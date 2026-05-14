Symbols Of The Shah's Secret Police Seen At Iranian Royalists Rallies Abroad

Some Iranians in exile who are advocating a return of the monarchy in Tehran have been displaying symbols associated with the notorious secret police, SAVAK, used by the former shah to repress political opponents before the Islamic Revolution in 1979. That imagery has sparked outrage among fellow exiles and is complicating the position of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the shah, who hopes to return to power if the current theocratic rule in Iran should crumble.