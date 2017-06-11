Iran Sent Planeloads Of Food To Qatar Amid Blockade, Airline Says

Iran's national carrier says it has sent five planeloads of food to Qatar, which is suffering shortages amid a regional blockade.

Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi said the five planes carried perishable food items such as fruit and vegetables to Qatar, adding that another plane will be sent later on June 11.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries announced last week they were cutting all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their adversary Iran -- charges Doha denies.

Iran has opened its airspace to Qatari flights following airspace closures by Qatar’s Arab neighbors.

Qatar’s government has hired former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft to help the country challenge the accusations it is facing.

