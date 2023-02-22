Iran
Iran Says 'Ambiguities' Over Nuclear Enrichment Are Being Resolved By IAEA Inspectors
Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog are in Tehran for negotiations and verification, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. "Officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Tehran and have been starting negotiations, visits and check-ups since yesterday. Ambiguities created by an inspector are being resolved," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said. Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
RFE/RL Chief Jamie Fly Among New Additions To Iran's Sanctions List
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President and Chief Executive Office Jamie Fly is one of more than two dozen people and entities to have been added to Iran’s sanctions list in response to new measures taken by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Tehran.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on February 21 that the sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
A day earlier, the EU and UK imposed new sanctions -- the latest of several rounds of measures enacted -- on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent and often deadly crackdown against public protests in the Islamic republic.
That crackdown has included a stifling of independent journalists and information sources that have tried to report on events in Iran.
Tehran’s new sanctions list also includes French Equality Minister Isabelle Rome and French Industrial Affairs Minister Roland Lescure, as well as three German members of parliament and the French and Belgian representatives at the European Parliament.
Eight British citizens, most of whom are officials with the country's armed forces, were also put on the list.
The Foreign Ministry’s statement accused those placed on the list of "inciting and encouraging terrorist actions."
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
The demonstrations follow a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim of Western involvement in Iran's protests, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch the crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 500 deaths and thousands of arrests.
The new EU sanctions, which were announced on February 20, target 32 people and two entities and include the Iranian culture and Islamic guidance minister, the education minister, and other politicians and officials supporting the crackdown.
In total, EU sanctions now apply to 196 individuals and 33 entities in Iran.
In December RFE/RL's Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list by Tehran.
At the time, Fly called the designation "an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook."
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent months after the country admitted to executing protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Lawyer Of Iranian Protester Sentenced To Death Says State's Case Lacked Evidence And Witnesses
The lawyer of Iranian protester Javad Ruhi, who has been handed three death sentences after being charged with "corruption on Earth," says the cases against his client lacked evidence and witnesses.
In an interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper, lawyer Majid Kaveh reasserted that his client has denied the accusations "repeatedly and clearly" in interrogations as well as in court hearings.
Ruhi, 35, was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
Kaveh says his client only danced in the city square and threw some head scarves on a fire.
The court's indictment, which was obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, appears to back up the claims.
Soleiman Vatandoust, the public defender for Ruhi, said in court that a review of video from the scene only proves Ruhi's presence at the protests.
"There is no evidence regarding the accusations, including corruption on Earth," he said.
Still, Ruhi did confess to the crime. But the rights group HRANA has quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying the confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to a Koran. But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, still the court identified the person as Javad Ruhi."
The same court has also sentenced to death two teenagers -- Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan -- who were arrested during demonstrations for allegedly helping to organize and lead a September 21 rally in Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Of Slain Iranian Teenage Protester Endure Threats, Intimidation As They Seek Justice
In late September, Pedram Azarnush was taking part in an anti-regime protest in southwestern Iran when he was shot dead.
Nearly five months on, the 17-year-old's family is still seeking justice. In their attempts to bring the perpetrators to account, the family has endured constant threats and intimidation from the authorities, informed sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Azarnush is among the at least 480 protesters who rights groups said have been killed in the state's brutal crackdown on the months-long antiestablishment protests, the biggest threat to Iran's clerical regime in decades.
Eyewitnesses told Radio Farda that security forces attacked Azarnush, a local karate champion, on September 22 when he tried to help a young female protester who was being beaten by police officers in Dehdasht, a city in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.
The police officers then turned on Azarnush, beating him and shooting at him with rubber bullets, said eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. A sniper located on the rooftop of a nearby building then shot the teen in the chest using live ammunition, the eyewitnesses added, killing him.
Azarnush's father suffered a heart attack when he saw his son's body, which had been taken to a hospital, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, also speaking on condition of anonymity.
The sources said the family filed a criminal complaint and called on the authorities to identify and punish his killer. They also demanded the police return Azarnush's personal laptop and camera, which he had with him when he died.
After reviewing the evidence, including CCTV footage, a local judge concluded that Azarnush was killed without justification, informed sources said.
But more than 20 police officers have since claimed they were assaulted and injured by the teen, an allegation refuted by Azarnush's family.
"How could a 17-year-old injure 20 [armed police officers] with his bare hands?" one of the informed sources said. "He had taken to the streets to demand his rights and the rights of his countrymen. He wasn't armed."
"[The judge] said they could have shot him in the leg instead of his heart. Yet, [the authorities] play games. [The case] has remained open and they keep summoning his father," the source added.
Azarnush's father, a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War, has been warned by the authorities to remain silent about his son's killing, sources said.
Sources added that two of Azarnush's cousins -- Shayan and Reza Azarnush -- were detained in January in an apparent attempt to pressure the family.
The antiestablishment protests erupted after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab law.
The protests began as a rebuke against police brutality. But they have snowballed into one of the most sustained anti-regime demonstrations against Iran's theocracy, with protesters calling for an end to clerical rule and demanding their social and political freedoms.
The protests have waned in recent weeks, although sporadic rallies continue to be reported in different parts of the country.
Sources said Azarnush was angered by Amini's death in a Tehran hospital three days after she was arrested and allegedly beaten in custody.
Azarnush told his sister that he had joined the protests because he could not remain silent about state violence against women.
"Imagine they had done this to you. How could I remain silent?" informed sources quoted the teen as saying.
Iranian-German National Jamshid Sharmahd Sentenced To Death In Tehran
Iran's judiciary has sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on Earth," the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on February 21. Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group that Tehran believes was behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of planning other attacks in the country. The verdict can be appealed. Sharmahd's arrest was announced in 2020 through an Intelligence Ministry statement that described him as "the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Foundation Praises Rushdie's Alleged Attacker, Offers Gift Of Farmland
An Iranian foundation close to the country's Islamic government has praised the man who is accused of violently attacking novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving the writer severely injured, and said it was offering him a reward of farmland.
The Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini's Fatwas, according to local Iranian media on February 21, made the offer to 24-year-old Hadi Matar, a Shi'ite Muslim American from New Jersey who is accused of jumping on stage last year to attack Rushdie during a literary event held at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.
The attack, which left Rushdie blind in one eye and without the use of one hand, was "the brave act of a young American trying to carry out a historic verdict," the foundation said.
The Satanic Verses, which Rushdie wrote, was banned in Iran. A year after it was published in 1988, Iran’s leader at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa calling for the author’s death.
Rushdie, who was forced into hiding for many years because of the fatwa, dismissed the threat at the time, saying there was no evidence of people being interested in the reward.
Still, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death in 1991, while an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the earlier edict, though Iran in recent years hasn’t focused on the 75-year-old writer.
The foundation, however, remains active in supporting the fatwa and says that "the same amount of farmland" -- 1,000 square meters -- will also be handed over to those who eventually take Rushdie's life.
The Iranian entity 15 Khordad Foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie in 2012 to $3.3 million from $2.8 million.
In October 2022, the United States sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation "for providing financial support for an act of terrorism."
Matar, who has been in custody since the attack, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime.
NBC News quoted a law enforcement official as saying that Matar's social media accounts showed him to be sympathetic to Shi'ite extremism and the causes of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Matar praised Khomeini in an interview with The New York Post after his arrest. He also spoke of his dislike for Rushdie.
Born in Mumbai, India, Rushdie holds British and U.S. citizenship and has lived in New York since 2000.
Matar was born in the United States to parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
German Foreign Minister Says No Legal Grounds To Declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards A Terrorist Entity
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that German experts have found no legal grounds to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, echoing remarks made last month by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Baerbock told reporters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on February 20 that "as of now, we don't have legal grounds in the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization." The European Parliament and others have called on the EU to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, blaming it for the repression of domestic protests. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Britain Summons Iranian Diplomat Over Journalist Threats, Sets New Sanctions
The British government summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London on February 20 to protest what it said were serious threats against journalists living in the United Kingdom, as ministers launched a new security review into Iranian activities. On February 18, a London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the United States after threats it faced in Britain. Earlier, the U.K. government imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and two regional governors over what it said were human rights violations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Policeman Arrested Over Death Of Young Kurdish Man
Iranian authorities say they have arrested a police officer over the killing of a Kurdish youth in a rare move against security forces who have been leading a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters.
The first official reports on February 18 said Mokhtar Fathi was killed by direct fire from police in the city of Saghez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death after her detention by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
Fathi's death was first attributed to police after he was found writing slogans against the Islamic republic on the walls of the city. The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, confirmed Fathi's death by a police bullet.
However, the Hengaw human rights group, quoting sources, reported that Fathi was shot by security forces while he was sitting in a car with two other friends near his parents' house.
The human rights group added that "the government institutions had threatened the Fathi family not to inform the public about this matter."
Hossein Hosseini, the chief justice of Kurdistan Province, acknowledged that officials received a complaint from the victim's family and that "a case has been filed against those accused and a police officer has been arrested."
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across Iran, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Currency Falls To Record Low As Sanctions Continue
Iran's troubled currency broke below the psychologically key level of 500,000 rial per U.S. dollar on February 20, as market participants saw no end in sight to sanctions. The Iranian rial plummeted to a new record low of 501,300 against the dollar, according to Bonbast.com, which gathers live data from Iranian exchanges. Facing an inflation rate of about 50 percent, Iranians seeking safe havens for their savings have been buying dollars, other hard currencies, or gold, suggesting further headwinds for the rial. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranians Stage Fresh Anti-Government Protests Despite Security Crackdown
Iranian protesters have staged new anti-government protests in several neighborhoods of the capital, Tehran, in a continued show of defiance amid unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Protesters in Tehran's Jannat Abad neighborhood showed the depth of their anger toward the government's infringement of their civil liberties with chants from windows and rooftops of “Freedom, freedom!” and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In Tehran’s Ekbatan neighborhood, which has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital for the last four months, protesters once again chanted anti-government slogans amid reports that security forces have set up checkpoints at the entrances to the area while also continuing widespread arrests of residents.
Similar scenes were repeated in other neighborhoods of Tehran, as well as in parts areas of the country, including Yasuj, Rasht, and Bandar Abbas.
Several videos published on social media showed people setting fire to government propaganda banners in Yasuj in the southwest of the country.
Images published from the northern city of Rasht also show anti-government slogans written on the walls in several neighborhoods.
The unrest was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Imposing Further Sanctions On Iranian Officials, Entities
The European Union has imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent crackdown against public protests in the Islamic republic. The new sanctions, which were announced on February 20, target 32 people and two entities and include the Iranian culture and Islamic guidance minister, the education minister, and other politicians and officials supporting the crackdown. In total, EU sanctions now apply to 196 individuals and 33 entities in Iran.
IAEA Says In Discussions With Iran After Report Of Enrichment
The UN's nuclear watchdog said on February 19 that it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. "The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter. "The IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Israel Blames Iran For Attack On Oil Tanker
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 19 said Iran was responsible for a reported attack on an oil tanker last week. An attack on the Liberian-flagged Campo Square was confirmed on February 18 by the ship's captain, who said it was lightly damaged by an airborne object on February 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea. Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. Tehran has rejected accusations it was behind similar attacks in the past few years. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Western Allies Voice Concern At Iran-Russia Defense Ties
The U.S., British, French, and German foreign ministers on February 18 expressed concern over the deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, the manufacturer of drones the West says Moscow deploys in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France's Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. They "discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications," a U.S. statement said.
Reza Pahlavi Says He's Attending Munich Conference To Bring The Voice Of Iranians To The World
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says he and other opposition activists attending the Munich Security Conference want to bring the demands of Iranians to the world. Pahlavi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that due to state pressure, critics in the Islamic republic cannot express themselves freely. "They want us to deliver their message to the world. It’s our duty and our mission," Pahlavi said in a February 18 interview on the sidelines of the annual security forum where Iranian officials have not been invited. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
German MP Notes Significance Of Iranian Activists Representing Iran At Munich Conference
MUNICH -- A German MP in the European Parliament said it is significant that for the first time Iran is not represented by its foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference but by other political figures who have a different vision for the future of Iran.
Hannah Neumann, an MP in the Strasbourg-based Parliament who has been outspoken on Iran and women's rights, told RFE/RL in an interview on February 17 that the presence of the three activists who are representing Iran reflects the "the distance that is clearly growing between the international community and the regime that is currently holding power."
Neumann will join U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey); Nazanin Boniadi, an actress and ambassador to Amnesty International; Masih Alinejad, an activist, journalist, and founder of the group White Wednesdays; and Reza Pahlavi, an activist and son of the former shah, in a panel discussion at the conference on February 18.
Neumann said it is important to recognize that the three can speak openly about Iran because they live outside the country and they have used this privilege in recent months to create awareness in the international community about what is happening in Iran, where people have been demonstrating against a lack of rights in the biggest threat to the regime since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty. Hundreds of people have been killed during the unrest, which was touched off by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Neumann said the three activists who will join her on the panel are prominent figures who have decided that they want to take some responsibility for where Iran is heading.
But she said it will be people inside Iran who will have the most to say about its future, and it’s clear that there is "a lot of political activism that is thinking about a different future of Iran."
She credited the protests and the work of activists outside Iran with helping people "understand how bad the regime is how it's terrorizing its own people, how it's terrorizing the region.”
The international community still needs to understand what the alternative could be, and that's why it's encouraging to see such a diverse group "wanting to become part of describing this alternative."
Neumann also commented on the possibility that EU countries could label the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, saying it would be important symbolically because it would mean the IRGC would not be a legitimate partner for negotiations.
The European Parliament, which last month called on the EU and its member states to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization, has blamed the IRGC for the repression of protesters and for supplying of drones to Russia's military for use in Ukraine.
"If the demand is that they should be on the terror list, and our assessment is that they behave like terrorists, I think it is important to politically clearly state that and put them in the list," Neumann said.
But she said it can be a very complicated process, and not all EU countries see the issue the same.
She also cast doubt on continuing the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, which have been stalled for months.
"It is our responsibility to do everything possible to keep [Iran] from having the nuclear bomb, but the question is, is continuing [talks on the Iran nuclear deal] in this position forever and ever and ever the way to get there? At the moment, I'm not sure if it still is,” she said.
'Radical Change Will Come': Iranians Propose New Political System After Months Of Anti-Regime Protests
For months, antiestablishment protesters have called for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime and demanded greater social and political freedoms.
Now, opposition figures and civil society groups inside Iran have shared proposals that would transform or even replace the current theocratic system with a democracy.
The proposals for a post-Islamic-republic system come amid growing calls for political change in Iran, which has been ruled by the clerical establishment since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The nationwide protests, which erupted in September but have waned in recent weeks, are the biggest challenge to the authorities in decades. The establishment has responded by waging a brutal crackdown in which hundreds have been killed and thousands arrested.
On February 14, around 20 labor unions, student organizations, and civil society groups inside Iran published a joint charter in which they laid out their vision for a "new, modern, and humane society."
The charter demands gender equality, the right to free speech, the release of all political prisoners, the abolition of the death penalty, and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities.
The document was released after opposition figure Mir Hossein Musavi called for the "fundamental transformation" of Iran's political system.
In a statement issued on February 4, the 80-year-old called for a "free" referendum and the drafting of a new constitution that would pave the way for a democratic system in Iran.
The proposal by Musavi, a former prime minister who has been under house arrest since 2011, has received support from prominent figures inside and outside the country.
Iran's top Sunni cleric, Molavi Abdolhamid, has also called for a referendum on the protesters' demands. A key dissenting voice inside the Islamic republic, the outspoken cleric has used his sermons to denounce the state's human rights abuses.
A group of Islamic scholars in Iran's western Kurdistan region, which was the epicenter of the protests, recently called for a referendum that would be overseen by international observers and the trial of those involved in state repression.
Meanwhile, a group of exiled Iranian opposition figures met at Georgetown University in Washington on February 10, including the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and rights activist Masih Alinejad.
The group said it was working on establishing a charter for a transition to a new, secular democratic system that would be followed by free elections. It is unclear if the group of eight exiled opposition figures and their proposals would receive support inside Iran.
Washington-based political analyst Ali Afshari said a "revolutionary process" inspired by "Woman, life, freedom" -- the main slogan of the anti-regime protests -- has taken shape in Iran.
Afshari, a former student leader who was jailed in Iran for his activism, said calls for a referendum and the publication of a charter by local civil society groups had created a "promising outlook" for the protest movement.
Peyman Jafari, a historian and assistant professor at the College of William & Mary, a public research university in Virginia, said the charter drafted by grassroots organizations in Iran was a "potent reminder that radical change will come from inside and from below."
"It provides a set of demands that are concrete and can unite millions of Iranians around achievable goals," he said.
- By dpa
U.S., Gulf States Urge Iran To Resolve Issues Over Nuclear Program Through Diplomacy
The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have called on Iran to immediately cease its nuclear provocations, engage in meaningful diplomacy, and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) investigations into particles of nuclear material found at undeclared locations in the country. A joint statement on February 17 by the United States and GCC member states noted that as documented by the IAEA, Iran's production of highly enriched uranium had no credible civilian purpose and was seriously exacerbating regional and global tensions.
Iran Says Special Team Tasked With Investigating Student Poisonings In Qom
Iran’s Education Minister Yusef Nuri says a special team in the Iranian capital has been tasked with investigating the poisoning of students in the central religious city of Qom.
Nuri made the comments during a February 16 visit to the Shahid Beheshti hospital in Qom, where some of the students are being treated.
Since last December, dozens of students, the majority of them girls, have been treated for poisoning symptoms in Qom, including nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, and heart palpitations.
More than 100 students received treatment for poisoning symptoms earlier this week.
The cause of the poisonings is not clear. Authorities have said research is under way to determine the cause behind the mysterious incidents. Some reports suggested the students had fallen ill after inhaling an unknown gas.
On February 15, Qom Governor Abbas Zakerian said security bodies were looking into the poisonings.
“No agent causing the poisoning has been identified,” he said.
Earlier in the week, Nuri said that no microbial contamination has been found in students with poisoning symptoms in Qom, while adding that the students have not suffered lasting health problems.
On February 14, families of the affected students held a protest outside the governor’s office in Qom, slamming the authorities for failing to find the cause of the poisonings. They also called on authorities to ensure the safety of their children and hold online classes.
“We don’t want unsafe schools,” they chanted, while demanding a transparent investigation.
A source at Qom’s Vali Air hospital told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that members of the intelligence branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) are present at the hospital, where some of the poisoned students are being treated.
“They take the results of the children’s blood tests to their own laboratory. We don’t know what is happening,” the source said.
A teacher in Qom said the poisonings have created fear among parents, as well as students.
“[Authorities] closed the schools for three days to investigate, but now schools are open and and no one has given any answer to the parents about the origin of these incidents,” the teacher, who did not want to be named, told Radio Farda.
“Families are worried about the health of their children. In our school of 250 students, only 50 attended classes,” the teacher said.
With reporting by IRNA and khabaronline
Iranian News Agency Confirms Report Of Talks With U.S. On Prisoner Exchange
An Iranian government-affiliated news agency has confirmed a U.S. media report that indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are under way for an exchange of prisoners.
An NBC television report on February 15 quoted four sources familiar with the matter as saying that Qatar and the United Kingdom are facilitating the talks as intermediaries.
The Iranian news agency Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on Twitter on February 16 that these negotiations "were conducted indirectly and fruitfully." Nournews said the negotiations were conducted "at the request of Washington and with the consent of Tehran."
“The two sides are exploring a formula that could include a possible prisoner exchange and the release of billions of dollars in funds in South Korean banks currently blocked by U.S. sanctions,” NBC said, quoting three sources with knowledge of the talks.
The U.S. State Department has acknowledged that Washington has "channels" for communicating with Tehran but did not elaborate on any current negotiations.
“As we have said, we have ways of communicating with Iran on issues of concern, including on the issue of releasing U.S. citizens wrongfully detained in Iran. Those channels remain open, but we’re not going to detail them,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Several Iranian-American citizens, including Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, are still imprisoned in Iran.
Namazi was with an oil company based in Dubai when he was detained on espionage charges while visiting family in Tehran in 2015. He was questioned over past associations with U.S. think tanks. The Namazi family says the accusations of espionage are absurd.
Namazi was handed a 10-year prison sentence for "collaborating with the hostile American government." He is now the longest-serving Iranian-American prisoner in Iran.
Emad Sharghi was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, Iranian media reported, saying he was detained while attempting to flee the country.
Morad Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of compiling classified information while pretending to carry out environmental work.
Tahbaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the others on vague allegations of spying for the United States and undermining Iranian security.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranians Renew Call For Regime Change At Demonstrations To Mark Protesters' Executions
Demonstrators across Iran have called again for regime change as they marked the end of a 40-day mourning period for Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mehdi Karimi, two men executed in Tehran's notorious Evin prison during ongoing nationwide protests.
Videos published on social networks showed gatherings in several Tehran neighborhoods with people chanting, "We will stand till the end!" and, "Death to the dictator!" -- a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Hosseini, 39, was convicted of killing a member of Iran's paramilitary forces as mourners demonstrated in a city outside the Iranian capital in November amid a wave of protests that engulfed Iran after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman, in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a Muslim head scarf.
Kurdish-Iranian Karimi, 22, was convicted for alleged involvement in the killing of a paramilitary militiaman during protests in Karaj following Amini's death.
Hosseini and Karimi were both hanged on January 7.
In recent weeks, protesters have turned the end of the traditional 40-day mourning periods following a protester's death into a stage for anti-government demonstrations.
Reports also indicate that protesters in Sanandaj, the capital of the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, blocked a street by setting a fire. Amini was from Saqez, a town near Sanandaj.
Similar scenes were reported in other Iranian cities, including Mashhad, Isfahan, Karaj, and Arak.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to Iran's theocratic regime since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that, as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Soccer Great Ali Daei, Who Voiced His Support For Protesters, Cannot Leave The Country
Retired Iranian football great Ali Daei, who has expressed his support for the months-long wave of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, will not be able to attend a FIFA ceremony because he cannot leave the country.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency reported that Daei, who was invited to attend The Best FIFA Football Awards scheduled to be held on February 27 in Switzerland, cannot leave the country.
Daei, 53, a former striker for German football giants Bayern Munich whose 109 goals at the international level went unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him, is one of Iran's most famous soccer players.
Daei previously announced that he had been summoned by the authorities for his comments in support of the protests and had his passport confiscated.
Since the start of nationwide protests following the death of Amini in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, numerous Iranian celebrities and sports personalities have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after voicing support for the protests.
The unrest has put women's rights in Iran and the lack of freedoms in general in Iran in the spotlight.
Authorities have responded to the unrest with a wave of brutal and often deadly repression.
In December, Daei said that an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off.
Another Iranian professional soccer player, Amir Nasr-Azadani, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for "assisting in waging war against God." Nasr-Azadani had faced a potential death sentence.
Ali Karimi, a former soccer player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, has also been a target of the government for his support of the protesters and his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 15 million followers.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described efforts by celebrities to support the protesters as “worthless” and has called for judicial action against them.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
China, Iran Call On Afghanistan To End Restrictions On Women
China and Iran have urged mutual neighbor Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education. The call came in a joint statement on February 16 issued at the close of a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The call is notable coming from Iran’s hard-line Shi'ite Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating clothing requirements. Raisi expressed support for China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and claim to self-ruling democratic Taiwan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Pharmacy Closed Down After Owner Fails To Observe Hijab Rule
A Tehran pharmacy has been shut down due to its noncompliance with the mandatory hijab law and a criminal case filed against its female owner as Iran enters its fourth month of unrest sparked by the death in police custody of a young woman arrested for "improperly" wearing the hijab.
The head of the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, wrote on Twitter on February 15 that the pharmacy was closed after "its owner disrespected the person who warned her to observe the hijab."
In response, lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh wrote that “it is illegal to close a business on the pretext that one person does not observe the hijab."
Last week, officials sent a letter to trade unions calling for stricter enforcement and adherence to the mandatory hijab in the capital's stores and businesses.
According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by RFERL’s Radio Farda, the order was issued to trade unions in the capital based on the Hijab and Chastity Law and with the aim of preventing the "spread of the habit of not wearing a hijab."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's Hijab and Chastity Law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published about the closing of businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the owners' and managers' failure to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
Since the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
