Zarif Warns Collapse Of Nuclear Deal 'Dangerous' For Iran

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has told domestic entrepreneurs that the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal would have "very dangerous consequences" for the country.

"We can talk the deal up, or talk it down. But we should know that a failure of the deal will have very dangerous consequences for us," Zarif told a meeting of entrepreneurs at the Iran Chamber of Commerce in Tehran on June 24.

"This is certainly not the [Iranian political] system's choice," said Zarif, who helped write the landmark deal with six global powers.

Zarif did not specify what the damages would be, but he said a failure of the deal could leave Iran politically isolated.

U.S. President Donald Trump in May pulled his country out of the landmark nuclear deal that provided Iran with relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Trump said he was unhappy with the terms of the deal and with Iran’s continued testing of ballistic missiles and its support for militants in the Middle East.

Iran denied it backed insurgents in the region and said its nuclear program was only for civilian purposes.

Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia also signed the deal and have pledged to remain in the accord.

However, many companies have pulled out of Iran for fear of being hit by U.S. sanctions if they do business with Tehran.

Iran has been negotiating with European Union leaders and other officials in hopes of keeping the deal alive and of receiving economic assurances.

President Hassan Rohani is expected to visit Switzerland and Austria in July as part of Tehran's efforts to ensure continued European support for the deal.

Based on reporting by AFP, IRNA, and dpa

