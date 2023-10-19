Iran
'Main Killer' Of Iranian Director Reportedly Arrested
Iranian police have arrested the "main killer" of director Dariush Mehrjui, who was stabbed to death along his wife over the weekend, Tasnim news agency reported. The 83-year-old, associated with the new wave of Iranian cinema, and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, a 54-year-old screenwriter, were killed at their home in Karaj, west of Tehran, on October 14. The main killer, who was among those arrested by the police, was "identified and confirmed" during preliminary investigations, Tasnim said, citing the police. Police have arrested 10 people over the killings, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, without providing further details.
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions On Support Network For Iran's Missile, Drone Programs
The U.S. Treasury Department on October 18 announced new sanctions on 11 individuals, eight entities, and one vessel that the United States says have enabled Iran's "destabilizing ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs."
The individuals, entities, and the vessel designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are based in Iran, Hong Kong, China, and Venezuela, the department said in a news release.
“The persons designated today have materially supported Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), or their subordinates in the production and proliferation of missiles and UAVs,” the Treasury Department said.
Iran’s “reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world," Treasury Undersecretary Brian E. Nelson added in the news release.
The sanctions, which freeze any assets held in U.S. jurisdiction and bar people in the U.S. from dealing with them, were a sign that Iran's missile program will remain restricted after the expiration of UN Security Council sanctions on October 18.
The expiration of the sanctions falls under a sunset clause of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which gave Tehran relief from sanctions in exchange for limiting its nuclear program. Former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned that deal in 2018 and restored U.S. on Iran sanctions. Efforts to revive it have failed.
Russia said on October 17 that after expiration of the sanctions imposed in the nuclear pact the transfers of missile technology to Iran would no longer needed Security Council approval. But Russia did not say whether it planned to support Tehran's missile development.
In light of the expiry of the UN’s restrictions on Iran’s missile-related activities, the State Department on October 18 published a joint statement related to countering Iranian missile-related activities.
The 45 countries that signed the statement have committed to countering Iranian missile-related activities through the so-called Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), a program designed to prevent shipments of weapons of mass destruction.
The countries that endorsed the PSI said they reaffirmed their commitment “to take all necessary measures to prevent the supply, sale, or transfer of ballistic missile-related items, materials, equipment, goods, and technology, to protect peace and stability in the region.”
The statement said the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems continues to pose a significant threat to international security.
“In this environment, Iran’s missile program remains one of the greatest challenges to international nonproliferation efforts,” it said.
The U.S. effort to limit Iran's missile and drone programs comes amid renewed American criticism of Tehran for backing Hamas, which on October 7 carried out a rampage against communities in southern Israel in which at least 1,300 people died.
U.S. officials have said they do not have evidence tying Iran to ordering or planning the attacks but have said Tehran is complicit because of its long-term support for Hamas.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranians Flock To Funeral Of Famed Filmmaker Mehrjui And His Wife Despite Police Presence
Renowned Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, screenwriter Vahideh Mohammadi-Far, were buried on October 18 after dying under mysterious circumstances in a funeral attended by many of the country's most well-known artists with riot police looking on.
The pair were stabbed to death over the weekend at their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran, Iranian judicial officials said on October 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s.
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the killings and similar crimes in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders.
As the ceremony progressed in central Tehran, attendees chanted slogans such as "Women, life, freedom" and "Murderers, murderers should be disgraced," highlighting the grief and defiance running through the crowd.
Other raised placards during the ceremony that read, "In exchange, we have security," a thinly veiled critique of the government's recent claims that despite more than a year of nationwide unrest, Iran enjoys a "state of security."
Videos shared with RFE/RL’s Radio Farda captured other slogans such as "Death to the murderer of this crime" and "Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life for Iran."
The ceremony also saw Marzieh Borumand, head of the House of Cinema, take the stage and make a controversial statement to the government to "be good to us, and we will fight alongside you against Israel."
The reference to the current war being fought between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip elicited boos from some sections of the audience.
The deaths of Mehrjui and Mohammadi-Far have evoked memories of past political murders in Iran, especially the killing of activists Dariush Foruhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar in 1998. Both were ardent critics of Iran's religious leadership and faced consistent surveillance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'I'm Afraid': Afghan Migrants Complain Of Rising Harassment, Violence In Iran
For decades, millions of Afghans fleeing war, persecution, and poverty have sought refuge in neighboring Iran.
Now, many of them face deportation after Tehran recently vowed to expel the 5 million Afghans it said were living "illegally" in the Islamic republic.
Afghan refugees and migrants say the September 27 announcement has triggered a surge in abuse against members of the sizeable Afghan community in Iran, including harassment and assault.
On October 6, a video posted on social media appeared to show a group of Iranian men and boys armed with sticks attacking the homes of Afghans in the northern city of Ghazvin. The authorities said 19 of the alleged attackers were arrested.
Other videos released in recent weeks, which RFE/RL was unable to verify, purportedly show groups of Iranian civilians beating up Afghans.
"We are worried that the situation in Iran has turned very hostile against Afghans," Parwana, an Afghan refugee who lives with her family in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "They are throwing stones at the windows of houses where Afghans live. They shout, 'Afghans should leave our country and return to their homeland,'" added Parwana, who only gave her first name.
Sweta, another refugee who lives in the Iranian capital, says she has also observed a recent surge in the number of physical and verbal attacks against Afghans. "I witnessed Iranians beating young Afghan boys publicly even when they hadn't done anything wrong," Sweta, who also only gave her first name, told Radio Azadi.
History Of Abuse
For years, human rights groups have documented widespread violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in deportation camps, forced labor, and forced separation of families.
Mired in an economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation and rising food prices, Iran has often expressed alarm at the number of undocumented Afghans on its soil. Officials have often blamed Afghans for insecurity and unemployment in Iran.
Tehran has also complained that it has received little financial help from the international community, despite hosting millions of Afghans since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Iran's plans to deport undocumented Afghans also come amid its worsening ties with Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Taliban militants have engaged in deadly clashes with Iranian border guards in recent months amid a dispute over cross-border water resources.
In a statement released on October 14, some 500 Iranian activists urged the authorities "not to exploit the country's current problems and drag us into the abyss of racism and hatred."
"Let's not allow people to sow seeds of hatred, violence, discrimination, and xenophobia," it said.
An estimated 3.6 million Afghans have fled their homeland since the Taliban seized power in 2021, with many fleeing persecution and the devastating humanitarian and economic crises plaguing the war-torn country.
Around 70 percent of them have moved to Iran, according to the United Nations, although hundreds of thousands have been deported.
The United Nations has said that more than 3 million Afghans live in Iran. Out of them, around 1.3 million have visas or refugee status. Tehran has claimed that a significantly higher number of Afghans live in the country.
Last week, Tehran said more than 1 million Afghan refugees registered for new biometric cards, giving them access to banking services and SIM cards.
Deportations
Iran has intensified the deportations of Afghans since announcing its plan to expel all undocumented migrants.
Local Taliban officials in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Nimroz say that Tehran has deported over 150,000 Afghans in the past three months.
Afghans who were recently deported told Radio Azadi that they were mistreated and harassed by Iranian border guards. "They did not give us bread or water during the two days that they imprisoned us," said Abdul Salam, who illegally entered Iran two months ago and found a job as a laborer in the southeastern city of Zahedan.
"They held us in a room and then took us outside," he added. "They left us in the scorching sun from morning to evening. We couldn't get up. When we stood up, they kicked us in the back."
Afghans who still reside in Iran say they live in constant fear of deportation or violence.
"I'm afraid to leave my home because many Afghans have been subjected to beatings in the markets and on the streets," an Afghan refugee who requested anonymity due to fears of retribution told Radio Azadi.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Naqiba Barekzai of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
- By Todd Prince
Israel-Hamas War Creates Prospects, Problems For Russia As It Invades Ukraine And Seeks Clout In Mideast
The invasion of Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas has shattered the illusion of stability in the Middle East and triggered a war that could reshape great-power influence in the region and beyond.
How it all shakes out will depend in large part on the length and course of the war, including whether another Iranian-backed militant organization, Hizballah, opens a second front against Israel in the north, expanding the conflict to Lebanon and potentially Syria.
A blast that killed hundreds of people at a hospital in Gaza on October 17 ignited mutual accusations, increasing the tension hours before U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on a visit that underscored the stakes for the Middle East, Washington, and the world.
The new war may help the Kremlin by drawing attention away from the carnage it is causing in Ukraine, squeezing U.S. military resources, and bolstering Russia's anti-Western narratives, analysts say -- but a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict could strain Moscow's carefully cultivated Middle East ties and jeopardize its clout in the region.
Over more than two decades in power, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made significant strides in rebuilding the influence Moscow lost among predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East following the Soviet collapse of 1991, while also establishing friendly ties with Israel.
But Israel sees Syria and Iran as serious national security threats, and Putin has strengthened Russia's ties with both of those countries.
He has increased Russia's military presence in Syria, where the Kremlin, Hizballah, and Iran have supported President Bashar al-Assad in his 12-year war against opposition groups -- some of which are backed by the United States, which also has troops in the country. He has also expanded defense ties with Iran, a major supplier of attack drones that Russia is using in its war on Ukraine.
Now, something could break.
"The real test for Russia's relationship with Israel is going to be what Hizballah does. If they attack, Israel is going to hit back hard at Hizballah, which is on the same team as Russia in Syria. And I think that is where we will see the relationship deteriorate," Mark Katz, a political-science professor at George Mason University in Virginia who focuses on Russia and the Middle East, told RFE/RL.
Signs of strain are evident following Hamas's October 7 invasion, which has killed more than 1,400 Israelis, making it the deadliest attack in the country's history. Putin took days to comment -- and when he did, in contrast to widespread Western condemnation of Hamas, he blamed the United States for failing to produce a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In remarks during a 10-minute meeting, Putin did not mention Hamas by name, referring to "events" and "tensions" -- and a draft UN Security Council resolution that Russia submitted on October 16 also made no mention of Hamas or its attack.
"Israelis are much more critical of anyone who is not siding with it, [or] at least not condemning what Hamas did," Nimrod Goran, president of the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies in Jerusalem and a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, told RFE/RL.
The Hamas invasion and Israel's response brought a rash of criticism of Israel from pro-Kremlin analysts and commentators on Russian state TV. But Russia may be wary about tilting too far away from Israel and toward its foes, including Iran, analysts say.
Russia's relations with Iran have "qualitatively changed," Hanna Notte, a Berlin-based analyst with the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and an expert on Russian policy in the Middle East, told RFE/RL on October 9. "But still, I don't think that Russia wants to go all-in with Iran, that it wants to disrupt its relations with Israel and with [Persian] Gulf states."
Mark Galeotti, an author and analyst of Russian policy, said that "although there are positive relations between Russia and Iran in terms of sanctions-busting, we should remember that particularly when it comes to Middle Eastern politics, Russia and Iran are at best 'frenemies' -- they're rivals for supremacy."
"We've seen that in Syria as well," Galeotti said.
Syria War
Syria is Moscow's biggest physical foothold in the Middle East. Russia's naval and air bases there are its only military presence on the Mediterranean and thus of strategic importance, enabling it to project power outside its immediate region.
This presence depends on the survival of Assad's government, which is also backed by Iranian and Hizballah fighters.
In 2022, Russia reportedly transferred more than 1,000 troops and an air-defense system out of Syria to support its war against Ukraine, where Moscow's forces suffered major setbacks in the months after Putin launched the full-scale invasion.
Should the Israeli-Hamas conflict expand and prompt Hizballah to shift fighters from Syria to Lebanon, "that would just make Russia's job more difficult in Syria," Katz said.
U.S.-backed and Turkish-backed fighters opposed to Assad control the country's north. At the same time, Russia doesn't want Iran and its proxies to gain too much influence in Syria -- both because of its own relationship with Iran and because of concerns about angering Israel.
Russia, which controls a large part of the skies above Syria, has let Israeli jet fighters bomb Hizballah over the years. Israel and Russia have set up an exchange of information between their forces operating in and around Syria to reduce the risk of air incidents.
In September 2018, Israeli jets bombed a facility in Syria that Israel claimed was used to house Iranian military equipment that could be transferred to Hizballah fighters in Lebanon.
Syria fired back at the Israeli jets but hit a Russian military plane, killing all 15 people on board. Russia accused the Israeli military of using the Russian plane as a cover to dodge Syrian defense systems.
Thereafter the two countries deepened cooperation over Syrian airspace. That cooperation, analysts say, has been a key factor keeping Israel from supplying weapons to Ukraine.
"There is a need for Israel to maintain coordination with the Russians, mostly because of Syria. Even the decision taken by Israel on how to respond to the war in Ukraine was basically made on the potential impact for Israel in Syria," Goran said.
That is unlikely to change, he added.
Nonetheless, Russia's relations with Israel have cooled since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Putin is widely believed to have expected to bring Ukraine to its knees within days or weeks. His apparent failure to foresee a long war left Russia unprepared militarily and, with Western sanctions hampering its weapons industry, prompted it to turn to Iran and North Korea for drones and missiles.
In return, Russia has promised advanced weapons to Iran, including fighter jets. The United States has described the relationship as "unprecedented" and "a full-scale defense partnership" that poses a threat to Iran's neighbors, including Israel.
Still, Israel has refused to join the U.S. and European Union sanctions against Russia or send weapons to Ukraine, though it did allow Washington to shift U.S. ammunition stockpiles in the country to Ukraine.
The Ukraine Aid Conundrum
While the Israel-Hamas war could stretch Russia thin and disrupt its juggling act in the Middle East, particularly if the conflict expands, Putin may hope that the benefits will outweigh the costs.
For now, the war has enabled Russia to step up the anti-Western rhetoric that has become an extremely prominent aspect of its foreign policy, as Putin woos the countries worldwide that are not allied with Washington and casts the invasion of Ukraine as a forced defense against a U.S.-led effort to weaken or destroy Russia.
While ignoring its own attacks on civilians in Ukraine, which have drawn widespread accusations of war crimes, Russia has seized on the killing of civilians in Israeli bombardments of Gaza to accuse the West of double standards, addressing audiences in the Global South and beyond and seeking to dilute anger over its actions in Ukraine.
Many analysts say Putin's best chance of achieving anything that it can call a victory in Ukraine is for Western backing for Kyiv to fade, drying up the supply of weapons it needs to fight Russia off. There were signs of slipping support before the Hamas attack, which may have fueled hopes in the Kremlin that the United States will struggle to supply both Ukraine and Israel with arms.
The United States is running low on some munitions after delivering Ukraine more than $45 billion in military aid since February 2022. But an analysis by Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, indicates that at least in the short term, there won't be much of a problem.
According to Cancian, only about a dozen of the 100 military items sent by the United States to Ukraine are in short supply. Furthermore, the most important of those - High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, artillery, and 155-millimeter shells -- are not among Israel's immediate needs.
"The initial ask -- as currently reported -- does not conflict with Ukraine's or Taiwan's needs," Cancian wrote. "Nevertheless, as time goes on, there will be trade-offs as certain key systems are diverted to Israel. A few systems that Ukraine needs for its counteroffensive may not be available in the numbers that Ukraine would like."
Biden said this week that the United States has the military resources to support Israel in its war against Hamas and Ukraine. "We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense," Biden said in an interview aired on CBS television on October 15.
Two days later, the White House confirmed that the United States had sent Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv's forces used them in an attack on Russian airfields in the occupied Zaporizhzhya region.
Power And Personal Rapport
Meanwhile, Russia's clout in the Middle East could be challenged by a stepped-up U.S. presence: With the deployment of two aircraft carriers, the Israel-Hamas war may reverse the recent U.S. disengagement from the region in the wake of the war in Iraq and its long aftermath.
Russia and China have been seeking to fill its shoes in the Middle East, with Beijing brokering a deal to restore diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
The United States "may reaffirm its primacy" in the region, said Francois Heisbourg, a special adviser at the Fondation Pour La Recherche Strategique, a French think tank. "This could reinforce U.S. credibility in Europe."
Bill Courtney, a foreign policy expert at the Rand Corporation in Washington, told RFE/RL that it is unclear how long-term such a shift might last, given the priority attention that the United States has given to China and the Indo-Pacific region.
Another factor playing into Russia's prospects in the Middle East is the fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose grip on power is likely to slip as a result of the Hamas attack -- a massive security failure.
Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, analysts say the Russian-Israeli relationship was strengthened by the personal rapport between Putin and Netanyahu, who has led Israel for most of the past 14 years and traveled to Moscow many times to meet Putin, in large part to discuss Syria and Iran.
"He is probably gone, whether soon or a few months from now," said Kawa Hassan, a fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Program at the Stimson Center, a think tank in Washington.
Iranian Court Sentences Amini Lawyer To Prison For Foreign Media Interviews
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court has sentenced prominent Iranian attorney Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht, who represents the family of the late Mahsa Amini, to one year in prison on a charge of "propaganda against the system" after he conducted interviews with several foreign media outlets, including RFERL’s Radio Farda.
Ali Rezaei, the attorney for Nikbakht, said on October 18 that the sentence is the maximum penalty typically meted out in such cases. He added that in past incidents where individuals were persecuted for interviews with overseas Persian-speaking media, the prison terms were considerably shorter.
Furthermore, the court's verdict does not stop at imprisonment for Nikbakht as he is additionally prohibited from activities on social media as part of his punishment.
The interviews that led to Rezaei's conviction included discussions on issues such as the plight of protesters in Iran, criticism of the airing of political confessions on state media, and the reasons behind prohibiting motorcycle licenses for Iranian women.
Another significant point of contention has been Nikbakht's public disagreement with the forensic medical conclusion surrounding the death of his client, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Authorities had attributed her death while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation to a heart attack and an underlying disease, a stance that has been vocally challenged by Nikbakht.
Nikbakht has said often that speaking to both domestic and foreign media is not a criminal act as "only if the content of the interview is against the law can it be considered a crime."
He has a long history of representing Iranian personalities in rights-related cases, including most recently that of the acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was released from prison days after going on a hunger strike to protest “the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary and security apparatus.
Amini's death in September 2022 has been a trigger for recent civil unrest in Iran, with thousands rallying for greater freedoms and women's rights, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Iran Human Rights group, based in Norway, has reported that the protests have led to the deaths of at least 587 individuals, inclusive of several young people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activists Draw Parallels Between Recent Killing Of Filmmaker, Previous Political Murders
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the recent killing of acclaimed Iranian director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife and similar killings in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders
Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were stabbed to death over the weekend in their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran, Iranian judiciary officials said on October 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s.
Human rights advocate Nasrin Sotudeh said the deaths “eerily bring back memories of the harrowing assassination of Dariush Foruhar and his wife, especially as we near their death anniversary."
Forouhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar were vocal critics of Iran's religious leadership and were constantly monitored. They were murdered in their home on November 21, 1998.
The individuals who confessed to the murders were affiliated with Iran's Intelligence Ministry and admitted that the murders were termed a "physical elimination" directed by the ministry.
Sotudeh also commented on the killing of Mehrjui and Mohammadifar on social media in a post on October 16, questioning the nature of the murder and stressing the need for a "referendum to institute a competent government that ensures security."
Political activist Emadaldin Baghi expressed similar concerns in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that drew parallels with the killing of the Foruhars and suggesting that their killing was reminiscent of the notorious series of political murders that rocked Iran in the 1990s.
Jomhuri Islami, a prominent Iranian newspaper, also drew analogies between Mehrjui's murder and the "chain murders of the 1990s." The newspaper urged officials to swiftly and diligently probe the matter to root out any underlying corruption.
Adding to the growing chorus of voices commenting on the killings was the Association of Iranian Film and Theater Artists Abroad.
Formed in the wake of last year's sweeping nationwide protests, the association warned that Mehrjui's death was a grim reminder of the perils artists continuously face in Iran, alluding to the murders in the 1900s and murder of the Foruhars.
The government-aligned Iran newspaper dismissed the comments, criticizing entities for drawing parallels to previous killings without furnishing concrete evidence. It further accused certain Persian-speaking international media and what it called a "domestic faction" of unduly politicizing the incident.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Singer Ghorbani, Who Uses Female Musicians On Stage, Sees Concerts Canceled
Prominent Iranian singer Alireza Ghorbani has revealed that authorities in the city of Isfahan have declined to grant him a concert permit because his shows feature female musicians performing onstage.
In an Instagram post dated October 16, Ghorbani expressed his frustration, highlighting the "Herculean efforts" made by his team to facilitate the Isfahan concert, only to have their permit application denied.
Music correspondent Bahman Babazade noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that this recent setback for Ghorbani was specifically due to regulations against female musicians in his ensemble playing instruments. Consequently, the concerts, initially slated to run for seven consecutive nights, have been called off.
Moreover, Babazadeh pointed out the escalating trend of "extensive restrictions" on concert events in other Iranian provinces, including Khuzestan and Fars.
This comes against a backdrop of an increasing number of cultural performances and concerts in Iran being curtailed, often due to mounting pressure from conservative factions in the Iranian leadership, asserting that such events contradict Islamic principles.
Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, female vocalists have faced a blanket ban on performing, while music concerts in general have been subjected to significant regulatory hurdles.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Iranians, angered by the 22-year-old's death while in police custody for a head-scarf violation, have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU To Maintain Sanctions On Iran Over Its Nuclear Program
The European Union said on October 17 that it was maintaining sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program beyond a deadline in a landmark nuclear deal. Under the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major powers, Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear program in return for relief from Western sanctions. But the accord began unravelling in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it and began reimposing sanctions. Iran retaliated by dropping some of its obligations under the agreement. The EU sanctions remaining in place include blacklisting missile manufacturers and affiliates of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.
Tehran Fans Flames Of Escalation Fears With Warning On Israeli-Hamas War
Iranian leaders have called for an "immediate" halt to Israel's offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and warned "other fronts will open up" in the conflict, fanning global concerns that the war could quickly escalate.
Israel pounded southern Gaza for an 11th day on October 17 in response to a Hamas attack inside Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, with at least another 199 being taken back to the Palestinian territory as hostages. The conflict is already the deadliest in five Gaza wars for both sides, with Palestinian officials saying more than 2,800 people have already died in Gaza during the Israeli assault.
The Israeli response has pushed hundreds of thousands of civilians to try and leave Gaza to the south, exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the territory, which has seen its supply lines for electricity, fuel, and other goods from Israel cut off. Relief convoys that have been waiting for days in Egypt were said to be headed towards the Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian enclave on October 17.
International observers have condemned the Hamas attack but have also said that while Israel has the right to defend its citizens, it needs to enable a plan to deliver humanitarian aid to those civilians caught up in the fighting that has seen Israeli forces pound Gaza for days as they prepare for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas, which rules the enclave.
“If the crimes continue, Muslims will be impatient, resistances forces will be impatient, and nobody will be able to prevent them,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on October 17.
Iran, a staunch backer of Hamas, has denied any involvement in the incursion and attack on Israel.
Added Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: "Any option is imaginable," he said, when asked if Iran could step into the conflict. "No one can stand on the sidelines."
He did not say whether that meant direct Iranian action or moves by other armed groups supported by Iran such as Hizballah, which is located in Lebanon.
U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Jerusalem on October 18 to show support for Israel and then head to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders as they look for a diplomatic solution to ensure the conflict doesn't broaden and that humanitarian aid can be delivered.
"The way I see it, if Iran and its allies decide to escalate, it will come from the Syria front, not Lebanon, although Hizballah will still be a key player in any case," Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said in a post on X.
Raz Zimmt, an expert on Iran at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said he doesn't believe Tehran "at present" wants the war to expand as "they understand that they also have a price to pay."
He added in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Iran could face a "very significant dilemma" following its tough talk because "if they do nothing, it will certainly present them as weak."
If Tehran does intervene, Zimmt said, “then they could lose their more important strategic arm, which is Hizballah” in retaliatory Israeli attacks.
Iran Sentences Crew Of Seized Panamanian-Flagged Tanker
The crew of a Panamanian-flagged tanker seized by Iran last year has been sentenced to a total 22 years in prison by the Revolutionary Court of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on October 17. It was not immediately clear how many crew members were sentenced and how long each of them were jailed for. In October 2022, Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf. The contents of the tanker named Ariana has been transferred to the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the judicial order.
Arrests Made In Connection With Killing Of Iranian Film Director, Wife
Two arrests have been made and two more have been promised in connection with the killings of noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, on October 14. Judiciary officials have said that Mehrjui and Mohammadifar were stabbed to death in their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran. "Four suspects have been identified so far, two of them have been arrested and the other two will be arrested," a police spokesperson told reporters on December 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Warns Of Wider Mideast Conflict As Iran Cautions Israel Ahead Of Gaza Invasion
The United States has warned that conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas could expand into the wider Middle East, engulfing the oil-rich region in fighting.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on October 15 that there was a risk that militant group Hizballah or Iran could get directly involved in Israel's war with Hamas.
"There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north, and of course of Iran's involvement," he told CBS's Face The Nation.
Sullivan said he was foremost concerned about Lebanon-based Hizballah attacking Israel from the north.
There have been minor skirmishes over the past week between Hizballah, an Iranian-backed militant group, and Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned Israel against invading the Gaza Strip, saying Tehran would not "remain a spectator" in such a situation
Israeli forces have been pounding the Gaza Strip for days as they prepare for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas, which rules the enclave.
Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8, a day after its militants invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,000 people in the deadliest attack in the country's history.
Israel has said it can fight on two fronts should Hizballah attack.
Sullivan said the Biden administration will push Congress this week to pass an emergency spending bill that includes billions of dollars in military aid for Israel.
He said the administration also ordered a second aircraft-carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to deter Hizballah or Iran from joining the conflict.
While the United States has not had formal diplomatic relations with Iran since 1980, Sullivan said the White House has means of communicating privately with Iran.
"We have availed ourselves of those means over the past few days to make clear privately that which we have said publicly," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke directly with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on October 15 to also warn Tehran from “extension of the conflict, especially to Lebanon.”
In the meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been on a whirlwind tour through Middle East capitals as the Biden administration seeks to contain the conflict, find a resolution, and help Gaza refugees.
Blinken will return to Israel on October 16 following visits to Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
"There's a determination in every country I went to, to make sure that this conflict doesn't spread," Blinken said on October 15 as he prepared to leave Cairo. "They are using their own influence, their own relationships, to try to make sure that this doesn't happen."
The Middle East accounts for about 30 percent of the world's oil production and expansion of the conflict could drive prices above $100 a barrel at a time when the world is struggling to contain inflation.
- By AP
Iranian Film Director, Wife Reportedly Found Stabbed To Death In Their Home
Noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were stabbed to death in their home by an unknown assailant, state media reported on October 15. The official IRNA news agency quoted Hossein Fazeli, a judiciary official, as saying that Mehrjhi and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were discovered dead with knife wounds to their necks. Fazeli said the director's daughter, Mona Mehrjui, found the bodies when she went to visit her father on the night of October 14 at their home in a suburb about 30 kilometers west of the capital, Tehran. The report said authorities were investigating.
Iran Has Discussed All Scenarios In Conflict With Regional Partners
Iran's foreign minister has pledged renewed support for allied militant groups in the Middle East, while calling for a political solution to the current outbreak of violence. "The resistance alone is capable of carrying out any action and has the means to do so," Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut on October 14, amid fears the deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas will spread throughout the region. He said that a range of scenarios had been discussed in meetings with leaders of allied groups in the region, warning, "everyone has drafted scenarios, and everyone has their hand on the trigger."
Iranian Activist Makes Plea From Prison To Be Released With Her Brothers
A brother of jailed Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri said his sister has appealed for her release together with two other brothers who were arrested after being criticized for not taking care of her. Fatemeh Sepehri recently underwent heart surgery but was returned to prison. Her family says her condition remains as "critical" as it was before the surgery. The human rights and pro-democracy activist is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She was arrested by security forces in September last year at the beginning of nationwide protests and sentenced in March to 18 years in prison. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Thousands Take To Streets Of Iranian Capital In Support Of Palestinians
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran on October 13 in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. The demonstrators waved the flags of Iran, Palestine, and Hizbullah and held banners that read "Down with America" and "Down with Israel" as they marched in the Iranian capital, an AFP journalist said. Similar rallies were held in other cities across the Islamic republic, where flags of the United States and Israel were burned.
Iranian Teen Reportedly Remains In Coma, Condition Unchanged
Relatives of Armita Garavand say the Iranian teen remains in a coma after reportedly being assaulted by the morality police for not wearing the mandatory hijab earlier this month. "There has been no change, positive or negative, in her condition," a source close to the family told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on October 12. A hospital source told Radio Farda that Garavand has vital signs "and is not brain dead." The source close to the family added that family members were allowed to enter her ICU room in a rare chance to see the 16-year-old student in person and not behind glass. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Mahsa Amini And Iran's Women, Life, Freedom Movement Short-Listed For EU's Sakharov Prize
Mahsa Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran that was triggered by the death of the 22-year-old are among the three shortlisted nominees for this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award.
Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in Tehran last year while in the custody of the notorious morality police for an alleged hijab infraction, and the movement were nominated by the parliament’s three largest parties, making her the favorite to be chosen for the prize when Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the political group leaders make their decision on October 19.
The nomination of Amini and the movement is a “recognition for their brave efforts to stand up for women’s rights,” said David McAllister, chair of the EU parliament’s foreign affairs committee.
“The parliament stands with all of those around the world who dedicate their lives to defending democratic values,” he added in a statement on October 12.
Amini’s death in September 2022 triggered anti-government protests in Iran which represent the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The authorities responded to the unrest with a crackdown on demonstrations that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
More recently, 16-year-old high-school student Armita Garavand was reportedly assaulted by the city's notorious morality police on the Tehran subway on October 1 for not wearing a hijab, or Islamic head scarf.
The other shortlisted nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize are rights activists Vilma Nunez de Escorcia and Monsignor Rolando José Álvarez Lagos from Nicaragua and three women who have fought for abortion rights -- Justyna Wydrzynska from Poland, Morena Herrera from El Salvador, and Colleen McNicholas from the United States.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. It was set up in 1988 to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms and comes with an sum of 50,000 euro ($53,000).
The prize is named in honor of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov.
Last year, the European Parliament awarded the prize to the people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Other previous winners include the jailed Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, the democratic opposition in Belarus, and the jailed advocate for China’s Uyghur minority, Ilham Tohti.
This year’s winner will receive the award at a ceremony during the European Parliament’s December 13 plenary sitting in Strasbourg.
Iranian President, Saudi Crown Prince Speak For First Time Since Diplomatic Ties Restored
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 11 in a phone call, Iranian state media reported. It was the first call between the two leaders since China brokered a deal between Tehran and Riyadh to resume ties. Raisi and the crown prince discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine," the state media report added. There was no comment on the call from Riyadh.
Emboldened Iran Counts Victories As Anti-Israel Investments Pay Off
Iran insists it had no direct involvement in Hamas's surprise assault on Israel this week, but that is not keeping it from celebrating what it sees as a multitude of victories.
In the wake of the multipronged attack on October 7 by the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group in the Gaza Strip, Tehran was basking in the moment.
Within hours of the attack that left at least 900 Israelis dead, billboards erected in the Iranian capital heralded the beginning of "the great liberation" of the Palestinian territories and the demise of Iran's archenemy Israel.
The results of Hamas's attack, the deadliest in Israel's history, have altered the diplomatic and military landscape in the region.
That has benefitted Iran, a Shi'a-majority country that seeks to cement itself as a major power in the Middle East and characterizes itself as the leading supporter of the Palestinian cause in the Muslim world.
Tehran has publicly acknowledged providing financial and moral support to Hamas, a Sunni group that controls the Gaza Strip. Iran also backs proxies such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Sunni militant group in Gaza, as well as the Shi'ite militant group Hizballah in Lebanon.
The Islamic republic, experts say, is now seeing a high return on its investment against Israel.
"It's about co-opting forces that are willing to shoot at the people that you would like to shoot at, and that essentially explains the Iranian material support to Palestinian terror groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad," Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told RFE/RL.
"Iran is an equal-opportunity offender when it comes to supporting both Sunni and Shi'ite, Islamist or jihadist terrorism," Taleblu explained. "And often, it's been Iran's material and financial support to Palestinian Islamic Jihad…and as well as Hamas itself, that has had added this ecumenical color to its export of the Islamic Revolution throughout the Middle East."
The attack, coming as Iran warily watches archrival Saudi Arabia inch toward normalized relations with Israel, also allows Tehran to benefit from a strong military response by what Tehran disparagingly refers to as the "Zionist regime."
This, observers and Iranian officials suggest, could galvanize anti-Israeli sentiment in the region, thereby disrupting recent efforts in the region toward rapprochement with Israel.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Veleyati said as much in a phone call on October 9 with his Syrian counterpart in which he appeared to single out Riyadh, which has been taking steps to build ties with Israel following similar moves under U.S.-brokered agreements by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
"Those Arab countries who wish to establish diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime must now take a lesson from what has happened and think twice before doing so," Velayati said. "They are pursuing futile plans."
'Broadly Complicit'
Iran has insisted that it did not help Hamas coordinate the attack on Israel. The Israeli Defense Force on October 9 said that no evidence had been uncovered yet to indicate a direct Iranian role.
The United States, too, has said it has not seen evidence of Iran's involvement, although officials have said Tehran is "broadly complicit" due to its provision of weapons and training to Hamas.
Some observers, while noting the Hamas-Iranian partnership, have highlighted Hamas's traditional independence compared to Iranian proxies such Hizballah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller group based in the Gaza Strip.
"This is a Palestinian story. Did Hamas use Iranian aid? Definitely yes. Did Iran have an interest in this action? Yes," Raz Zimmt, a research associate at the Alliance Center for Iranian Studies at Tel Aviv University, wrote on October 9.
"Does Hamas need Iranian permission to operate? No. Was there early coordination between Hamas, Iran, and Hizballah? It's possible. But, in the end, it is an action by Hamas based on its own interests arising from the Palestinian reality."
For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has continued to deny involvement, saying on October 9 that "the accusations linked to an Iranian role…are based on political reasons."
The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has acknowledged that the group received about $70 million in military aid from Iran last year, and the U.S. State Department in 2020 reported that Tehran provided about $100 million a year to Palestinian militant groups including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command.
After Hamas launched more than 4,000 rockets and armed drones during its latest assault, some intelligence officials have alleged that Iran provided technical help in manufacturing those weapons.
The militant group's use of gliders, drones, rockets, and other use of indigenously produced weapons, Taleblu said, are all part of Iran's strategy of "death by 1,000 cuts against Israel."
"Part of Iran's security strategy as Israel has been able to more effectively target the raw materials and the components and the entire systems that the regime has been sending across the region is to support local production," said Taleblu. "And it is really here that the regime has been supporting more local production and you see the knife being sharpened against Israel from a bunch of different fronts."
Ultimately, the approach serves Iran's interests without requiring Tehran's direct involvement.
"Once you have this cycle of violence and retaliation, how the images will play out in the Arab world, the Iranians are certainly hoping that that pumps the brakes on Saudi-Israeli normalization," Taleblu said.
The most important message is that it signals the continuing "ascendance" of Iran, according to the analyst.
"The regime has moved to becoming more and more risk tolerant not just against America, and not just against U.S. partners, but also against Israel and in the region as well," Taleblu said.
"This is part of a larger philosophical and psychological change in the revolutionary elites we've seen in Iran," Taleblu explained. "The willingness to do more, the willingness to punch back, the willingness to even directly target Western forces. This is a chain we've been seeing in the Middle East for the past few years. And I don't think this change is going away."
Iranian Students Protest Gender Segregation In University Libraries
Students at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran have protested after authorities at the school imposed gender segregation in university libraries.
The Sharif Today Telegram channel, which covers events at the university, reported on October 9 that “the Faculty of Energy separated study halls by [gender], which led to student protests,” without specifying when exactly the measure was imposed or if the leadership of the university responded to the protest.
The channel also published photos of students sitting in the library of Sharif University's Faculty of Energy during the protest.
Gender segregation has long been a contentious issue at Iranian universities.
Over the past four decades, various university facilities, including cafeterias and libraries, have seen the implementation of the gender-segregation policy, sparking protests from students. Some universities have even been established exclusively for one gender.
In August, a student group reported that officials at Ferdowsi University in the city of Mashhad had decided to segregate classes by gender for the upcoming school year.
Iranian authorities increased pressure on universities following the beginning of anti-government protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022.
According to human rights activists, more than 140 major Iranian universities have held protest gatherings in the aftermath of Amini’s death.
More than 750 students were detained for their participation in the protests and many are now facing severe prison sentences. Hundreds of students and professors, especially those challenging the mandatory hijab, or head scarf, have been subjected to various punitive measures, including suspensions and expulsions.
Among the most-recent cases is the suspension of Ali Asghar Khodayari, a pro-reformist professor at the University of Tehran’s Faculty of Mining Engineering.
The Telegram channel United Students, which covers student activism in Iran, reported on October 9 that he was banned from teaching. Khodayari later confirmed the report with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after first being detained.
Iranian Activist Mohammadi Celebrates Her Nobel Peace Prize In Prison Cell, Family Says
Imprisoned Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi celebrated winning this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in her Iranian prison cell with fellow detainees, her family said on October 7.
"Narges learned she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday afternoon (October 6) from messages sent from the men's unit, where they have easier access to telephones on Fridays," family members told AFP. "Narges and her cellmates erupted in joy and celebrated this victory in their cell."
The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo on October 6 said it was honoring the 51-year-old for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”
In a statement released through The New York Times following the announcement, Mohammadi said the honor only strengthened her resolve to fight oppression, even if it means spending the rest of her life behind bars.
“I will never stop striving for the realization of democracy, freedom, and equality,” she said. “Standing alongside the brave mothers of Iran...I will continue to fight against the relentless discrimination, tyranny, and gender-based oppression by the oppressive religious government until the liberation of women.”
WATCH: The husband of jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has told RFE/RL the award is actually for the protest movement that swept the country in 2022. Speaking in Paris on October 6, Taghi Rahmani said: "Narges has received the prize as a symbol and as one of the activists of this movement."
The award was widely applauded by the international community, while Iran denounced it as a "biased and political" action.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media that Mohammadi's “fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for human rights is essential and universal.”
Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan, a rights advocate who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, wrote that the Iranian activist is "a courageous defender of Iranian women.... I hope this award further invigorates her campaign and elevates the voices of all Iranian women protesting against a repressive regime."
Prominent Iranian activist Masih Alinejad wrote that recognition for "brave" Mohammadi was "very bittersweet for Iranians," noting that "every day in Iran women are being harassed and bullied by morality police."
Mohammadi's campaign for freedom of expression and women's rights has prompted the Islamic regime to arrest her 13 times, convict her five times, and sentence her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.
She is serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment -- she has not seen her family in more than eight years -- on charges that include spreading propaganda against the state.
“Although the years of her absence can never be compensated for us, the reality is that the honor of recognizing Narges’s efforts for peace is a source of solace for our indescribable suffering,” a family statement said.
“For us, who know that the Nobel Peace Prize will aid her in achieving her goals, this day is a blessed day,” it added.
Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the second Iranian woman, after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won the award in 2003.
“This prize means that the world is paying attention to the activities that are being done in Iran [against] the rights of women. The world sees how the establishment represses women,” Ebadi told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda after the announcement. “As I have repeatedly said, democracy will enter Iran through the gate of women’s rights.”
Mohammadi's husband, Taghi Rahmani, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the Nobel announcement “opens a window for the fight for democracy, for human rights, civil equality.
“I think this is important. It’s not just a prize for Narges. It brings attention to resistance that is ongoing in Iran for freedom, democracy, and civil equality," he added.
First arrested 22 years ago, Mohammadi has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail over her unstinting campaigning for human rights in Iran. She has most recently been incarcerated since November 2021.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Iranian Activist Tavakoli Starts Five-Year Prison Sentence
Iranian political activist Majid Tavakoli has begun his sentence in the notorious Evin maximum security prison in Tehran, the newspaper Emtedad reported on Telegram on October 7. According to the report, the political activist will have to serve five years in prison. The well-known student leader and activist has been arrested several times in the past, including during the nationwide protests in late 2022, according to human rights activists. Earlier this year, a court sentenced him to five years in prison. Numerous celebrities and activists have been targeted by the Iranian judiciary for critical statements or their activism and have been imprisoned or sentenced.
Nobel Prize Is For All Of Iran's Protesters, Says Jailed Winner's Husband
The husband of jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has told RFE/RL the award is actually for the protest movement that swept the country in 2022. Speaking in Paris on October 6, Taghi Rahmani said: "Narges has received the prize as a symbol and as one of the activists of this movement."
