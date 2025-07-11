Accessibility links

Iran

Nobel Committee ‘Alarmed’ By Threats Against Iranian Activist Mohammadi

A handout photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation in October 2023 shows an undated, unlocated photo the Iranian rights campaigner.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee says it is “alarmed” that Narges Mohammadi, who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, has been receiving “serious threats” against her life.

In a statement on July 11, it said Mohammadi had informed committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes in an “urgent phone call” that she has been receiving warnings through her lawyers and indirect channels.

“I have been directly and indirectly threatened with 'physical elimination' by agents of the regime,” Mohammadi was quoted as saying in the statement.

The warnings, the statement said, made it clear that she would have to agree to cease all public activities within Iran, along with any international advocacy or media appearances promoting democracy, human rights, and freedom of expression.

Kiana (center) and Ali Rahmani, Narges Mohammadi's children, accept the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of their mother (upper right) in Oslo in December 2023.
“The Norwegian Nobel Committee is deeply concerned about the threats against Narges Mohammadi and, more broadly, all Iranian citizens with a critical voice, and call upon the authorities to safeguard not only their lives, but also their freedom of expression”, Frydnes said.

Mohammadi has spent decades advocating for human rights in Iran and has repeatedly faced imprisonment over the past 20 years.

Since March 2021, she has been convicted five times and is currently serving a 12-year sentence for “spreading propaganda” against the Islamic Republic.

Mohammadi was "temporarily released" from prison in December after receiving urgent medical care.

Despite being nearly continuously incarcerated since 2010, Mohammadi has often tried to raise awareness about prison conditions and alleged abuses faced by female prisoners.

On July 7, she issued a statement saying she remains being sent back to prison and resuming serving her sentence.

She has received two official orders to return to prison, but her lawyers have advised that she not go back voluntarily.

“If they want me, they should pay the price and arrest me themselves — I will not go to prison quietly,” she said, noting she has chosen to remain outside as an act of "civil disobedience."

