Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Launches Hunger Strike Over Lack Of Medical Care
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has launched a hunger strike to protest against a lack of medical attention after prison officials twice blocked her access to urgently needed hospital care because she will not wear a head scarf.
A statement issued by her family on Instagram on November 6 said that, according to the diagnosis of a "trusted" doctor of the prison, Mohammadi "has been in need of emergency transfer to the heart and lung center for urgent medical care, it’s been a week now that they are refusing to give her the medical aid she needs.
"Narges went on a hunger strike today in protesting two things: The Islamic Republic's policy of delaying and neglecting medical care for sick inmates, resulting in the loss of the health and lives of individuals. The policy of "death" or "mandatory hijab" for Iranian women," it said.
"The Islamic Republic is responsible for anything that happens to our beloved Narges," it added.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years she has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said last week that the Nobel award has ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
Rahmani also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scard, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting that it has been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who lives in France and has been labeled by authorities as a "fugitive accused," is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the Iranian penal system.
Kurdish Man Executed In Iran After Serving Nearly 14 Years In Prison, Rights Group Says
Human rights media reported on November 5 that Sunni prisoner Qasem Abatebeh has been executed after serving nearly 14 years in a prison in the Iranian city of Karaj, west of Tehran. The Human Rights Activists News Agency said the Kurdish man was sentenced to death in June 2019, along with six other defendants, for "corruption in the Islamic Republic of Iran." Abatebeh had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his imprisonment and repeatedly went on hunger strikes as a sign of protest. The UN this month said Iran has been carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” with at least 419 people executed in the first seven months of 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran's Khamenei Meets With Hamas Political Leader In Tehran
Iranian authorities on November 5 confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had met in recent days with the political chief of the Iran-backed Palestinian group Hamas in Tehran, confirming remarks made a day earlier by Hamas. The Iranian leader’s meeting with Ismail Haniya came as violence raged in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip amid retaliatory strikes by Israeli forces following Hamas extremists' attacks inside Israel. Khamenei’s office said Haniya provided reports of the latest developments in Gaza. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Life Of German Jailed In Iran 'At Grave Risk' Over Failing Health, Daughter Says
A German citizen abducted in Dubai and sentenced to death by Iran is almost unable to walk and talk due to health conditions that prison authorities have failed to properly treat, his daughter told AFP. Jamshid Sharmahd, who is also a U.S. resident, suffers from Parkinson's disease and could die due to his deteriorating health, Gazelle Sharmahd said after her father last week made a rare phone call from prison to the family. Sharmahd, 68, was kidnapped in the United Arab Emirates and forcibly transferred to Iran in 2020, according to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.
Prominent Iranian Religious Scholar Says Hijab Law Should Be Abolished, Urges Authorities To Stop Inciting Violence
Sedigheh Vasmaghi, a renowned Iranian religious scholar and political activist who openly opposes the Islamic republic's draconian hijab law, has a simple explanation for why the country's clerical establishment turns to violence to enforce hard-line policies the majority does not support.
"They believe that people should always submit to the government without question," Vasmaghi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an exclusive interview on November 1, just days after she herself was beaten by security forces while showing solidarity with victims of the state’s brutal crackdown on hijab violators.
It is regrettable that our brave and patriotic men and women are in prison, while the unworthy sit in positions of power."
Resorting to violence to enforce unpopular rules like the Islamic dress code, she explained, goes against good governance and does nothing to reduce long-standing tensions between society and the country’s clerical rulers.
"This is mismanagement. Ignoring the will of the people is very, very costly," Vasmaghi said. "The government must stop violence and not encourage it."
Vasmaghi is an accomplished author and poet who has often run afoul of the Iranian authorities. In 2011, an arrest warrant was issued prior to her departure to teach at a university in Germany. She was later invited by the independent International Cities of Refuge Network (ICORN), which offers shelter to writers and artists at risk, to reside in Sweden. Upon her return to Iran in 2017, she was arrested in what rights groups decried as a politically motivated move linked to her writings and political views.
In Iran, Vasmaghi has continued to voice her criticism of the hijab law and other hard-line policies of the Islamic republic. In an April letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, she accused Iran's most powerful figure of being responsible for the "financial, physical, social, moral, psychological, and political" consequences of confronting opponents of the controversial law.
Vasmaghi wore a head scarf for years but now appears in public without one. Earlier this month, she exhibited her defiance by appearing in a televised interview without a hijab.
And on October 29, she was one of dozens who were assaulted by Iranian security forces while attending the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who died weeks after an alleged altercation with the morality police enforcing the hijab requirement.
Vasmaghi said in an Instagram post on November 1 that she had received messages from many friends who "condemned the reprehensible behavior" of the security personnel who allegedly assaulted her. She also lauded those who have gone to prison for fighting for their rights.
"It is regrettable that our brave and patriotic men and women are in prison, while the unworthy sit in positions of power," she wrote.
In her interview with Radio Farda the same day, Vasmaghi said Iran’s hard-liners personally favor the hijab and use their positions and control over the judiciary and police to enforce their views.
"Our problems stem from…the government's blatant intervention to incite violence in society and the use of all power institutions to suppress the people's will," Vasmaghi said. "In my opinion, the majority of people are against the compulsory hijab. But these people have no support. They have no means to defend themselves."
She said that the main instigator of the discord over the hijab within society is the government itself.
"You don't see people having problems with each other on the streets in this regard," Vasmaghi said. "Those who cause harassment are government forces who do this at the instigation of the higher authorities."
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing the hijab led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront. The Iranian authorities responded with a brutal crackdown that left more than 500 protesters dead and the introduction of an even harsher hijab law that increased penalties and prison sentences for violators.
Vasmaghi expressed dismay over why the Islamic republic, in the face of widespread public anger, takes such drastic position when confronted by public protest.
"The government wants to increase the cost of opposing the compulsory hijab by resorting to force," Vasmaghi said. "But it's not just about the hijab. It was the same with the protests against the rise in gasoline prices [in 2019]. It was the same with the protests against the election results [in 2009]."
The solution for Iran, if the authorities respected the views of the Iranian people, Vasmaghi said, would be to hold referendums. In the case of the hijab, she said steps should be taken to protect both those who wear the hijab and those who choose not to.
"A law that has created tensions in Iran for decades should have been abolished long ago," Vasmaghi said. "The majority who do not accept this law should not have their blood shed and be threatened."
She said the law in practice "disrespects" even the women who prefer to wear the hijab.
"When there is only one option, and that is the compulsory hijab, it means that the right to choose has been taken away from all women" Vasmaghi said.
Vasmaghi does not blame those in the military or security and police forces who enforce the law, saying they are just following orders from those who should be held responsible.
Ultimately, she said, the authorities are fighting a losing battle against the advancement of society and women's rights.
"When even women who wear the veil are against the compulsory hijab, the government's efforts are futile, and any blood spilled is at the government's loss and, of course, a cost to the nation," Vasmaghi said.
"But this movement is going forward,” referring to the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was triggered by Amini’s death. “There is no possibility of going back. Even if they scare the people, the people will still want to move forward."
In Southern Armenia, Global Powers Move In Amid Fears Of A New Azerbaijani Offensive
ACHANAN, Armenia -- On a rainy afternoon in this highland village, a group of local dignitaries, Armenian government representatives who'd made the long drive down from Yerevan, and European donors gathered at a cow barn. They were here to cut the ribbon on the renovated facility, which had been redesigned to safely house its new residents: 19 cows imported from Austria.
The cows observed the October 24 ceremony with curiosity, poking their heads through the railings of their confinement to get a closer look at the officials and accompanying TV crews. One of the enterprise's workers, Razmik Grigorian, marveled that the carefully bred Austrian cows could produce around 30 liters of milk a day. Armenian cows, he said, produce only about 10 liters.
The livestock purchase was funded by the Austrian Development Agency as part of a European Union initiative launched earlier this year, Resilient Syunik. The program will provide more than 100 million euros ($106 million) to fund small-scale development projects like this one in Armenia's southernmost region.
While the individual projects are modest, the overall aim is ambitious: to bolster the security of Syunik, which has become newly vulnerable following Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War. The results of that war disrupted the region's economy, and many fear that Baku may have designs on Syunik, especially after Azerbaijan's lightning military offensive in September of this year that resulted in the Karabakh's leadership's full surrender and the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.
Whether they're well-founded or not, those fears have raised concerns of a gradual depopulation of the region, rendering it still more vulnerable.
"If you live near the border, there is pressure in your heart," said Vahe Hovannisian, a project manager at the NGO that implemented the cow-import program and himself a Syunik native.
The Achanan ceremony was organized "for others to see that even in these difficult times, there is some project, someone who is investing and implementing some initiatives, that there is hope here, to show people that remaining here has potential," he said.
Resilient Syunik "is very much a political signal," said one Western diplomat in Yerevan, requesting anonymity in order to speak more openly. "It is a political demonstration that Europe cares."
A New Hot Spot
The European cows are just one element in what has become a complicated geopolitical knot in Syunik. The changes are visible everywhere: A large Iranian flag flies above the regional capital, Kapan, at a consulate that was opened last year. The EU, in addition to its new development program, has stationed border monitors in Syunik. Russia has also expanded its border-guard presence in the region.
The various parties now coexist uneasily in the territory, and for some residents, all of the attention has only made them feel less secure.
"Do not play this game with Armenia. Is it Russia's or the West's?" said one Kapan native, Armen Ghazarian, who now heads an environmental NGO here. "Please don't play that game. That game is OK for you, but it's a threat for us."
Syunik is Armenia's most remote province, making up the country's narrow southern tip. Its slim southern edge borders Iran; across its eastern border is Azerbaijan's mainland; and to its west is Azerbaijan's exclave of Naxcivan. The region's strategic location, combined with its prominent place in Armenian history, makes it, in Armenian discourse, the "backbone" of the country.
Regional and international attention began to turn to Syunik immediately following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, when Azerbaijan retook most of the territory it had lost to Armenian forces in the first war between the two sides in the 1990s. That territory included the Azerbaijani provinces of Zangilan, Qubadli, and Lachin, all of which border Syunik.
When those territories were occupied by ethnic Armenians, Syunik's eastern border was effectively nonexistent. Many Syunik residents grew crops on the other side of the border or grazed their livestock there. The Soviet-built road that served as Syunik's main north-south artery dipped in and out of occupied Azerbaijani territory.
But after Azerbaijan's victory in 2020, Baku quickly moved to reassert its sovereignty over its retaken territory. Azerbaijan moved troops right up to the edge of the border of Syunik, erecting border guard posts, large flags, and signs reading "Welcome to Azerbaijan" in English and Azeri -- but not Armenian. Azerbaijani authorities took control of their sections of the highway, making travel on it impossible and forcing traffic on to smaller, rougher roads away from the border.
At the same time, Azerbaijani officials began to advance ambiguous claims on Syunik. As part of the cease-fire that ended the 2020 war, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate on new transportation routes that would connect Azerbaijan's mainland with its exclave of Naxcivan. While Syunik wasn't explicitly named in the agreement, it is the shortest route between the two parts of Azerbaijan and Soviet-era transport infrastructure remains through the region that could be restored.
Soon after, though, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev began publicly making demands that went beyond the text of the agreement: He called the route the Zangezur Corridor (using an alternate name for Syunik) and said Armenians would have no jurisdiction over it. Aliyev followed up with thinly veiled threats to seize the land for the corridor by force if Armenia didn't comply.
Parallel to the Zangezur Corridor demands, Aliyev also began promoting a discourse that identified parts of Armenia -- in particular Syunik -- as "Western Azerbaijan," from which ethnic Azerbaijanis had been unjustly forced out and to which they should return.
Azerbaijan has insisted that such pronouncements do not amount to territorial claims on Armenia. Since the September offensive, Aliyev has said that if Armenia doesn't want to host a corridor to Naxcivan, it will build a road through Iran instead. And he said that Azerbaijanis would return to Western Azerbaijan "not in tanks, but in their cars."
'Every Day, There Is An Expectation Of War'
Still, in an unpredictable environment, all bets are off.
"We don't have any information to imply that [an Azerbaijani attack against Armenia in Syunik] is imminent in any way. Azerbaijan said clearly they have no intentions of threatening Armenian sovereign territory, and they've been very clear on that," one senior U.S. official told RFE/RL, preferring to speak on the condition of anonymity.
"They were pretty clear [they did not plan to use force] in Nagorno-Karabakh. So, we have no clear indications that anything is happening. But because of what's happened, you can't help but be concerned. So that's why we're watching," the official said.
This uncertainty is putting many residents of Syunik on edge.
"Every morning I wake up and think, good, today there is no war, because every day there is an expectation of war," said Tigranuhi Badalian, a journalist at Zangezur TV, a channel covering news in Syunik.
"I don't much like watching the president of Azerbaijan, but every day, before I go to sleep, I watch videos of what he said, and analyze whether there will be war tomorrow or not. And every time I want to buy something for my home, do some repairs, or buy some furniture, I think: What if a war starts tomorrow? I will lose everything."
That fear has led to worries that people could move out of Syunik, a very sensitive topic in the region. There is no data on how many people might have left already, and residents surveyed had widely varying takes.
"There is no safe place in the world right now. Even if it's not totally safe here, no one is going to leave Syunik. We will stand and fight until the end against our enemies," said Vahan Sargsian, a veterinarian in Kapan.
But his friend, Shushanik Kostandian, a freelance tour guide who was translating for him, pushed back: "Lots of people are doing everything they can do to leave Syunik and live a normal life," she said.
Growing Western Involvement
Resilient Syunik was launched in January. In May, EU officials announced that the money dedicated to it would more than double, to 116 million euros ($123 million), of which 40 million euros are grants and 76 million euros are loans.
The money is funding dozens of small development projects, from educational programs and job skills training to aid for small enterprises to get started or expand to improving local government capacity. While EU donors had been involved in Syunik before, Resilient Syunik "is about coordinating the scattered presence and scattered activities of different players to show there is a common shared vision," the Western diplomat said.
The program was launched after the Armenian government asked the European Union to reorient its development efforts from the northern part of the country -- its poorest -- to Syunik, according to another Western diplomat in Yerevan.
Syunik is "vital" and "strategic" for Armenia, the country's deputy prime minister, Mher Grigorian, said at the launch ceremony for Resilient Syunik in January. "So any project aimed at sustainable development of the region is in the center of special attention of the government."
The launch of the aid program came as the EU, with support from the United States, had been taking an unprecedentedly large role in the resolution of Armenia's long-running conflict with Azerbaijan.
Baku and Yerevan were locked in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly ethnic Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people. Diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict brought little progress, and the two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
In 2022, the two sides again began negotiations to reach a peace agreement to end the conflict. Before 2020, the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks had been jointly led by the United States, France, and Russia, a rare forum for Western-Russian cooperation. But the talks that began in 2022 proceeded on two rival tracks: the EU and United States on one side and Russia on the other, each trying to broker a deal.
On those two tracks, there was a clear divergence in the approaches toward the most sensitive issue: the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian approach was to delay a resolution of that issue until after other issues had been addressed. The Western track sought a compromise on Karabakh that would acknowledge Azerbaijani sovereignty over the territory while ensuring the rights and security of the ethnic Armenian population there. The Russian variant would, as it happens, provide a justification for extending the mandate of the 2,000-strong Russian peacekeeping contingent that was deployed to Karabakh after 2020. The Western version could, by contrast, obviate the need for a continued Russian presence.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan showed a clear preference for the Western track, and as the negotiations progressed, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian himself made the unprecedented concession of acknowledging Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh. But the process did not move quickly enough for Baku and, in September, it successfully launched its military offensive, which resulted in the Karabakh leadership's capitulation and the exodus of nearly the entire population of the territory.
To cynics, the EU aid program looks like a consolation prize, after Armenia's loss of Nagorno-Karabakh.
"It's like someone amputates one of your hands and gives you a shovel for the other," said Badalian, the journalist. "It seems like Europe is giving us something to say, 'Yes, I allowed them to take Artsakh (an alternative Armenian name for the territory). I closed my eyes, so I am giving you something so you don't suffer too badly.'"
Enter Iran
Europeans are not the only ones boosting their presence in Syunik. For decades, Iran, the southern neighbor of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, had taken a largely hands-off, balanced approach to the conflict between the two countries. But following the 2020 war, Tehran has become much more involved and supportive of Armenia -- and Syunik, in particular. Iranian officials have come out strongly against Aliyev's expansive vision of the Zangezur Corridor and have repeatedly referred to the prospect of an Azerbaijani invasion as a "red line" for Tehran. Iran's military backed those words up with large-scale military exercises on Azerbaijan's border.
In October 2022, Iran opened a consulate in Kapan, its first foreign consulate in the region.
"Iran regards the security of Armenia and the region as its own security," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at the inauguration ceremony. "Our policy is to respect territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders."
The consulate, close to the center of Kapan, has a conspicuously large flag but has said very little publicly about its activities. An Armenian employee who answered the door at the consulate -- wearing a cross necklace and a head scarf -- said she would pass on a request for an interview to the higher-ups, but no one followed up.
Local journalist Badalian said she was also unconvinced about Iran's backing.
"When you are drowning, you want something to hold on to," she said. "The idea that Iran is going to go to war for us, it's a fantasy."
While Iran and the West are on opposite sides of many global conflicts -- from Ukraine to Palestine and beyond -- their interests in southern Armenia coincide. Syunik "is possibly the only place right now on Earth where the U.S. and Iran have some mutual interest," said Areg Kochinian, head of the Yerevan-based Research Center on Security Policy think tank.
Iran had been trying to establish a consulate in Kapan for several years, but Armenia's Foreign Ministry had refused permission. One former Armenian government source told RFE/RL on the condition of anonymity that Washington opposed the establishment of an Iranian consulate but changed its position after Azerbaijan's victory in 2020.
The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said that account was "incorrect."
"Armenia is a sovereign country," the embassy told RFE/RL in an e-mailed comment. "We understand and appreciate that part of being a sovereign country is the ability to develop relationships with its neighbors and throughout the region and the world. We recognize Armenia's geographic location and have consistently encouraged it to assess Iran's intentions in the region comprehensively, and to proceed with caution in all dealings involving the Iranian regime."
Despite some convergence of interests, limits do remain. Even before the 2020 war, international financial institutions -- including the EU's European Investment Bank -- were funding the construction of a new north-south highway in Armenia. The need for a new road became more acute as a result of the war, as the road that had previously been used between Goris and Kapan -- the two largest cities in Syunik -- was shut down by Azerbaijan. That road hardly met international highway standards, but the replacement is far worse: Winding through a gorge, the track can barely handle the many Iranian trucks that now ply the route.
While a new highway is of critical importance for Armenia, it has also become newly important for Russia. Given that many of its traditional east-west trade links have been severed as a result of the Ukraine war, Moscow has been seeking new north-south routes, with Iran and its Persian Gulf ports as a key node for Russia's global trade.
That puts the EU in a bind.
"From the European point of view, the question is: Should we finance the road that would make the connection between Iran and Russia easier?" one of the Western diplomats asked.
Russia, too, has visibly -- if quietly -- expanded its presence in Syunik. Since the 1990s, Russian border guards have patrolled Armenia's frontiers with Turkey and Iran. But following the 2020 war, they began to expand their area of operation northward along the border with Azerbaijan, as well. The details of the new presence have not been formally announced, but new posts have popped up at various points along the border, mostly in Syunik but also as far as Armenia's northeastern province of Tavush.
Moscow has also had military forces stationed in Syunik since 2020, including a battalion group in Goris. It is expanding its diplomatic footprint as well, planning to open its own consulate soon in Kapan. A large base for Russian border guards has been constructed southeast of Kapan. And a little farther down the road, in the village of Nerkin Hand, is a small post where both the Armenian and Russian flags are flying.
The village lies in a wooded valley directly on the border with Azerbaijan; in the hills above, Armenian troops have dug a network of new roads through the trees to reach more advantageous defensive positions. On the day of RFE/RL's visit, a small group of Russian troops were outside the village post doing maintenance work.
In the village itself, the dirt streets were quiet.
"We are afraid; the Azerbaijanis are very close now," said one resident, Aida Aghanisian. She was accompanied by two young grandchildren, but she said most children have been sent to live in Kapan or elsewhere, where it's believed to be safer.
Aghanisian said she had seen no EU development work in the village and even the border monitors don't visit.
"The Russians don't let them come in; we don't know why," she said.
Western diplomats confirmed that there have been some issues with Russians preventing EU monitors' access to Nerkin Hand, as well as other reports that Russian troops have restricted traffic to villages closer to the Iranian border.
Asked about Russian restrictions on the movement of EU border monitors, a spokesperson for the EU mission e-mailed RFE/RL a statement. The mission "does not have contacts with the Russian military personnel based in Armenia," the statement said. It noted that the mission's base in Kapan opened only recently and "we are now working on the patrolling plan to cover as wide an area of the Armenian border with Azerbaijan in Syunik as possible. Regarding the areas which may be difficult to access due to various reasons, we coordinate on the issues with Armenian military or border guards."
Russia's intentions in the region are less clear and the subject of much speculation among Armenian analysts and policymakers. One theory is that Russia fears a full resolution of Armenia's conflicts with Azerbaijan and Turkey, as that would remove much of the need for its security presence in Armenia. Following Armenia's loss of Karabakh, Russia now wants to "create a new gray zone" in Syunik and will encourage Azerbaijani threats against the territory while positioning itself as the region's security guarantor, analyst Kochinian predicted.
"So, we may have a situation when the Karabakh issue itself is resolved, but the Russian presence is still gigantic in the region," Kochinian said.
Russia also clearly fears being geopolitically outmaneuvered in the Caucasus, analysts say. Officials in Moscow have accused the United States and the EU of a power play in Armenia and have sharply criticized Pashinian and his government for their overtures to the West.
Many Armenian analysts agree that the aim, especially for the United States, does appear to be to reduce Russia's role in the region.
"First of all…[Syunik's depopulation] is another reason for [the] Russian presence," said Kochinian. "The more strong and the more resilient Armenia is, and the more normalization between Azerbaijan and Turkey on one side and Armenia on the other side, the less of Russia you will have in this region."
"The logic is very clear: Let's normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan, and after that hopefully Armenia-Turkey relations," said Benyamin Poghosian, founding director of the Yerevan-based Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies. "Then Armenia will fear Turkey and Azerbaijan less and then will need Russia less."
Tehran Universities Report Deployment Of 'Hijab Enforcers'
In a significant expansion of dress-code enforcement, Tehran has seen the deployment of "hijab enforcers" within the grounds of Tehran University and the streets surrounding Amir Kabir University, as well as key areas in the city.
The move coincides with disciplinary actions against students, notably more than 50 female students at Tehran University who have faced reprimands and suspensions for allegedly failing to adhere to the compulsory head-scarf regulations.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran reported on November 2 that the presence of hijab enforcers had become more pronounced on the campuses of Tehran University. They noted that alongside the patrols, dozens of female students had been summoned to the disciplinary committee in the past week. They face a range of penalties from reprimands to suspensions for hijab-related infractions.
The deployment of the enforcers is seen as a step beyond the usual disciplinary-committee proceedings, with university security said to be actively involved in harassing students under the guise of enforcing dress codes.
The student councils have stressed that the university's security apparatus is not only deploying enforcers across campuses but also preventing students whose attire does not meet their standards from entering university premises.
The report highlights the increased pressure from university security and hijab enforcers on students as part of a broader effort to enforce the mandatory hijab.
The student councils have described the recent wave of summonses to the disciplinary committees as unprecedented, even surpassing the numbers seen during the height of last year's protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. Many students have reportedly received severe penalties, predominantly for hijab violations.
In addition to first-time summonses and forced pledge signings, many students with previously suspended sentences have been informed -- without a formal committee meeting -- of the immediate enforcement of their penalties.
The newsletter at the Amir Kabir University has detailed "violent encounters" by security patrols and hijab enforcers with female students around the university. In one recent incident, security forces allegedly attacked a female student whose scarf had momentarily slipped, attempting to confiscate her student ID amid a climate of fear and intimidation.
The newsletter also reported that plainclothed hijab enforcers had been stationed around Amir Kabir University since November 1. These forces, which include military personnel and plainclothes agents, have been particularly active along Tehran's Valiasr Street, aggressively confronting women for not observing the hijab.
The escalation in hijab enforcement comes days after the death of Armita Garavand, a teenage student who died last weekend due to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Tehran's morality police.
The initial deployment of "hijab enforcers" in subway stations was reported in mid-August amid rising confrontations with women refusing to comply with the mandatory hijab. Tehran's municipality is said to have hired 400 individuals as "hijab enforcers," offering a monthly salary of 120 million rials ($230).
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Woman Sentenced To Death For Having Affair
An Iranian court has sentenced a woman to death for committing adultery after a man complained to the police when he found out his wife was having an affair.
The case surfaced in 2022, when the accused woman's husband presented photographic evidence from surveillance cameras to the police. The man she was involved with has been sentenced to lashes, according to local media.
The verdict is subject to appeal.
The penalties have raised concern at a time when the number of executions in Iran is skyrocketing. Adding to the issue, Iran's Penal Code, based on Islamic law, traditionally prescribes stoning for adultery. However, Islamic leaders have shifted toward execution as an alternative.
The woman attributed her actions to feelings of loneliness and had been working as a sports coach, a detail that emerged amid widespread media coverage. The man implicated alongside her claimed ignorance of her marital status, a defense that did not spare him from corporal punishment.
Speaking to RFERL's Radio Farda, Mahmud Amiri Moghadam of the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Organization, condemned the sentence.
"It is appalling that in a UN member state, which recently held the presidency of the Social Council of Human Rights, such draconian punishments for consensual sexual relations are not only contemplated but carried out," Moghadam said.
"While such sentences are often kept from public knowledge, there has been a noticeable increase in their pronouncement. Just this year, another individual was executed for similar charges."
The criticism of sentences highlights growing distrust in the Iranian judicial system, which Moghadam accuses of perpetuating violence while offering legal impunity for honor killings.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on November 2 that Iran was carrying out executions "at an alarming rate," putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Watchdog Demands Independent UN Probe Into Iranian Teen's Death
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded an independent investigation, including by UN fact-finders, into the death last month of 17-year-old Iranian high-school student Armita Garavand after her run-in with morality police "under suspicious circumstances."
Garavand was pronounced dead over the weekend after slipping into a coma following an alleged confrontation a month ago with Tehran's enforcers of strict dress-code laws.
It was the second high-profile death of a young woman reportedly involving the morality police in 13 months.
"An independent investigation, including by the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission, is essential to shed light on Armita Garawand’s death," HRW said in a November 2 statement. "Concerned governments should press Iranian authorities to allow for independent investigators, human rights defenders, and journalists to speak to witnesses of abuses directly without fear of reprisals."
Authorities harassed and detained dozens of people during Garavand's burial on October 29, and a relative told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that her family was pressured by security officials to change the date of a commemoration ceremony to avoid attracting a crowd.
The family was "deeply distressed," the relative said.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity while Garavand was still alive, said shortly after the incident that the student suffered internal bleeding in the brain.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
"Iranian authorities have repeatedly made false claims to cover up serious abuses," HRW said, noting the case last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death after her detention and alleged brutality at the hands of morality police, sparking massive protests.
"For decades, Iranian authorities’ violent enforcement of compulsory hijab laws has harmed women and girls," HRW added.
Many Iranians have kept up pressure on the country's hard-line religious leadership despite a massive crackdown on women's rights and anti-regime protests following Amini's death.
Iranian Judiciary Scrutinizing Operators After Fire At Drug Addiction Center Kills 32, Injures 16
The Prosecutor's Office in the northern Iranian province of Gilan said on November 3 that 32 people have been killed and 16 more injured following a huge fire at a drug rehabilitation center in the city of Langrod.
The judiciary did not say what caused the blaze, but first responders were said to have been called shortly before 6 a.m. local time.
It also hinted at an investigation into possible wrongdoing on the part of the facilities' operators.
"Center managers and officials who had duties in this facility" are under scrutiny, the judiciary said.
The Meezan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, has reported that the center's capacity is about 40 people.
But there was no immediate information about how many patients were being housed at the facility.
Critics say past incidents have highlighted risks at neglected addiction treatment centers in Iran.
Iran is one of the world's leading executioners, and rights activists have recently warned that death sentences have nearly tripled this year for drug-related offenses in a system where trials are frequently stacked against defendants, especially those from marginalized segments of society.
Iran's clerical leadership traditionally takes a hard line on addiction, with longer-running abuses of opium and cannabis compounded in recent years by heroin, ecstasy, and crystal methamphetamine use.
Mohammadi's Husband Says Iranian Officials Blocking Nobel Winner's Access To Needed Medical Care
The husband of Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and prominent Iranian human rights activist, says Iranian authorities are blocking his wife's access to urgently needed medical care by twice refusing her requests to be transferred to a hospital because she will not wear a head scarf.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda on November 1, Taghi Rahmani highlighted the precarious situation, saying that despite significant blockage in her coronary artery and a prison doctor's urgent transfer order, Evin Prison officials have obstructed her hospitalization over the hijab issue.
Rahmani, a political activist, called for international pressure against the Islamic Republic's moves, saying his wife faces grave risks given her medical history.
She is "not in good condition and she should be examined and treated urgently," he said.
The family recently shared statements on Mohammadi's Instagram that prison officials twice refused her transfer to the infirmary, prompting a hospital doctor to bring echocardiography equipment into the prison.
The examination indicated "critical pulmonary pressure and poor arterial condition, which require immediate medical attention," they said.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years she has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Rahmani said that the Nobel prize has ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
Rahmani also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting it has been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who has been labeled by authorities as a "fugitive accused," is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin Prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the Iranian penal system.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Continues Clampdown On Teachers' Union Activists As Court Upholds Educator's Sentence
An Iranian court has upheld the six-month prison sentence of one teachers' union activist, while another faced his third court appearance in two months as authorities continue their crackdown on organized labor.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) reported on its Telegram channel that Atkeh Rajabi's sentence was confirmed by the Khorasan Razavi Provincial Appeals Court, with two months of jail time and four months suspended for five years.
Rajabi had been previously dismissed from her job as a teacher because she did not wear a hijab, or Islamic head scarf, when appearing in a protest video, as well as due to her participation in nationwide strikes in support of imprisoned teachers.
Rajabi, who used to teach in the northeastern Iranian city of Ahmadabad, said in the video that she could not cooperate with an institution “that allows repressive forces to take away the security and peace of our children.”
Separately, the CCTS said that Mohsen Omrani had made his third court appearance on October 31 in a trial revolving around charges of "propaganda against the system."
Omrani, who was apprehended by security forces at his residence in May amid a surge in detentions of educators' rights and labor activists, had previously been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and asset confiscation, with an additional three months and 35 lashes in a separate case.
The council condemned what it called "the systematic case fabrications" against union activists and its members.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Has Reasons To Avoid Selling Missiles To Russia After Sanctions Expire
With the expiration of UN sanctions designed to thwart Iran's development of ballistic missiles, both Tehran and ally Russia have said there is nothing standing in the way of them trading such technology.
The claims have led to concerns that Moscow and Tehran could try to expand their existing arms dealing to include more advanced weaponry, know-how, and technology that could boost both Russia's war effort in Ukraine and Iran's ballistic-missile and drone programs.
But while observers do not discount the possibility that Iran could try to sell previously barred weapons -- chiefly, powerful short-range ballistic missiles -- to Russia, they express skepticism Tehran will follow through.
Among the reasons, they say, are Tehran's need to maintain its own military stockpiles amid increased conflict in the Middle East, the desire to be seen as a compliant and legitimate arms trader by the international community, and the continuation of an already existing strategy of supporting the manufacture of such weaponry in other countries, including Russia.
Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, told RFE/RL that Iran's suggestion that it is no longer subject to UN sanctions limiting its missile program is more "political, rather than technical" as it seeks to "normalize" its ability to conduct military trades and transfers.
"The actual impact of the expiry of the UN Security Council restrictions on Iran's missile program, in terms of its impact on Iran's ability to develop its missile program, is rather limited," Azizi said. "Because all these years we witnessed that, despite those restrictions being in place, Iran managed to develop not only its missile program, but also its drone program, its military capabilities, to an unprecedented level."
Azizi notes that Iran achieved this in part due to technical and scientific cooperation with other partners, mainly North Korea but also with Russia and Moscow's allies.
Iran set up a manufacturing facility for reconnaissance and combat drones in Tajikistan and Belarus is reportedly seeking to establish a factory to produce the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone believed to be used extensively by Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Western officials have also revealed the existence of a drone facility being built in Russia with Iran's assistance that would allow Moscow to build domestic versions of Iranian drones in huge numbers and could be in operation by early 2024.
With the expiration of the UN sanctions, which were largely regarded as toothless, Azizi says he expects Iran to stick to its policy "of considering its military capabilities as nonnegotiable" in any international negotiations while "continuing to advance its capabilities."
Iran can already boast some of the most sophisticated missiles and drones in the Middle East at a time when Tehran's support of proxies and militant groups in the region is being watched closely as archenemy Israel battles the Iranian-backed Hamas extremist organization.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Iran has widely been accused of delivering cheap but effective kamikaze drones to Moscow. While Iran denies the allegations, saying it only sold drones to Moscow before the war started, U.S. officials have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying Shahed-136 Iranian drones that Russia has used to destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. There has been evidence of Iranian drones rebranded as Russian Geran-2s being used on the battlefield.
And as the two countries have increased military-technical cooperation, Iran's Defense Ministry has routinely showcased its ballistic, cruise, anti-tank, and air-defense missile systems to Russian officials.
The sanctions, in effect since 2015 and enshrined in UN Resolution 2231, expired on October 18 as part of the moribund Iran nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The United States withdrew from the deal, which offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program, in 2018. As European signatories Britain, France, and Germany tried to keep the pact alive, Iran abandoned some of its commitments, but never withdrew from the JCPOA.
The UN sanctions, which were introduced when the Security Council approved the JCPOA, called on Iran, among other things, "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons." Under the terms, any countries wishing to engage in related trade with Iran were required to first get approval from the UN Security Council.
In separate statements as the sanctions expired, Iran and Russia were quick to claim that they would no longer be bound by the restrictions, although neither side announced any concrete plans for future cooperation regarding Iran's ballistic-missile program.
Iran's Defense Ministry, for its part, said Tehran regarded the development as an opportunity to "strengthen its defense capabilities." But Azizi said Iran now "sees itself free from restrictions to export military technology and weapons, rather than to import them."
Russia, Azizi said, is also interested in underscoring that "there are no more restrictions or special commitments that Iran needs to observe in its military-technical cooperation when it comes to missiles" so that it can also "potentially increase the potential for Iran to send missiles to Russia."
Iran's previous export of Shahed-136 drones to Russia could be explained in part because they "arguably" fell under the UN's classification of conventional weapons, according to Jeremy Binnie, Middle East defense specialist at the global intelligence company Janes.
"We have not seen any evidence of transfers of Iranian missiles to Russia so far, but it is unclear if this has been because the Iranians did not want to be seen to be so obviously violating UNSCR 2231," Binnie told RFE/RL in written comments.
Now that the UN sanctions have expired, he said, Iran "may now be more willing to overtly provide arms" to Russia, Binnie said.
As for Russia seeking Iranian missiles, Azizi said, "as Ukraine's Western allies increase the level of their military support for Ukraine, there might be a moment that the Russian leaders decide [to import Iranian missiles because] it's not going to make any difference."
Whether Iran would actually part with such weaponry is another question, particularly considering the current war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the prospect of direct Iranian involvement in that conflict.
"Another consideration for the Iranians is maintaining their own military capabilities, which would be undermined by transferring significant numbers of missiles to Russia," Binnie said. "The uncertain situation in the Middle East right now is likely to increase Iranian unwillingness to supply weapons to Russia that they feel should be retained at home or supplied to allied groups in support of its regional goals."
One solution, Binnie said, "might be to replicate what has happened with the Shahed-136s, whereby Iran supplies initial batches, then transfers the technology to Russia so it can build them locally."
He said that while Russia had a sophisticated missile production capability of its own, "the Iranians would be teaching them how to make cheaper missiles using supply chains that circumnavigate Western sanctions."
The United States and the European Union moved quickly to impose new obstacles as the UN sanctions -- intended to blunt Iran's ballistic-missile program, and by extension its possible acquisition of nuclear weapons and delivery systems -- expired.
In September, Britain, France, and Germany announced that they would maintain their existing sanctions related to Iran's controversial nuclear program, which Tehran claims is for civilian purposes only, and its development of ballistic missiles.
The United States on October 18, the same day that the UN sanctions expired, announced new sanctions targeting individuals and companies in Iran and Russia, among other countries, in an effort to penalize Iran's efforts to buy or sell technology or equipment related to its missile and drone programs.
Iran Is Carrying Out Executions 'At An Alarming Rate,' UN Says
Iran is carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report, which shows a 30 percent increase in capital punishment over the same period in 2022.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran in 2022 while in the custody of the notorious Iranian morality police for an alleged hijab infraction.
The authorities have responded to the unrest with a crackdown that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
Guterres said in a report to the UN General Assembly that seven men were executed in relation to or for participating in protests sparked by Amini’s death.
In all seven cases, information received “consistently indicated that the judicial proceedings did not fulfill the requirements for due process and a fair trial under international human rights law,” he said.
The data was first published in October in a report by Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran.
It said that there was evidence of “confessions extracted through torture and of the death penalty having been implemented after court proceedings that substantially violated the right to fair trial.”
The UN secretary-general also cited information received by the UN rights agency that between September 17, 2022, and February 8, 2023, an estimated 20,000 individuals were arrested for participating in the protests.
“It is particularly concerning that most of the individuals arrested may have been children, given that the reported average age of those arrested was estimated to be 15 years, according to the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” Guterres said.
Guterres cited reported instances of disproportionate and excessive use of force against protesters, and beatings and sexual violence after they were put in detention, as well as psychological abuse.
“Access to adequate and timely legal representation was frequently denied, with reports of coerced confessions, which may have been obtained as a result of torture,” he also said.
Guterres expressed deep concern “at the lack of transparent and independent investigations into reported human rights violations, in particular in the context of the latest nationwide protests.”
He said the continued targeting of lawyers is also impeding accountability for past and ongoing violations.
The secretary-general also said that 239 people -- more than half of those executed in the first seven months of 2023 -- were reportedly put to death for drug-related offenses.
The October report by the UN special rapporteur on Iran said that the number of those executed from ethnic minority communities, in particular the Baluch minority, remained “disproportionately high,” especially for drug-related or security-related offenses.
Amnesty International has said the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, and decried a situation that has turned the country’s prisons into “killing fields.”
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran has said politically motivated executions in Iran are increasing "dramatically" as authorities use capital punishment as a “tactic of intimidation and retribution.”
With reporting by AP
Family Of Dead Iranian Teen Says It's Being Pressured To Change Memorial Date
Iranian security officials are reportedly exerting significant pressure on the family of Armita Garavand to change the date of a memorial ceremony for the teen, who died over the weekend due to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Tehran's morality police.
A source from the Garavand family told RFERL’s Radio Farda on October 31 that while the family intends to commemorate their daughter on November 2 -- a Thursday, as is customary in Iranian Islamic culture -- they are being pushed to move the ceremony because security authorities fear large crowds will gather if there is more time to plan.
The family, the source said, is "deeply distressed" and firmly opposes any change to the date.
The situation highlights the intense scrutiny and pressure grieving families who have lost loved ones during a crackdown by law enforcement over the past year face when trying to come to grips with their loss.
Rights groups and journalists say 17-year-old Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a train carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity while Garavand was still alive, said shortly after the incident that the student suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Mahsa Amini.
Protests sparked by Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who refused to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Iranian Actress Says She's Been Summoned To Appear Before Court Over Hijab
Renowned Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani, known for her public opposition to the mandatory hijab, says she has been summoned to appear in court for her stance against the mandatory hijab law, compounding fears for her freedom after she was arrested last year for participating in a women's rights protest.
In a series of Instagram stories, Ghaziani said she will appear in court on November 4.
Ghaziani urged that, in the event of her arrest, no one should attempt to post bail on her behalf as all such matters have been entrusted to Iran’s House of Cinema.
The 53-year-old film and theater actress also recounted her arrest last year, saying eight people "stormed her residence" before she was arrested by security forces last November along with fellow actress Katayoun Riahi after they removed their head scarves in public in an act of defiance against the regime.
"Their [security agents'] actions still haunt my memories," she said.
Ghaziani and Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors in a probe into their "provocative" activities, the state-run IRNA news agency said at the time.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Iranians, angered by the 22-year-old's death while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several film industry luminaries and other prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Smuggled Message, Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Calls Iranian Regime Change An 'Unstoppable Process'
In a message smuggled out of her cell in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has urged Iranians to continue with the "unstoppable process" of dismantling Iran's "religious authoritarian regime."
Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last month for her battle for women's rights in Iran, wrote in a message read out by her 17-year-old daughter, Kiana Rahmani, that Iranians "demand democracy, freedom, human rights, and equality, and the Islamic Republic is the main obstacle in the way of realizing these national demands."
"We... are struggling to transition away from this religious authoritarian regime through solidarity and drawing on the power of a nonviolent and unstoppable process in order to revive the honor and pride of Iran and human dignity and prestige for its people," her daughter said, reading the message out in French.
"Victory is not easy, but it is certain."
In a separate message posted on her Instagram account on November 1, Mohammadi demanded an immediate cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas.
“The reality is that 'war' and 'tyranny' are two sides of the same coin, both destructive to humanity and taking lives,” she said. “The attacks on innocent people, the killing of children, women, and noncombatants, their hostage-taking, the bombing of hospitals and schools, and the missile strikes on residential areas have left the world in astonishment, horror, and even despair.”
She said that though her feet are in chains “behind the cold and dark walls of Evin Prison,” she demands an end to the war, respect for human rights, and the possibility of peaceful coexistence among the people of the Middle East.
“I am confident that with the power of global public opinion and the international unity of human rights defenders and peacemakers, this path, though difficult, will be realized. With the hope for global peace, equality, and freedom,” she said.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6. For years she has consistently voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Mohammadi, whose family fled to France, has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes for her work on campaigns for freedom of expression and women's rights.
In the message read by her daughter, Mohammadi condemned "a regime that has institutionalized deprivation and poverty in society for 45 years" and said Iran's leadership was built "on lies, deception, cunning, and intimidation."
In a comment on unrest triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for a head scarf violation, and more recently the death last month of 17-year-old Armita Garavand after reportedly having an altercation with morality police in a Tehran subway car over the hijab, Mohammadi said the law "is a means of control and repression imposed on the society and on which the continuation and survival of this authoritarian religious regime depends."
Thousands of protesters have been detained and hundreds killed by security forces in the government's crackdown on unrest over Amini's death.
Iranian Rights Lawyer Goes On Hunger Strike After Prison Transfer
Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has been transferred to Qarchak prison and has started a hunger and medication strike after being severely beaten while she was being arrested.
Sotoudeh's husband, Reza Khandan, told RFERL’s Radio Farda that his wife embarked on the strike after she was detained during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who succumbed over the weekend to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
Along with Sotoudeh, several others, including Manzar Zarabi, a mother advocating for justice over the January 2020 downing of a Ukrainian plane by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, have been arrested. Reports indicate that Zarabi was subsequently released on October 30.
Khandan, in an interview with Radio Farda, said the charges against the women will remain undisclosed until after their official interrogation. He also noted that both Zarabi and Sotoudeh resisted wearing the mandatory hijab, or head scarf.
On October 29, news emerged of the arrest and assault of Sotoudeh and Zarabi. The Coordination Council of the Iranian Teachers' Unions also reported the detention of its board member, Masud Zeynalzadeh.
Images from Garavand's funeral depicted Sotoudeh without the obligatory hijab. On social media, she labeled Garavand's death as a "government murder."
Following Garavand's funeral, various cities, including Tehran, witnessed anti-government protests memorializing the teenager and condemning senior Islamic republic officials.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran metro station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a metro carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Following Garavand's funeral, Iranian authorities have intensified their crackdown on university protesters.
The "Voice of Al-Zahra Students" Telegram channel reported on October 29 that university officials have, in an unprecedented move, barred numerous students from entering the campus without clear justification. The channel emphasized that these actions were not in line with standard legal procedures.
In the wake of Garavand's death, various universities displayed wall writings and posters in her memory. However, many were swiftly removed. The Islamic Association of Sharif University of Technology highlighted that a board commemorating Garavand was taken down by security personnel.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment and again during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
Protests against Mahsa Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who refused to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after being detained.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Laureate Says She Was Denied Hospital Access Over Head Scarf
Iranian human rights activist and political detainee Narges Mohammadi has been denied medical treatment for a second time due to her refusal to wear an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate's official Instagram page reported on October 30 that she was called to the Evin prison office for a potential transfer to undergo crucial medical examinations, including lung and heart tests. However, authorities then forbade her from leaving.
Reports have emerged that Mohammadi, along with fellow inmates, staged a protest on the prison premises, demanding that she receive medical attention immediately.
On October 14, prison administrators also obstructed Mohammadi from accessing hospital care, citing her noncompliance with the mandatory hijab rule.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6. For years she has consistently voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes for her work on campaigns for freedom of expression and women's rights.
Her Instagram post on October 30 highlighted: "The prosecutor has explicitly instructed that she should not be dispatched to any medical facility without adhering to the head-scarf mandate."
Drawing parallels to the tragic cases of Mahsa Amini and Armita Garavand, both of whom died after incidents with morality police over alleged hijab infractions, Mohammadi emphasized her unwillingness to conform, placing the onus of her well-being squarely on the "misogynistic religious authoritarian regime."
Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment -- she has not seen her family in more than eight years -- on charges that include spreading propaganda against the state.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranians Chant Anti-Government Slogans After Death Of Teen Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police
Anti-government slogans were chanted from apartment blocks in Tehran and other Iranian cities after 17-year-old Armita Garavand was buried on October 29. She was fatally injured in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police over a head-scarf violation and was buried amid tight security in Tehran. Her passing has drawn parallels to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 while in police custody sparked massive demonstrations across the country that challenged the Iranian regime.
Defiant Iranians Ignore Warnings, Stage Fresh Protests After Teen Buried
In a major show of defiance, Iranians have staged new anti-government demonstrations in several cities to protest the death of Armita Garavand, who succumbed over the weekend to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
Hours after the student's funeral on October 29, which was marked by the violent arrest of several civil activists, anti-government slogans and graffiti in memory of Garavand again were observed in various cities including Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Sari, and Shiraz.
In Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, which has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital over the past year following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, protesters chanted anti-government slogans from windows and rooftops and "Death to Khamenei, the murderer" and "Death to the dictator" -- references to Supreme Leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei -- echoed through the streets.
Such slogans were also heard in several other neighborhoods in Tehran including Amirabad Tehranpars, and Zafar. Protesters also refuted the government's narrative regarding Garavand's death with slogans like "They killed our Armita and blamed it on the hijab."
Videos also showed some protesters writing the name "Armita Garavand" and the slogan "Women, life, freedom" on the shores of Bandar Anzali in the northern province of Gilan.
Meanwhile, reports of "violence" by security forces during Garavand's funeral have emerged.
Reza Khandan, a civil activist and husband of human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, confirmed his wife's arrest during the funeral. He said that during her arrest, she was severely beaten by security agents.
According to Khandan, many of those arrested during Armita Garavand's funeral were held at the Vozara detention center, "the same place where Mahsa Amini was killed by government agents last year."
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), confirmed Sotoudeh's arrest, claiming she was detained for "removing her hijab and acting against society's mental security."
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on October 30 that Sotoudeh was released after more than two hours of detention and slammed Iranian authorities for their treatment of those marking Garavand's death.
"Beating and arresting unarmed civilians for peacefully mourning yet another death of a young girl in state custody is a continuation of the atrocities the Iranian government is continuously inflicting upon the Iranian people," CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said.
"These activists were at the funeral because Iranian authorities operate with impunity, killing and detaining people including teenagers for entirely peaceful actions, like showing their hair in public, or raising their voices to demand fundamental rights," he added.
The Coordination Council of Iranian Teachers' Unions reported the arrest of Masood Zeinalzadeh, a board member of the Tehran Teachers' Union, during the funeral. The association also announced that Mohammad Garavand, a teachers' rights activist, was arrested by security forces.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway car. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Since Garavand fell into a coma, Iranian officials have pressured those around the 16-year-old student to avoid talking about the situation or later on commemorating her death.
Alborz Sadeghi, the son of Manzar Zarabi, a mother who lost four family members when the IRGC shot down a Ukrainian plane in January 2022, told RFERL's Radio Farda that his mother was arrested after being "severely beaten" during Garavand's burial.
Khandan said she had also been released.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini.
In recent months, Tehran's municipality has deployed agents known as "hijab guards" in Tehran's subway to confront women and girls failing to wear the mandatory hijab.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Mourners Lament Death Of Iranian Teenager Allegedly Assaulted By Morality Police
Scores of mourners attended the burial of Iranian teenager Armita Garavand on October 29 in Tehran. The 17-year-old was fatally injured earlier this month after an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police. Amateur video obtained by RFE/RL shows raw emotions on display at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery and at a separate funeral ceremony in the Jaberi mosque. A heavy police presence was observed at both places. Prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was beaten and detained at the funeral, her husband told RFE/RL.
Iran's Raisi Says Israeli Actions In Gaza 'May Force Everyone' To Act
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on October 29 said Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza "may force everyone" to act, in the latest warning issued by the Islamic republic since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Israel has been pounding the tiny Palestinian territory since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7 and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Iran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, hailed the October 7 attacks as a "success." But it has insisted it was not involved in the onslaught.
Iranian Security Forces Keep Family From Grave Of Son Killed In Protests
Iranian security forces have prevented the public from visiting the grave of Ali Rouzbahani, a protester killed last year, and detained two family members for several hours on October 26 before releasing them.
The security apparatus also obstructed memorial services for other protesters killed on October 26 in various Iranian cities including Arak, Sanandaj, Mahabad, Rasht, Tehran, and several others, activists reported.
The security forces detained the father and brother of Roozbehani, preventing them from holding a memorial and birthday ceremony, while Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of another protester killed by security forces, Javad Heydari, also reported on X, fomerly known as Twitter, that police had detained the two men.
According to Heydari, security forces told Rouzbahani's father and brother that they "do not have the right to hold a memorial." They also forced Mohammad Rouzbahani, Ali's brother, to delete a social media post about the anniversary and birthday of his deceased brother. Mohammad had previously asked people on X to commemorate his brother's life on October 26.
Security forces also said that "only" Ali's father, brother, and sister are allowed to visit his grave.
Numerous protesters were killed on October 26, 2022, in various cities of Iran. Most were either shot by government forces or died due to injuries inflicted by them during protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country’s hijab rule.
In addition to preventing the memorial for Ali Rouzbahani in Tehran, security forces refused to allow other families of protesters killed during the unrest to hold memorial services. In some cases, families were allowed to visit the graves for a few minutes as long as they did not hold any ceremonies or host gatherings.
Pressure on the families seeking justice for the deaths of their loved ones as a result of clashes with security forces during the demonstrations has intensified in recent months. Ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death, dozens of family members of killed protesters were detained or summoned, and security forces prevented them from holding memorial services.
Amnesty International has said that Iranian authorities, by hiding burial locations and preventing mourning ceremonies, are violating the rights of the families and Article 15 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Teen Who Died After Alleged Incident With Morality Police Buried Amid Tight Security, Detentions
Armita Garavand, the 17-year-old girl fatally injured in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police over a head-scarf violation, was buried amid tight security in Tehran on October 29.
Unconfirmed reports say several people, including two of Garavand’s relatives, were arrested during the ceremony at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran.
Civil rights activist Reza Khandan told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that his wife, prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, was beaten and detained at the funeral.
"A number of participants were arrested and beaten up. Nasrin was among them," Khandan said by phone from Tehran.
WATCH: Scores of mourners attended the burial of Iranian teenager Armita Garavand on October 29 in Tehran. Amateur video obtained by RFE/RL shows raw emotions on display at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery and at a separate funeral ceremony in the Jaberi mosque. A heavy police presence was observed at both places.
He added that a number of those detained had been released, although others, including Sotoudeh, remained in detention. He said he hasn't been able to contact her.
Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency later confirmed that Sotoudeh had been detained, charged with violating the conservative Islamic nation's head-scarf law.
Sotoudeh has previously been arrested and jailed after representing opposition activists, including women prosecuted for removing their mandatory headscarves.
Video clips published on social media showed a large crowds of people -- both men and women -- attending the burial ceremony.
Iran’s state media had reported Garavand’s death on October 28, nearly a month after she fell and went into a coma in the Tehran subway.
Garavand was reportedly confronted by the morality police in the subway at the start of October for failing to wear a hijab.
The news of Garavand's death came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran’s morality police for an alleged head-scarf violation sparked nationwide protests and international condemnation.
A relative told Radio Farda that “security agents” had told the family they would be given Garavand's body under the condition that the burial be held in Tehran and not in their native village in the western province of Kermanshah.
"We live in Tehran, but we don't bury our dead [here]. We hope to receive Armita's body,” the family member had said.
Shortly after the subway incident, authorities isolated Garavand family members and attempted to prevent journalists from reaching them. Security measures were still being enforced as of October 28, fueling speculation that authorities were worried about renewed protests in the country.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain.
"Unfortunately, she went into a coma for some time after suffering from brain damage. She died a few minutes ago," the official government news agency IRNA said on October 28.
Garavand's condition triggered concerns in the West and among international rights groups after a purported video of the incident circulated on social media. The video shows Garavand entering the subway car, but it does not show what exactly transpired in the seconds before her body is shown being carried back out of it.
Amnesty International has issued a statement saying authorities should allow an independent international delegation, including UN experts, to investigate the circumstances leading up to Garavand's hospitalization. Tehran has left the request unanswered.
The United States on October 29 said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of Garavand after she was “beaten by Iran's morality police for not wearing a hijab in public."
“Iran's state-sponsored violence against its own people is appalling and underscores the fragility of the regime,” White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on social media.
Garavand’s case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of 22-year-old Amini last year.
Amini’s death soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law triggered the greatest threat to the Islamic republic's leadership since the 1979 revolution.
State media has shown Garavand's parents speaking of various potential causes for their daughter's fall and injury.
It is not clear if the statements were made under duress, but the Hengaw human rights group, which first reported the incident, said on October 5 that Garavand's mother, Shahin Ahmadi, had been detained temporarily by Iranian government security forces.
Earlier this month, Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize.
With reporting by dpa
