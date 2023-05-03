Iran
Iranians React With Skepticism To Proposal To Sell Strategic Islands For Pension Funding
A statement by a senior Iranian Labor Ministry official suggesting that Tehran might have to sell some of Iran's strategic Persian Gulf islands to pay pensions has ignited a wave of skepticism and opposition from the Iranian public.
Sajjad Padam, director-general of social insurance at the ministry, said in an interview on May 1 with the Tehran-based 90Eghtesadi news website that the country may be forced to sell some of its southern islands, including Kish and Qeshm in the Persian Gulf, to pay pensions as the government struggles with financial difficulties amid a deepening economic crisis.
Padam said budgetary difficulties forced the government to shift funds earmarked for infrastructure projects to pension payments.
That led to only 20 percent of the planned 850 trillion rials ($1.6 billion) allocated to construction work being actually used on such work over the past five months, he said.
He also noted that even if Iran were to sell 3 million barrels of oil per day without sanctions and receive the complete sum, it wouldn't resolve the retirement funding crisis.
Prior to sanctions, Iran exported around 2.5 million barrels of oil per day. Now is sells approximately 1 million barrels daily.
The loss of oil profits at current prices amounts to roughly $45 billion annually, equivalent to 1 1/2 times the total government budget for the current year.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Padam's statement generated significant reactions in social media. Iranian political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi wrote on his Telegram channel that the warnings given by Padam about the bankruptcy of Iran's retirement funds underscored the fragility of the country's economic situation.
Former political prisoner Hengameh Shahidi highlighted the potential of Kish and Qeshm islands on Twitter, arguing that with proper management and granting some freedom to these free-trade zones, it would be possible for the two islands and their surroundings to generate foreign-currency revenues from tourism.
"This income could replace the money Iranians spend on leisure trips to destinations such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, and Malaysia, ultimately benefiting Iran's economy," Shahidi added.
More News
- By AP
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Seizes Tanker In Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on May 3, the second such capture by Tehran in under a week amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program. The taking of the oil tanker Niovi renewed concerns about Iran threatening maritime traffic in the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all crude passes. It also comes amid the disappearance of a crude oil tanker in Southeast Asia believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil amid reports it may have been seized by the United States. To read the original story by AP, click here.
The Farda Briefing: Iran Goes After Big Businesses For Alleged Hijab Violations
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
The authorities in Iran have closed hundreds of small businesses, including cafes and restaurants, in recent months for allegedly failing to enforce the country's hijab law on their customers.
In recent weeks, the authorities have turned their attention to big businesses, including a major shopping mall, as they intensify their efforts to impose the compulsory head scarf.
Tehran’s Opal Mall, which has over 450 shops and employs around 1,500 people, was shut down on April 25 for five days. One shop was closed again after appearing to offer unveiled women a 50 percent discount to celebrate the mall’s reopening on April 30. The shop later apologized.
During the Iranian month of Farvardin, which runs from March 21 to April 21, around 2,000 businesses were closed due to alleged hijab violations, according to the reformist Shargh daily.
Why It Matters: The closure of businesses is part of attempts by the authorities to enforce the hijab as more women flout the law.
Women have been emboldened by the nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law. During the demonstrations, women and girls removed and burned their head scarves.
In April, Iranian police began to use surveillance cameras to identify and punish women who fail to comply with the mandatory hijab. Authorities have warned that offenders could face hefty fines and lose access to mobile-phone and Internet services.
Despite the new measures, some women have remained defiant, including prominent figures.
What’s Next: The authorities’ closure of businesses is likely to aggravate the economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty in recent years.
The Shargh daily said the authorities’ policies are likely to lead to a new wave of unemployment and undermine President Ebrahim Raisi’s pledge to create more jobs.
Some Iranian lawyers, meanwhile, have questioned the legality of the government’s move to shutter businesses over the appearances of their customers. Outspoken legal scholar Mohsen Borhani accused the authorities of violating Iranian law and Islamic jurisprudence.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Iranian authorities have arrested at least three political activists who spoke at a Clubhouse event during which rights advocates, political prisoners, and academics called for a transition to a new, democratic political system. The arrests came amid a crackdown on dissent following months of protests against the clerical establishment. One of the arrested activists, former student leader Abdollah Momeni, was released on bail over the weekend.
Iran's worsening air pollution and continued use of dirty fuels to power automobiles and industrial plants have cast a spotlight on the country's inability to enforce its own clean-air standards. But amid public anger over the deadly danger posed by the toxic smog that hangs over major cities, the government has slashed the budget for tackling air pollution, blamed international sanctions, and made middling bureaucrats the scapegoat.
What We're Watching
Workers from several industries in Iran have staged new strikes in protest of inadequate wage increases and deteriorating living conditions.
Retirees and workers from the petrochemical and mining industries have held demonstrations in recent weeks in major cities, including Isfahan and Ahvaz.
The authorities appear to have responded to the strikes by summoning workers and union leaders for questioning.
Why It Matters: The government’s failure to improve the living conditions of workers and pensioners is likely to fuel more protests and strikes.
In March, the government raised the minimum wage by some 27 percent. But with the inflation rate running at around 40 percent for the past two years, workers have demanded a bigger wage increase.
The Financial Times reported that the Statistical Center of Iran has not published the inflation rate in the past two months, fueling accusations that the authorities are trying to conceal the real figures.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Blast At Revolutionary Guards Center Leaves Two Dead In Central Iran
An explosion at a combat-readiness and support center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the outskirts of the city of Damghan in the central Iranian province of Semnan has left two personnel dead and three injured, the IRGC said in a statement.
According to the statement, the explosion on May 2 was caused by "ammunition relocation." Two IRGC personnel were killed in the blast at the IRGC site, the statement added.
The public-relations arm of the IRGC confirmed that three employees were then injured and hospitalized following the explosion while separating "ammunition waste" at the site.
In recent years, several explosions have occurred at IRGC and military bases. Tehran has blamed Israel for some of the incidents, while on other occasions they either concealed the cause or attributed it to the destruction of old ammunition.
In June 2021, Iranian media reported that a drone attack on the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA) in Karaj had been "neutralized."
But satellite images from intelligence institute IntelLab revealed that the Karaj facilities were damaged.
International media also reported that the attack on TESA facilities had caused "significant damage." Iran later confirmed the attack.
In one of the deadliest explosions at an IRGC missile base, General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, one of the founders of the IRGC's missile program, was killed in November 2011.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for years. Tensions have been nearing a boiling point in recent years.
Israel is believed to have been behind the assassinations of at least five Iranian nuclear scientists in the past decade. The assassinations have raised questions about the possibility of foreign intelligence agencies penetrating Iran's security apparatus.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Reuters
Iranian President In First Visit Since Syrian Conflict Began In 2011
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi landed in Damascus on May 3, Syrian state media reported, for talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, in the first such visit by an Iranian head of state since war broke out in Syria in 2011. With military help and economic support from both Iran and Russia, Assad was able to turn the tide of the conflict and regain control of most of his country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rallies In Tehran Again Call For Change Of Leadership As City Enforces Hijab Law
Demonstrations erupted in various parts of the Iranian capital of Tehran as the city steps up enforcement of the mandatory hijab rule, angering residents who for months have protested over what they see as the government's intrusion into their daily lives.
Rallies took place late on May 1 in the capital's districts of Sattarkhan, Aryashahr, Tehranpars, and Gohardasht Karaj, as citizens chanted "Death to the oppressor, long live the worker," "Woman, life, freedom," and "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Similar protests were held in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, where demonstrators chanted slogans supporting workers, political prisoners, and the imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi.
Slogans like "We've come again, the uprising continues" and "It's time for the clerical government to end" rang through the streets in Isfahan.
Meanwhile, in Tehran’s western neighborhood of Aryashahr, protesters shouted slogans against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and decrying deteriorating living conditions.
The upsurge in unrest comes as Tehran tries to crack down on women appearing in public without the mandatory hijab.
Tehran's mayor, Alireza Zakani, has said the city is gradually increasing surveillance in areas such as subway stations where women without a hijab are being barred from entering public transport.
“We will proceed according to the country’s laws in this regard," he recently told City Council.
The death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran in September, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests that authorities have met with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed -- without providing evidence -- the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
At the same time, many local authorities, especially in larger cities, are trying to ratchet up enforcement of the hijab law.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Opens Legal Cases Against Actresses Who Attended Event Without Wearing Hijab
Tehran police say legal cases have been filed against prominent Iranian cinema and television actresses for appearing at a public event without wearing a hijab.
The Tehran Police Information Center announced the cases on May 2, after earlier reporting that legal cases had been filed against actresses Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram for similar offenses.
The center cited "unveiling the hijab in public and publishing images on social media" as the reason for filing the cases against the actresses.
Motamed-Arya also had previously appeared without a mandatory hijab at a public funeral ceremony on April 18 along with actresses Golab Adineh and Riahi.
"It is regrettable that our most beautiful and transparent heartfelt beliefs have been trampled by hypocrisy, dictatorship, ignorance, and deceit," veteran Iranian actress Afsaneh Bayegan, who attended the same public event without wearing a mandatory hijab, said on Instagram.
"Today, for all the children of my homeland, for the hearts of all grieving mothers, and for truth and enlightenment, this is my heart's voice: In the name of a woman, life and freedom; in the name of a man, homeland and prosperity," she added.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's "hijab and chastity" law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public, since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police on September 16 for an alleged hijab offense.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered to be one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The protests have provoked a deadly state crackdown, with law enforcement and security forces killing scores of demonstrators, according to human rights groups.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Pourazari.
Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Art Against The Regime: An Iranian Woman's 25-Year Struggle
Iranian artist Parastou Forouhar visits her homeland every year to mark the day that her parents were killed in 1998. She opens her family home in Tehran to dissidents and catches up on the latest developments. Now back in her studio in Germany, she reveals her latest works and tells RFE/RL how her most recent trip to Iran revealed a society going through profound change that the regime is increasingly unable to control.
Iran's Environmental Standards, Polluted Reality Mix Like Oil And Water
National Clean Air Day was not a cause for celebration this year in Tehran, where many residents were shuttered in their homes for their own safety to avoid exposure to the Iranian capital's infamous and deadly smog.
In the run-up to January 19, the day Iran dedicates to promoting air quality, students were prevented from attending universities and schools in the city of nearly 9 million people, the standard procedure when air pollution levels exceed safe levels.
Local officials decried the fact that there had only been two days of clean air recorded over the previous 10 months and called for more to be done to address the crisis.
And amid the criticism, which targeted the authorities' use of dirty mazut fuel oil to provide heat and power during a brutal cold snap, the national government presented a draft budget that would cut expenditures for combating air pollution by half.
Conflicting Approaches
The government's response highlighted the conflicting approaches and decades of misguided environmental policies that have contributed to Iran's air-pollution crisis, rendering toothless strict regulations passed in 2017 with the aim of tackling the issue.
As debates raged over government inaction, the Interior Ministry and Education Ministry backed the idea of lowering the air pollution index threshold that keeps students out of school.
Parliament passed the new budget in February, cutting funding for implementing the country's Clean Air Act from a mere $8 million to $4 million while emphasizing economic growth.
And answering calls for the Clean Air Act's strict standards to be enforced, the Tehran Prosecutor's Office pressed criminal charges against five unidentified bureaucrats who were in step with the government's pursuit of increased development and industrial production.
The management-level personnel, who work for various ministries that oversee Iran's environmental protection efforts and lucrative petroleum sector, stand accused of failing to adhere to standards set in the country's Clean Air Act on vehicle emissions and gasoline quality, and for failing to limit pollution from mazut-fueled industrial plants.
'Denying People A Breath'
Tehran and other major Iranian cities have long been among the world's worst when it comes to air pollution. Iran overall ranks sixth in the world in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Global Carbon Atlas, having more than doubled CO2 emissions in the past two decades.
"Tehran is one of the most polluted cities in the world, and air pollution is estimated to contribute to thousands of premature deaths each year" across the country, Iran environmental expert Shirin Hakim told RFE/RL in written comments. "Air pollution has led to the closing of businesses and schools, impacting economic productivity, and has contributed to a variety of health conditions, including respiratory conditions and cancers."
Iranian media and officials have decried the steadily rising levels of deadly sulfur dioxide recorded over Tehran in recent years, while experts at the air pollution research center at Tehran University have estimated that 40,000 premature deaths per year can be attributed to the smog and dust that fouls Iran's air.
Lawmaker Mohammad Reza Sabaghian put it simply in comments ahead of Clean Air Day, saying: "We are denying the people a breath."
Outdated cars and motorcycles burning low-quality fuels are frequently singled out as the major reasons for the air pollution that has plagued Tehran and other major cities, but they are far from the only ones.
"The overexploitation of water resources and climate change are contributing to the desertification of farmland and the drying up of bodies of water, which has contributed to dust and sandstorms that also diminish air quality," said Hakim, senior fellow at the Berlin-based Center for Middle East and Global Order (CMEG) and fellow at the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.
Accelerated development and industrial activity outside urban centers have also contributed to increased emissions, Hakim said, as well as the rising migration of people to cities, which adds to the use of vehicles, dirty fuels, and acid rain and other pollutants.
Clean Air On Paper
The Clean Air Act, introduced in 2017 under then-President Hassan Rohani, was supposed to be the road map for solving Iran's environmental problems.
Among other things, the law targeted the use of mazut by greatly lowering the limits of sulfur allowed in fuel oil. It also called for the country's aging transportation network to be overhauled and required the Oil Ministry to produce higher standard and cleaner-burning "Euro 4" gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, and other petroleum products.
Punishments and fines were set for industries and individuals that violated the regulations. But when natural gas shortages hit during the hard winter months this year, the Clean Air Act
was cast aside.
Faced with public anger over natural gas shortages that left many homes without heat and factories without power, officials gave the green light to burning more mazut to fuel thermal stations and industrial plants. The move sent plumes of noxious smoke into the air in Isfahan and other major cities, as well as in Tehran, despite official insistence that mazut was not used.
Officials in Isfahan demanded details of the government's decision, according to state news agency IRNA, declaring the burning of mazut a "serious danger" to human health. United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and the environment David Boyd called on Iran to halt the practice, declaring it a human rights violation.
Official Oil Ministry reports viewed by RFE/RL's Radio Farda showed that the country intensified its use of mazut in December to 38.5 million liters per day, a 22 percent increase, and 42 million liters per day in January. The report also showed that the production of mazut with a sulfur content of 3.5 percent -- up to seven times higher than the level allowed under the Clean Air Act -- rose significantly, and that only one-third of the gasoline produced in the country was of the required Euro 4 standard.
In response to the outcry, Iranian officials said the air pollution problem would be alleviated in the future by the increased production of natural gas and improvements to infrastructure, which have been stymied by international sanctions that have denied Iran access to foreign technologies.
Ali Salajegheh, the head of Iran’s Department of Environment, also remained bullish about the Clean Air Act, telling IRNA in January that the implementation of the legislation would be accelerated by the increase of "green tax" allocations separate from the state budget. Salajagheh did not provide a specific figure, only saying that 20 percent of the green taxes would be earmarked. Green taxes are those levied on activities that are deemed harmful to the environment.
The environment was seen as one of the biggest challenges faced by President Ebrahim Raisi when he took office in 2021. During his campaign, Raisi presented an "environmental charter" promising sustainable development and environmentally friendly policies as key components to Iranians' right to a "healthy environment, clean climate, and pollution free life."
But such promises have fallen short. Iran has increasingly turned to oil and gas production to pull it out of its extended economic crises. In addition to the increased production of mazut and other dirty fuels, Tehran has exempted some automotive manufacturers from installing air filters until international sanctions imposed over Iran's nuclear program are lifted.
Raisi's presidency has been marked by protests in areas of the country hit hard by drought and the scarcity of water needed to sustain agriculture, despite the continued and contentious construction of new dam projects.
“Failed water governance has fueled such unrest in the past, according to Hakim, and "is contributing to desertification and the drying up of rivers and lakes that have contributed to economic and social ramifications."
The government has also failed to submit a carbon-cutting plan related to the Paris Agreement on climate change since 2015. Officials have said that Iran will not ratify the accord until international sanctions are lifted, arguing that access to modern foreign technology is key to reducing emissions.
Raisi stated that the goal of the government’s new budget was economic growth, reducing unemployment, and lowering skyrocketing inflation. The budget, 40 percent bigger than the last, is dependent on the export of 1.4 million barrels of oil per day despite international sanctions that hamper the country's ability to trade.
The cuts to expenditures on fighting air pollution "may have been driven by heightened social and economic tensions in the country," said Hakim. "The Islamic republic has routinely prioritized economic gains over social and environmental concerns."
Iranian President To Visit Damascus For First Time Since Syria War
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Damascus on May 3, Iranian state media reported on April 30, touting a "very important" visit against the backdrop of increased regional engagement with the Syrian regime. Raisi's trip “is a very important trip due to the changes and developments that are taking place in the region," state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari as saying. According to IRNA, Raisi will lead a "high economic-political delegation" in his two-day trip at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Iranian Woman Dies After Confrontation Escalates Over Hijab
A woman in the central Iranian province of Kerman has been killed during a confrontation between her family and a group of individuals enforcing the mandatory hijab policy as tensions over the policy remain high.
The trouble started when a group arrived at a tourist site and accused the women from one family of failing to comply with the country's strict hijab rules. The disagreement escalated and turned physical, resulting in the death of Kolsoom Oftadepour.
Sources told RFERL's Radio Farda that several women repeatedly warned a young girl to "fix her scarf" but she ignored them and entered the tourist site with her family.
The altercation grew, with women and men hurling sexual insults at the family, before one woman attacked Kolsoom Oftadepour, her daughter, and granddaughter with a slipper. Police officers arrived at the scene and sided with the hijab enforcers, sources say. The family is expected to appear in court on May 9.
The incident comes amid heated debate about Iran's mandatory hijab policy, which has been enforced since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
More and more women have been protesting and defying the dress code, leading to increased tensions and confrontations between citizens and so-called "morality police."
Anger over the rules boiled over in September 2022 with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Thousands of women and girls have since taken to the streets to protest against the government's interference in their daily lives. Many have taken their hijabs and burned them in protest in what is one of the stiffest challenges to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of plainclothes security agents appearing in public spaces throughout the country, warning women to observe the mandatory hijab law.
Official Iranian media outlets, as well as activists, have given differing accounts of the events leading to Kalsoom's death.
While some initially referred to the enforcers as "bus passengers visiting the grave of Qasem Soleimani," others claimed it was a "collective dispute."
Sources close to the Oftadepour family have rejected such allegations, insisting that Kalsoom's death must not be trivialized and calling for the identification of the harassers.
RFE/RL has learned that Oftadepour's family has come under intense pressure from officials to refrain from sharing information or giving interviews to the media.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law was passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Baha'i, Families Of Executed Prisoners Say Iranian Government Pressuring On Mass Gravesite
A group of families of Iranian political prisoners killed in the 1980s and Baha'is have launched a campaign condemning the Intelligence Ministry for pressuring Baha'i families to bury their dead in the mass graves occupied by prisoners executed in the 1988 massacre.
A group of the families on April 27 launched the Khavaran Perseverance Campaign, which rights activist Reza Moeini said aimed to prevent the government from erasing the memory of those executed and preserving the dignity of the deceased.
Mehrangiz Kar, a lawyer and human rights advocate, said that the pressure to bury both groups together showed how the Baha'is are being oppressed by the government both while living and once deceased.
She noted the government's confiscation and demolition of Baha'i cemeteries called "Golestan Javid" in Tehran and other cities. Kar added that the Intelligence Ministry had, for the past two years, denied Baha'is permission to bury their deceased according to their own rites, even in areas adjacent to Khavaran.
The Khavaran cemetery in the east of the capital was traditionally a final resting place for members of religious minorities who were interred there to keep them separate from the graves of Muslims.
But following the mass executions, Khavaran became best-known as a secret burial ground for some of the thousands killed.
The graves at Khavaran are unmarked, and Tehran has for decades barred families of the dead from mourning there and punished those who left flowers and mementos.
The strict official stance has contributed to accusations that Tehran has attempted to cover up the killings of dissidents and religious minorities by death squads and has even desecrated the burial sites of victims.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Arrests Activists After 'Clubhouse' Meeting Calls For New Political System
Iranian political activist Abdollah Momeni did not mince his words when describing the clerical establishment, comparing it to a drunken captain steering his ship toward a cliff.
The passengers on the ship, Momeni said, needed to take control and change course before it was too late.
“I believe the Iranian nation is currently facing such a situation,” Momeni said. “Finding a way to save Iran…is the natural reaction of the people, who want to prevent the destruction of their today and the tomorrow of their children.”
Momeni, a former student leader who was previously jailed, made the comments during a virtual event on the popular app Clubhouse during which dozens of rights campaigners, political prisoners, and academics called for a transition to a new, democratic political system in Iran.
Days later, on April 27, police arrested Momeni at his home in Tehran and confiscated his electronic devices.
Two others were also arrested over the Clubhouse meeting: journalist Kayvan Samimi and political activist and publisher Alireza Beheshti Shirazi.
The arrests come amid a state crackdown on dissent in the wake of the antiestablishment protests that rocked the country for months. The demonstrations that erupted in September were the biggest challenge to the clerical regime in years.
During the rallies, protesters called for greater social and political freedoms and the end of clerical rule. Opposition figures and civil society groups have called for a referendum on protesters' demands and the drafting of a new constitution that could pave the way for a new political system.
More than 40 prominent figures inside and outside of Iran spoke at the Clubhouse event -- called To Save Iran -- held on April 21. Many of them blasted the political repression and economic incompetence of the clerical establishment.
Nine of the attendees shared their written comments from prison, including jailed rights advocate Narges Mohammadi, reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, and sociologist Saeed Madani.
Some of the participants were former aides or advisers to opposition figure Mir Hossein Musavi, a former prime minister who has been under house arrest since 2011.
In February, the 80-year-old called for the "fundamental transformation" of Iran's theocratic political system, proposing the holding of a "free" referendum and the drafting of a new constitution. The proposal received support from prominent figures inside and outside the country.
Shirazi, who served as an adviser to Musavi, was arrested on April 25. During the virtual meeting, he said “change is a certainty, and we must prepare ourselves for it."
Ghorban Behzadian Nejad, the head of Musavi’s 2009 presidential election campaign, was summoned for questioning after the Clubhouse meeting. During the event, Nejad said Iran was caught in “a whirlwind of crisis.”
Reports said police searched his house in Tehran and confiscated his personal belongings. He was told to appear in court on April 30, the reports said.
Samimi, a veteran journalist who was among the three arrested over the Clubhouse event, called for the creation of a democratic “front” that would bring together Iranians inside and outside the country opposed to the regime.
“Those inside the country are likely to face pressure, threats, and arrests, but have no fear because others from the front outside the country will work with international organizations and even some governments to create pressure and secure the release of those who might get arrested,” said Samimi, in a recorded video message shown during the meeting.
The 74-year-old was arrested on April 20, just a day before the online meeting. He has been arrested on several occasions in the past.
Clubhouse has become a major platform for dialogue among Iranians who join virtual chat rooms to hear from analysts, journalists, and dissidents. The April 21 discussion was open to the public, and a list of the speakers was announced ahead of time.
It was unclear what Momeni, Shirazi, and Samimi were charged with.
The news site Jamejamonline, affiliated with Iran’s state TV, said Shirazi and Nejad were facing charges over their alleged ties to “the opposition outside the country and anti-revolutionary individuals.”
Paris-based political activist Mohammad Javad Akbarein, one of the organizers of the online meeting, said the state crackdown will not deter dissenters.
“Yes, [the authorities] arrest them,” he said. “They’ve already arrested three over the meeting, and there could be more arrests. But the establishment has obviously failed when it uses all the tools of [repression] and still doesn’t control the courage [of the people].”
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran's IRGC Intelligence Unit, Russia's FSB For Detentions Of U.S. Citizens
The United States on April 27 added new sanctions against the intelligence unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly taking part in the detention of Americans in Iran and Russia.
In announcing the sanctions, the United States accused the FSB and the IRGC of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
"Today's action targets senior officials and security services in Iran and Russia that are responsible for the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals abroad," Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing home wrongfully detained U.S. nationals and acting against foreign threats to the safety of U.S. nationals abroad.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has no higher commitment than bringing home the detained Americans.
"Russia’s and Iran’s continued pattern of wrongfully detaining U.S. nationals is unacceptable," Blinken said in a statement. "The United States will never stop working to secure the release of U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage and reunite them with their loved ones."
The fresh sanctions imposed on the IRGC's intelligence unit name four leaders of the organization, including at least one who is already subject to previous U.S. sanctions.
The FSB also has been previously designated for sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department. OFAC said its action on April 27 against the FSB implemented the State Department's designation of the Russian organization.
The move aims to show that there will be consequences for those who tried to use U.S. citizens for political leverage or seek concessions from Washington, Biden administration officials stressed.
"Our action is a warning to those around the world who would wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions," a senior administration official said, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity during a conference call.
"Today's sanctions are one of a series of efforts -- some public like this, some private -- to secure the release of U.S. nationals wrongfully held overseas, to promote accountability for the culprits, and by doing so, to prevent and deter the next set of cases from arising in the first place," the official said.
Russia and Iran hold a number of American citizens in their prisons. Gershkovich was arrested by the FSB last month and charged with espionage. He, his newspaper, and U.S. government officials have strongly denied any wrongdoing.
The plight of Americans detained by foreign governments moved into the spotlight last year with the detention of women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was held in Russia on drug charges until a prisoner swap in December that freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout from a U.S. prison.
The Treasury Department’s statement named Ruhollah Bazghandi, Mohammad Kazemi, Mohamad Mehdi Sayyari, and Mohammad Hasan Mohagheghi, saying they have leadership positions in the IRGC’s intelligence unit and have been involved with the detention of foreign prisoners held in Iran.
The sanctions freeze any property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the individuals and entities named. They also bar U.S. persons from any dealings with the people and entities.
Although the U.S. government does not provide figures, there are 53 publicly disclosed hostage and wrongful detentions cases, according to the James Foley Foundation, named after an American journalist abducted and killed in Syria.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Forces Seize Marshall Islands-Flagged Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman
Iranian forces have seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, the U.S. Navy and Iranian state media reported on April 27, the latest string of hijackings in the region began in 2019 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
Iranian state media said the Iranian army’s naval force seized the vessels after a collision with an Iranian boat. Two members of the boat's crew are missing, and several other crewmen were injured in the collision, state media said.
The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet also reported the seizure but did not mention a collision. The 5th Fleet identified the tanker as the Advantage Sweet and said the seizure was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. local time while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the 5th Fleet said in a statement.
"Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability," the 5th Fleet said. "Iran should immediately release the oil tanker."
Tracking data from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman north of Muscat, capital of Oman, on April 27.
According to ship tracking data quoted by Reuters, the Advantage Sweet was chartered by oil company Chevron and last docked in Kuwait.
Chevron is aware of the situation and is in contact with the vessel operator "with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible," a company spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
The Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator also said it was aware of the situation and in communication with the vessel's owner/operator but declined to comment further, the news agency reported.
The vessel's destination was listed as the U.S. port of Houston, Texas, ship tracking data showed.
The 5th Fleet said the seizure was at least the fifth of a commercial vessel by Tehran in the last two years.
"Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy," it said.
Since Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2017, Washington has ratcheted up crippling sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
Last November, two Greek-flagged tankers were released by Iran after it had seized them several months earlier. Tehran took the ships hostage after the United States confiscated oil from an Iranian tanker near the Greek coast.
Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers have stalled since September over a range of issues, including Iran's violent crackdown on dissent, Tehran's sale of drones to Russia, and an acceleration of its nuclear program, which it claims is solely for civilian purposes.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Plainclothes Agents Reportedly Enforcing Hijab Law In Tehran
Plainclothes security agents are reportedly appearing in public spaces throughout the Iranian capital of Tehran, warning women to observe the mandatory hijab law amid a wave of defiance against the dress code following the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged head scarf offense.
According to eyewitness accounts, groups of women and men dressed according to the Islamic republic's standards were seen in various parts of central Tehran advising women on the necessity of observing the mandatory hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair and wear modest clothing. People in the Tehran City Theater complex also reported similar sightings on the same day.
Images circulated on social media on April 27 of agents entering the Mega Mall shopping center in Tehran’s western neighborhood of Ekbatan, where they looked to enforce the mandatory dress code.
The increased presence of government-affiliated individuals enforcing the hijab law comes as daily images are published of women in different cities and age groups appearing in public and crowded spaces without head scarves.
Recent videos from music concerts also have shown disputes over the hijab, where the majority of women are often not wearing the mandatory hijab. In response to this defiance, an unspecified number of commercial establishments, including music clubs and restaurants, in Tehran and other cities have been sealed shut due to noncompliance with the hijab law.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September prompted thousands of women and girls to take to the streets to protest against the government's interference in their daily lives. Many have taken their hijabs and burned them in a sign of protest in what is one of the stiffest challenges to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
The resurgence of "verbal warnings" to women comes as officials say they will use "smart tools" to enforce the rules while trying to prevent "tensions" and "harassment." Police reportedly started using closed-circuit cameras and smart systems in cities to identify women without the mandatory hijab earlier this month.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Three Iranian Female Journalists Summoned Over Articles Amid Crackdown On Press
Three prominent Tehran-based journalists -- Saeedeh Shafiei, Mehrnoush Zarei, and Nasim Soltanbeigi -- have been summoned separately to Evin's Moghaddasi Courthouse on charges that their reporting produced "propaganda against the system."
The activist HRANA news agency reported on April 27 that the journalists received separate summonses asking them to appear within five days to present their defense against the charges at the Evin Courthouse.
The summonses come amid increased scrutiny of media professionals in the country, as the authorities attempt to tighten control over the dissemination of information amid widespread protests on issues ranging from living conditions, wages, and a lack of rights and freedoms.
A report by the Tehran Journalists' Association showed that since the nationwide protests intensified following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation, some 70 journalists have been arrested and several others summoned to appear in court.
In the cases against Shafiei, Zarei, and Soltanbeigi, the government has cited their articles and writing as evidence of producing "propaganda against the system." They deny the charges.
Soltanbeigi was first arrested last December at Tehran's Khomeini International Airport while attempting to travel abroad. After being detained for over a month, she was temporarily released on bail on February 7 until the end of the legal proceedings.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She was held for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
Zarei, a veteran Iranian journalist, was arrested by security forces in Tehran on January 22. She was subsequently transferred to the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence detention center. Like Soltanbeigi, Zarei was released on bail in late February.
Similarly, Shafiei was arrested by security forces in Tehran on January 22. She was temporarily released on bail of 5 billion Iranian rials (approximately $9500) on February 8 until the end of the legal proceedings.
The new summons come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini died just days after being detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
The protests have seen more than 500 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Clashes Erupt In Restive Iranian Province After Teen Dies In Accident With Police Car
Clashes have erupted between security forces and civilians in the southeastern Iranian city of Fanouj amid protests sparked by the death of a teen when his motorcycle collided with a police car.
In response to the protests on April 25, the deputy of the police command in the region, Ali Rahimi, said expert teams have been dispatched to investigate the possible role of police officers in inciting the violence after the accident, which left 16-year-old Samir Gerdehani dead.
Although the situation in the town, located in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, has been described by police as "calm" and "normal," residents said tensions remain high amid claims that officers fired on the crowd during the protest.
Officials have not commented on what caused Gerdehani's death.
Videos on social media show protesters throwing rocks at a police station, with the sound of gunshots in the background. Local sources, including the news site Haalvsh, reported that police officers fired on the crowds, leaving several people injured.
Haalvsh reported that in addition to Gerdehani, three other motorcyclists also were injured after being hit by a police vehicle, while three others were injured from gunfire. One of the wounded is in a coma, Haalvsh added, quoting sources.
The province of Sistan-Baluchistan in the southeast of Iran has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
In Zahedan on September 30, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown to quell the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following Amini's death.
Sunni Muslims make up a majority of the population in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan provinces, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iranian Activists Angered By Khamenei's Rejection Of Referendum
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out holding a referendum on key national issues, a demand made by antiestablishment protesters, activists, and opposition figures.
"Where in the world is this done? Is it possible to hold a referendum for various issues of the country?" Khamenei, who has the final say on all important matters of the state, said during a meeting with students on April 18.
According to Iran's constitution, a referendum can be held on "extremely important economic, political, social, and cultural matters." A vote can only be called with the approval of two-thirds of parliament.
Why It Matters: Khamenei's rejection of a referendum appears to be in response to a call by former President Hassan Rohani, a relative moderate, who recently suggested that holding a popular vote on domestic, economic, and foreign policy matters could resolve the unrest in the country.
Iran was gripped by months of antiestablishment protests that erupted in September, the biggest challenge to the Islamic republic in decades. Many protesters demanded greater social and political freedom and the end of clerical rule.
In recent months, some opposition figures and civil society groups have called for a referendum on protesters' demands. They include opposition figure Mir Hossein Musavi and Iran's top Sunni cleric, Molavi Abdolhamid. Others have called for the drafting of a new constitution that could pave the way for a new political system.
What's Next: Khamenei's dismissal of a referendum, although not surprising, has been criticized by some Iranians.
Some accused the Iranian leader of double standards, saying he has previously called for a referendum to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Others noted that the current clerical system was established after a referendum was held soon after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
In his comments, Khamenei had also questioned whether voters had the "capacity" to make informed choices on important state matters if a referendum were to be held.
"If we don't have the capacity to analyze and take part in a referendum, then why do we have the capacity when it comes to noncompetitive elections?" the Islamic Association of University Teachers said in a statement.
Paris-based analyst Reza Alijani told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Khamenei has monopolized power and has "issues even with regime insiders." "He opposed a referendum, which Rohani called for based on the constitution, unlike Musavi and others who have demanded a referendum that goes beyond the constitution," Alijani said.
Stories You Might Have Missed
A U.S.-trained professor at the Faculty of Law and Political Science at the University of Tehran said he was fired after he came out in support of nationwide protests against the clerical establishment. Many Iranian university professors have faced expulsion for their support of the demonstrations, while others have already been pushed from their jobs.
Iranian former crown prince Reza Pahlavi's recent visit to Israel, Tehran's arch foe, courted controversy. Some Iranians criticized Pahlavi for being silent on the plight of Palestinians. Others questioned why he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a time when tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting his controversial plan to overhaul the judiciary.
What We're Watching
Hamed Esmaeilion has announced he is leaving an alliance of exiled Iranian opposition figures and celebrities.
The Alliance for Democracy and Freedom in Iran was formed in February and includes Pahlavi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, rights activist Masih Alinejad, actress Nazanin Boniadi, and Abdullah Mohtadi, the leader of a Kurdish political party.
In March, the alliance issued a charter for a transition to a new, secular democratic system that would be followed by free elections. The group has called for international efforts to isolate Iran's clerical establishment.
Esmailion, who was the spokesman of a Canada-based association that represented the families of the victims of a passenger flight that was shot down in Iran in 2020, said he quit because of "anti-democratic" attempts by "pressure groups" to impose their views on the alliance.
Why It Matters: Esmailion's withdrawal suggests Iran's exiled opposition has been unable to end infighting and bridge their differences. Further withdrawals could lead to the collapse of the alliance.
Prominent Tehran-based analyst Sadegh Zibalakam said the exiled opposition "only agrees on opposing the Islamic republic." "Outside of their opposition to the clerical establishment, they don't have much of a [policy],' he said on Twitter.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Belgium Calls Iranian Announcement Of 'Finalized' Prisoner Swap 'Disinformation'
Iran says a prisoner exchange with Belgium has been "finalized," hinting at the release of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele. Iranian judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi made the announcement on April 26, but Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib told parliament it was an example of Iran's "manipulation and disinformation." Vandecasteele was sentenced in January to 40 years in prison for espionage after a trial his family and Belgian authorities dubbed unfair. In a potential swap, Brussels would release Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was sentenced over a plot to blow up an Iranian opposition event in 2018 outside Paris. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Powerful Iranian Cleric Killed In Attack
A powerful Iranian cleric, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country's supreme leader, has been killed in an armed attack, state media reported on April 26. "Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack...the assailant was also arrested," IRNA news agency reported, citing an official. The attack took place in the north of Iran.
Acclaimed Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Heads To France After 14-Year Travel Ban
Award-winning Iranian film director Jafar Panahi has left the country for the first time in 14 years after completing a prison sentence for his activism that allowed for a lifting of a travel ban imposed on him by the country's authorities.
Tahereh Saeedi said on Instagram on April 25 that she and her husband were going to travel abroad "for a few days." The couple later left on a trip to France where their daughter lives.
Panahi, 62, was arrested in July as the authorities cracked down on dissent in response to growing antiestablishment sentiment and near-daily protests over living conditions and graft across the Islamic republic.
He was temporarily released from prison in February after going on a hunger strike to protest "the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary.
"After having fully served his sentence, Panahi was authorized to leave the country and obtained his passport," his lawyer told AFP.
Just days prior to his arrest, Panahi had joined a group of more than 300 Iranian filmmakers in publishing an open letter calling on the security forces to "lay down their arms" in the face of public outrage over "corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression" following the violent crackdown against those protesting a building collapse in May in the southwestern city of Abadan, which killed 41 people.
Those protests were overtaken by a wave of unrest following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Since then, several Iranian filmmakers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested by the authorities, including the popular actress Katayoun Riahi.
Outrage over the hijab law has prompted several high-profile actresses to take pictures without a head scarf in support of the protesters, whose demonstrations pose one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
Panahi was awarded the Special Jury prize at the Venice International Film Festival in September for his latest film, No Bears, which was released while he was in prison.
The filmmaker has won a number of international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival for Taxi in 2015 and best screenplay at Cannes for his film Three Faces in 2018.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Actresses Face Charges After Appearing At Events Without Hijabs
Two prominent Iranian actresses, Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram, are facing legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab.
According to the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Tehran Police Public Relations Center cited "unveiling in public and publishing images on social media" as the reason for filing the case against the actresses.
Riahi, alongside actresses Golab Adineh and Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, appeared without a mandatory hijab, or head scarf, at a public funeral ceremony on April 18. It was not clear whether the other actresses also face charges.
Bahram, another well-known actress, has made several public appearances without a mandatory hijab, including at a screening of the last episode of the Iranian television series The Lion Skin at Tehran’s Lotus Cinema on April 19.
Following the event, the director of the Lotus cinema was dismissed and the cinema was closed for two days.
The Judiciary Media Center has previously reported cases against the two being sent to a specialized court, which deals with crimes "against chastity" and says it takes a "serious" stance on "social and moral corruption."
Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law.
Although Riahi initially managed to evade the authorities, she was arrested by security forces on November 29 and accused of "gathering and colluding to act against national security and propaganda activities against the system."
She was released on bail on December 8. Her trial took place in January amid a news blackout. According to Soraya Riahi-Rad, a writer and poet, the actress had to leave the court in an ambulance because her state of health had deteriorated "under the most severe threats and pressure."
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Pourazari.
Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Since the Amini's death last year, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered to be one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Many women have burned their hijabs in public as a show of defiance.
In response to the unrest, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences to protesters, including the death penalty.
The authorities have also intensified efforts to enforce the hijab as more women flout the law by expanding punishments to businesses and workers who fail to enforce the law on their patrons.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran University Students Clash With Security Forces Over Hijab Punishment
Tehran University security forces and students clashed on April 25 over the mandatory hijab law as tensions on campuses around the country continue to rise over the issue.
Student unions in Iran said trouble at Tehran University began when security forces confiscated a student's ID card due to a violation of the rule stipulating a mandatory hijab or head scarf.
The situation escalated when protests subsequently erupted and two students were severely beaten by the security forces. The two students were detained in a security room for an hour, where they were reportedly threatened.
In response to the clashes, a group of Tehran University students gathered in front of the security building to protest and chant slogans against the mandatory-hijab policy and the use of force by security officers.
Several students, acting as witnesses to the violent confrontation, entered the security room on behalf of other students to file a complaint against the security forces. The students, however, were also threatened by the university president and security officials.
During the gathering in front of the security building, students collected and wrote a letter to complain about the security forces. The student union's report states that Tehran University students emphasized that the complaint was only a part of their pursuit of justice for the brutal behavior of the security forces and that they would stand up to the repression.
Meanwhile, across town, at least 20 students at Tehran's Allameh University were issued suspensions and disqualifications from studying amid similar unrest.
Abdollah Mo'tamedi, the president of the school, said on April 25 that disciplinary cases had been formed only for students who had "specific conditions." He did not elaborate.
The suspensions coincide with ongoing "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was being held in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" at the rallies as well as "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
According to a rights group called the "Committee Monitoring the Situation of Detainees," the Islamic republic's security apparatus has so far "temporarily detained" at least 720 students since the beginning of the protests.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, while dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
HRW Accuses Iranian Security Forces Of Torturing, Killing Children
Security forces involved in the crackdown on widespread Iranian protests have regularly and repeatedly killed, tortured, sexually assaulted, and disappeared children, Human Rights Watch said on April 25. The rights watchdog said in a statement that it has investigated abuses against 11 children between September and February. “Iranian leaders have unleashed their brutal security forces to sexually assault and torture children, and have not spared children from ludicrously unfair trials,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far. “Over the past seven months, the authorities have not hesitated to extend the coercive power of the state to silence even children," Far said.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Human Flesh, It Cannot Survive': Russian Infantry 'No Match For Western Weapons,' British Analyst Says2
Poland Seizes Russian High-School Building In Warsaw3
Wagner Chief Threatens To Pull Out Of Bakhmut As Zelenskiy Calls For Modern Air Defenses4
How A German Gas Giant's Investments May Be Fueling Russia's Military, Including In Ukraine5
Zelenskiy Praises Ukrainian Border Guards As More Signs Point To Start Of Counteroffensive6
Merkel Again Defends Her Policies Toward Russia7
The Week In Russia: Putin's 'Snarling Revanche'8
Russia Says Fire At Crimean Fuel Depot Extinguished After Drone Attack9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Kazakh Family Accuses Russia's Wagner Of Kidnapping Son And Sending Him To Fight In Ukraine
Subscribe