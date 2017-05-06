Iran State TV Censors Portions Of Rohani Campaign Film: Reports

The semiofficial ILNA news agency says Iran's state TV censored portions of a campaign film released by President Hassan Rohani, two weeks ahead of the May 19 presidential election.

ILNA on May 6 did not provide further details, but a member of the Rohani campaign told the Associated Press that state TV had cut several segments of the film, titled President Rohani.

The 24-minute film was shown by IRIB’s Channel One at 6:30 p.m. as scheduled but with apparent cuts to the audio and video content.

Rohani is seeking a second term in office. Hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi is considered by many to be his main challenger.

The Rohani campaign official said one cut portion showed supporters chanting for opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi.

Mousavi, whose Green Movement is opposed by hard-liners, has been under house-arrest since 2011.

The Rohani official said a photo of former President Mohammad Khatami was also cut.

The name and image of reform-minded Khatami, who served from 1997-2003, have been banned in the Iranian media since 2015 by the hard-line judiciary.

Khatami has announced his support for Rohani, while Mousavi is also considered a Rohani backer.

State TV did not immediately comment.

Based on reporting by Bloomberg, AP, and ILNA