Iranian Lawyer Arrested During Protest In October Sentenced To Three Years In Prison
Iranian lawyer Saeed Sheikh has been sentenced to three years in prison as the government continues to crack down on lawyers while suppressing nationwide protests that began three months ago.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran found Sheikh guilty of "gathering and colluding against the country's security" and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Two years of the three-year sentence are for the first charge and one year is for the second, the activist HRANA news agency reported on December 29.
Sheikh was arrested on October 12 at a rally in front of the Iran Central Bar Association in the Iranian capital. The rally was held to protest against the violation of protesters' rights and turned violent with the intervention of the security forces. At least three lawyers, including Sheikh, were arrested.
Two other stiff sentences have been issued to at least two other Iranian lawyers. Among them is Sina Yousefi, the vice chairman of the Lawyers' Human Rights Commission in East Azarbaijan Province, who was sentenced to six months in prison and banned from leaving the country for two years. His mobile phone and other electronic devices were also confiscated.
At least 44 Iranian lawyers have been arrested after representing people detained during three months of nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Many reports show that the courts force detainees arrested during the recent protests to accept a public defender and then threaten the appointed lawyers. In many other cases, the lawyers of anti-government protesters said Iran's judiciary denied them access to case material to defend their clients.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Investigations by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Two public executions have taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Replaces Central Bank Chief As Currency Sinks Further
Iran replaced the head of its central bank on December 29 as the country's currency, the rial, continued a sharp decline amid economic troubles aggravated by a lack of progress on nuclear negotiations with the West and months of civil unrest that continues to rock the country.
The government appointed Mohammad Reza Farzin as the new head of the central bank during a cabinet meeting, Iranian state TV reported.
It said the resignation of the current head of the central bank, Ali Salehabadi, was accepted before the appointment of Farzin, who has served as CEO of Bank Melli Iran since last year.
Iran's president stressed the importance of controlling the value of foreign currencies during the cabinet meeting, IRNA said.
The Iranian currency reached a new all-time low against the U.S. dollar on December 28, with one U.S. dollar worth 440,000 rials, compared to 360,000 rials one month ago, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Iranians have been scrambling to convert their savings into foreign currencies, especially U.S. dollars and euros, amid a worsening economic situation prompted by international nuclear sanctions and political instability triggered by the current wave of protests sparked by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death after her arrest by the morality police in September for "improperly" wearing a mandatory head scarf.
Before the beginning of the current wave of protests, the rial was valued at approximately 298,200 to the U.S. dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also been accelerated by dwindling hopes for the revival of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers that had scrapped most international economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, known as the JCPOA, in 2018, reimposing harsh sanctions on Iran and prompting Tehran to resume nuclear activities.
Negotiations to revive the deal were resumed in April but have since lagged amid Western accusations that Iran was continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.
On December 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Muscat with the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, amid speculation that Muscat has taken a role in restoring the deal.
However, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger stated on December 28 that Berlin, one of the signatories of the agreement, sees no reason to return to the negotiations.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda;
with additional reporting by Reuters and AFP
Four Countries Seek Formal Arbitration With Iran Over Downed Ukrainian Jet
Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine on December 28 called on Tehran to settle a dispute over accountability and reparations for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces nearly three years ago through arbitration under the 1971 Montreal Convention. All four countries as well as Iran are signatories of the convention, which requires states to prevent and punish offences against civil aviation. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet were citizens of the four countries, which said they want to ensure that their efforts to hold Iran accountable can progress toward settlement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Chess Grandmaster Sara Khadem Competes In International Tournament Without Hijab
A top female Iranian chess player has competed without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan, in an apparent gesture of solidarity with widespread protests in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody in September.
Iranian news outlets reported on December 26 that Iranian Woman Grandmaster Sara Khadem had competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without wearing a hijab. The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Hassan Tamini, head of Iran's chess federation, was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying that Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, participated in the chess competition without the backing of the federation.
"This chess player participated freely and at her own expense," Tamini said. "Khademalsharieh did not participate in these competitions through the federation, but went independently and did this action."
Khadem is the latest Iranian sportswoman to compete in an international event without a hijab in solidarity with Iranian protesters.
Several Iranian athletes and prominent public figures, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been summoned or arrested by the authorities and had their passports confiscated after showing support for anti-government protests.
In October, climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi sparked a controversy by competing in the Asian Championships in Seoul without a head scarf.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead, including at least 62 children, and hundreds more injured.
Thousands of protesters have been arrested and officials have called for harsh penalties -- including the death sentence -- for offenders.
At least 100 Iranians are at risk of being executed over the protests, in addition to two young men already hanged.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda. With reporting by AFP
Iranian Hijab Protester Given Five-Year Suspended Sentence
Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist arrested earlier this year for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab head covering while using public transport, has been handed a five-year suspended sentence.
The court found Rashno guilty of charges of "gathering and colluding against the country's security," "propaganda activity against the government," and "appearing without a hijab in public," her brother said on December 28.
Rashno was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without a hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
On July 30, several days after she disappeared, Iranian state television aired a video "confession" by Rashno in which she appeared to be in a poor physical state. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the video was recorded.
The ISNA news agency quoted the head of an Islamic Revolutionary Court branch in Tehran as saying that Rashno was accused of "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against the security of the country" by communicating with foreigners and through her "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic and encouraging people to corruption and prostitution."
Public anger burst out a couple of months later after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Nationwide protests have been continuing since September, evolving into the biggest threat to the Islamic government since it took power in 1979.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Tehran blames the West for the demonstrations and has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Several prominent Iranian public figures -- including athletes, film stars, lawyers, and musicians -- have been summoned by the police or arrested for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations.
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran Cracks Down On Independent Lawyers Amid Protests
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL senior correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran has arrested at least 44 independent lawyers since ongoing antiestablishment protests erupted in September. They include lawyers who have represented protesters arrested in the violent state crackdown on the demonstrations.
Around half of the lawyers have been released on bail, while the rest are still in prison. They include Mohammad Ali Kamifiruzi, who represented jailed journalist Nilufar Hamedi, and prominent human rights lawyer Mostafa Nili, who has also been arrested in the past.
Several attorneys who took part in protests led by lawyers in Tehran and the southern city of Shiraz last month were also arrested, the Sharq daily reported.
Why It Matters: Activists say that by jailing independent lawyers, Iran is denying political detainees the right to a fair trial. Many of those arrested and charged in the ongoing crackdown on the protests have relied on state-appointed lawyers who have reportedly done little to defend them. In some cases, the lawyers have reportedly testified against their clients.
“As the people on the front line of the battle for justice, their arrests have a detrimental impact on the thousands of protesters currently behind bars, some of whom face the death penalty without any experience of the ‘laws’ and complexities of a system of injustice,” the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights NGO said in a recent report.
What's Next: State pressure on lawyers who have taken sensitive political cases is nothing new. In recent years, Tehran has jailed prominent lawyers and human rights advocates, including Nasrin Sotoudeh and Abdolfatah Soltani. Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi, meanwhile, was forced into exile. But the current crackdown on lawyers appears to be the most extensive in recent years. At least two lawyers arrested in recent months have been sentenced to prison. More lawyers are likely to be arrested and imprisoned in the weeks ahead.
Stories You Might Have Missed
- Jadi Mirmirani, considered one of Iran's leading technologists and a defender of digital rights, has said that he has been sentenced to six years in prison for comments he posted on social media. Mirmirani announced his sentence in a video message posted online and said he hopes the ruling will be overturned on appeal. Mirmirani was arrested amid the state crackdown on the antiestablishment protests. He was released on bail on December 14.
- Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that an agreement to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is not dead. But Malley said Washington is skeptical that Tehran is "prepared or able" to reach an agreement after it backed away from what he called "a golden opportunity" in September to finalize an accord and then threw its support behind Russia in its war against Ukraine.
What We're Watching
Amnesty International has warned that protester Mohammad Ghobadloo is at risk of imminent execution. The 22-year-old was sentenced to death after what Amnesty International said was a trial where his lawyers were not present. Iran’s Supreme Court on December 24 rejected his appeal and upheld the sentence. Ghobadloo was charged with "attacking police with a car, which resulted in the death of one officer and the injury of five others."
Amnesty International has expressed serious concern that Ghobadloo, who is said to suffer from mental problems, was subjected to torture and other ill-treatment in custody. His mother pleaded for his life in a video message posted online. Meanwhile, three European politicians who have sponsored Ghobadloo in an attempt to protect him from prosecution have urged Iran to overturn his death sentence.
Why It Matters: Ghobadloo is among 11 protesters who have been sentenced to death in Iran. Two of them have already been publicly executed, in a move that was widely condemned. Amnesty has said that another 15 protesters have been charged with “capital offenses” and are “awaiting or undergoing trials.”
The rights watchdog said the "sham trials” of protesters are “designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran.”
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
U.S.-Trained Afghan Soldiers Angry Over Their Plight Are Ready To Join Russia's War Against Ukraine
Lost status and a desperate existence in Iran are driving thousands of former Afghan troops -- many of them elite commandos trained by the United States -- to consider fighting as mercenaries in Ukraine and other battlefields.
Many ex-Afghan security personnel accuse the United States of abandoning them after the Taliban regained power last year. They also say poverty and security concerns are factoring into their decisions to take a private Russian mercenary group up on its recruitment offers.
According to WhatsApp messages viewed by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, some former Afghan commandos are already making the move to join the Vagner Group, also known as Wagner, a private paramilitary organization that plays a prominent role in the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
We had no place to live in Afghanistan anymore, because the Taliban terrorists chased us."
Others currently living in Iran, where thousands of former Afghan soldiers sought refuge following the Taliban's seizure of their native Afghanistan in August 2021, say they are living a meager existence, resorting to manual labor or even rifling through garbage to sell to make ends meet.
It marks a major turnaround for the former members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) and its elite commando force, which were trained by the United States and Western allies and formed the backbone of the former Afghan government's efforts to defend the country and combat the Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group.
Afghan soldiers in Iran who have said they plan to take Vagner up on its recruitment offers say they were betrayed by the United States and the U.S.-backed Afghan government that they fought for. Many blame them for their current predicament.
The Taliban rapidly seized control of the country as the United States pulled out its forces from Afghanistan. Without U.S. assistance, Afghan forces quickly capitulated, and many Afghan leaders fled abroad as Taliban fighters descended on Kabul.
"After the fall of the country's traitorous presidential regime, [the United States] sold us out and surrendered the country to terrorists (the Taliban)," one former member of the Afghan special forces, who did not provide his name, said in an audio recording posted on a WhatsApp channel subscribed to by former members of the Afghan military.
"We had no place to live in Afghanistan anymore, because the Taliban terrorists chased us," he said in the audio, which was posted on December 3. "Several of our peers were captured and beheaded, and we were forced to leave Afghanistan."
No Life On The Run
RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the soldier's claims, but the extrajudicial killings of former Afghan military and government workers is well-documented, with 100 such slayings recorded in the first months of Taliban rule alone.
Also widespread and well-documented is the belief among former Afghan soldiers, translators, and government workers that they were abandoned by their U.S. allies and that the former Afghan government botched the war effort and stole funds that had been allocated to the army.
Those claims have been backed by a recent report by Business Insider documenting that former Afghan officials smuggled nearly $1 billion in gold and cash out of the country as their government neared collapse.
In November, the U.S. Special Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) cited corruption as among the factors that hastened the fall of the Afghan government and paved the way for the Taliban to reestablish control of Afghanistan.
Tens of thousands of Afghan troops who fought alongside Western allied forces over nearly two decades in Afghanistan are believed to have been left behind when the United States withdrew the last of its forces on August 30, 2021.
While an estimated 80,000 at-risk Afghans were airlifted out, those who were not had to fend for themselves, leading to concerns that tens of thousands of U.S.-trained troops would have no alternative but to flee the country, or join the Taliban or a regional adversary.
Many of them went into hiding in Afghanistan at risk of being hunted down by the Taliban, or fled abroad. By some accounts, up to 30,000 former Afghan soldiers made their way to Iran.
Fighting For Dollars
The former soldier who discussed his situation on WhatsApp said he fled to Iran for his safety and had lived there for several months. After receiving word that the Vagner group was recruiting Afghans to fight in Ukraine, he said he signed up.
"Afghanistan, NATO, and the United States brought us in as young men and abandoned us," he said. "Russia started a program. They were recruiting certain units and taking them to the war in Ukraine. So, a number of our fellow soldiers signed up, and we are going to Russia soon."
Another former soldier, in an audio message posted on the same WhatsApp channel on December 3, said he and a group of colleagues had recently arrived in Iran with the intention of joining Vagner to fight for Russia in Ukraine after hearing about the mercenary group's recruitment offers.
Serious security and economic problems and extreme poverty and desperation have forced them to do this for a bite of bread, to survive, and to escape the pursuit and torture of the Taliban."-- General Farid Ahmadi
He claimed that Iran was aware of the recruitment effort and was even aiding the process of transferring Afghan soldiers to Russia.
"We were in Afghanistan, and there were many rumors being spread that former military personnel had gone to Russia through Iran," the soldier said, speaking anonymously. "We registered here in Iran. They transferred a few people before us."
The soldier said that former Afghan soldiers were being offered permanent citizenship in Russia in exchange for fighting in Ukraine.
The former special forces officer said that his decision to sign on with Vagner was influenced by safety concerns in Afghanistan, where he said he and his fellow soldiers had lived in hiding and poverty for 14 months, and the chance for a better life for his family.
"We came alone, but a number of those who were transferred earlier are now with their families [in Russia]," he said. "We decided to go because of our situation and that of our children.
"We couldn't leave the house. Most of our friends were arrested and killed, and most of them, like me, fled to Iran or Tajikistan," he said.
We understand some Afghans may be vulnerable to [Vagner's] monetary inducements, but would caution anyone from joining in the illegal invasion of Ukraine."-- U.S. State Department spokesman
The former Afghan officer estimated that, based on his conversations, some 2,500 Afghan soldiers had left Afghanistan with the intention of going to Russia, where he said he was offered $2,500 for six months of training and $3,000 once he goes to Ukraine to fight.
Those figures correspond roughly with other reports and testimonials about Vagner's recruitment drive, which also say that Afghan special forces troops and their families were being offered safe haven and $1,500 a month to move to Russia and subsequently fight in Ukraine.
General Farid Ahmadi, a former commander of the special operations corps of the deposed Republic of Afghanistan, told Radio Azadi that he believes security and financial concerns are driving many former Afghan soldiers to consider fighting with Vagner.
"Serious security and economic problems and extreme poverty and desperation have forced them to do this for a bite of bread, to survive, and to escape the pursuit and torture of the Taliban," Ahmadi said in a live interview via Skype this month.
Radio Azadi has documented the lives of some former Afghan soldiers living in Iran, where they say they are reeling from their lost status and dire financial situations.
Sayed Ahmad Nouri, 38, said he used to serve as a special forces commander in western Afghanistan but now has to collect garbage in Mashhad to provide for his large family.
Nouri laments that he used to direct hundreds of troops and "tanks would move under my command, and I had complete authority," while serving with the ANA. Now, he said, his family of 12 lives in a one-room apartment and "are sleeping on top of one another."
Abdul Ahad Safi, a former ranking official who headed a government department fighting organized crime in Afghanistan's Herat Province, now does manual labor at a Mashhad workshop to support his family of five.
He told Radio Azadi that he can "barely keep himself alive" because "my income does not cover our expenses.”
Bad Consequences
Aside from Russia's war against Ukraine, a small number of former Afghan soldiers have been recruited to fight in other conflicts, including for Iran in Yemen, and in Syria and even in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Ahmadi.
There has been no evidence that Afghan forces have actually reached the battlefield in Ukraine, and the country's security service did not reply to queries sent by RFE/RL regarding the possibility that Afghans were fighting for Vagner in Ukraine.
In response to questions by RFE/RL, a U.S. State Department spokesman said in written comments that the department was aware of unconfirmed reports that the Vagner group is recruiting former Afghan soldiers living outside of Afghanistan.
"We understand some Afghans may be vulnerable to [Vagner's] monetary inducements, but would caution anyone from joining in the illegal invasion of Ukraine," the spokesman said, adding that the Vagner group "is used by the Russian government to support its dangerous and destabilizing foreign policy, while attempting to maintain deniability."
Regarding claims by Afghan soldiers that they were abandoned by the United States in Afghanistan, the spokesman acknowledged the difficulties Afghans face in leaving the country, but said, "We continue to monitor the economic situation of Afghanistan and provide assistance, where possible, to the people of Afghanistan as part of our enduring commitment."
On The Streets And On Rooftops, Anti-Government Protests Continue Across Iran
Iranian protesters took to the streets in various Iranian cities on December 26, continuing their anti-government protests triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Videos published on social media purportedly showed that in Dashti, a city in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, people took to the streets after marking 40 days since the death of 35-year-old protester Hamed Mollaei, chanting anti-government slogans such as, "We don't want a child-murdering government."
Mollaei, the father of two young daughters, was shot dead on November 17 in Dashti by security forces.
He was one of an estimated 500 people, including at least 62 children, killed by Iranian security forces since start of nationwide protests following Amini's death after she was detained by the country's morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
In the northwestern Iranian city of Mahabad, people on the evening of December 26 blocked some of the city's streets by lighting fires and shouting anti-regime slogans.
In Bomehan, near Tehran, people in the streets put up a banner reading, "Dad, have you finally found out that they killed me?" The message was referring to the killing of 10-year-old Kian Pirfalak in Izeh last month.
It took authorities 40 days to inform Kian's father, Maysam Pirfalak, who had also been gravely wounded when security forces opened fire at their car, about his son's death.
There were protests in Tehran and in the northeastern city of Mashhad, with people chanting slogans against the government mainly from windows and rooftops.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the protests, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way as the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Sentences Prominent Sociologist To Nine Years In Prison
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran has found a prominent Iranian sociologist and journalist guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran" and sentenced him to nine years in prison -- eight for the first charge and one for the second.
The accusations against 61-year-old Saeed Madani are mainly based on the materials published by him describing and explaining various aspects of Iranian society, a source told RFE/RL.
In January, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
In a letter sent last year to Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, Madani protested against the banning of the publication of his books without a court order.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after four years of an eight-year prison sentence served at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Reroutes Flight, Orders Soccer Legend's Family Off
Former Iranian soccer player Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said on December 26 that an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off. Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women. Tehran generally calls the protests "riots." Daei, 53, a former German Bundesliga striker whose 109 goals at international level were long unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him, is one of Iran's most famous soccer players.
SpaceX CEO Musk Says Around 100 Starlink Satellites Now Active In Iran
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has said that the company is close to having 100 Starlink satellites active in Iran. Musk said earlier he would activate the network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth and thousands of terminals on the ground to provide broadband Internet service in Iran amid anti-government protests. The billionaire said he would take the step as part of a U.S.-backed effort "to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians. The satellite-based service could help Iranians circumvent the government's restrictions on accessing the Internet and social media platforms.
Chief Prosecutor Threatens Legal Action Against Women Who Do Not Follow Iran's Head Scarf Law
Iran's chief prosecutor has warned women who have rejected wearing a hijab while participating in recent nationwide anti-government demonstrations to follow the country's mandatory head scarf law "for their own safety and health."
Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Shari’a law and the laws of the Islamic republic have made the head scarf mandatory for women and added, "we cannot say that the hijab is a personal matter."
Montazeri also claimed on December 25 that the propaganda of "enemies of the country" caused women to come out without a hijab during the protests and commit an “obvious crime.”
The hijab -- the head scarf worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
The growing willingness of women in major Iranian cities to eschew the hijab is reflected in the results of a survey published in Persian on December 13 by the Iran Open Data team of the London-based nonprofit group Small Media.
The group said it surveyed 5,582 Internet users based in all of Iran’s 31 provinces from November 17 to November 21, and eight of 10 women who answered the questions said they went out in public without a hijab in the last two months.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 while she was in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf rules, many reports of riots in various prisons have surfaced. Judicial authorities have yet to publish an account of the number of people injured and killed in those riots.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Leading Iranian Digital Rights Activist Says He's Been Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
Jadi Mirmirani, considered to be one of Iran's leading technologists and a defender of digital rights, has said that he has been sentenced to six years in prison for comments he posted on social media.
Mirmirani announced his sentencing in a video address posted to his Twitter account, and said he hopes the ruling will be overturned on appeal.
The activist HRANA news agency reported that Mirmirani was detained in October during Iran's ongoing nationwide protests and was sentenced by the Tehran Revolutionary Court on charges of illegal assembly and collusion against national security, which are punishable by five years' imprisonment.
Mirmirani received an additional year in prison on charges of propagandizing against Iran's clerical regime, according to the news agency.
Following more than two months of detention Mirmirani was temporarily released pending the outcome of his case.
Iran's authorities have faced protests across the country since the September 16 death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for an alleged violation of the state-mandated requirement that women wear a head scarf.
The wave of demonstrations in solidarity with Amini, and against the hijab requirement and the clerical establishment, have evolved into the biggest threat to the Islamic government since it took power in the 1979 revolution.
Amid the protests, the Iranian government imposed a near-total shutdown of the Internet. Mirmirani has been vocal in informing the public about the involvement of Iranian providers in shutting down Internet access. At least four other digital activists are believed to have been detained for protesting Internet shutdowns.
Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Tehran blames the West for the demonstrations and has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Several prominent Iranian public figures -- including athletes, film stars, lawyers, and musicians -- have been summoned by the police or arrested for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Arrest Dual Nationals Over Protests
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says they have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including dual citizens, on charges that they allegedly teamed up with each other to direct ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.
The IRGC alleged in a December 25 statement that the arrested individuals formed a team inside and outside the country with "direct guidance from England" and were operating with the intention of "overthrowing the system."
In response to a reporter's question about the arrests of dual citizens with ties to Britain, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said it reflected "London's destructive role" in what he described as "riots."
"Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran," Kananni was quoted as saying by Reuters on December 26. "Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots."
The British Foreign And Commonwealth Office has said that it is seeking additional information on the reported arrests of British-Iranian dual nationals.
Mass demonstrations against Iran's clerical establishment have been ongoing for months and are considered to be the biggest threat to the government's rule since it took power following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The protests began following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran's morality police for an alleged violation of the state-mandated requirement that women wear a head scarf.
Officials in Iran have tried to portray the more than three months of demonstrations as a foreign plot. Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests have resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Iran does not recognize the dual citizenship of Iranian nationals, and Western countries have charged that Tehran takes advantage of the situation by unjustifiably detaining dual and foreign nationals to use as leverage in prisoner swaps.
Since the protests began, the IRGC has repeatedly announced the arrests of members of alleged "networks" who allegedly intended to import weapons into the country and use them in "terrorist operations."
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says Western Claims Show 'Effectiveness' Of Its Drones
Iran's top general. Mohammad Bagheri. has said Western claims that its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the “effectiveness” of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported on December 25. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out attacks against Ukraine in the war, causing significant damage to civilian and energy infrastructure. Tehran had repeatedly denied supplying weapons "to be used" in the war in Ukraine, but admitted that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion began in February.
Fishermen Return To Iran Years After Somalia Kidnapping
Fourteen Iranian fishermen seized by the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia, some as long as eight years ago, have returned home, Iranian media said on December 25. The fishermen were abducted in international waters near Somalia and released after "lengthy negotiations with government officials, tribal chiefs, and Somali elders," the ISNA news agency reported. Their release comes almost a month after Somali police said they discovered 20 foreigners -- 14 Iranians and six Pakistanis -- near territory controlled by the militant group.
Ukraine Official Urges 'Liquidation' Of Iranian Weapons
A top Ukrainian presidential aide has called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers. Mykhaylo Podolyak said on December 24 that Iran "blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions," before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapons factories in response. Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1,700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it says have been used to hit targets in Ukraine. Iran denies the allegations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Supreme Court Accepts Rapper Yasin's Appeal Against Death Sentence
Iran's Supreme Court has accepted the death sentence appeal of rapper Saman Seydi Yasin even as it confirmed a death sentence against another protestor, Iran's judiciary said on December 24. Yasin who raps about inequality, oppression, and unemployment, had been accused of attempting to kill security officers among other charges. The court had initially said it had accepted the appeals of Yasin and another protestor, but the judiciary later said only that of Yasin had been accepted. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prominent Sunni Cleric Denounces Crackdown In Iran As Currency Trades Near Record Low
Iran's currency hovered on December 23 near a historic low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial foreign exchange market amid renewed street protests in the southeast. Prominent Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid denounced a bloody crackdown on demonstrations. "My advice is not to beat up citizens. No government shoots its own citizens like this one.... Let soldiers stay in their barracks," Abdolhamid was quoted by his website as saying in a sermon at Friday Prayers. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar traded for as much as 400,500 rials on the unofficial exchange, down from an all-time high of 401,000 the day before. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Cinematographers Post Video Messages Criticizing Government Response To Unrest
Several members of a prominent Iranian cinematographers' union have posted online video messages criticizing the Islamic republic's handling of ongoing unrest and warned government officials, including the head of Iran's state television, to stop suppressing the protests.
This series of conversations was recorded at the Iranian cinema house, the largest union of Iranian cinematographers, and published on the union's YouTube channel.
"This violence may involve us for several generations, and it is painful," said Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour, the chairman of the Iranian Cinema House, referring to the brutal crackdown unleashed by the government on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman while being detained by police for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
"Many young people believe that the government has a paradigm for not accepting its mistakes and even if it makes a mistake, it does not take a step back," added Asgarpour.
Protesters have flooded streets in Iran since Mahsa Amini died on September 16.
The wave of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution -- has been met with violence from security forces that rights groups say has killed almost 500 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
In his video post, Iranian filmmaker Homayoun Assadian accused the government of humiliating the Iranian people and filmmakers.
Criticizing recent statements of Peyman Jebelli, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), saying artists participating in the protests could be banned from working, Assadian said: "Who do you think you are to give us dignity or a job? The IRIB is just a building, everything it has is from artists."
Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini added that if there was another way to express protest, no one would have taken to the streets.
"Who wants to give up his life and go out into the street and get beaten and shot and killed, just to defend his rights?” Hosseini added.
Since Amini's death, most artists have canceled performances as a show of support for the protesters.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari. Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Actor Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Luxembourg Resident Detained In Iran Sentenced To Death
Luxembourg's Foreign Ministry says a resident of the European sovereign grand duchy has been sentenced to death in Iran.
A spokesperson for the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry confirmed the death sentence RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on December 23, though the person's name was not disclosed.
The person has been described as a resident of Luxembourg of Iranian descent but not a citizen. The charges against the person were unclear, though Iran has been engulfed in a wave of protests following the September 16 death of a young woman while she was in custody for allegedly violating the country's head scarf law.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that given Luxembourg's opposition to the death penalty, Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has contacted his Iranian counterpart and asked the sentence not be carried out.
The governments of Iran and Luxembourg have not provided details of the conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries regarding the case.
Luxembourg is one of the European Union countries that has publicly supported the Iranian protesters.
Some 15 legislators in Luxembourg, following similar moves by representatives of the parliaments of Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and several other European countries, have accepted the political sponsorship of a number of recent detainees in Iran.
The acceptance of political sponsorship of Iranian protesters is an attempt to save their lives as they are at risk of being executed after their arrests during the demonstrations.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During the current wave of unrest, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
The news also comes as Iran and world powers stumbled to negotiate a revamped version of a 2015 nuclear deal that curbed Tehran's atomic sector in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. In September, the talks appeared to be headed for success, only to fail at the last minute. Both sides have blamed each other.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Families Of Slain Iranian Protesters Mark End Of Mourning Period With Defiance
The families of the victims of the recent nationwide protests in Iran have staged protests amid ceremonies marking the 40th day since the death of 10 protesters across the country.
With police standing nearby in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on December 22, people gathered to mark the end of the traditional mourning period following the death of Omid Moayedi, a 22-year-old killed by direct fire from security forces during a demonstration on November 15.
Moayedi's body was withheld from his family for several days, while his burial was performed amid tight security and with the presence of only a few of his relatives.
"Let them arrest and kill me. The blood of my child will not be trampled," Moayedi’s mother told those gathered, adding that her son's death was unjust.
Iran has been engulfed by antigovernment demonstrations since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old died while in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Police have responded with a brutal crackdown that has angered the protesters further while raising concern around the world over the poor state of human rights in Iran.
In the central Iranian city of Semirom, people came to the graves of at least four other protesters who also died 40 days earlier. Some took to the streets of the city chanting anti-government slogans.
Similar scenes were repeated in the city of Izeh in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, where people gathered at the graves of Hamed Salahshour and Artin Rahmani and chanted "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Rahmani, 15, was killed by a bullet during a demonstration in Izeh on November 16.
Meanwhile, a large number of people from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj also gathered at the graves of three dead protesters and chanted "The martyr may never die."
Isa Bigleri and Zaniar Allahmoradi were killed by the security forces of the Islamic republic during protests on November 16 in Sanandaj.
Almost 500 people, including 62 children, have died in the police crackdown on protesters, while thousands have been detained.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Envoy Says Tehran Missed 'Golden' Opportunity For Deal, Slams Iran For Drones, Protest Response
The Biden administration's envoy to Iran says a deal to revive a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is not dead, but Washington is skeptical Tehran is "prepared or able" to reach an agreement after it backed away from "a golden opportunity" in September to finalize an accord and then threw its support behind Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that the negotiations reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board," until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward.
Malley said that nationwide protests in Iran over the death of a young woman soon after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, along with Tehran's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, have overtaken much of the diplomatic focus in Washington.
"They're the ones who killed the opportunity for a swift and immediate return to the JCPOA. Since then, things have happened. But nothing has happened that has changed our very strong skepticism that Iran is prepared or able to reach a nuclear deal," he said.
The accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency.
After Washington withdrew, Iran -- which the United States has labeled a terrorist state -- began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Despite a viral social-media video where U.S. President Joe Biden told an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the JCPOA "is dead, but we are not going to announce it," Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20.
No details of the meeting were released but the report raised hopes in some corners that there once again could be some movement toward a deal.
Malley also slammed Iran's leadership for selling hundreds of deadly kamikaze drones to Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in late February.
Moscow has used the aircraft to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, especially its energy installations in what some Western leaders have called the "weaponization" of Ukraine's harsh winter conditions to hurt civilians.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20 that Russia intended to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds more drones. Tehran has said the drones were delivered to Russia before the invasion.
"No country is doing more today to help in Russia's losing, illegal war against Ukraine and that's something I think Iran should think long and hard about," Malley said.
The September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, which officials blamed on a heart attack, has touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country -- the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 400 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
Malley applauded Iranians for rising up to demand their rights, saying their courage has "put a spotlight" on what is happening in Iran.
"We see the protests for what they are: which is a very profound, courageous expression by the Iranian people of a demand for respect for their fundamental rights," he said, adding the U.S. administration has been working with tech companies to try and help ensure the flow of communications in Iran amid the regime's attempts to hinder Internet access to help quell the unrest.
"The regime cannot hide what it has been doing to its people," Malley said.
Malley also said Washington continued to have "interaction" with Iranian officials as it tries to bring back U.S. citizens who are being "unjustly detained" in the Middle Eastern country.
He said that remains a priority for the Biden administration "regardless what is happening in our relationship with Iran."
According to The Washington Post, three Americans -- business executives Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi and environmentalist Morad Tahbz -- are serving 10-year prison sentences in Iran on spying charges.
With additional contributions from RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Envoy: Nuclear Deal With Iran Is Not Dead
Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy to Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that the nuclear deal with Iran is not dead. The Biden administration's special envoy for Iran said that negotiations on reviving the deal reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board" until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward. Commenting on the ongoing protests in Iran, Malley said that they are "a very profound, courageous, expression by the Iranian people of a demand for respect for their fundamental rights."
