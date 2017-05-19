Iranians are voting in a four-man presidential race that could reinvigorate efforts for an economic and diplomatic thaw with the West or draw the curtain on a four-year interlude in hard-line domination at all levels of government.

The incumbent, relative moderate Hassan Rohani, and a conservative former prosecutor, Ebrahim Raisi, are widely regarded as the front-runners to lead the clerically dominated Islamic country of around 81 million people, which is laboring under high unemployment and struggling to seize economic opportunities abroad.

*NOTE: Times are stated according to local time in Tehran (GMT +4 1/2)