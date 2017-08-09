Iranian Police Arrest Dozens Of ‘Half-Naked’ Youths At Pool Party

Iranian police have detained dozens of young people at a pool party near the central city of Isfahan that authorities say involved dancing and alcohol, state media report.

The TV news website Iribnews.ir on August 9 said provincial forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and local police arrested 64 "half-naked" teenagers of both sexes at the party, which took place the day before.

The report said the party participants were dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages and that they posted videos of the party on social media to "encourage decadence."

The Tasnim news agency said the party was reported to the authorities by neighbors.

Under Islamic law in Iran, drinking alcohol and holding parties involving unrelated men and women are forbidden.

Private parties are often raided by police, and participants are usually temporarily detained before being handed heavy fines.

On August 8, local officials in Kerman Province announced the closure of three "night party centers" and the arrest of 18 people.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and RFE/RL's Radio Farda