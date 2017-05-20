Rohani Ahead In First Official Results In Iranian Presidential Election

Iranian President Hassan Rohani leads the field of candidates in Iran's presidential election in the first official results released on May 20.

With over 25 million counted so far, Rohani was in the lead with over 14.6 million votes, compared with 10 million for his chief hard-line rival Ebrahim Raisi. The other two candidates did not break through the 1 million mark.

Rohani, who oversaw a breakthrough nuclear deal with world powers to ease international sanctions, has promised engagement with the West and more freedom for Iranians.

All presidential hopefuls in Iran are carefully vetted by the ultraconservative Guardians Council, which routinely disqualifies all but a small fraction of candidates. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who -- as the holder of ultimate political, military, and religious power in Iran -- can easily derail a campaign or thwart the plans of a president.

Over 40 million votes were cast as voters came out in droves on May 19 and waited in long lines to cast their votes.

The BBC reported that Rohani is on course for a second term in office and Reuters reported that Rohani looks likely to repeat his landslide victory in the 2013 election, which also had a heavy turnout.

"It's over, Rohani is the winner," Reuters quoted an anonymous Iranian official as saying.

Iran's Interior Ministry said voter turnout was about 70 percent, roughly similar to the showing in 2013 elections

The Instagram account of Rohani ally, former President Mohammad Khatami, showed a picture of Rohani making a victory sign and ran the slogan, "Hope prevailed over isolation."

Rohani's chief of staff Hamid Aboutalebi tweeted that Rohani had won 60 percent of the vote, though he cited no evidence.

The big turnout appeared to have favored Rohani, whose backers' main worry was apathy among reformist-leaning voters disappointed with the slow pace of change.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and BBC

