Iran's National Library Suspends Some Female Members For 'Improperly' Wearing Hijab

Days after nationwide anti-regime protests erupted across Iran, Parvaneh joined a street demonstration in the capital, Tehran.

But the 27-year-old woman was swiftly arrested by plainclothes agents who were posing as protesters. She was immediately blindfolded and dragged inside a van, where three other demonstrators were being held.



"I don't how many of them there were," Parvaneh told RFE/RL's Radio Farda, referring to the agents. "I was shocked. I couldn't do anything. I started to scream, [but they covered] my mouth."



Parvaneh is among the around 20,000 people who have been arrested in the state's brutal crackdown on the antiestablishment protests. Many of them have been released on bail. An unknown number of protesters have been pardoned and freed in recent days following an amnesty announced by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



At least 500 protesters have been killed by security forces since the protests broke out following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after she was arrested by Iran's morality police.



Parvaneh and other female protesters who spoke to Radio Farda recalled the mistreatment they suffered at the hands of government agents and security officers. They describe how they were beaten, threatened, and psychologically abused.

Plainclothes agent attacked me. I couldn't resist because they had surrounded me. They hit me a few times with batons and their fists. I fell to the ground. They took me to the van, tied my hands, and put my scarf on my face."