Iran Marks Single-Day High Of Coronavirus Deaths

Iran has recorded its highest single-day death toll since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 163 deaths in the last 24 hours on July 5.

The total exceeded the previous record of 162 deaths set on June 29. Health officials also said 2,560 new infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

The Middle Eastern nation has seen a total of 240,438 coronavirus infections and 11,571 fatalities, making it the hardest-hit country in the region.

The number of new infections has increased markedly in recent days as restrictions imposed in April to curb the spread of the virus have been partially lifted.

President Hassan Rohani said on July 4 that Iranians who do not wear face masks will be denied state services.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP