Picture of President Hassan Rohani after voting in Hosseynieh Ershad in Tehran.
Long line of Iranian voters in Istanbul.
Pictures of hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi who said after voting that everyone should "completely surrender to the result of the election."
Long lines in Tehran. A big turnout could benefit incumbent President Rohani, as high participation in the past has led to the election of reformist or moderate candidates.
Voters who like comfort.
Iranians outside the country are also casting their ballots.
Interesting as Iran has a record of increased online censorship during elections.
Iran's former reformist President Mohammad Khatami voted in Jamaran. He has endorsed President Hassan Rohani.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his vote in Tehran shortly after polls opened at 8 a.m. local time.
In some neighborhoods in Tehran, people are standing in long lines to cast their ballot. A man in Golhak told us he waited for about two hours to vote.