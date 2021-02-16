Iran Says It Will End IAEA Snap Inspections Of Nuclear Sites

Iran says it will block snap inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) beginning next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations under the accord.



Under legislation enacted last year, the Iranian government is obliged to limit IAEA inspections to declared nuclear sites starting next week if other parties do not fully comply with the deal.



The move will end the agency’s sweeping inspection powers granted under the nuclear pact to have short-notice access to any location seen as relevant for information gathering.



Iran's envoy to the IAEA said on February 15 that Tehran has informed the IAEA about its plan.



Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Twitter that the law "will be executed on time," giving February 23 as the date.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, however, that the move does not mean all inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog will end.



“All these steps are reversible if the other party changes its path and honors its obligations," he said, alluding to the United States.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed punishing sanctions against Iran.



In response, Tehran has gradually breached parts of the pact, saying it is no longer bound by it. Last month, it resumed enriching uranium to 20 percent -- a level it achieved before the accord.



The Biden administration has expressed a willingness to return to the deal but has insisted that Iran move to full compliance with the deal first. Tehran has rejected any preconditions and called for the immediate lifting of sanctions.



Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who said last week that Doha was in consultations to help salvage the deal, met in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on February 15.



The minister also met with President Hassan Rohani and delivered a message from the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.



"We welcome efforts by friendly countries like Qatar,” Khatibzadeh said, confirming that there have been consultations between Tehran and Doha at various levels.



Under the deal -- reached by Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France, and Britain -- Iran agreed to curbs on its uranium enrichment program in return for the lifting of sanctions. Iran has always denied pursuing nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear program is strictly for civilian purposes.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters