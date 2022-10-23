Iran's Atomic Energy Agency Says Its E-Mail Server Was Hacked

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has said that an e-mail server belonging to one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, state media reported on October 23. The agency said the hackers published some information online.

It came a day after an Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, claimed on social media that it had hacked the internal e-mail system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company.

The group declared support for ongoing protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

It said the information released included "management and operational schedules of different parts of the Bushehr power plant," and "atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners."

The Atomic Energy Organization said “the move was made with the aim of attracting public attention."

"It should be noted that the content in users' emails contains technical messages and routine and current everyday exchanges," state media reported.

Talks between world powers and Iran aimed at restoring a 2015 nuclear deal are at standstill, with the United States recently saying Tehran had shown little interest in reviving the pact.

Iran accused the United States of seeking to gain concessions in nuclear talks by supporting protests over Amini's death.

Based on reporting by Reuters and farsnews.ir