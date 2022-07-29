Iranian Police Halt Band In Middle Of Performance As Crackdown Continues

Security agents halted a music concert in Tehran while the musicians were on stage playing, another sign of the crackdown authorities are waging against events they deem contrary to Islamic values.

According to video published on social media early on July 29, the members of the band Kamakan were performing when a security guard suddenly comes on stage and tells the band's singer: "Stop. We were ordered to stop this."

Despite protests by the singer, band members, and those present at the venue, a security agent insists that the concert end immediately.



Following a recent uptick in social protests, several concerts have been canceled, including that of pop singer Sirvan Khosravi in the city of Ahvaz. In response to this crackdown, the director-general of guidance for Khuzestan Province has announced a ban on all music concerts in Ahvaz until further notice.



Dozens of concerts and cultural performances have been abruptly called off in Iran following pressure and intimidation by hard-liners who claim such events undermine Islamic values.



Meanwhile, authorities have also increased the enforcement of rules that make it mandatory for women to wear a hijab in public.



Female singers are not allowed to perform in Iran, and holding music concerts in the country after the 1979 Islamic Revolution has been accompanied by many obstacles.

