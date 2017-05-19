Accessibility links

Iran

liveLive Blog: Iran's Presidential Election

Iranian women show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes during the presidential election in Tehran on May 19.

Summary

Iranians are voting in a four-man presidential race that could reinvigorate efforts for an economic and diplomatic thaw with the West or draw the curtain on a four-year interlude in hard-line domination at all levels of government.

The incumbent, relative moderate Hassan Rohani, and a conservative former prosecutor, Ebrahim Raisi, are widely regarded as the front-runners to lead the clerically dominated Islamic country of around 81 million people, which is laboring under high unemployment and struggling to seize economic opportunities abroad.

*NOTE: Times are stated according to local time in Tehran (GMT +4 1/2)

14:10

Picture of President Hassan Rohani after voting in Hosseynieh Ershad in Tehran.

14:08

Long line of Iranian voters in Istanbul.

14:07

Pictures of hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi who said after voting that everyone should "completely surrender to the result of the election."

14:03

Long lines in Tehran. A big turnout could benefit incumbent President Rohani, as high participation in the past has led to the election of reformist or moderate candidates.

13:56

Voters who like comfort.

13:55

Iranians outside the country are also casting their ballots.

13:50

Interesting as Iran has a record of increased online censorship during elections.

13:47

Iran's former reformist President Mohammad Khatami voted in Jamaran. He has endorsed President Hassan Rohani.

13:43

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his vote in Tehran shortly after polls opened at 8 a.m. local time.

13:41

In some neighborhoods in Tehran, people are standing in long lines to cast their ballot. A man in Golhak told us he waited for about two hours to vote.

