Bar Association's Disciplinary Court, centers on Alikordi's dissemination of information about his clients, including Fatemeh Sepehri and relatives of Abolfazl Adinehzadeh.
Adinehzadeh was killed during nationwide unrest following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police for an alleged violation of the hijab law.
In June, Adinezadeh's father and sister, represented by Alikordi, were charged with "anti-government propaganda" for their comments during media interviews and social-media posts over Abolfazl Adinehzadeh's death.
Another client of Alikordi, Fatemeh Sepehri, is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has publicly called for his resignation. Her activism led to her arrest last year during the nationwide protests sparked by Amini's death.
Alikordi has been convicted in two separate cases over the past two months on charges that include "spreading false information through computer systems and failure to maintain confidentiality" and "engaging in propaganda activities benefiting groups in opposition to the regime."
The convictions led to a one-year prison sentence, a two-year exile to Nehbandan city, and fines.
Several Iranian lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- have been arrested or interrogated after representing people detained during the unrest.
Anger over the death of Amini prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
Pakistan Recalls Ambassador After Iran's 'Unprovoked' Attack Kills Two Children
Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Iran in response to strikes by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that killed two children in the southwestern Balochistan Province.
The decision was announced by a Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman on January 17, just a day after Iraq recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil.
"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” the spokesman said in the statement, adding that the Iranian ambassador had not been allowed to return to Islamabad from Tehran "for the time being."
The statement added that Pakistan "reserves the right to respond to this illegal act" and that Iran bears responsibility for the "consequences" of the attack.
The IRGC on January 16 struck targets in Balochistan that it said were linked to the Sunni Baluchi militant group Jaish al-Adl.
The IRGC attack killed two children and injured three others, according to the ministry.
Pakistan is the third country to be struck by the IRGC since January 15, after Iran launched missiles at targets in Iraq's Irbil and Syria's Idlib.
The IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency was the first outlet in Iran to report the strikes in Pakistan late on January 16, claiming two bases operated by Jaish al-Adl had been targeted and "destroyed."
Tasnim reported that a combination of drones and missiles were used to attack a village in Balochistan Province, which is located in southwestern Pakistan on the border with Iran.
As reports of the attack spread on social media, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, had met with Pakistani acting Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The strikes appeared to be a response to recent attacks claimed by Jaish al-Adl, which is designated as a terrorist organization by both Iran and the United States.
The group took responsibility for a deadly attack on a police station in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province last month that killed at least 11 officers. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said after the incident that Jaish al-Adl fighters had entered Iran from Pakistan.
In its first statement on Telegram, Jaish al-Adl said the strikes had missed its military bases "in Iran" and had struck the homes of its fighters in Pakistan.
"With God’s grace and the enemy's poor intelligence and technical know-how, no harm was inflicted on the mujahedin [fighters]," the group said in a second statement on January 17.
The porous, 900-kilometer-long border between Iran and Pakistan has proven difficult to control, allowing various insurgent groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
Jaish al-Adl is the most prominent offshoot of the Salafist militant group Jundullah, which was established in 2003 and splintered after its founder, Abdolmalek Rigi, was executed by Iran in 2010.
Iranian University Says Students Who Protested Ineligible For Higher Studies
Iran's Beheshti University has declared that students with disciplinary records won't be eligible for a program that facilitates access to higher education levels, a move seen as an attempt to silence student protesters from the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement.
The prominent state-run school on January 15 announced the move involving the "exceptional talents quota" policy and said it reserves the right to take action against students at any educational stage if they are confirmed to have disciplinary convictions on their records.
The policy, as outlined by Beheshti University, applies to any disciplinary action taken by entities ranging from the university's disciplinary council to the Science Ministry, it added.
The United Students group sharply criticized the decision on the social network X, formerly Twitter, noting such a regulation isn't part of the existing Exceptional Talents Quota guidelines.
The student group said that when the current academic year arrived some students saw the unexpected cancellation of their postgraduate enrollment, some after they had completed registration and received student identification numbers.
The group also said admission to postgraduate studies for some students is now contingent on receiving approval from university security.
The imposition of the policy comes against a backdrop of widespread protests and public opposition to the compulsory wearing of the hijab throughout Iranian universities, sparked by the “Women, Life, Freedom” protests. In response to the protests, the Islamic republic has intensified its efforts to control the student population, especially at universities, which have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran.
In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead. Amini's death while being detained for an alleged headscarf violation in September 2022 has once again made campuses a hotbed of dissent.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
How Is the Red Sea Crisis Affecting Shipping And The World Economy?
With Huthi rebels disrupting shipping off the coast of Yemen and in the Red Sea, what impact is this having on shipping, trade, and the world economy? Thomas Juneau is an associate professor of public and international affairs at the University of Ottawa in Canada while Professor Steve Hanke is an economist at Johns Hopkins University in the United States.
Iran Extends Jailed Nobel Laureate Mohammadi's Prison Sentence
An Iranian court has extended the prison sentence of Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi by 15 months for "spreading propaganda" against the Islamic Republic while in jail.
Her family made the announcement in a statement on Instagram in Persian and English on January 15.
The statement said the charge was brought against Mohammadi, 51, by the Intelligence Ministry. The Nobel laureate did not attend the latest trial and the verdict was issued in her absence, according to her family.
In addition to the extended prison term, Mohammadi has also been banished from Tehran for two years and barred from traveling abroad, using a smart phone, and joining political groups for the same time period.
Mohammadi's family said this was her fifth conviction since March 2021 and the third for activities carried out while in prison. She has now been sentenced to over 12 years in prison since 2021.
The report of the extended prison sentence comes with Mohammadi already serving a sentence of 10 years and nine months for alleged actions against national security and propaganda against the state. She was also sentenced to 154 lashes, but rights groups believe that punishment has yet to be meted out.
Despite being nearly continuously in prison since 2010, Mohammadi has often tried to raise awareness about prison conditions and alleged abuses faced by female prisoners.
Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, has been campaigning for human rights in Iran for decades and has been in and out of prison in the last 20 years.
Her teenage children accepted the award in Oslo on her behalf and read out a statement by Mohammadi in which she criticized Iran's "tyrannical" government.
The latest conviction appears to contradict comments made last month by a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, who insisted that statements attributed to Mohammadi in the media were "not from her."
It also comes after Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie interviewed Mohammadi for Time Magazine in November 2023 and noted the difficulties she faced trying to communicate with the Nobel prize winner in prison.
The U.S.-based nonprofit organization Freedom House ranks Iran as one of the worst countries in terms of freedom of expression and civil liberties.
News of Mohammadi’s extended prison term comes on the heels of reports that Iran has brought new charges against Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi -- female journalists who have been temporarily released from prison.
Mohammadi and Hamedi, who have been serving lengthy prison terms for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, were photographed flouting Iran's hijab law shortly after leaving prison on bail on January 14.
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran on January 16 condemned the "sham charges" against all three woman and criticized the Islamic republic for "its attempts to coerce women into submission for the mere exercise of basic rights."
'Rest In Power': Pioneering Publisher Shahla Lahiji Remembered As Hero Of Women's Rights In Iran
Shahla Lahiji was a giant among human rights activists and booklovers in Iran. Following her death at the age of 81, the pioneering writer and publisher is being remembered as an inspirational figure who was unafraid of pursuing her vision of a fairer world -- even if it meant imprisonment.
Having written for press and radio since her teens, Lahiji encountered tremendous obstacles to her career following the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Her answer was to found Roshangaran, or the Enlighteners, one of the first women-led publishing houses in the Islamic republic, in 1983.
Lahiji noted a decade later that she quickly recognized the challenges of entering a male-dominated industry in a deeply conservative and patriarchal society.
"I realized that I had stepped into an environment that was alien to the presence of women," Lahiji wrote.
She was constantly reminded that she was not welcomed in her chosen profession, and was looked upon with pity.
"Some, seeing the heavy printing plates I was carrying, rushed to me saying: 'Sister or mother, this is no business for you," she recalled. "Some were sure that if I turned to this work, it was out of necessity: 'Couldn't you have done something else? Like a women's clothing boutique or a baking class?'"
Her support for human rights would eventually land Lahiji in real trouble with the hard-line authorities.
In 2000, along with 18 other intellectuals, she was arrested after participating in a conference in Berlin in which risks to writers in Iran, as well as possible social and political reforms, were discussed. Lahiji was sentenced to four years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison on charges of undermining national security and spreading propaganda against the Islamic republic. Her sentence was eventually reduced to six months.
Mehrangiz Kar, herself a pioneering female attorney in Iran who was also arrested and sentenced to prison for attending the Berlin conference, spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Farda after Lahiji's death in Tehran following a long illness on January 8.
'Passionate About Her Work'
Kar, who is a renowned scholar on women's rights and currently teaches outside the country, described Lahiji as being passionate about using her publishing house as a platform for change.
"I first met Mrs. Lahiji during the revolution. She was always keen on participating in activities to raise awareness about women's issues. To achieve this, she decided to start a publishing house, which she successfully established," said Kar, who added that Lahiji published more than 15 of her books.
"Lahiji continued publishing works about women, written by women, and translations by women. She was passionate about her work and worked closely with the women's movement," Kar said, noting that Lahiji "significantly influenced" the women's rights movement in Iran. "However, when women's issues became highly prominent and the government grew sensitive, Lahiji faced pressure, and her office was even set on fire. Despite this, she didn't leave the country and continued her profession."
Among Lahiji's many unique traits, Kar recalled, was her ability to negotiate with government censors who vetted the works published by Roshangaran.
"If they had 10 objections, she would negotiate and reason with them to bring it down to five," Kar said. "She often succeeded in persuading them with her viewpoint, making her a distinguished figure in this regard."
Lahiji, who was born in Tehran in 1942 under the monarchy, described herself as having been raised in an open-minded household in which the women were given greater privileges than the men.
Her mother was among the first women to enter public service in Iran's monarchy, and her father was educated in Europe. After the family moved to the southwestern city of Shiraz, Lahiji began a career as a journalist with Shiraz Radio at the age of 15. She quickly went on to become the youngest member of Iran's Women Writers Association, and studied sociology in London.
Growing up, she believed that everyone in the world had a similar experience and opportunities. Following the Islamic Revolution, when she was in her late 30s, she had become fully aware of the need to educate others about women's rightful place in society.
'More Humane Vision'
Lahiji did not expect immediate change, she once said, but wanted to prepare women to defend their rights for the long-term. More generally, she sought through Roshangaran "to provide a broader, clearer, and more humane vision of social, economic, philosophical, psychological, and historical issues" for society as a whole.
Opening this avenue through books often meant careful translations of foreign works. For example, Lahiji spoke about the difficulties of adapting works by the Czech writer Milan Kundera, making slight changes to the text and removing parts she knew would come into conflict with the official censors.
Lahiji also suggested that some Iranian writers created their own challenges, saying that members of the younger generation would sometimes mischievously use vulgar terms in their submissions that she would edit out because she feared it would harm their cause.
She lamented in 2005, a few years after her arrest, that many of the books that had been published even during the Islamic Revolution had been banned, and that publishers that were not in line with the authorities were being pushed out.
But Lahiji carried on with her work, sometimes using silence -- such as her refusal to attend the Tehran book fair -- to send a message to the authorities that censorship was not an acceptable policy.
Lahiji's work was widely recognized abroad. In 2001, she received PEN American Center's Freedom To Write Award, which honors writers who fought in the face of adversity for the right to freedom of expression. She also won the International Publishers Association's Freedom Prize in 2006 in recognition of her promotion of the right to publish freely in Iran and around the world, among her numerous international awards.
Lahiji was also a diligent author, penning such works as A Study Of The Historical Identity Of Iranian Women and Women In Search Of Liberation.
She also founded the Women's Research Center and served as a member of the Violence Against Women Committee in Iran.
Following her death, condolences poured in -- including from state-run media outlets, civil society, and social media.
In a testament to the impact Lahiji had on society, more than 300 prominent activists and cultural figures paid their respects by signing a letter honoring her achievements. Remembrances were printed by Iran's official IRNA news agency and other outlets, and by the Publishers and Booksellers Union of Tehran.
Outside the country, Lahiji's contributions were marked by Iranian authors such as Arash Azizi, who wrote: "Rest in power, Shahla Lahiji. When we were teenagers in Iran of 2000s, that feminist publication house and bookstore you ran in Tehran was a center of our life.”
Lahiji was buried at Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery on January 11. As a final ode, she was laid to rest to the slogan of "Women, Life, Freedom" -- the rallying cry of the nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in late 2022 and put women’s rights at the forefront.
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Stockholm Says Another Swede Arrested In Iran
Sweden's Foreign Ministry says a Swedish national was detained in Iran, the third of its citizens to be held in custody in the Middle Eastern country. The ministry said on January 15 that the person in custody is in his 20s and has been held since "the early days of January." It gave no further details. Tehran has not commented on the issue. Swedish EU employee Johan Floderus was arrested in April 2022 on spying charges the bloc denies. Iranian-Swedish citizen Ahmadreza Djalali was sentenced to death in 2017 on espionage charges that have been denounced as baseless by Stockholm. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Baghdad Recalls Ambassador After Iran Strikes Northern Iraq, Stoking Fears Of Regional Instability
Iraq has recalled its ambassador in Tehran after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) struck what they said was the spy headquarters of Israel in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, a deadly attack that deepened fears over the eroding stability in the Middle East.
Baghdad on January 16 also summoned Iran's charge d'affaires to protest the IRGC attack, which involved ballistic missiles being fired at what they called Israel-linked targets in Iraq's Erbil while also striking locations in Syria's Idlib used by Islamic State (IS).
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry denounced the attack as an act of "aggression against Iraq's sovereignty" and said the government had formed a committee to investigate the incident and "prove" the Iranian claims wrong.
The attack in Erbil killed at least four civilians, including prominent Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the KRG, condemned the "cowardly attack" and urged the Iraqi government to "take a principled position against the flagrant violation of Iraq's and the Kurdistan region's sovereignty," according to the Iraqi Kurdish website Rudaw.
The strikes come amid growing concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated by the United States and European Union as a terrorist organization, may escalate and engulf the entire region.
The United States also criticized "Iran's reckless missile strikes" in Erbil, with State Department spokesman Matthew Miller offering Washington's support to both the Iraqi government and the KRG.
Iran's Foreign Ministry defended the missile strikes in Iraq and Syria, with spokesman Nasser Kanani saying in a statement that while Iran "respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries," it "will never hesitate" to use its "legitimate and legal right to take deterrent" measures against "sources of threat against its national security."
The Revolutionary Guards said the strikes in Iraq were in response to the killing of several "Resistance Axis" commanders, including IRGC generals, by Israel. The so-called Resistance Axis refers to Iran's network of allies in the region.
Three IRGC generals were killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria in December, including Iran's top commander in the country, Seyyed Razi Mousavi.
The Revolutionary Guards also suggested that the strikes in Syria were in retaliation for the deadly twin suicide bombings in Kerman on January 3 that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani. IS claimed responsibility for the bombings.
Iranian media described the attacks as the largest and longest-range missile strikes yet by the IRGC.
IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amirali Hajizadeh on January 16 said a total of 24 missiles were fired in the operations, most of which targeted Erbil.
To strike alleged IS targets in Syria, the IRGC used four Khaibarshekan missiles, which traveled more than 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from Khuzestan Province in southwest Iran to Idlib in northwestern Syria.
Iran's Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed on January 16 that the strike in Syria showed that Israel is within reach of Iran, while also serving as a warning to the United States that Iran's regional allies, including Hezbollah and the Huthi rebels in Yemen, "can be equipped with the same missiles."
The U.S. Central Command on January 16 said it had seized a small boat on January 11 carrying advanced Iranian-made weapons to the Huthis, as the group continues to target commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
Iranian Police Blame Woman For Violence Of Her Arrest
The violent arrest of a woman over the weekend in western Tehran for her defiance of the mandatory hijab law and for resisting authorities as they impounded her vehicle has highlighted animosity over the government's enforcement of the Islamic dress code.
Video of the woman's arrest, which has gone viral on social media in recent days, shows her being forcefully apprehended by police officers on January 13, who appear to use an electric prod to shock her.
Tehran's police said in a statement the objective of the incident was to impound the woman's vehicle after she was caught defying the hijab law. Police have been conducting vehicle inspections to specifically target compliance with the law.
There have been previous reports of the Iranian police utilizing city-wide CCTV cameras to identify women who violate the mandatory hijab law and subsequently impound their vehicles.
Iranian journalist Elahe Ebrahimi earlier this month reported a similar incident, saying plainclothes officers had attempted to impound her vehicle for an alleged hijab infraction. When she objected, she said they threatened her by revealing their "holstered weapons."
Several Iranians have questioned whether there are the legal grounds for police to take such actions, arguing that vehicle impoundment for noncompliance with the hijab law contradicts the existing laws of the Islamic republic.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Activists have launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country for safety reasons.
Tensions have boiled over in Iran over the hijab law since the death of Mahsa Amini death while in police custody in September 2022.
Amini's death, which came just days after her detention in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, led to nationwide protests and hundreds of demonstrators' deaths across the country.
Despite lasting public anger, parliament approved an updated version of the law around the anniversary of Amini's death that included harsher penalties for violations, including prison sentences of up to 10 years.
In late October, outrage boiled over again after another young woman died following an alleged encounter with "morality" enforcers earlier that month in a Tehran subway car.
Armita Garavand, 17, died after falling into a coma after the alleged confrontation on October 1. Some reports have suggested she was assaulted by the morality police, while others have said hijab guards were responsible.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
U.S.-Owned Vessel Hit By Huthi Missile Off Yemen, Raising Tensions
A missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels struck a U.S.-owned ship on January 15 just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, officials said. The attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, though not immediately claimed by the Huthis, further escalates tensions in the Red Sea, where attacks by the Huthis -- a Shi'ite group allied with Iran -- have roiled global shipping amid Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, targeting a crucial shipping corridor. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said the Gibraltar Eagle's captain reported that the "port side of vessel hit from above by a missile."
Iran Files New Charges Against Two Journalists After Their Release
Two Iranian journalists face new charges for flouting Iran's hijab law after they published photographs on social media without wearing head scarves just hours after being temporarily released from prison, where they were serving lengthy sentences for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini.
Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi face new indictments, according to the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, in the case filed in Tehran's Revolutionary Court on January 15.
Mohammadi and Hamedi's case highlights the continued battle Tehran's conservative clerics are fighting to strictly enforce the hijab laws in the face of mass discontent over the policy.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move immediately triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the newly installed authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Hamedi and Mohammadi were sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively for their coverage of the death of Amini, a 22 year old who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction. The two were granted “temporary release” from Tehran’s Evin Prison on bail on January 14 pending an appeal of their sentences.
Ali Alqasimehr, the head of Tehran's judiciary, said the decision to grant temporary release to the journalists was taken due to the protracted nature of the investigation and the appellate process. The pair were initially arrested last year.
Their case has attracted widespread support in Iran and abroad. Chess Grandmaster Sara Khadem voiced her support for the pair while praising their courage and called them "real champions."
Hamedi was charged because she took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death in September 2022.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Crew Of Iran-Held Tanker Safe, Greek Owners Say
The crew of a tanker seized by Iran's navy this week are safe, the vessel's Greek owners said on January 14. Empire Navigation said an associate had contacted Iranian authorities and reported that "all the crew members on board the St. Nikolas are safe and in good health." The company said it hadn't been itself able to directly contact the 19-man crew of the Marshall Islands-flagged ship anchored near the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Eighteen Filipinos and a Greek are on board. Iran said it seized the ship off Oman on January 11 to retaliate for the "theft" of its oil from the same tanker last year by the United States.
Iranian Journalists Jailed Over Amini Coverage Granted 'Temporary' Release On Bail
Two Iranian journalists handed long prison terms for their coverage of the 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amina have been granted “temporary release” on bail pending an appeal of their sentences, the country's judiciary said.
Journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi -- sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively – left Tehran’s Evin Prison on January 14.
According to Iranian state media reports, the two have been barred from leaving the country.
The two women have been in custody for 17 months, despite global calls for their release.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are only being punished for covering the news of Mahsa Amini's murder by the Irshad police and her funeral ceremony," United For Iran, a U.S.-based nonprofit managed by activists and former Iranian political prisoners, said in a statement in October 2023.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are in prison based on baseless accusations,” the statement continued. “The judiciary must cancel these baseless accusations against [them] and other political prisoners."
Hamedi took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown and became one of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Biden Says U.S. Delivered Private Message To Tehran About Iran-Backed Huthis
U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington had sent a private message to Tehran about Yemen-based, Iran-backed Huthi rebels responsible for attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.
"We delivered it privately and we're confident we're well-prepared," Biden told reporters at the White House on January 14 hours after U.S. and other forces conducted a second strike against Huthi sites in Yemen.
Details about the private message were not disclosed. The United States and Iran do not have formal diplomatic relations, and affairs between the two nations have generally been handled through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran since 1979.
The Huthi rebels -- whose attacks against Israeli-linked and other commercial vessels in the Red Sea have prompted military responses from the United States and its allies against Huthi targets in Yemen -- have pledged "strong" retaliation following a second strike on January 13.
The threat amplifies concerns of major military confrontations stemming from Israel's war against Hamas, the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group, in Gaza, which like the Huthi movement enjoys Iranian support.
Russia also voiced accusations at the United Nations that the Western moves risk a dangerous escalation.
"This new strike will have a firm, strong, and effective response," Al-Jazeera quoted Huthi spokesman Nasruldeen Amer as saying on January 13.
He claimed there had been no casualties, no injuries, and no "material damages" from the second wave of strikes.
The threat came after the U.S. military carried out its second strike in two days, this time against what U.S. officials said was a radar site.
A day earlier, the United States and the United Kingdom conducted dozens of air strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen. The Huthis said those attacks killed five of their fighters.
The Huthis have denied they are trying to interfere with international shipping but say they are targeting Israeli-linked ships in support of Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas.
But many of the vessels they have targeted have had no clear connection to Israel.
The United States has said it is not seeking a conflict in the region but has warned the Huthis that it will not tolerate further violent disruption to a crucial international shipping lane.
The White House said on January 10 that the Huthi attacks were "unlawful and escalatory."
Reuters quoted another Huthi spokesman, Mohammad Abdulsalam, as saying on January 13 that a strike overnight that struck a military base in Sanaa had no major effect on the group's capacity to block Israeli-linked ships from using the route.
Moscow has condemned the United States' and its allies' Red Sea response.
WATCH: Who are the Huthi rebels, why did U.S. and U.K. forces strike now, and what are the rebels' links to Iran? Hannah Porter is a Yemen expert and senior research fellow with the Ark social enterprise group.
Russia's envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, told a meeting of the Security Council late on January 12 that those countries' actions were "personally" escalating the Gaza conflict and encouraging a spread of Hamas support in the region.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on January 12 on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates as part of a crackdown on the financial network funding the Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.
“The United States continues to take action against the illicit Iranian financial networks that fund the Huthis and facilitate their attacks,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.
The Huthi group, which controls Sanaa and much of the west and north of Yemen, has also fired drones and missiles up the Red Sea at Israel itself.
With reporting by RFE/RL, Reuters, Al-Jazeera, and Voice of America
'Separate' They Stand: Despite Iran's Support, Huthi Rebels' Independence Gives Tehran Cover
While the Huthis are using an arsenal of Iranian weapons to wreak havoc in the Red Sea and are considered part of Tehran's "axis of resistance," the Yemen-based rebel group does not necessarily follow Iran's commands.
Experts say the two have separated themselves enough to allow the Huthis -- who control northern Yemen -- to act independently against Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the West, Tehran's main enemies. The distance also keeps Iran from being drawn into a broader Middle East conflict.
Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, explained that Iran's support for the Huthis does not make the nonstate militant group an Iranian proxy.
"There is absolutely no doubt that, especially since the outbreak of the war in Yemen, since the Saudi invasion of Yemen in 2015, that Iran has been actively supporting the Huthis in their fight against Saudi Arabia," he said. "And it continues to support them now, in their expanding campaign against Israel. But it isn't like Iran created the Huthis or that the Huthis were a subsidiary of the Quds Force," the foreign arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Jeremy Binnie, a Middle East defense analyst with the global intelligence company Janes, said the question is how much influence Tehran has over what the Huthis do.
That question has increasingly been asked since the Huthis began targeting Israel with missile strikes in response to Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip, and most recently following the Huthis' repeated attacks against maritime vessels in the Red Sea, a major global supply route.
Many consider the Huthis to be "fairly independent and very belligerent," Binnie said, and "will actually probably go beyond what the Iranians want them to do." Another view is that considering the likely need for Iranian personnel to operate the more advanced weaponry Tehran provides to the Huthis, that Iran "would have a big say over when and how those weapons are used."
The Huthis' arsenal is extensive, including sea and air drones, long-range missiles, and recently unveiled anti-ship missiles.
The Huthis have used such weapons against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, leading the UN Security Council to warn against such attacks prior to the United States and Britain striking dozens of Huthi strategic sites in Yemen on January 12.
The Huthis have also targeted Israel directly with drones and long-range missiles amid the latter's war against Hamas -- considered a terrorist group by the United States and European Union -- following that Iranian-backed group's deadly incursion into Israel on October 7.
While the Huthis have claimed they manufacture their own weapons and Tehran has denied supplying arms to the Huthis, Iranian components for sophisticated weapons have been seized en route to Yemen.
Binnie said that while the Huthis do produce some less-sophisticated weapons such as rockets, there is little doubt that their more advanced arms are of Iranian origin.
"They are still largely reliant, especially for the more sophisticated weapons, on at least key components coming from Iran," he said, adding that Iranian weapons are paraded with new names and, in some cases, Iranian weapons have been seen for the first time in Yemen.
While the Huthis are not directly under Tehran's thumb, the rebel group does play an important role in the so-called axis of resistance -- a loose-knit network of Iranian-backed proxies and militant groups who aid it in opposing the West, Arab foes, and primarily Israel.
"From the Iranian point of view, having an ally in Yemen is great, because you can give them your missiles and drones and suddenly the Saudis are facing a threat from the south. And [the Saudis have] got to move a lot of their air defenses to the south to cover that, which means there are less air defenses pointing toward Iran," Binnie said.
"You also have an ally that has the capability -- as we are now seeing -- to threaten one of the key maritime checkpoints in the world. So if Iran can threaten to close the Strait of Hormuz, the Huthis are showing what they can do," he added. "Likewise, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab [Strait], so this increases [Iran's] ability to put pressure on the international economy, the global economy, if they need to."
The Huthis, who have recently cast themselves as champions of the Palestinian cause, also fit well into the anti-Israel, anti-American ideology shared by members of the axis of resistance.
One risk is that Iran's support for the Huthis could draw Tehran directly into a broader Middle East conflict should it expand beyond Israel's war against Hamas.
At the moment, according to observers, that seems unlikely.
Azizi said it is getting "more and more difficult for Iran to keep its distance" from the Huthis, noting that statements by the United States -- including in the UN Security Council's January 10 condemnation of Huthi attacks in the Red Sea -- and Britain about the rebel group make sure to describe them as Iranian-backed.
Nevertheless, Azizi said, "I don't see any urge in any of the international actors involved in the war in Gaza to expand the scope in the sense that they would bring Iran into the conflict."
Binnie also downplayed the prospect of Iran being held directly responsible for attacks carried out by the Huthis and other members of the axis of resistance.
"We know the Iranians are supplying a lot of weapons to these groups, and they certainly have influence, if not a high degree of control over them," Binnie said. "So you could certainly make that case, but it is not being publicly made at the moment."
It has been more than three months since the outbreak of war in Gaza that sparked the Huthi attacks, Binnie said, and the Iranians have "successfully maintained their distance, so [the actions by the members of the axis of resistance are] not too much of a problem."
U.S. Announces Sanctions Against Companies That Support Funding Of Iranian-Backed Huthis
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on January 12 on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates as part of a crackdown on the financial network funding Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement that the companies had shipped Iranian commodities on behalf of a Huthi financial facilitator's network and that revenue from the sales of the commodities supported the Huthis "and their continued attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden."
"The United States continues to take action against the illicit Iranian financial networks that fund the Houthis and facilitate their attacks," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement. "Together with our allies and partners, we will take all available measures to stop the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their threats to global commerce."
The sanctions were announced after the United States and Britain carried out strikes on Huthi rebels to stop their attacks on Red Sea shipping.
The statement identified the financial facilitator as Sa'id al-Jamal, saying he "engages in a variety of commercial activities that involve the sale of Iranian commodities" to generate revenue for the Huthis and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force. Al-Jamal was designated for sanctions by the Treasury Department in June 2021.
The companies designated for sanctions on January 12 are Cielo Maritime in Hong Kong and Global Tech Marine Services in the United Arab Emirates.
Cielo Maritime has shipped Iranian commodities to China in support of Sa'id al Jamal, according to the statement. Its vessel, the Mehle, used forged shipping documents to disguise the Iranian origin of the cargo, it added.
Global Tech Marine Services has similarly shipped Iranian commodities in support of Sa'id al-Jamal, the statement said. Its ship, the Sincere 02, "sought to disguise the origin of the goods using forged documents," OFAC said.
The sanctions also target the Mehle and the Sincere 02 and two other vessels operated by Global Tech Marine Services that the department said have shipped Iranian commodities.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the companies in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with the companies.
Who Are The Huthi Rebels And What Are Their Links To Iran?
U.S. and British forces have hit Iran-backed Huthi rebel military targets in Yemen, sparking fears of a growing conflict in the Middle East as fighting rages in the Gaza Strip. But who are the Huthi rebels, why did U.S. and U.K. forces strike now, and what are the rebels' links to Iran? Hannah Porter is a Yemen expert and senior research fellow with the Ark social enterprise group.
U.S., U.K. Launch Strikes Against Iran-Backed Huthi Rebels In Response To Red Sea Attacks
U.S. and British forces have hit Iran-backed Huthi rebel military targets in Yemen -- -- an action immediately condemned by Tehran -- sparking fears around the world of a growing conflict in the Middle East as fighting rages in the Gaza Strip.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement that the move was meant to show that the United States and its allies “will not tolerate” the Iran-backed rebel group’s increasing number of attacks in the Red Sea, which have threatened freedom of navigation and endangered U.S. personnel and civilian navigation.
The rebels said that the air strikes, which occurred in an area already shaken by Israel's war with Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union, totaled 73 and killed at least five people.
The U.S. military said 60 targets in 28 locations had been hit, using more than 150 munitions. It said further air strikes were conducted on January 13. U.S. Central Command said the "follow-on action" against a Huthi radar site was conducted by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk missiles.
"I know we have degraded [their] capability," U.S. Lieutenant General Douglas Sims told a briefing. "I don't believe that they would be able to execute the same way they did the other day. But we will see."
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden approved the strikes after a Huthi attack on January 9. U.S. and British naval forces repelled that attack, shooting down drones and missiles fired by the Huthis from Yemen toward the southern Red Sea.
Kirby said the United States does not want war with Yemen or a conflict of any kind but will not hesitate to take further action.
"Everything the president has been doing has been trying to prevent any escalation of conflict, including the strikes last night," he said.
The UN Security Council called an emergency meeting for later on January 12 over the strikes. The session was requested by Russia and will take place after a meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza.
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya said the air strikes by the United States and Britain were a "blatant armed aggression" against another country.
"These states all carried out a mass strike on Yemeni territory. I'm not talking about an attack on some group within the country but an attack on the people of the country on the whole. Aircraft were used, warships and submarines," Nebenzya said ahead of the Security Council meeting.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield defended the strikes as legal under international law.
The strikes launched overnight were "to disrupt and degrade the Huthis' ability to continue the reckless attacks against vessels and commercial shipping," Thomas-Greenfield told the council.
She said more than 2,000 ships had been forced by the attacks to divert from the Red Sea since November.
Huthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since Israel launched its war on Hamas over the group's surprise cross-border attack on October 7 that killed some 1,200 Israelis and saw dozens more taken hostage.
The Huthis have claimed their targeting of navigation in the Red Sea is meant to show the group's support for the Palestinians and Hamas.
Thousands of the rebels held protests in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, where they chanted “We aren’t discouraged. Let it be a major world war!”
The White House said Huthi acts of piracy have affected more than 50 countries and forced more than 2,000 ships to make detours of thousands of kilometers to avoid the Red Sea. It said crews from more than 20 countries were either taken hostage or threatened by Huthi piracy.
Kirby said a "battle damage assessment" to determine how much the Huthi capabilities had been degraded was ongoing.
Britain said sites including airfields had been hit. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is still hospitalized following complications from prostate cancer surgery, said earlier the strikes were aimed at Huthi drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the strikes were "necessary and proportionate."
"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Huthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," Sunak said in a statement.
Iran immediately condemned the attacks saying they would bring further turbulence to the Middle East.
"We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kannani said in a post on Telegram.
"These arbitrary actions are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws and regulations. These attacks will only contribute to insecurity and instability in the region," he added.
A Huthi spokesman said the attacks were unjustified and the rebels will keep targeting ships heading toward Israel.
The Huthis are part of what has been described as the Iran-backed axis of resistance that also includes anti-Israel and anti-Western militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah.
Huthi rebels have fought Yemen's government for decades. In 2014, they took the capital, Sanaa.
While Iran has supplied them with weapons and aid, the Huthis say they are not Tehran's puppets and their main goal is to topple Yemen's "corrupt" leadership.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Seized Marshall Islands-Flagged Tanker Located Off Iran's Qeshm Island
The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker seized by Iran in the Gulf of Oman on January 11 has been located east of Iran's Qeshm Island, monitoring service TankerTrackers.com said in a post on the X, formerly Twitter.
Iran seized the St. Nikolas, loaded with Iraqi crude destined for Turkey, in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its Iranian oil cargo by the United States, Iranian state media reported.
The semiofficial Fars news agency quoted by Reuters cited an Iranian Navy statement saying that the St. Nikolas tanker was en route to Iranian ports.
The United States on January 11 condemned Iran's seizure of the tanker off the coast of Oman and called for the immediate release of the ship and its crew.
"This unlawful seizure of a commercial vessel is just the latest behavior by Iran or enabled by Iran aimed at disrupting international commerce," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters at a briefing. The U.S. will continue to consult with regional partners about appropriate steps to hold Iran accountable, he added.
The seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas coincided with weeks of attacks by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen who have targeted Red Sea shipping routes.
Iranian state media said earlier that the ship was seized close to the Strait of Hormuz between Oman and Iran under an Iranian judicial order.
"The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran seized an American oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in accordance with a court order," Iran's official IRNA news agency said. It was unclear why the tanker was described as American.
The seizure was in retaliation for a "violation committed by the Suez Rajan ship...and the theft of Iranian oil by the United States," IRNA said.
TankerTrackers said the St. Nikolas was previously seized by the United States because it was breaking international sanctions by transporting Iranian oil. The cargo was eventually offloaded before the ship, which was called Suez Rajan at the time, was released.
In July 2023, Iran threatened retaliation over the U.S. seizure of the Suez Rajan, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The St. Nikolas was reportedly carrying Iraqi oil from the port of Basra in Iraq to an oil refinery in Turkey when it was seized. It has a crew of 18 Filipino nationals and one Greek national, according to the tanker's Greece-based management company, Empire Navigation.
The U.K.-based maritime security company Ambrey said the vessel was boarded by about six "unauthorized" people who were armed and wearing black military uniforms. Ambrey said the group covered the ship's cameras, and communications with the vessel have since been lost.
Iran has been reeling from crippling U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports restored after the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal.
Tehran has been amassing a "dark fleet" of oil tankers to circumvent the sanctions and offload contraband Iranian oil that helps keep Iran's economy afloat.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iranian-German Citizen Taghavi Released On Furlough From Evin Prison
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Tehran's notorious Evin prison has been released on a furlough, though she has to wear an electronic ankle bracelet that her daughter said makes the situation more like house arrest.
Mariam Claren said in a social media post on January 9 that her mother, Nahid Taghavi, was on temporary release, which she hopes "is an important first step for her unconditional release."
"Unfortunately, Nahid has to wear an electronic ankle tag during the furlough. Nahid's movement will be restricted to 1,000 meters from her apartment in Tehran," she said on X, formerly Twitter.
"This makes her release more comparable to house arrest."
The 70-year-old Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the German rights group IGFM.
She was detained along with British-Iranian citizen Mehran Raoof. The two were accused of illegal propaganda activities and participating in a banned group.
Taghavi, who denied the charges, has been held at Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced her to 10 years and eight months in prison following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
Taghavi was repeatedly denied access to medical care until being granted leave last July. She was forced back to prison in November.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps. Tehran denies the accusations.
Taghavi holds both German and Iranian passports.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Iranian Woman Defiant Despite 'Medieval' Flogging For Hijab Violation
The lashes to Roya Heshmati's body have triggered renewed condemnation of Iran's harsh punishments against women for alleged crimes against "morality."
But the official reason for carrying out the flogging is also being questioned, while the 33-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman now faces the double jeopardy of having to defend herself against smears to her name.
Heshmati announced on Facebook last week that she had been lashed 74 times because of a social media post she made in April in which she could be seen without a hijab.
The incriminating post featured a photo from afar of her dressed in a red shirt and black skirt -- an outfit that in much of the world would be considered conservative -- walking down a popular Tehran street with her back to the camera.
The post led to Heshmati's arrest and 11-day detention for appearing in public without her head scarf. Later she was charged with propaganda against the establishment, violating public decency and order, and disseminating immoral social media content.
While she was initially sentenced to 13 years in prison on those charges, the sentence was ultimately reduced upon appeal to a one-year suspended sentence, a three-year ban on leaving the country, a fine of about $25, and 74 lashes on her back.
This week, she was finally summoned to appear at a district prosecutor's office in the Iranian capital, where her beating was administered on January 3. Afterward, the Tehran resident and native of Sanandaj -- the second-largest city in the western Kurdistan Province -- described the experience in detail on Facebook.
Heshmati wrote in the account of her punishment that she steadfastly refused to wear a hijab, despite threats by the man carrying out the flogging to initiate a new case against her for violating the hijab law.
Eventually, she said, her hands were cuffed behind her back, preventing her from removing the head scarf placed over her head by female court officers.
Heshmati was then led to a room she described as a "medieval torture chamber" where she was lashed in front of a judge by one of the many whips on display.
While the blows came as a shock, Heshmati wrote, she bore the pain while reciting the words of a song popularized during the Women, Life, Freedom protests that erupted in late 2022 across Iran after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a native of Kurdistan Province who had been detained during a visit to Tehran for an alleged hijab violation.
The nationwide protests, which were beginning to wind down when Heshmati posted the image of herself walking without her head scarf, resulted in the deaths of more than 550 demonstrators.
"In the name of woman, in the name of life, the clothes of slavery are torn, our black night will dawn, and all the whips will be axed," she chanted as the blows rained down on her shoulders and back.
After she was flogged, Heshmati said, she "didn't let them think I had experienced pain."
The account, republished by many Iranian activists on social media, rekindled global criticism of the Iranian authorities' harsh clampdown on “morality” violations such as wearing the hijab.
Heshmati's actions were praised by many both inside and outside Iran as courageous, while some noted that even under Iran's increasingly restrictive hijab law, lashing is not recognized as a possible punishment.
The Norway-based group Hengaw, which closely tracks human rights violations in Iran, noted that the right to choose one's own clothing is protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.
The criticism against the authorities rose further when fresh allegations appeared in the Iranian media, including suggestions that she had published false photographs of her injuries and that the sentence was carried out in accordance with the law -- not because of the controversial hijab -- but due to her alleged connections to "an organized group outside Iran."
The latter allegation, published on January 7 by the Mizan website, which is affiliated with the judiciary, alleged without proof that Heshmati had received money from groups outside the country to publicly defy Iran's hijab law "in a very indecent manner."
Heshmati has since denied posting any pictures of her body after she was lashed, saying she preferred to use other means to tell her story.
"We don't need to exaggerate or magnify our path of resistance," Heshmati wrote in her latest Facebook post, emphasizing that "lashing is a brutal punishment."
Hashmati's lawyer, Maziar Tatai, has rejected the claim that his client's punishment was carried out in relation to anything except for her appearing in a photograph without her hijab.
https://www.radiofarda.com/a/woman-protesting-mandatory-hijab-iran-whip/32765448.html
Tatai told the Sharq newspaper on November 9 that the charge behind the punishment is stated in the court verdict that sentenced her to 74 lashes and a fine. The reasons given, he said, were for appearing on the street without a hijab and for public immodesty.
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Singer Sentenced To Prison, Lashes For Song Criticizing Hijab Law
Singer Mehdi Yarrahi has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and 74 lashes for a song he released critical of Iran's law requiring women to cover their heads.
Yarrahi's lawyer, Zahra Minuei, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the 26th branch of the Tehran Revolutionary Court handed down the sentence for "challenging the public mind and propaganda against the regime" with the release of his song, Your Head Scarf.
"Mr. Yarrahi is currently free with a bail of 15 billion tomans, which was deposited by Mr. Kushan Haddad, one of his colleagues," Minuei added.
Yarrahi was arrested in August 2023 and held until October, when he was released on bail. He was sentenced by the court on multiple charges and the sentences run concurrently, meaning the singer will serve one year in prison.
Your Head Scarf urges women to remove their mandatory head scarves. It was released as officials clamped down on dissent ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2023.
Amini died in police custody for an alleged hijab violation. Her death sparked the Women, Life, Freedom movement and nationwide unrest over the government's restrictions on women and their daily lives.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the hijab to show support for the protesters.
Is China Benefiting From Instability In The Middle East?
A rocket barrage on a strategic air base in northern Israel sent from Lebanon by Hizballah is the latest in a growing string of events in the Middle East that analysts say could boost China's standing in the region and create new opportunities for it to expand its influence.
That January 6 attack adds to other intensifying violence -- from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, strikes by Tehran-linked groups on U.S. bases in Iraq, a deadly bombing in southern Iran claimed by the Islamic State group, and the ongoing war in Gaza -- that highlight rising instability that could undermine efforts by the United States and its allies to prevent a regional escalation in the Middle East.
In the face of this fluid environment, observers have pointed to the potential diplomatic and political opportunities for China -- from siphoning U.S. attention away from the Indo-Pacific to being able to showcase its diplomatic leadership -- whose influence in the Middle East has grown extensively in the last decade.
The large-scale humanitarian crisis and mounting civilian casualties in Gaza from Israeli strikes launched in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas -- designated a terrorist group by the EU and the United States -- that killed some 1,200 people, has been an opportunity for China to blame the hostilities on the United States' Middle East policies.
At international bodies like the United Nations, Beijing has taken aim at Washington and accused it of double standards as part of what experts believe is a campaign designed to not only boost its influence in the Middle East, but across the Global South as well.
But how much sway does Beijing actually have in the Middle East and how well positioned is China to use it to further its goals in the region and beyond?
How China Approaches The Middle East Crises
China has charted a cautious policy on the Israel-Hamas war in which it has sought to contrast itself with the United States as being against foreign interventions and neutral in the conflict. But Beijing has not explicitly condemned Hamas and has grown increasingly critical of Israel as it stepped up its campaign in Gaza.
Beijing has so far managed to transform this stance into some diplomatic gains.
On November 20, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Arabic and other Muslim ministers to Beijing for a conference as part of a diplomatic push to end the war in Gaza in a move that experts say sought to take advantage of perceived gaps in Western policy.
"China is a good friend and brother of Arab and Islamic countries," Wang said. "We have always firmly safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of Arab [and] Islamic countries and have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people."
In the other crises in the region, Beijing has similarly looked to paint itself on the side of peace while pursuing its own interests.
China's Foreign Ministry quickly condemned the January 3 twin bombing in Iran that killed dozens but has not commented on attacks in Iraq targeting U.S. bases carried out by Iranian-backed militia groups. Beijing has spoken in vague terms about Hizballah's missile barrages into northern Israel and an assassination in Beirut blamed on Israel, making vague calls for a calming of tensions while explicitly not mentioning any group by name.
In approaching the Huthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, China has charted a slightly different course.
A Hong Kong-flagged vessel was attacked by Huthis in December and Cosco, the Chinese state-owned shipping giant that holds almost an 11 percent share of the trade market, suspended shipping to Israel through the Red Sea on January 8.
Some Chinese analysts, such as Jiang Limeng of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, which is connected to the country's Ministry of State Security, have warned that the Red Sea problems could harm Chinese interests by raising energy prices, curbing global trade, and contributing to wider instability in the Middle East. But other Chinese experts view the attacks as an opportunity.
In a video posted in late December on Douyin, the domestic Chinese sister app of the social-media platform TikTok, Xiao Yunhua, a professor at the People Liberation Army's National Defense University, argued that the Huthis "inadvertently did China a big favor" because choking the shipping lanes will likely lead to the increased use of Chinese-built and -backed railways for overland trade between China and Europe.
"The Huthis have indirectly contributed to the shift in transportation from sea to land, undermining U.S. maritime supremacy and promoting [Beijing's] international strategy of global multipolarity," Xiao said.
Is Chinese Influence Growing?
China has cast itself as a neutral geopolitical player in the Middle East and in recent years has boosted its standing with regional players like Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Energy, particularly oil, has been behind much of Beijing's recent outreach.
China is the world's top buyer of oil from Saudi Arabia -- the world's second-largest producer behind the United States -- and half of China's oil imports and a little more than one-third of all the oil burned in China, comes from the Persian Gulf, according to Kpler, a global intelligence consultancy.
China has also more than tripled its imports of Iranian oil in the past two years, according to Kpler.
China also promised Iran in 2021 to invest a reported $400 billion in the country in exchange for oil and fuel supplies, though Western sanctions against Tehran have prevented Beijing from realizing the terms of that sprawling agreement.
Beijing has also been active diplomatically.
In June 2023, China elevated its relationship with the Palestinian Authority to a "strategic partnership" -- the second-highest rank in Beijing's diplomatic interactions and Chinese leader Xi Jinping offered a three-point proposal for a path toward a two-state solution meant to achieve "a just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue."
In March 2023, Beijing also brokered a deal to help Iran and Saudi Arabia restore relations, which helped boost China's standing as a peacemaker in the region.
Analysts say that raised expectations for China to play a larger diplomatic role following the outbreak of war in Gaza, but that Beijing has so far not lived up to those expectations.
Fan Hongda, a professor of Middle East studies at Shanghai International Studies University and well-known scholar on the region, wrote in November that Beijing could face numerous problems if the Israel-Hamas war continues and instability spreads to other countries.
"With Beijing already paying great attention to the Palestinian issue, other countries -- and especially the Middle East -- are scrutinizing China's ability to respond to the Gaza-Israel war," he wrote. "This is clearly a challenge for China as well."
That warning has since played out. China's mediation efforts have largely tapered off following its November conference and China's Middle East envoy, Zhai Jun, has kept a low profile since his sole visit to the region in October.
The war in Gaza has also greatly damaged Beijing's relationship with Israel, which had previously become an increasingly close partner in the Middle East and where Chinese companies invested heavily into cutting-edge technologies and strategic ports in the country.
Short-Term Opportunity Vs. Long-Term Risk
Fan also warned that the growing instability is against China's interest as it would push the region away from a focus on trade and economic investments and instead increasingly towards security. "[If] the situation in the Middle East continues to worsen, Middle Eastern leaders will inevitably focus more on national security, which is not a core area of China-Middle East cooperation," he wrote.
While China has shown that it can respond to opportunities, Fan warned that a drawn-out conflict could expose Beijing's limits in the long-run.
While Wang has spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss stabilizing the region, the United States has emerged as the only actor with enough diplomatic power to engage across the Middle East.
Blinken is currently on a regional tour that includes Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, Egypt, Turkey, and Greece. Meanwhile, questions remain over whether Beijing is willing or able to exercise pressure on Tehran or its partners to lower tensions.
"China can do little to convince Iran to rein in Lebanese Hizballah from attacking Israel in the north nor stop Iraqi [Shi'ite] militias from harassing American troops and diplomats," wrote Ahmed Aboudouh, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council.
"Even if it could, the Chinese would not go out of their way and endanger their relations with strategic partners to give Washington a free win," he added.
This situation could ultimately backfire on China should instability continue to spread, wrote Niu Xinchun, director of Middle East Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, which is run by China's Ministry of State Security and based in Beijing.
"If the Middle East really plunges into full-scale turmoil, China, as the region's largest trading partner and the largest buyer of Middle East oil, will turn out to be the biggest victim," he wrote.
Niu added that China remains the only permanent member of the UN Security Council that does not have a military base or troops stationed in the Middle East and will have less influence to use as the conversation shifts to national security issues.
"[China's] influence on the emergence and scale of crises in the region is limited," he wrote.
Iranian Economy Buoyed By 'Dark Fleet' Oil Shipments To China
More than 6,000 kilometers from Tehran, in treacherous waters off the shores of Singapore, a "dark fleet" of oil tankers waits to offload the precious cargo that helps keep Iran's economy afloat -- a dependency that could also sink it.
The fleet has grown steadily over the past five years, delivering Iranian crude to China as the countries work in concert to circumvent international sanctions that target Tehran's lucrative oil exports. But while the clandestine trade has buoyed Iran's budget, it also comes at tremendous cost and risk to Tehran.
Iran gives China a hefty discount to take its banned oil, taking 12 to 15 percent off the price of each barrel to make it worthwhile for Beijing to take on the liability of skirting sanctions, according to research by the data analysis unit of RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Additional costs add up as well: ship-to-ship operations to offload the oil, middlemen, hidden-money transfers, and rebranding the oil to mask its Iranian origin and make it appear to come from a third country, said Dalga Khatinoglu, an expert on Iranian energy issues.
Altogether, said Khatinoglu, who contributes to Radio Farda's data analysis unit, Iran's budget figures and official statements indicate that 30 percent of the country's potential oil revenue was wasted last year.
And with the draft budget for the next fiscal year currently being debated by the Iranian parliament, there are no guarantees that Tehran's bet on quenching China's thirst for oil will continue to be a panacea.
With Iran almost entirely dependent on Beijing to take its oil and on other entities to facilitate the trade, Tehran has managed to inject desperately needed revenue into its economy. But Iran has also put itself at risk of seeing its main revenue stream dry up.
"There's definitely an extent to which Tehran has become more dependent on the likes of China or those who would be willing to deal with Iran in spite of Western sanctions," said Spencer Vuksic, a director of the consultancy firm Castellum, which closely tracks international sanctions regimes.
Vuksic said Iran is "definitely put in a weak position by having to depend on a single external partner who's willing to deal with and engage with Tehran."
Oily Deficit
Iran has trumpeted its foreign trade, claiming in December that oil revenue had contributed to a positive trade balance for the first eight months of the year.
But the oil and gas sector, by far the largest part of the Iranian economy, will not be enough to save the current budget of around $45 billion that was approved last year.
The Iranian fiscal year, which follows the Persian calendar and will end in March, is expected to result in a major deficit. In presenting the draft budget to parliament in December, President Ebrahim Raisi acknowledged a $10 billion deficit.
But the shortfall could be much higher -- up to $13.5 billion, the largest in Iran's history -- by the end of the fiscal year, according to Radio Farda. This is because data shows that just half of the expected oil revenues were realized, in part due to lower than expected oil prices and additional costs and discounts related to Tehran's oil trade with China.
Whereas the budget expectations were based on oil being sold at $85 per barrel, the price of crude dipped below $75 per barrel in December and has fluctuated wildly recently amid concerns that tensions in the Middle East could disrupt shipping and production.
And while Iran expected to export 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), it exported only 1.2 million bpd in the first eight months of the year, according to Radio Farda.
Altogether, Radio Farda estimates that Iran lost some $15 million per day in potential revenue through its trade with China, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the Iranian budget.
For the upcoming budget of about $49 billion, expectations for domestic and foreign oil revenue have dipped by 3 percent, according to Khatinoglu, even as the projected budget itself has risen by about 18 percent.
Accounting for the fluctuation of global oil prices, which fell far short of the average estimated for the current year, the peg has been lowered to $71 per barrel. Tehran is also expecting lower oil-export volumes -- which only briefly met forecasts of 1.5 million bpd, the highest levels seen since 2018 -- with only 1.35 million bpd forecast.
Iran is reportedly expected to plug the gap left by the lower oil revenue by increasing taxes on wealthy individuals and businesses, while Khatinoglu says Tehran will try to boost revenue by raising domestic energy prices.
Shipping Competition
Adding to the uncertainty of Iran's finances is the potential for weaker Chinese demand for its oil and competition from Russia which, like Tehran, sends banned oil to Beijing.
And international sanctions are continuously evolving to punish countries and entities that foster Iran's illegal oil trade, threatening to capsize the dark fleet that helps sustain Tehran's so-called resistance economy.
On the other hand, the mercurial nature of oil price fluctuations and demand could work to Iran's advantage. With Venezuelan oil no longer under sanctions, Russia is left as the only competitor for clandestine oil sales to China.
And Iran's capacity to export oil is greater than ever, allowing it to more easily sell its oil to Beijing when demand is high.
This is largely due to the considerable expansion of the global "dark fleet" of oil since crippling U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports were restored after the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal that has been agreed with six world powers.
The deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran's controversial nuclear program. After the deal went into effect in January 2016, Iran more than doubled its legal oil exports in a few months, eventually reaching a high of 1.54 million bpd in 2018.
But with the U.S. withdrawal from the deal and subsequent reintroduction of sanctions that year, Iranian oil exports plummeted. And after the exceptions granted to a handful of countries -- including China -- that were allowed to continue to import Iranian oil expired in 2019, Iranian oil exports slowed to a trickle.
This was partly because Iran was not equipped to export its oil and had no immediate customers willing to defy the sanctions. But that changed with the fine-tuning of Iran’s efforts to defy sanctions, the fivefold rise in the number of dark-fleet tankers, and China's willingness to take the risk of doing business with Tehran -- although Beijing has not acknowledged unregistered imports of Iranian oil.
Today the dark fleet of often aging ships -- nearly half of them VLCCs (very large crude carriers) -- has risen to up to 1,000 vessels, according to Vortexa, which tracks international shipping. Many smaller ships are involved in Russian oil exports, which account for about 80 percent of all opaque tanker activity. But Iran had access to nearly 200 tankers, many of them supertankers, as of early 2023, according to Vortexa.
More than 20 ships, 13 of them VLCCs, joined the Iranian fleet in 2023, Vortexa reported in June, contributing to record-high Iranian oil exports under sanctions.
Vortexa attributed the rise to increased Chinese demand, the addition of the new tankers to shuttle Iranian oil after many had switched to shipping Russian oil, and the decline of Iranian inventories drawn down to boost exports amid heightened competition with Russia for the Chinese market.
While Chinese demand for Iranian oil slowed in October, Vortexa noted in a subsequent report, Washington’s removal of oil sanctions on Venezuela that month opened the possibility of higher demand for Iranian oil.
Uncertain Waters
In an October report, the global trade intelligence firm Kpler explained that tankers illegally shipping Iranian oil commonly "go dark" upon entering the Persian Gulf by turning off their transponders, technically known as the automatic identification system (AIS). After visiting Iran's main oil terminal on Kharg Island or other ports, they then reemerge after a few days indicating they are carrying a full load.
From there, the ships offload the oil with ship-to-ship transfers that take place in unauthorized zones, mostly in the Singapore Straits. Eventually the oil, rebranded as coming from Malaysia or Middle Eastern countries, enters China, where it is processed by more than 40 independent "teapot" refiners that have little exposure to international sanctions or the global financial system.
Sanctions Revisited
The challenge for those trying to halt the illicit trade in Iranian oil as a way to hold Tehran accountable for its secretive nuclear activities and dire human rights record, is how to make the negatives of dealing with Iran greater than the financial benefits.
That has put the illicit seaborne trade of oil -- both Iranian and Russian, owing to the ongoing war in Ukraine -- under greater scrutiny by the international community.
"There's continuous refining of the sanctions programs to include and expand sanctions against those involved in evasion, and that includes sanctioning so-called dark fleets," said Castellum’s Vuksic, noting that the number of targeted sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities rose by more than 1,000 last year.
The big question is enforcement, an issue that is being debated in the United States and other countries and is leading to increased calls for countries like Panama to de-flag illegal tankers and for countries to clamp down on dark-fleet ships anchored off their shores.
"My expectation is that governments, including the United States, will take action against these dark fleets, especially the facilitators and the [ship] owners when they're identified," Vuksic told RFE/RL.
Other factors, including concerns about the impact of a broader Middle East conflict potentially involving Iran, could also hurt or help Iran's financial standing.
As Kpler noted while reporting that Chinese imports of Iranian oil had dropped significantly in October, the changing global landscape can have a big effect on the independent Shandong-base refineries that purchase Iranian oil.
"Middle East tensions/threat of stricter enforcement of U.S. sanctions may have turned Shandong refiners more risk-adverse," the global trade intelligence firm wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
In the past week, supply fears also exposed the volatility of global crude prices, potentially to Iran's benefit.
Oil prices rose sharply on January 2 on news that Iran had sent a frigate to the Red Sea and was rejecting calls to end support for attacks by Tehran-backed Huthi rebels that have disrupted shipping in the important trade route.
Prices surged again following the deadly January 3 bombing attack in Iran, for which the Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility.
But the week ended with questions about the future of Iran's cut-rate deal with the only country willing to help prop up its economy, with Reuters reporting that China's oil trade with Iran had stalled after Tehran withheld supplies and demanded higher prices.
French Minister Urges Iran To Stop 'Destabilizing Acts'
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her Iranian counterpart on January 6 that Iran and its affiliates must stop "destabilizing acts" that could spark a broader conflict in the Middle East. During a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Colonna "gave him a very clear message: the risk of regional conflagration has never been so great; Iran and its affiliates must immediately stop their destabilizing acts." Colonna said on X, formerly Twitter, that in the call she also told Abdollahian that no one would gain from an escalation.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
First It Was Eggs. Now Exploding Hot-Water Pipes. The Domestic Headaches Overshadowing Putin's Reelection Messaging2
Biden Says U.S. Delivered Private Message To Tehran About Iran-Backed Huthis3
War In Ukraine Having Consequences For Russia's Health-Care System, U.K. Says4
The Battle To Clear The Black Sea Of Mines5
Thousands In Russia's Bashkortostan Demand Acquittal Of Activist6
Switzerland Agrees To Zelenskiy's Request To Host Peace Summit7
Putin's Daughter Reportedly Earned More Than $10 Million In Three Years With Well-Connected Medical Company8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Love, Scams, And A New Passport: Adventures In Uzbek Women Marrying Turkish Men10
Did A Patriot Missile Down Russia's Hyper-Advanced Surveillance Plane?
Subscribe