Iran Sanctions 61 Americans For Support Of Exiled Dissident Group

Iran's Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on 61 additional U.S. citizens, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an exiled Iranian dissident group.

The ministry on July 16 said former President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and former White House national-security adviser John Bolton had also been sanctioned for voicing support for the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a political-militant group that has advocated for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime.

The sanctions -- issued previously against dozens of Americans for various reasons -- would allow Iranian authorities to seize any assets they hold in Iran.

The likely absence of such assets makes the action mainly symbolic.

Giuliani, Pompeo, and Bolton have been reported to have participated in MKO events and voiced support for the group.

The list also included several members of the U.S. Congress, both Democrats and Republicans.

Based on reporting by Reuters