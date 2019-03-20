Iranians Prepare For Norouz Celebrations

Preparations are well under way in Tehran for Norouz, the pre-Islamic Persian holiday marking the New Year and the beginning of spring. Celebrations are held in many countries in Central Asia, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and the Balkans. In the run-up to the holiday, markets sell delicacies and symbols of the New Year, including decorative grass and goldfish. This year, Norouz comes at a time of growing economic hardship in Iran as it deals with harsh sanctions and U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.