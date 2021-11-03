Tehran Says U.S. Must Provide Guarantees For Nuclear Talks To Be Successful

Tehran says the United States has to offer guarantees that it will not abandon again a nuclear deal with Iran in order to ensure the success of current talks to revive the 2015 pact.



"The U.S. President, lacking authority, is not ready to give guarantees. If the current status quo continues, the result of negotiations is clear," Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter on November 3.



Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the world powers' landmark deal with Iran in 2018 and reimposed crippling punitive measures, despite Iran's compliance with the deal that curbed its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.



In response, Tehran has gradually breached limits imposed by the pact, including on uranium enrichment, refining it to higher purity, and installing advanced centrifuges.



U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the deal if Iran returns to full compliance.



But six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna that began in April failed to reach agreement and the talks were put on hold after Iran's presidential election in June that brought anti-Western hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi to power.

Tehran is expected this week to give a precise date for the resumption of talks with the powers, scheduled for the end of this month, according to top Iranian nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri.



On October 30, the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, and Britain called on Iran to return to nuclear talks and resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord to prevent a "dangerous escalation."



"We urge President Raisi to seize this opportunity and act in good faith so that negotiations can urgently find an outcome. It's the only safe way to prevent a dangerous escalation, that would be in no country's interest," Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement released after a gathering on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rome.

