The father of jailed Iranian activist Behnam Mousivand says his son has ended a 16-day hunger strike to protest his brutal treatment by prison guards after his state of health seriously deteriorated.
"Behnam's health condition is very bad. Every way we turn for help, we face a dead end. He has severe problems with his liver, kidneys, stomach, prostate and unfortunately [judicial officials] are not paying attention to his condition," Mohammad Mousivand told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on May 6.
Instead of transferring Mousivand to a health center for treatment, sources have told human rights groups that he was instead moved to a quarantine ward at the notorious Evin prison on the northern edge of Tehran.
Behnam Mousivand launched his hunger strike in April after being beaten by prison guards for refusing to wear handcuffs and shackles while he was heading to receive medical treatment outside of the prison where he is serving a total of six years on convictions for "assembly and collusion against national security" and "propaganda against the system.”
Mousivand, 35, has been arrested several times for his political activism.
Father Says Jailed Iranian Activist Halts Hunger Strike As Condition 'Critical'
