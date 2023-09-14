Mahsa Amini: The Funeral That Sparked Nationwide Anti-Government Protests In Iran
On September 17, 2022, thousands of people gathered in silence for the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who had died mysteriously in police custody. One year later, a family friend who was there recalls the moment the crowds erupted in anger -- and the brutal police reaction that followed. It was the beginning of a wave of nationwide anti-government protests that have shaken Iran's Islamic regime.