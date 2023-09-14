Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Mahsa Amini: The Funeral That Sparked Nationwide Anti-Government Protests In Iran

Mahsa Amini: The Funeral That Sparked Nationwide Anti-Government Protests In Iran
Embed
Mahsa Amini: The Funeral That Sparked Nationwide Anti-Government Protests In Iran

No media source currently available

0:00 0:06:10 0:00

On September 17, 2022, thousands of people gathered in silence for the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who had died mysteriously in police custody. One year later, a family friend who was there recalls the moment the crowds erupted in anger -- and the brutal police reaction that followed. It was the beginning of a wave of nationwide anti-government protests that have shaken Iran's Islamic regime.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG