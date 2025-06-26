Iran's Guardian Council Approves Suspension Of Cooperation With UN Nuclear Watchdog

Iran's constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council, on June 26 approved parliament's move to suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the country’s nuclear sites were bombed over the weekend in the 12-day conflict with Israel.

The law, which was approved by lawmakers with a 221-0 vote a day earlier, will ultimately be decided upon by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

The SNSC is technically led by the president, but like all key state institutions, it answers to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The plan to require the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency was not found to be contrary to Islamic law and the constitution after review by members of the Guardian Council," Hadi Tahan Nazif, a spokesman for the council, said in a post on X.

Israel launched an unprecedented attack on key Iranian nuclear and military sites as well as residential areas on June 13 in a war that claimed scores of civilian lives on both sides before it came to an end in a fragile cease-fire brokered by the United States on June 24.

On June 21, the United States struck three nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The bill conditions the lifting of the suspension to guarantees that Iranian nuclear sites and scientists are safe and that Tehran’s right to enrich uranium domestically is assured.

Among Israel's targets in its attacks on Iran were scientists involved in Iran's nuclear program. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and that it does not seek to weaponize it.

Suspending cooperation with the IAEA means Iran will halt inspections, reporting, and oversight activities under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Ahead of the vote by lawmakers, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf criticized the IAEA for what he said was the UN nuclear watchdog’s failure to “even pretend to condemn attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities” and accused it of “putting its international credibility for up for sale.”

Tehran has long accused the IAEA of bias and working with Western powers and Israel against Iran.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has for years complained about what he describes as Iran’s lack of cooperation with the agency over investigations into old but undeclared nuclear sites.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will suspend its cooperation with the agency until the security of nuclear facilities is guaranteed, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will advance at a faster pace,” Qalibaf said in comments that were followed by lawmakers chanting “death to” America and Israel.



