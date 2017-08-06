Two Militants Reported Killed In Western Iran Clash

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have reportedly clashed with a group of militants in the country’s northwest, killing two of them.

The Tasnim news agency reported on August 6 that the fighting took place in the province of West Azerbaijan bordering Turkey and Iraq, without specifying when the incident occurred.

It quoted the commander of the IRGC's ground units, General Mohammad Pakpour, as saying that four militants were also wounded in the clash.

He said some military equipment was confiscated.

Clashes with Iranian Kurdish militant groups are relatively common in the area.

Last month, IRGC forces engaged in fighting with gunmen on the border with Iraq, killing three of them and sustaining one fatality, according to the guards.

Based on reporting by Tasnim and Reuters

