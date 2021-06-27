Iran Says Nuclear Site Images Won't Be Given To UN Atomic Agency As Deal Has Expired

The speaker of Iran's parliament said Tehran will never hand over images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired.



"The agreement has expired ... any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran," Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was quoted as saying on June 27 by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.



The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue. The agreement, which allowed the IAEA to collect and analyze images from surveillance cameras installed at Iran's nuclear sites, was later extended for a month until June 24.



Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks on reviving the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six powers that imposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018 and reimposed tough sanctions on Iran's economy. Tehran reacted by gradually reducing its commitments under the deal.



President Joe Biden has signaled that the U.S. is willing to reenter the agreement if Tehran goes back to strict compliance.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Tasnim