Two Iranians Accused Of Organizing Protests Detained, 'Confessions' Broadcast
Iranian state news agencies have reported the arrest of two young men accused of being part of a team that manages a Telegram channel associated with the wave of protests sweeping the country.
The agencies, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), revealed the arrests on June 15 while also broadcasting what some suspect were "forced confessions."
Video of the confessions, produced by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi, contains blurred images of two men, along with footage of protests in the city of Mashhad. The Telegram channel Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods has been accused by the authorities of instigating the protests.
It was not clear whether the confessions were made under duress. Iranian authorities have been accused by many of those arrested, along with rights groups, of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The channel is allegedly managed by four people, including the "owner" and "three administrators."
The identities of the two men arrested and the other two involved in the channel are not disclosed in the video, though one of the detainees, whose face cannot be seen, is introduced as the owner of the channel, while the other is said to be an administrator and is given the pseudonym Ali Kianloo.
In one part of the video, the "owner" refers to the start of protests following the killing of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police. He says that after the protests started, "we saw that other cities in Iran, like the cities in Kurdistan and Tehran, were protesting, so we thought we'd start a channel, get active, and call for protests."
Meanwhile, the administrator says their goal was to "call for protests and establish the Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods channel" concurrent with the spread of unrest in other cities.
The video also claims that in addition to calling for protests, the Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods channel showed how to make Molotov cocktails and engage with security forces.
The detention of the two men came on the eve the birthday of Majidreza Rahnavard, a protester who was hanged in a public execution in Mashhad on December 12 -- just 23 days after his arrest -- after being convicted of killing two members of the security forces.
The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
The protests in Mashhad, the birthplace of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, were some of the biggest following the September 2022 death of Amini.
Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they would react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Senior Iranian Official Says President Approves Adding More Surveillance Cameras
A senior Iranian law enforcement official says President Ebrahim Raisi has approved an increase in the number of surveillance cameras around the country in the face of ongoing civil disobedience against the mandatory hijab law for women.
Ahmadreza Radan, the commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement Force, said on June 15 that the president agreed with a request to increase the "coverage level" by surveillance cameras as part of the implementation of "dealing with hijab removal through cameras."
The authorities have intensified efforts to enforce the Islamic dress code as more women flout the law. They have been emboldened by nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
During the demonstrations, women and girls have removed and burned their head scarves, while students, who have also been at the forefront of the demonstrations, have flouted the law on campuses, sparking a crackdown by school security.
While Radan described the goal as "ensuring maximum security in various dimensions," the context of the nationwide "Women, life, freedom" protests suggests that the surveillance cameras are an attempt to control protesters and opponents of the hijab law.
According to Radan, surveillance cameras will be used to monitor public spaces for women not wearing the head scarf and offenders will receive a warning via SMS. Repeated offenders could face hefty fines and lose access to mobile-phone and Internet services and other penalties, the authorities said.
Despite the increased pressure to conform, resistance to the mandatory hijab continues with daily images being published of women in public places in various cities not wearing the head scarf in a direct challenge to the authorities.
The semiofficial Fars news agency published a video on June 15 showing some people in civilian clothes on Valiasr Street in Tehran giving "hijab reminders" to women. The video also showed the blurred national ID cards of some of those detained.
The news agency claimed that "unveiled" individuals were "identified" in this way using "artificial intelligence."
However, social-media users questioned the assertion, noting a mobile camera was used in the video. They say the government is just trying to intimidate opponents of the mandatory hijab.
Iran has already used surveillance cameras to identify protesters.
A group that hacked the website of the presidency on May 29 said it found a document marked "very confidential" that showed that the Sarallah base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Tehran, which plays a key role in suppressing popular protests, had asked the government to pay its debt for installing "facial-recognition" cameras in the Tehran subway.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
How Will I Feed My Family? Iranian Province Imposes New Job Restrictions On Afghan Migrants
Farzad Amiri joined the hundreds of thousands of Afghans who flocked to neighboring Iran after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Amiri found work at a supermarket in the city of Shiraz, the capital of the southwestern province of Fars, where he resides with his family of eight.
But last week, Amiri, the sole breadwinner for his family, lost his job after the authorities in Fars enforced new job restrictions on foreigners.
A May 9 order issued by the Chamber of Guilds in Fars to the heads of unions in the province said that members should "strictly" refrain from hiring foreigners as salespeople and shop assistants. Businesses that violate the new rules, which came into effect on June 5, could face "heavy fines" and closure, it added.
"After the order was issued, my employer told me that I could no longer work there. As a result, I have been unemployed for the past week," Amiri, a father-of-two, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
He said "a large number" of local businesses had been forced to fire their Afghan employees.
"After so much effort to reach Iran and with all the difficulties we've endured, I have no idea how I'm going to feed my family," added Amiri, a native of Afghanistan's western city of Herat. "I can't even go back to Afghanistan because I sold everything we had there."
It is unclear how many Afghans have been affected by the order in Fars, which reportedly has one of the largest Afghan communities inside Iran.
The new rules in Fars are the latest restrictions imposed on members of Iran's large Afghan community, many of whom have complained of widespread discrimination and abuse.
An estimated 3 million Afghans, many of them undocumented refugees and migrants, live in Iran. Over 1 million Afghan have arrived in Iran following the Taliban takeover, although Tehran has deported more than half of the recent arrivals.
Afghans in the Islamic republic said they have come under growing pressure from the authorities amid rising tensions between Iran and the Taliban.
'Insulting And Unjust'
Since the order in Fars was issued, local media reports said foreigners in the province can only take on hard labor jobs in construction and farming.
A video published online on June 6 showed Mehdi Dehghan Khalili, a local official in the city of Kawar in Fars, warning shop owners that they would be fined if they employed foreigners.
Khalili said 25 shops had so far been closed in Kawar, and special patrols were deployed in the city to enforce the new order.
Amir Hossein, an Afghan migrant who has lived in Shiraz for over a decade, has called on the local authorities to reverse the order.
"Our Iranian partners have been also affected by the restrictions," he told Radio Azadi. "Let us work. We're refugees."
Similar restrictions have been imposed on foreigners living in the central province of Isfahan.
Mehdi Naderi, an immigration official in Isfahan, said last month that foreigners were only allowed to work manual labor jobs and were banned from working in supermarkets and retail stores.
It was not clear if local officials had imposed similar restrictions in other Iranian provinces where Afghans reside.
Naeem Nazari, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said the measures were "insulting and unjust."
Nazari told Afghanistan's Hasht-e Subh daily that "the Iranian government has consistently practiced discrimination and exploited migrants, particularly Afghan migrants, taking advantage of their vulnerabilities."
For decades, Afghans fleeing war and poverty have gone to Iran to earn a living. Tehran has expelled many Afghans -- who are often blamed for insecurity and unemployment -- and periodically threatens those who remain with mass expulsion.
Many Afghans moved to Iran following the decade-long Soviet occupation of Afghanistan and the civil war that followed the Soviet withdrawal in 1989. Others sought refuge in Iran after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. After the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, some Afghans went to Iran seeking jobs.
Iran claims that it hosts up to 5 million Afghan refugees, with officials complaining they have received little financial help from the international community.
Worsening Bilateral Relations
Afghans who live in Iran said they have been caught in the middle of rising tensions between Tehran and the Taliban.
A heated war of words over cross-border water resources boiled over into deadly clashes last month. Tensions remain high following the deaths of troops from both sides on May 27.
"Many Afghans move to Iran due to economic issues but unfortunately Iran uses them to pressure the rulers in Afghanistan," an Afghan migrant who lives in Fars told Radio Azadi.
"The atmosphere has become tougher for Afghans in Iran," added the Afghan migrant, who did not want to reveal his name for security reasons. "We hope that Iran resolves its issues diplomatically and views Afghan refugees from a humanitarian point of view."
Drought-stricken southeastern Iran is heavily dependent on upriver water flows from Afghanistan. Tehran has called on the Taliban to release more water from the Helmand River, which feeds lakes and wetlands in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
The Taliban has rejected Tehran's claims that it is violating a bilateral water treaty signed in 1973, and said that even if dams were opened there would not be enough water to reach Iran.
In January, Mohammad Sargazi, a lawmaker from Sistan-Baluchistan, said Tehran should consider deporting Afghans refugees if the Taliban does not give Iran its share of water from the Helmand River.
An Iranian security official said on June 11 that nearly 19,000 Afghans were deported in the past two weeks for living illegally in the country.
U.S., Iran In Talks To Cool Tensions With A Mutual 'Understanding'
The United States is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, ensure the release of some detained U.S. citizens, and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said. These steps would be cast as an "understanding" rather than an agreement requiring review by the U.S. Congress, where many oppose giving Iran benefits because of its military aid to Russia, its domestic repression, and its support for proxies that have attacked U.S. interests in the region. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Cuban, Iranian Presidents Meet In Havana And Pledge To Seek Opportunities For Cooperation
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the last stop of Raisi's tour of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba aimed at shoring up support among Latin American allies, which like Iran are saddled with U.S. sanctions. Raisi told reporters in Havana that Cuba and Iran would seek opportunities to work together in electricity generation, biotechnology, mining, and other areas. Raisi said relations between the two grow stronger every day, while Diaz-Canel told Raisi that Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua have had to “heroically confront…interference by Yankee imperialism.” To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Whistle-Blower Journalist Says She Was Fired For Disclosing Harassment By Officer
An Iranian female journalist has reported that she has been fired following her disclosure that she was threatened and harassed by a Special Unit officer after being released from prison, where she was serving a two-year sentence for an interview she published with the father of Mahsa Amini, whose death while in police custody for a dress-code violation sparked months of nationwide protests.
Nazila Marofian wrote on Twitter that she was "dismissed from the editorial office" following the publication of her account of the incident where she wrote that a Special Unit officer had harassed her, making comments such as "What's with the hair and look? Of course, because you're a prostitute, you dress like this."
"After prison, two things happened to me. Continuous threats by my interrogator and being expelled and not allowed to work in editorial offices. All this because I am just a protesting critic," Marofian wrote in a series of tweets on June 15. Marofian was granted temporary release in January.
She added that such treatment is intended to drive people to "suicide" or to "flee" the country. Despite this, she emphasized, "As long as I'm alive, I will write and stay in my country."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
In the interview, Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the Judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced without a proper court hearing or defense by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview.
The subject of harassment and assaults by police officers on women in Iran, which are regularly raised but rarely investigated, have been documented during the protests over Amini's death. In addition to the existence of videos showing such incidents, human rights activists and several political prisoners have testified about witnessing or experiencing attacks by police.
Last November, CNN published an investigative report about the sexual assault and rape of some detainees from the protests while they were being held in prisons across Iran.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Group Says Iranian Students 'Severely' Beaten During Protest Over Dress Code
The Iranian Student Guild Councils says several students protesting against the dress code at Tehran's Art University were beaten by school security agents, leaving some in "critical" condition.
The students had been staging a sit-in at the university early in the morning on June 15 to protest against the mandatory hijab policy at the National Garden campus of the university.
"Despite the constant pressure and threats of security, the students are still in the university and students are not allowed to leave," the councils said on their Telegram channel.
Prior to the assault, university security reportedly prevented the delivery of food and water to the students while also blocking access to washrooms. There were also reports of threats to the students that "plainclothes officers" would be allowed to enter if the sit-in continued.
The Art University has made several attempts to make the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for students over the past decade, but the move has been met with resistance from students. The resentment over the policy has grown after months of unrest -- led by students and women around Iran -- sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
Following recent nationwide protests, pressure has increased on universities across the country to enforce the mandatory hijab policy. The extent of the crackdown on students is such that students are quickly summoned and issued "expulsion" or "suspension from studies" orders for any form of protest action, noncompliance with the dress code, or participation in any form of gathering or protest action.
For instance, Sepideh Rashno, a young woman who was arrested and tortured three months ago for protesting the mandatory hijab following the death of Mahsa Amini, was suspended from Alzahra University for two semesters, including the current one, for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Proposed 'Chastity And Hijab Law' Increases Discrimination Against Iranian Women
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says a a new bill dubbed the Chastity And Hijab Law will add to the institutional oppression of Iranian women. The bill equates a woman's public appearance without the mandatory head scarf, or hijab, with nudity and being harmful to society in general. It provides for more severe punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment, the New York-based CHRI said. "The proposed bill seeks to intensify the control and punishment imposed on women" in the wake of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, last year in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say Two Members Die In Iranian Kurdistan
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says two of its members have died in separate incidents in Iranian Kurdistan amid clashes in the region.
The IRGC, which has been involved in operations against individuals they have deemed "suspicious" and those accused of killing Sajjad Amiri, a Basij paramilitary member, acknowledged the deaths on June 14.
The IRGC's Kermanshah Province branch said Mehdi Shah Maleki died in a "confrontation with a suspicious individual" in the city of Eslamabad-e-Gharb. It did not provide further details on the killing but added that two other IRGC members were also injured by gunfire.
The IRGC claims that the "suspicious individual" was arrested, but Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said the IRGC “has not been successful in arresting anyone and has fired indiscriminately at residential homes.”
The Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed that the identities of two suspects in Amiri's murder are "known" and that one of them had been convicted of previous crimes and had failed to return to prison after the end of a leave granted for a family visit.
In a separate incident, Hengaw reported that an IRGC member was killed in an armed confrontation between IRGC forces and members of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) on June 13 in the vicinity of the city of Sarvabad.
IRGC ground forces announced the "complete cleansing" on June 14 of the Kowsalan heights in the city of Sarvabad from those whom the IRGC has labeled "counter-revolutionaries."
At the time, the IRGC did not mention any casualties in these confrontations.
Two Kurdish news sites reported that IRGC forces "shelled" the area and that last week, IRGC forces used drones to shell areas around the mountain of Shahu in the cities of Ravansar, Paveh, and Sarvabad in Kermanshah and Kurdistan provinces.
Iran has been roiled in recent months by nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was being held in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran Residents Report Further Water Issues Despite Government Claims Of Fix
Residents of Tehran are reporting a fifth consecutive day of water cuts despite government claims that a shortage, which last year sparked demonstrations in many areas of the country, had been resolved.
Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian said on June 13 that, while the issue had been taken care of, residents should conserve water as much as possible until levels return to normal in the near term. The ministry has said a large mass of rock and mud ended up on the bed of the Karaj River because of a landslide and subsequent flooding last week, cutting off the water connection to Tehran and Karaj.
The news website Entekhab, however, reported that residents from various areas in Tehran, including Aryashahr, Sattarkhan, Gisha, Ashrafi Esfahani, Haft Tir, Talghani, Gholhak, and Narmak, said they were still experiencing water cuts.
The website also criticized the government for failing to explain the situation.
A source within the Energy Ministry was quoted by the Tehran-based news site Khabar Online as saying that the delay in restoring water to the capital was due to the high turbidity of the water in the Amir Kabir Dam following the landslide.
The source added that reducing the turbidity -- caused by particles in the water -- will be a gradual and time-consuming process and that water cuts will continue "in a managed manner" in the coming days.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity.
Mohammad Reza Bakhtiari, the former CEO of Tehran Water and Wastewater, says that while "about one-fifth of the urban drinking water is wasted due to a worn-out water supply network," officials keep saying the solution to the crisis in Tehran is "conservation by consumers."
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country where water shortages -- and protests over the crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Mismanagement by authorities has also been cited as a leading cause for the water crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran, U.S. Renew Engagement To Avoid 'Big Crisis'
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran said it is engaged in indirect talks with the United States over a possible prisoner swap and the lifting of crippling American sanctions.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on June 12 that a prisoner swap could be agreed "in the near future" if Washington shows "the same seriousness and goodwill."
At least three dual Iranian-American citizens are currently held by Tehran, including businessmen Siamak Namazi, who has been in prison since 2015.
Kanaani said the basis for the indirect talks, mediated by Oman, is the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement and reimposed sanctions in 2018. In response, Tehran has expanded its sensitive nuclear activities, raising fears in the West that it could build a nuclear weapon.
Washington has not denied that it is engaged in indirect talks with Tehran. An unnamed U.S. official told Reuters that the two sides are not discussing a possible interim deal that could involve Tehran agreeing to suspend its nuclear activities in exchange for some sanctions relief.
"We have made clear to them what escalatory steps they needed to avoid to prevent a crisis and what de-escalatory steps they could take to create a more positive context," the official said, without offering details.
Tehran's confirmation of indirect talks came after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said over the weekend that "there is nothing wrong with an agreement [with the West]," although he added that "the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched."
The UN's nuclear watchdog said recently that Tehran had resolved some outstanding issues that the agency had raised.
Why It Matters: Iran and the United States appear to be renewing their engagement after a monthslong pause.
The sides have held talks over reviving the nuclear deal since President Joe Biden assumed office in 2020. But the negotiations have proved protracted and inconclusive, with Washington accusing Tehran of making unrealistic demands.
After the antiestablishment protests erupted in Iran in September 2022, Washington said the nuclear deal was "not on the agenda."
Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group, told me that a prisoner swap "could open the door to more de-escalation, which in turn could create time and space to discuss a way forward."
"Both sides seem to have realized that the 'no deal, no crisis' status quo could quickly turn into a 'no deal, big crisis' situation that neither side wants," Vaez said.
What's Next: It is not clear if Tehran is ready to take steps that would lead to a de-escalation, including allowing UN inspectors greater access to its nuclear sites and releasing detained Americans.
But Khamenei's comments appear to have prepared the ground for "renewed engagement with the West," according to Vaez.
A declassified U.S. cable obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda shows that a close associate and longtime friend of the founder of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, met with U.S. Embassy officials in Iran in the 1960s.
Iran's relations with its northwestern neighbor Azerbaijan have devolved into scolding and heated rhetoric as Tehran objects to outside influence from regional rivals in what it considers its backyard. The discord has been fueled by violent incidents, war games, Baku's military cooperation with Israel, and objections to the prospect of Azerbaijan building a trade corridor to the West.
What We're Watching
In his first trip to Latin America, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicola Maduro, on June 13.
Raisi said the two countries have "common interests and common enemies." Iran and Venezuela are both under U.S. sanctions.
The countries have forged close ties in recent years. In 2020, Iran provided fuel to the country during a shortage.
Raisi arrived in Nicaragua on June 14 where he met with seniors officials. He will later travel to Cuba.
Why It Matters: Raisi's trip is aimed at bolstering Iran's ties with its Latin American allies and increasing its presence in the region.
Before departing Tehran, the Iranian president said the country's relations with "independent" Latin American countries was "strategic."
"Through its presence in America's backyard, Tehran wants to pursue its political and ideological calculations and create some kind of convergence with these countries," Iranian analyst Hadi Alami Fariman told the hard-line Tasnim news agency.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Iran's Art University Temporarily Bans 40 Female Students Over Dress Code Violations
Officials at Iran's Art University have temporarily barred 40 female students from attending classes for their alleged "failure to fully observe" the Islamic dress code as the government continues to increase pressure on campuses after unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The Student Guild Councils reported on June 12 that the university's security has conditionally suspended the students saying that if they appear at the university without a Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest -- their suspensions will take full effect.
Such a move, the Councils said, was done "through a completely illegal process."
The Art University has made several attempts to make the Maghna'eh mandatory for students over the past decade, but the move has been met with resistance from students. The resentment over the policy has grown after months of unrest -- led by students and women around Iran -- sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a headscarf violation.
Several students and professors already have been barred or suspended from the school recently for supporting protests over the 22-year-old Amini's death in Tehran.
The government has tried to quell the unrest through a brutal crackdown that has seen hundreds die and thousands more detained.
As part of the crackdown, authorities have been ramping up patrols and enforcement of dress codes on school campuses nationwide.
Female students at Shahid Beheshti University recently were warned that if they violate the mandatory head covering rules, the school will "erase" their courses, meaning they will not get credit for the year's work.
Student activists at the university have also reported "harassment and threats" of female students for not wearing a Maghna'eh.
Independent student organizations, along with 200 students from the Faculty of Social Sciences at Tehran University, protested last week in a letter against the "denial of the right to education and banning" of protesting students.
They referred to the "creation of fear and beatings in the university environment, banning and arresting by security institutions outside the university" as some of the tools of the university to suppress and silence the unquenchable voice of students.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP
Iran's Raisi Visits U.S.-Sanctioned Trio Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Venezuela on June 12 for the start of a visit to "friendly countries" that also include Cuba and Nicaragua, all under sanctions from a common adversary, the United States. Raisi was welcomed in Caracas by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, and was due to meet President Nicolas Maduro later in the day. Before departing Tehran, Raisi had said his visit was at the invitation of the presidents of "friendly countries" Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, and was aimed at improving "economic, political, and scientific cooperation."
Iran Puts Eight Teachers On Trial Amid Pressure On Educators Over Protests
Eight Iranian teachers have been put on trial at the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the southern city of Shiraz for participating in union protests, part of a plan, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council says, aimed at pressuring on educators unhappy with working conditions.
Ramin Safarnia, a judiciary lawyer, identified the eight protesting teachers on trial as Iraj Rahnama, Mojgan Bagheri, Zahra Esfandiari, Gholamreza Gholami, Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh, Asghar Amirzadegan, Afshin Razmjoo, and Abdolreza Amiri. They face charges of assembly and collusion against the national security.
Safarnia added that he, another lawyer, and the protesting teachers have presented their defense at the court hearing.
The teachers were among those detained by the Islamic republic's security forces following several widespread protest gatherings in front of the Fars Province Department of Education last year. They were later released on bail pending trial.
Meanwhile, Asghar Amirzadegan, who previously had been arrested twice for his union activities, was summoned to the judiciary of Firoozabad city and transferred to prison to serve a previously suspended sentence.
In a statement released on June 11, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council condemned the security and judicial confrontations with teachers. It also expressed disappointment that whenever the shortcomings of the country's educational system are outlined to officials, teachers are subjected to various forms of harassment by security agencies.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Witnesses Say Iranian Security Agents Shot Relative Dead At Protester's Grave
Eyewitnesses say a relative of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old who died during nationwide protests, was shot and killed by Iranian security agents following a confrontation at Pirfalak's burial site in the village of Parchestan, Izeh.
Accounts from those present and videos shared on social media appear to show Pouya Molaeirad, a relative of Pirfalak's mother, being shot on June 11 during a memorial service.
They added that following the incident, Molaeirad's body was transferred to the morgue of Izeh Martyrs Hospital, where family members were confronted by security forces.
Iranian officials, through state media, claimed law enforcement was attacked by a vehicle and responded by shooting at the attacker. However, social media users and relatives of Pouya Molaeirad dispute this account.
Pirfalak was one of several Izeh residents killed when government forces opened fire on protesters in Izeh city on the evening of November 16, 2022. Following the shootings, Kian's father, Meysam Pirfalak, was severely injured and hospitalized for two months, unaware of his son's death for weeks.
Government officials labelled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted these claims at her son's funeral, stating that government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
The incident on June 11 occurred amid a heavy security presence in Izeh as the city prepared for a memorial service for Pirfalak. Some observers have suggested that security officers have been trying to scare people away from attending the service by creating tension and conflict.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed in nationwide protests over the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been growing in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of intensifying pressure on the families of the deceased through collective arrests, attacks on the graves of slain protesters, and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says Prisoner Exchange With U.S. Could Happen Soon
Iran and the United States could exchange prisoners soon if Washington shows goodwill, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on June 12, a day after Iran's supreme leader signaled the possibility of reaching a nuclear agreement with the West. "Regarding the issue of exchanging prisoners with America...negotiations are ongoing through mediators.... If the other party shows the same seriousness and goodwill, this can happen in the near future," Nasser Kanaani said in a televised weekly news conference. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Supreme Leader Says 'Nothing Wrong' With A Nuclear Deal With West
Iran's supreme leader said on June 11 that a deal with the West over Tehran's nuclear work was possible if the country's atomic infrastructure remained intact, amid a stalemate between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. Months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to salvage the nuclear accord with six major powers have stalled since September, with each side accusing the other of making unreasonable demands. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's guarded approval comes days after both Tehran and Washington denied a report that they were nearing an interim deal. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
France Warns Iran On Drone Deliveries To Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on June 10 about the consequences of delivering drones to Russia, Macron's office said. In a phone call, Macron urged Iran to "immediately cease" the support it is giving Russia in the war against Ukraine. Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear program, the statement said. Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran's Rekabi Competes In First Climbing Tournament Since Head-Scarf Controversy
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi participated in a women's boulder World Cup event in Brixen, Italy, on June 9, her first tournament since she competed in an international contest without a head scarf last year. In October, Rekabi competed in South Korea without a hajib, later saying she had done so unintentionally. The incident occurred at a time of unprecedented protests in Iran over the death in custody of a young woman detained by morality police for "inappropriate attire." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Khomeini's Close Aide Met Secretly With U.S. Officials Before Iranian Revolution, Declassified Document Says
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic, was publicly opposed to the United States, which he branded the "Great Satan."
But Khomeini and his close aides secretly engaged with Washington before and after he came to power following the Islamic Revolution in 1979, according to U.S. documents that have been declassified in recent years.
A declassified U.S. Embassy cable recently obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda provides further evidence of the covert contacts between Iranian clerics and U.S. representatives.
Dated February 26, 1964, the confidential document reveals that Khomeini's longtime friend and associate, Ayatollah Seyed Mohammad Sadegh Lavasani, met with two U.S. Embassy officials at his residence in Tehran.
The embassy cable said Lavasani's "position as Tehran representative of Ayatollah Khomeini contributes to his importance and influence in the Iranian clerical community, particularly in its political role."
Lavasani was a comptroller, according to the U.S. document, suggesting that he oversaw the expenditure of funds and donations that Khomeini received "from all over the Shi'a world."
The document said Lavasani was one of only 18 people who had access to Khomeini, who by 1964 had become a key critic of the U.S.-backed shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, whom he accused of being a Western "puppet."
After publicly denouncing the shah in June 1963, Khomeini was detained for around three months. In November 1964, Khomeini was detained again and immediately sent into exile to neighboring Turkey. He spent more than 14 years abroad, including in Iraq and France, before returning to Iran.
The declassified U.S. document said Iran's clergy opposed the shah's policies, including on women's rights and "the influence of Baha'is and Jews in the Imperial Court."
The document added that the shah's policies were "in flat violation of Islamic law and are calculated to upset the divinity."
Khomeini and Lavasani are believed to have been close friends after studying together in the holy Shi'ite city of Qom in the 1920s. Their friendship remained intact after the revolution, although Lavasani did not appear to play a role in the new clerical government. Iranian media have reported that Lavasani stood with the supreme leader until the end and visited him regularly until Khomeini's death in 1989. Lavasani died a year later.
The revelation that Lavasani reached out to the United States is likely to cause embarrassment for the clerical establishment and supporters of Khomeini, who often praise his anti-American stance.
Relations between the United States and Iran deteriorated sharply in the wake of the Islamic Revolution, particularly after the Iran hostage crisis, or the "conquest of the American spy den," as it is known in Iran.
In November 1979, Islamic students stormed the grounds of the U.S. Embassy in the Iranian capital. Fifty-two U.S. citizens and diplomats were held hostage in Tehran from November 1979 to January 1981.
'Not Honest'
Lavasani is among several of Khomeini's aides who had secret contacts with U.S. officials before 1979.
Declassified CIA documents have revealed contacts between Khomeini and the administration of then-U.S. President Jimmy Carter just weeks before the revolution. The documents suggest that Khomeini was open to dialogue with Washington and would not undermine U.S. interests if he came to power.
Khomeini and his aides also reached out to the administration of then-U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963, according to a CIA analysis written in 1980 that was partially released to the public in 2008. The analysis said that Khomeini did not oppose U.S. interests in Iran.
Iranian officials have dismissed the declassified documents as fabricated.
U.S. documents declassified in recent years have also revealed that U.S. representatives met with key Iranian officials after the revolution, including Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, who was considered Khomeini's second in command; former Foreign Minister Ebrahim Yazdi; and Mehdi Bazargan, the first prime minister after the revolution.
Paris-based Iranian scholar Mohammad Javad Akbarein told Radio Farda that the disclosure of secret contacts between Khomeini's aides and U.S. representatives highlighted the hypocrisy of Iran's clerical establishment.
"It shows that the leaders of the revolution were in general not honest in their comments about their ties with [Western countries]," Akbarein said
He added that the revelation of Lavasani's meetings with U.S. representatives was significant.
"The important feature of the newly released document is that the person who communicated with the Americans was in close contact with Ayatollah Khomeini," he said. "His ties with Khomeini were not political, his relationship with Khomeini was spiritual."
"Khomeini and other founders of the Islamic republic were allowed to have contacts with the U.S. and other Western officials. But now, [the authorities] reproach others and say such contacts are not allowed," Akbarein said.
Written by Golnaz Esfandiari based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, including Elahe Ravanshad
Iranian Activist Says Authorities Trying To Push Him Out Of The Country
Prominent Iranian civil activist Hossein Ronaghi says he won't leave the country despite moves by the government to ratchet up pressure on him, including the freezing of his bank accounts and the violation of his civil rights.
Ronaghi said in a tweet on June 8 that the Information Ministry had requested he be forced into exile.
"Attacks and sending messages containing death threats are a sign of being pressured to leave the country," he wrote.
"But as I clearly stated before, I will not leave Iran, and if you think I have committed a crime, you can arrest me. But you cannot force me to leave my homeland."
Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab.
Security agents stormed Ronaghi's house and arrested him in September as he was giving an interview to London-based Iran International TV. He was released on bail in November after going on a weekslong hunger strike.
Several other political and civil activists have reported similar experiences after being released from custody, stating that they were repeatedly urged to leave Iran by their interrogators.
Since September 2022, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least seven protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Several more remain on death row and senior judiciary officials have said they are determined to ensure those convicted and sentenced have their punishments meted out.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Families, Rights Groups Accuse Iranian Government Of Intimidation Tactics By Desecrating Graves
A series of attack on the graves of protesters killed during nationwide protests in Iran have sparked accusations from activists and families of the dead that the government is engaging in a broad pattern of intimidation and disrespect to quell any further unrest following the death of a woman while in police custody in September 2022.
According to reports from the families of the deceased, the gravesites of Majid Kazemi in Isfahan, Abolfazl Adinehzadeh in Mashhad, and Milad Saeedianjou in Izeh have been andalized in recent days.
These come amid other recent reports of the graves of protesters killed during demonstrations beng desecrated, reportedly by Iranian government forces and security personnel.
The government has not commented on the accusations.
Mohammad Hashemi, a relative of Kazemi, said security forces contacted his family on June 7 and said the family had "no right to go to Majid's grave for his [31st] birthday."
Later that night, he added, agents went to the cemetery and set Majid's grave on fire.
The graves of Adinehzadeh and Saeedianjou were also vandalized under the cover of darkness, while in another case, the grave of Majidreza Rahnavard in Mashhad's Behesht Reza cemetery was subjected to multiple attacks, according to family members.
Mahsa Amini's family has also accused security forces of vandalizing the grave of their daughter, whose death ignited nationwide protests that have turned into one of the biggest threats to the Islamic republic's leadership since it took power in 1979.
Rights groups say officials, by concealing burial sites, inhibiting mourning ceremonies, and preventing families from installing tombstones or decorating their relatives' graves with flowers, pictures, badges, or memorial messages, are violating their rights under the International Covenant On Economic, Social, And Cultural Rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Concerned That Iran Building Drone Factory Inside Russia
The United States says it has information that Iran intends to build a drone-manufacturing facility inside Russia that could become operational next year as Moscow and Tehran step up their military cooperation, posing an increased danger to Ukraine, the Middle East, and to the international community.
White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby said on June 9 that while Iran continued to supply Russia with drones that Moscow uses against Ukrainian civilians in its illegal war in Ukraine, the two countries now were taking steps to bring the drone production closer to the war zone by building a drone factory some 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow.
"We have information that Russia is receiving materials from Iran needed to build a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) manufacturing plant inside Russia. This plant could be fully operational early next year," Kirby said as the NSC released a satellite image of what it said was the location of the factory in Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone.
Kirby said that as of last month, Iran had shipped hundreds of suicide drones as well as drone-production-related equipment to Russia using a route across the Caspian Sea.
"The drones are built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea, from Amirabad, Iran, to Makhachkala, Russia, and then used operationally by Russian forces against Ukraine," Kirby said, as the NSC also released a graphic of the route.
Moscow in turn has been providing Iran -- a country that, like Russia, has been under biting international sanctions -- with military equipment on a level that Kirby said was more complex and more expensive than ever.
"Russia has been offering Iran unprecedented defense cooperation, including on missiles, electronics, and air defense," Kirby said, adding that Tehran announced a deal this year to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.
"Iran is seeking to purchase additional military equipment from Russia, including attack helicopters, radars, and YAK-130 combat trainer aircraft. In total, Iran is seeking billions of dollars' worth of military equipment from Russia," Kirby said.
As the drone transfers put both Moscow and Tehran in violation of the arms embargo stated in UN Resolution 2231, the United States and its allies will continue to use all available means to discontinue a partnership that was damaging for the rest of the world," Kirby said.
"This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran’s neighbors, and to the international community. We are continuing to use all the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities including by sharing this with the public -- and we are prepared to do more," he said.
"We will continue to impose sanctions on the actors involved in the transfer of Iranian military equipment to Russia for use in Ukraine," Kirby said, adding that the United States, Britain, and the European Union have imposed new restrictions "to prevent electronic components found in Iranian drones from being able to make their way onto the battlefield in Ukraine."
The U.S. government later on June 9 issued a new advisory to help businesses and other governments better understand the risks posed by the Iranian drones and the illegal means that Iran uses to obtain components for the manufacturing of drones.
"And, critically, we are working with allies and partners to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend and rebuild itself, including by providing Ukraine with air defense systems to help Ukraine protect its people," Kirby concluded.
Iran Hands Labor Activist Razavi 5-Year Sentence For Organizing Protests
Iran's judiciary has handed down a five-year discretionary imprisonment sentence to labor activist Davood Razavi for organizing protests demanding better wages and working conditions.
The Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company Workers' Union announced the sentence -- which also came with a two-year ban on online activities and participation in political groups and parties -- on June 7, saying it was immediately calling for its suspension.
Razavi, a member of the union, was arrested last October.
The charges against him included "assembly and collusion against national security" for his membership of the union's board of directors, as well as organizing labor protests and having contact with union colleagues.
The union says Razavi's sentence shows the public should be concerned about the perspective held by the judiciary and ruling powers given they are punishing someone for pursuing legitimate demands such as housing, wages, and the creation of a workers' union.
The union called on authorities to respect such rights, which are fundamental conventions of the International Labor Organization.
In addition to condemning the verdict, the union said it was also calling for the cancellation of what they say are "baseless accusations" against Razavi and other imprisoned union members, including Hassan Saeedi and Reza Shahabi.
Shahabi and Saeedi were arrested in May 2022 by Intelligence Ministry officers after they attended a rally marking May Day where there were protests against high living costs and rising inflation.
The news comes as security forces across the country suppressed anti-government protests in cities triggered by the death last September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions, which the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people were killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Relations With Azerbaijan Get Heated Over Attacks, Baku's Ties To Israel
For the second time in just months, Baku has warned its citizens against traveling to Iran in the wake of a deadly attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran in January that it blamed on the "unstable situation in the Islamic republic."
In what has become a habit in recent weeks, Iranian officials have been angered over the perceived obstinacy of its northwestern neighbor and the encroachment of regional adversaries on what Tehran believes to be its backyard.
Azerbaijan's increasingly cozy relations with Iran's archfoe, Israel -- highlighted by defense deals, the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv in March, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog's first visit to Azerbaijan last month -- has become a reliable trigger for Tehran as its own ties with Baku hit new lows.
Tehran does not officially recognize Israel, which it refers to disparagingly as a Palestinian-killing "Zionist regime" and accuses of having designs on sabotage and unrest within Iran's borders.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has warned against the travel of its citizens to Iran! This is the same policy that the president of the fake, child-killing, and occupying Zionist regime took during his recent trip to Baku," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani tweeted on June 5. "What should scare the people of Azerbaijan is the Zionist regime, not civilized and Islamic Iran."
Complicated Relationship
Herzog's visit, during which he said he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed in depth "the regional security structure that is threatened by Iran," appeared to have struck a nerve in Tehran.
"From the standpoint of the Islamic republic, the close relations of Azerbaijan with Israel is a major problem, [as is] the active presence of Israel in the military sphere [of Azerbaijan] and providing it with weaponry and the tight economic and security ties between the two countries," Iran analyst Touraj Atabaki, professor emeritus and chairman of the social history of the Middle East and Central Asia at Leiden University, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
But Baku's budding ties with Israel are just one among many factors straining Iran's relationship with Azerbaijan, a fellow Shi'a-majority country.
Observers say the relationship has been complicated ever since Azerbaijan became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991. But things became even more problematic when Baku retook territory along Iran's border during its 2020 war with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.
While Tehran supported Azerbaijan's claim to territory occupied by Iranian ally Armenia, it has strongly opposed Baku's intention to use the retaken lands to build the east-west Zangezur Corridor, which would connect mainland Azerbaijan to its Naxcivan exclave and open a long-sought trade route to Tehran's rival, Turkey, and beyond.
The plan was boosted by the Russian-brokered cease-fire that ended the war over Nagorno-Karabakh and called for "all economic and transport connections in the region to be unblocked."
While Iran launched large-scale military exercises dubbed "Mighty Iran" along its border with Naxcivan in October 2022 -- a show of force to underscore that it would not "permit the blockage" of its trade and transport links to Armenia -- the initiative has moved forward.
As talk of a possible peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan pick up steam, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk announced on May 31 that the two sides were close to an agreement that would pave the way for the route through Armenia and Azerbaijani territory previously occupied by Yerevan, and "open the road to Russia, the countries of the European Union, and Iran."
As Iran seeks to boost its sanctions-circumventing trade with Russia, including with the completion of a second north-south route that would also pass through Azerbaijan, the prospect of seeing a trade route crossing its passage to Armenia remains a serious bone of contention.
"Iran doesn't like this corridor because in the larger competition and struggle between Tehran and Baku it weakens Iran if this corridor is created, because right now Azerbaijan has to use Iranian airspace or territory to resupply Naxcivan," said Luke Coffey, a foreign policy expert at the Washington-based Hudson Institute think tank.
The Zangezur Corridor, if completed, would mean that "Iran will become less important in the eyes of policymakers in Baku, and perhaps Azerbaijan would feel emboldened to take a more hard line against Iran," Coffey told RFE/RL.
'Mighty Iran' And Shi'ite Brotherhood
Such a scenario does not sit well with Iran, which has worked to exert its influence in Azerbaijan.
"A significant segment of the Azerbaijani population is Shi'a and since the creation of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic republic has considered Azerbaijan as the backyard for the [expansion] of the influence of its brand of Shi'ism," Atabaki said.
Tehran is also wary of the effects the loss of influence on Baku will have on Iran's large ethnic Azeri population, separated from Azerbaijan by the Aras River and located primarily in Iran's East and West Azerbaijan provinces.
During the 2020 war over Nagorno-Karabakh, Coffey said, images emerged on social media of ethnic Azeris in Iran "waving Azerbaijani flags on the other side of the river, literally cheering on, like a spectator event, the advancements of the Azerbaijani armed forces."
In November 2022, Baku stoked tensions with Iran by staging its own military exercises along the Iranian border, with Aliyev saying they were necessary to show Tehran that "we are not afraid of them."
"We will do our best to protect the secular lifestyle of Azerbaijan and Azeris around the world, including in Iran," Aliyev added. "They are part of our people."
A Turning Point
Amid the continuing back and forth, the January attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran was seen by some observers as a turning point in bilateral relations.
Azerbaijan evacuated its embassy staff following the January 27 attack, in which a security guard was killed and two others injured when a gunman stormed the complex and opened fire. Baku blamed the attack on the Iranian secret service and called it an "act of terrorism."
In February, the Azerbaijani authorities said that they had detained nearly 40 people on suspicion of spying for Iran.
The fray worsened in March with the alleged assassination attempt on Fazil Mustafa, an Azerbaijani lawmaker who had been critical of Iran. Following the arrest in April of four people in connection with the incident, Baku accused Tehran of orchestrating the plot.
Two weeks later, Azerbaijani media reported the arrest of 20 people allegedly affiliated with Iran's Intelligence Ministry who were accused of promoting "the Islamic republic's propaganda, spreading religious superstitions, [and] attempting to overthrow the secular government of Baku."
In a tit-for-tat move, Tehran and Baku expelled four of each other's diplomats in April. And while diplomatic relations continued, the strains were evident as the two countries' foreign ministers held a series of phone calls that month in which Iran made clear that Tehran did not approve of Baku's relations with Israel.
"Only enemies benefit from the existence of differences" between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Iran's Shargh daily.
Iran's vice president in charge of economic affairs, Mohsen Rezaei, went a step further while addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the western Lorestan Province.
"The incitement of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the signing of arms contracts between Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan was aimed at creating riots in the north of Iran, and to shift the thinking and focus of the army, the IRGC and the government of Iran to the north so that Israel can bomb Iran's nuclear sites," Shargh quoted Rezaei as saying.
On May 16, the Azerbaijani authorities announced another haul of individuals it said were recruited by Iran to disrupt Azerbaijan's constitutional order and establish Islamic law. This time, Baku claimed, the seven men detained had allegedly planned to assassinate Azerbaijani public figures.
The Feud Continues
That set the scene for the visit to Baku by Herzog in late May, held under strict security out of fear of Iranian retaliation.
After meeting Herzog, Aliyev lauded the boost that Israeli weaponry had given his country "to modernize our defense capability and allow us to defend our statehood, our national interests, and our territorial integrity."
Nearly 70 percent of Azerbaijan's arms imports between 2016 and 2020 were from Israel, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Herzog, in his comments after meeting Aliyev, said that "we expect to develop cooperation between us in many fields."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Kanaani again took to Twitter to air Tehran's views on the development, writing on March 31 that "none of the regional moves of the Zionist regime remain hidden from the penetrating eyes of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The next day, an Iranian opposition hacking group released alleged classified Iranian government documents that appeared to shed light on the January embassy attack and indicated the need to reevaluate Tehran's diplomatic ties with Azerbaijan.
The documents, purportedly distributed among top Iranian officials, included advice on how to distance Azerbaijani society from its government and attributed Baku's policies to "Zionist" influence.
That potential bombshell was followed by Azerbaijan's announcement on June 2 that it had closed Iran's cultural attache office in Baku, citing "recent disagreements" between the two countries.
And on June 3 came the spark for Kanaani's latest Twitter outburst: Azerbaijan's renewed travel warning advising its citizens not to travel to Iran and for those who are already there to be vigilant.
Within seconds of blasting Azerbaijan and its ties with Israel in his first tweet on June 5, Kanaani took a softer line, writing that Iran would still "open our arms to our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters," with the goal of continued "mutual respect and respect for neighborhood customs."
But in his comments to Radio Farda on June 7, Iran expert Atabaki expressed skepticism, saying that "the Islamic republic is not planning to see its ties with Azerbaijan as an equal relationship."
And that mindset, Atabaki said, had allowed relations to reach their current low.
