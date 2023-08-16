Iran
Iranian Authorities Ratchet Up Pressure Against Slain Demonstrators' Families Ahead Of Protest Anniversary
Mehdi Babrinejad would have turned 23 on August 15. His family marked his birthday in silence this year, while his brother, Reza Babrinejad, spent the day in detention after he was hauled off after a raid on the family home last week.
Babrinejad was shot dead by Iranian security forces at the height of the antiestablishment protests that rocked the country last fall.
Nearly a year after the protests erupted in September, the authorities are ratcheting up pressure on the families of demonstrators who were killed during the brutal state crackdown on the demonstrations, the biggest threat to Iran’s clerical establishment in decades.
Wary of any tributes that could rekindle the protests, the authorities have warned that public or even virtual remembrances of those killed will not be tolerated.
At least 500 people were killed after protests broke out following the September 16 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law. The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory headscarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy.
The most prolonged protests and the deadliest crackdowns during the demonstrations occurred in regions that are home to ethnic minorities, including Kurds and Baluchis, who have long-standing grievances against the state.
As the demonstrations slowed in the spring, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and other security forces turned their attention to family members of those slain, embarking on a wave of arrests, punishments, and intimidation to keep them in check.
As the one-year mark of the beginning of the protests approaches, such pressure tactics are on the rise, with families being warned not to hold public remembrance ceremonies, or to honor their loved ones online.
“As the anniversary of [Mahsa, also known as Jina] Amini's tragic passing approaches, government authorities and institutions are making efforts to prevent any gatherings or protests,” Awyar Shekhi of the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights told RFE/RL in written comments on August 15.
Just One Example
The pressure against the Babrinejad family, whose home was raided by IRGC intelligence officers on August 11, is just one example recorded by the Norway-based Kurdish rights group in the past week.
“They forcibly entered the premises, shattered windows, and seized several of [Reza Babrinejad’s] personal possessions during the apprehension,” the Hengaw Organization said in a statement on August 12.
The IRGC also took Reza Babrinejad into custody, where the ethnic Kurd remains at an unknown location on unknown charges. The raid was seen as an attempt to head off any tribute to Mehdi Babrinejad, who was shot dead while protesting in the northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province on September 21, and mirrors the harassment experienced by other families of slain protesters in the lead-up to the anniversary of Amini’s death.
On August 12, the Hengaw Organization reported that the father of Kumar Daroftadeh, a 16-year-old shot dead by security forces in West Azerbaijan Province on October 30, had been questioned for several hours and warned not to mark his son’s birthday.
“According to the information provided by a family relative of the Daroftadeh family, Hasan Daroftadeh was cautioned by IRGC intelligence four days prior to August 16, the birthday of [Kumar] Daroftadeh, that any commemorative ceremony on this date would be deemed prohibited,” the organization said.
Sources familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that Hasan Daroftadeh was summoned to appear before the Information Ministry twice ahead of his son’s birthday, and that family members had received telephone calls telling them to refrain from posting about Kumar on social media and to not attempt to visit his grave.
The recent pressure follows similar questioning of Hasan Daroftadeh last fall, when he was pushed by intelligence officers to say that his son was killed by armed Kurdish groups, according to Radio Farda.
Heightened Harassment
The heightened harassment is being reported around the country, including telephone calls and messages to dozens of university students calling them in for questioning by intelligence and security bodies. The Amir Kabir newspaper has reported that the students are expected “to pledge that they will not participate in possible protest gatherings” on the anniversary of Amini’s death.
The pressure has been extended into the virtual world as well, leading some victims’ families to announce that they would avoid posting on social media until after the anniversary of Amini’s death.
“Particularly on social media, individuals are organizing demonstrations and gatherings to mark [the anniversary of Amini’s death] and the inaugural day of the protests,” said Shekhi of the Hengaw Organization. “As a result, the Iranian government has initiated actions to pressure the families of victims and fatalities, urging them not to hold any ceremonies or gatherings in memory of their loved ones.”
A brother of Hamidreza Rohi, a 20-year-old university student who was killed while protesting in the northern Tehran Province on November 17, took to Instagram this week to announce that his page would go dark for now.
“While expressing gratitude and appreciation to all friends who, in any way, strive to keep the memory of our dear Hamidreza alive,” Puria Rohi wrote, “I announce that I won't be able to continue activity on this Instagram page until after the anniversary of my brother's death.”
Hamidreza’s father, Ali Rohi, also announced that he would not be posting on social media for now. In April, after inviting people to mark Hamidreza’s birthday that month, Ali Rohi was jailed for three days and was later found guilty by a Tehran court of calling for an illegal gathering “with the intention of disrupting national security.”
Shirin Najafi, whose 23-year-old sister Hadis Najafi was killed in northern Alborz Province on September 21, has also announced her departure from social media.
“Hello, and with all due respect to everyone who has been with us during these past few months, who sympathized with us, did not forget about us, and kept Hadis's memory and name alive,” she wrote. “This is my last Instagram story until after the anniversary of Hadis's death, and I request that no one come to Hadis's grave for the anniversary because we are not holding a ceremony. Thank you.”
The new pressures come as calls have come from within Iran’s clerical establishment -- which has already banned social media networking sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and X, formerly known as Twitter, among others -- to seize control of Iran’s homegrown online companies.
Despite the steps being taken by the authorities to exert control over the legacies of slain protesters within Iran, the world is still being reminded of their memories through a Persian-language hashtag that translates as “against forgetting.”
And while there are signs that official harassment will deter some from honoring their killed loved ones in public or online, not all plan to bow to the authorities.
The Daroftadeh family is among them, with Shekhi telling RFE/RL that despite the “coercion and threats aimed at discouraging any commemorative events” marking Kumar Daroftadeh’s birthday on August 16, the family “has boldly announced their intention to hold a memorial ceremony.”
Experts Warn Iran's New Prenatal Guidelines Are A Thinly Veiled Move To Boost Population
Iran's Health Ministry has suspended the issuance of licenses for the production and import of first trimester prenatal screening kits, in what critics in the medical community called a thinly veiled attempt to help boost flagging population growth and a risk to expecting mothers.
Hadi Yazdani, a doctor and member of the Nation's Union Party, called out the government on social media, saying the step appears to be yet another move to restrict women's rights and their access to abortions.
"First, they said screenings should not be done for everyone and would be possible only with the request of the family and the opinion of a specialist doctor. Now, they have stopped issuing licenses for the production and import of screening kits for the first trimester of pregnancy," he said.
"Since legal abortions are only in the first 18 weeks of pregnancy, this means a complete ban on legal abortion!"
Iran used to be praised for its effective population policies following the devastating 1980-88 war with Iraq that discouraged pregnancy among underage girls, offered free condoms and subsidized vasectomies, and encouraged families to have two or fewer children.
But a policy shift occurred after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labeled the previous population control policies a "mistake," leading to directives that limited access to contraception.
In a speech in 2020, Khamenei was quoted as saying that “any actions or measures to decrease the population should [only] be taken after [the population] reaches 150 million.” In 2021, the population of the country stood at 87.9 million.
Many Iranians have taken to social media to vent over the policy change, with many urging the medical community to push the government given the costs of raising children -- especially those who would have been detected with serious abnormalities during the screening process -- in the current difficult economic climate.
Yasser Rahmanirad, a doctor known for his support of protesters, warned on Instagram that even parents or specialists requesting screening will not be able to find it, leading to yet another erosion of women's rights in a country already in the midst of a year of unrest over the issue.
"How long will Iranian women's wombs be a playground for power?" he asked.
In recent years, a growing number of Iranian women have chosen to have fewer or no children -- mainly due to economic woes, changing gender roles, the growth of women's education, and family planning programs.
That trend has seen Iran's population-growth rate decline from over 4 percent in the 1980s to just 1.29 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank, a development that has alarmed Iran’s clerical establishment and prompted the tighter guidelines.
However, there are serious doubts over the effectiveness of Iran's stringent anti-abortion laws and rights groups and health experts have warned that new measures restricting women’s access to abortions will lead to unwanted pregnancies and the birth of children with congenital defects that the country's strained medical system will not be able to accommodate.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rumors Of Gas Price Hike Sparks Long Lines At Iranian Gas Stations
Cars have formed long lines at gas stations in Tehran and several other Iranian cities amid growing rumors of a possible increase in fuel prices, which would severely impact consumers already battered by stagnant wages and rampant inflation.
Images on social media showed lines of cars stretching several blocks from some gas stations on August 16 with local media outlets attributing the chaos to "rumors of a fuel price hike."
The daily Etemad highlighted the congestion at one petrol station in Tehran, saying lines had already formed at 2 a.m.
Speculation about a fuel price increase intensified after comments by Ali Akbar Nejadali, head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, regarding the "implementation of a filling limitation plan at petrol stations."
In addition, recent reports have suggested that a significant number of petrol stations in Tehran, Karaj, and other cities have been closed, sparking rumors of a fuel shortage.
Nejadali said in an interview with state television that the aim of the limitation plan was to "prevent the closure of gas stations" while at the same time insisting that "there is no shortage in fuel distribution across the country, and the fuel supply situation at stations is satisfactory."
Oil Minister Javad Oji also tried to play down the rumors, saying the government has no plans to increase fuel prices. Reza Navaz, the spokesperson for the National Petrol Station Owners Association said that there were no disruptions in fuel supply to the stations.
Having seen living conditions decimated by years of international sanctions, Iranians have become hypersensitive to price changes, and even rumors of an increase. Mistrust of government officials has compounded the fears.
In November 2019, despite persistent denials of any planned fuel-price hikes by officials, the authorities unexpectedly introduced price increases of up to 200 percent, sparking mass protests that saw thousands of Iranians in more than 100 cities and towns take to the streets. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting anti-government slogans.
Iranian Human Rights confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the 2019 protests, but the Reuters news agency has estimated through its research that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Iran, which has been rocked over the past year by demonstrations over deteriorating living conditions coupled with discontent over a lack of freedoms, especially women's rights, has been sharply criticized for a spike in executions as it tries to quell the unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
Religious Leaders In Sunni Communities Of Iran Targeted For Supporting Protesters
Religious leaders of the Sunni Muslim communities in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province and in the Kurdish provinces of the country are being increasingly targeted for persecution, arrest, and imprisonment because of their criticism of the state’s violence against peaceful protesters, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on August 15. “Iranian authorities are jailing and defrocking religious leaders of the Sunni communities for speaking out against the state’s killings and arrests of protesters,” Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of CHRI, said in a news release. Ghaemi said the Sunni clerics had committed no illegal act other than speaking out.
Iranian Director Saeed Roustayi Sentenced For Award-Winning Film
Celebrated Iranian director and screenwriter Saeed Roustayi has been sentenced to six months of correctional imprisonment for the production and screening of his film Leila's Brothers at the Cannes Film Festival.
The verdict, issued by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, stated that 1/20th -- or about nine days -- of the sentence will be enforced, with the remainder suspended for five years.
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization at the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film about the tribulations of a woman trying to keep her family solvent amid corruption and the effects of international sanctions, saying the producer and director "violated and disobeyed regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award for best film.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, Roustayi said it was made in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Additionally, the court has ordered Roustayi to refrain from associating with individuals active in the film industry and to complete a 24-hour filmmaking course at the Qom Sound and Vision Academy, focusing on national and ethical interests.
As part of the suspended sentence's conditions, Roustayi is required to "refrain from activities related to the committed crime or using tools effective in it," "avoid contact and association with individuals active in the film industry," and "attend a filmmaking course at the Qom Sound and Vision Academy."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police last September for an alleged hijab offense.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent Iranian actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. State Department Confirms Dalili Not Part Of Iran Swap Package
The U.S. State Department has confirmed that Shahab Dalili, an Iranian who has U.S. residency, is not among the detainees set to be released as part of a deal between Tehran and Washington.
Vedant Patel, a deputy spokesman at the State Department, said on August 14 that Washington can't yet designate Dalili's case as "wrongfully or unjustly detained in Iran" to include him in any swap. Dalili, who holds U.S. permanent residency, has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016.
Under an agreement announced earlier this month, Iranian and U.S. officials said five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest from the notorious Evin prison where they were being held. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States has declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it was not U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
Senior Iranian officials have stated that the five will remain in Iran until all conditions -- which also includes the release of several Iranian prisoners in the United States -- are met. The identities of the Iranians have not been disclosed.
According to Patel, Abram Paley, the deputy special envoy for Iran, has been in communication with Dalili's family regarding the matter. Patel added that the U.S. government is actively reviewing certain cases and continues to assess criteria for "wrongful detention."
Dalili was arrested seven years ago when he returned to Tehran to attend his father's funeral. He was detained by security forces while en route to the airport in the capital to return home. Dalili's family has said he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of "collaborating with a hostile government."
Darin Dalili, Shahab's son, began a hunger strike outside the White House on August 13 to protest against the government's failure to recognize his father as an unjustly detained American in Iran. Upon learning of his son's hunger strike, Dalili also began a hunger strike.
The agreement to release the funds, frozen from oil sales to South Korea, has faced sharp criticism from U.S. Republicans who describe it as a ransom payment for dual-national detainees.
Mike Turner, the Republican head of the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives, has said Congress should consider a travel ban to prevent Americans from traveling to Iran.
The Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized its efforts to end the suffering of unjustly detained individuals and the pain their families suffer during their detention.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
No Casualties Reported After Huge Fire At Tehran's Grand Bazaar
A large fire broke out at the grand bazaar in Iran's capital of Tehran, though it did not cause any casualties, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on August 15. "A fire broke out in Ahangaran's Bazaar in Tehran's Grand Bazaar and about 30 warehouses and shops were caught in flames," the spokesperson of Tehran's fire department said. Firefighters have managed to control the massive fire without any injuries, but many financial losses are expected, Tasnim reported. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Medical Migrants: Turkmen Going To Iran Due To Low-Quality Health Care At Home
Iran is fast becoming a popular medical tourism destination for patients from neighboring Turkmenistan, who are unhappy with what they describe as a lack of qualified doctors in their home country.
Medical malpractice and misdiagnoses are widespread in hospitals across Turkmenistan, according to several Turkmen patients and their relatives who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity.
"Most doctors in Turkmenistan are incompetent," said an Ashgabat resident, who is accompanying his uncle to Iran, where he will have surgery on his knees.
"My uncle's friend, who had a similar medical condition, had surgery in Ashgabat but his condition worsened after the procedure," the resident said. "That man can no longer walk without crutches, which he didn't need before the surgery."
Another Turkmen citizen who is currently receiving medical treatment in Iran told RFE/RL that he doesn't trust Turkmen doctors.
"There are many new hospitals in Turkmenistan with modern equipment imported from Germany. But there are no specialists in Turkmenistan who know how to use this equipment," said the man, speaking by phone from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.
Turkmenistan invested millions of dollars in the health-care sector to build state-of-the-art medical facilities with advanced equipment after the health-obsessed dentist turned politician Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov came to power in late 2006.
Berdymukhammedov -- who ruled Turkmenistan until he handed the presidency to his son, Serdar, last year -- was known for ordering people to take part in compulsory mass walks, workouts, and bike rides to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Many Turkmen say the government has failed to educate enough health-care professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for high-quality, safe medical care.
Turkmen patients are particularly wary of doctors trained in medical schools in their home country. It is common knowledge in Turkmenistan that many students enter the country's medical schools only because they pay bribes.
Bribery often continues at the university and, after graduation, in finding employment. Those who pay the most or have powerful connections often get the highest grades and land the best jobs, regardless of their knowledge or skill level.
The man being treated in Mashhad said most of his fellow Turkmen patients in the same Iranian hospital had undergone surgery in Turkmenistan that did more harm than good.
"Iranian doctors sometimes perform surgery on such patients," the man said. "But in some cases, Iranian doctors refuse to treat them, saying it's already too late [to fix the damage that was done] or that additional surgery might put a patient's life at risk."
Some Turkmen patients said the Iranian doctors gave them a completely different diagnosis and subsequently different treatment than what they had received in Turkmenistan.
There are no official reports or statistics about misdiagnoses and medical malpractice in authoritarian Turkmenistan, where information is strictly controlled and criticism of the government is not tolerated.
Subsidized Health Care
Turkmen patients arrive in Iran on a tourist visa as the government in Ashgabat doesn't allow its citizens to seek medical treatment abroad.
"My niece and her husband booked an appointment at a fertility clinic abroad, because several years of treatment in Turkmenistan didn't work," an Ashgabat resident said. "But Turkmen authorities refused to issue them passports and didn't release their medical records, saying they will make Turkmenistan look bad by going to foreign hospitals."
The couple managed to go abroad on a tourist visa a year later and "decided not to inform their Turkmen doctor and authorities about it," the woman said.
Most Turkmen choose hospitals in Mashhad, which is located close to Turkmenistan's southern borders.
Turkmen patients said information about Mashhad hospitals was first spread by word of mouth after satisfied patients recommended them to others.
"There are certain hospitals in Mashhad that are well known among Turkmen clients," a Turkmen patient said. "For your first visit you do not need to make an appointment in advance. You come and see the specialist you need and set the dates for any surgery or future treatment you might need."
The Turkmen man accompanying his uncle to Iran said they are expected to make two trips, six months apart.
The total medical bill is estimated to reach about $12,000 with at least another $800 per person, per trip, set aside for hotel and plane tickets, he added.
Getting a passport is not easy in Turkmenistan, where authorities are wary of their citizens traveling abroad. Many patients said they had to bribe officials to get their passports.
"But obtaining an Iranian visa is relatively easy. It costs about $70," the man said.
Other foreign medical-tourism destinations for Turkmen include Russia, India, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.
But medical tourism is out of reach for the majority of Turkmen, many of whom live in poverty.
Many had to settle for treatment in their poorly equipped village hospitals, some of which don't have running water or a modern heating system, let alone adequate medical equipment.
Turkmenistan offers subsidized, affordable health care to its citizens with government-backed health insurance covering most treatments at state hospitals.
But in reality, corruption is reportedly rife in hospitals where patients often must pay fees to medics and for medication.
RFE/RL's Turkmen Service tried to contact health officials in Turkmenistan for comment but didn't' receive any response.
Meanwhile, Turkmen state media continued to report about new health-care facilities being launched in many parts of the country, including one in the newly built city of Arkadag.
Former President Berdymukhammedov, who still holds vast political clout in his role as the head of the powerful People's Council of Turkmenistan and as "leader of the nation," launched the construction of three massive health-care centers in Ashgabat in March.
Written and reported by Farangis Najibullah in Prague with reporting by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service
Tajik National Behind Deadly Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iran, Regional Chief Justice Says
The Chief Justice of Iran's Fars Province, Kazem Mousavi, said on August 14 that a Tajik national was behind a deadly attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum that took place a day earlier in the city of Shiraz. According to Mousavi, eight foreigners had been apprehended on suspicion of involvement into the attack on the Shi’ite shrine that killed one person and wounded several others. "The main suspect identified himself as Rahmatullo Noruzov, and he is a Tajik national," Mousavi stressed. Tajik officials have yet to comment on Mousavi's statement. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Arrests Nine More Members Of Baha'i Faith
Iran has reportedly arrested nine more members of the Baha'i faith, the country's largest non-Muslim community, shutting down and confiscating more than 40 pharmacies and warehouses belonging to the detainees.
The Intelligence Ministry of the Islamic republic announced on August 13 that a Baha'i family and its associates, who were involved in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic business, have been detained. Baha'i activists have identified some of the detainees as Ashkan, Afshin, and Ardalan Tabiyanian, along with their sister and brother-in-law.
The detainees are accused of various crimes, including "drug smuggling and hoarding," "fraud with medicines," "money laundering," and "tax evasion."
The Baha'i are branded as "heretics" by the Iranian regime which has been persecuting them for alleged ties to Israel, which is home to their most important shrines and world headquarters.
In a separate incident, Jamaluddin Khanjani, a former leader of the Baha'i community in Iran, and his daughter, Maria Khanjani, were arrested on August 13. After a house search, they were transferred to Evin prison by order of the head of Evin Court.
Jamaluddin Khanjani, a member of the so-called Yaran Iran group, was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008 on charges including "assembly and collusion against national security," "propaganda against the system," and "espionage."
He was released in 2017 after a reduction in his sentence. The Yaran Iran group, responsible for managing the affairs of the Baha'i in Iran, saw all seven of its members receive lengthy prison sentences of 10 years each.
Currently, three members of the Yaran Iran group, Fariba Kamalabadi, Mahvash Sabet, and Afif Naeimi, are serving their sentences in prison.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with the followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Following nationwide protests in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the summoning and detention of Baha'i citizens in recent months.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
At Least One Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least one person has been killed and at least seven others were wounded by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. The fate of the attackers remained unclear. Iran's IRNA news agency initially reported four killed but then revised the toll downwards to one. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Journalist Says She's Been Freed From Evin Prison After Posting Bail
Nazila Marofian, an Iranian journalist, said on August 13 that she has been temporarily released from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after posting bail, later defiantly posting on social media that “you deserve the best of things, so don't accept slavery."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
Mahsa Amini was in police custody at the time of her death for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In the interview, Amjad Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death, "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody, while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview, despite not receiving a proper court hearing or being allowed to put on a defense.
Concerns were raised about her health after human rights activists said she had been hospitalized briefly on August 5 “due to increased heart rate and stress,” a condition some on social media labeled as a “heart attack.”
Since Mahsa Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
- By AFP
Iran Arrests Nine Bahai’s Over Corruption Charges
Iranian authorities on August 13 arrested nine followers of the Baha’i faith over a host of corruption charges including money laundering and tax evasion, the Intelligence Ministry said. The Bahai’s, Iran's largest non-Muslim minority, are branded by Tehran as "heretics" and are often targeted over alleged ties to Israel, home to their most important shrines and world headquarters. The arrests targeted members of the group in the capital, Tehran, said to own "20 pharmacies, three cosmetic companies, and multiple unauthorized warehouses," according to the ministry. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
At Least Four Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least four people have been killed by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. Initial reports remained unclear, and the number of casualties was uncertain. The fate of the attackers also remained unclear. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
A Russian Factory Is Using Underage Workers To Assemble Iranian 'Suicide' Drones Destined For Ukraine
A polytechnic school in Russia’s Tatarstan, a region some 900 kilometers east of Moscow, is using manufacturing facilities that are part of a nearby special economic zone to assemble Iranian attack drones and are increasingly turning to underage students as laborers, many of whom often work in exploitative conditions.
The revelations at Alabuga Polytechnic University raise troubling implications about the lengths that Russian authorities are going to in order to boost the war effort and how the advanced Iranian weaponry -- which is increasingly used to bombard Ukrainian cities and has only recently begun to be manufactured inside Russia -- could contribute to escalating tensions and rising civilian casualties.
The use of underage students as drone factory workers and the details of the manufacturing facilities were first reported by Russian independent media outlets Protokol and Razvorot, which published a series of investigations in July.
Since then, RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities has spoken with students who describe grueling working conditions and interviewed dozens of parents whose children have been enrolled at Alabuga Polytechnic University -- some as young at 15 -- who say that their children were forced to work exceedingly long hours, often without proper breaks or meals, and under hostile conditions that have deeply affected their mental health.
“My son enrolled and 2 1/2 months later he called for me to take him away,” Zhanna, who asked to be identified only by her first name to protect against reprisals for speaking about the operation, told RFE/RL. “He said to me on the phone, ‘Come and get me or I’ll die,’ so I picked him up immediately.”
Zhanna, who asked that her underage son’s name also not be used, says that she sent him from Nizhny Novgorod to study at Alabuga Polytechnic University in 2022 because of its reputation as a leading technical institution inside Russia.
The school offered students -- often between the ages of 15-18 -- an opportunity to get vocational training as part of a dual program that combines a classroom education with practical work experience. Students were also promised an opportunity to work and earn a locally competitive salary of up to 70,000 rubles ($700) a month as part of the work experience program that could further their career growth.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
But, instead, those enrolled were encouraged and in some cases pressured into working at the drone facility, where the salaries of the mostly underage laborers are contingent on meeting tough production quotas.
“This is a textbook definition of what constitutes exploitation,” Sergei Podsytnik, an investigative journalist at Protokol who worked on the series of reports, told RFE/RL. “[Students] assemble drones, with the work taking priority over their studies.”
The pressure to fulfill these quotas has allegedly led to strenuous back-to-back days -- with some shifts lasting up to 15 hours -- with little time for sleep or adequate sustenance. Overtime work is often unpaid, further highlighting potential labor violations. Exhausted students also reported not always meeting their quotas, which led to them not earning the salary initially promised by the school. Many students came from disadvantaged backgrounds and relied on their earnings to cover costs for tuition, room, and board and would send the remainder home.
Other parents, such as Marina, said she decided to take her daughter out of the program when she discovered that she was working in apparent unsafe conditions and that staff from the school had instructed students not to tell their parents about the drone assembly work.
“This was the last straw for me,” Marina, who also asked for her identity to be concealed, told RFE/RL. “This is a dangerous production process that involves dangerous chemicals. They also forbid the kids from telling everything to their parents.”
RFE/RL sent multiple requests for comment to various staff and administrators at Alabuga Polytechnic University but received no replies.
Making Iranian Drones In Russia
The complicated and concerning dynamic at Alabuga Polytechnic University stems from growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia that has accelerated since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Iran has said it provided drones to Russia before the start of the war, but not since. However, U.S. intelligence officials have warned for months of continued deliveries and deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, saying the two sides were exploring how to set up a manufacturing plant for Iranian drones inside Russia.
According to The Wall Street Journal, an Iranian delegation visited Yelabuga in Tatarstan on January 5, touring a potential site for such a factory at the Alabuga special economic zone close to Alabuga Polytechnic University. U.S. officials released satellite images in April of the plant being built.
Russia already possesses an array of unarmed aerial vehicles, or UAVs, which are used mainly for surveillance and artillery spotting, but has turned increasingly to Tehran for attack drones.
After being forced to abandon Ukrainian territory that its troops captured in the early stretches of the war, Moscow shifted to a strategy of relentless air assaults on Ukrainian cities. These attacks often rely on a combination of cruise missiles and self-detonating drones packed with explosives to knock out electricity and running water for the civilian population in Ukraine.
So far, Iran has provided Russia mostly with so-called "suicide" drones, known as the Shahed-136, that contain a modest amount of explosives that can detonate when the drones crash into targets, military experts say.
In acquiring its own domestic assembly line, Russia could dramatically increase its stockpile of the relatively inexpensive but highly destructive weapons systems.
WATCH: Russia has resorted to using Shahed-136 drones from Iran in its war on Ukraine. Ukraine says it's already downed many of the drones, which work by slamming into their intended target, laden with explosives. Ordinary Ukrainians say they can already recognize the sound of the drones, which use two-stroke engines like lawnmowers or motorbikes. Iran has denied supplying the drones to Russia.
The arrangement also offers substantial economic and political benefits for Iran, which has sought to portray itself as neutral in the Ukraine war. The appearance of Iranian-made drones over Ukrainian cities, however, has triggered threats of new economic sanctions from the West. The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have also all issued rules in recent months designed to cut off the flow of drone components to Russia and Iran.
The Washington Post reported in November 2022, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, that the agreement to deliver Iranian drone schematics and materials for manufacture in Russia resulted from Iranian leaders believing that the arrangement would allow Tehran to avert new sanctions.
Foreign Recruitment And Patriotic Education
Alabuga Polytechnic University is formally not a college. All of its students are officially enrolled at nearby Yelabuga Polytechnic College, with the Alabuga institution existing on paper as a specialized program for students looking to break into high-tech industries.
Currently, about 1,000 students are studying at Alabuga Polytechnic University, with several hundred of them -- most of whom are between the ages of 15 and 17 -- involved in assembling the Iranian drones.
In addition to the work on the drones, there are other signs that point to blurred lines in Russia between the education system and the country’s military amid the war in Ukraine.
According to current and former Alabuga Polytechnic University students, team-building and organized extracurricular activities through the school often take on a “patriotic” character that may be designed to expose students to official government narratives of international events or echo talking points from state television.
Organized paintball games have become a mainstay for students, especially first-year arrivals, in which they are encouraged to compete against one another and then play together against more experienced outside players. Teachers and administration officials regularly refer to paintball as being part of a “patriotic” education needed to complement the technical aspect of their studies.
In one instance, a group of new students competed in paintball as Soviet soldiers against outside players who were dressed as troops from Nazi Germany in a capture-the-flag competition meant to simulate the World War II battle of Stalingrad. According to one student, the Nazi flag contained the compass symbol used by the NATO military alliance instead of the swastika used by Nazi Germany.
Other instances of political teachings from staff are more direct. In a recording obtained by RFE/RL from June 16, a senior administrator can be heard telling the teenagers that NATO launched a hybrid war against Russia back in 2011 and that it has slowly become more overt. The man then goes on to tell students that their hard work and exceeding long days at the drone factory are part of a nationwide struggle against the West and that their patriotism will be rewarded.
Several students and parents identified the man in the recording as Timur Shagivaleev, the director-general of the special economic zone where Alabuga Polytechnic University and the drone factory operate.
Shagivaleev did not respond to RFE/RL’s request for comment.
The man in the recording then goes on to tell students not to take holidays and to continue working “even if it's mom's birthday,” before ending his speech with, “Long live our great country.”
Multiple current and former students told RFE/RL that students who work in the drone factory are often praised by staff, while those who have refused or asked to be reassigned due to the high workload are often publicly shamed. In some instances -- according to recordings heard by RFE/RL -- staff even encourage students to bully others who are not deemed “patriotic” enough.
According to Protokol and Razvorot’s investigations, Alabuga Polytechnic University has also turned toward recruiting foreign students to enroll. The majority of them come from African countries, but also from Central Asia and Azerbaijan, where they are promised “world class” salaries as part of the dual-track world experience program.
However, these foreign students are then given low-skill and menial tasks around the campus and the special economic zone, such as janitorial work, and are also paid lower salaries than initially promised.
Written by Reid Standish based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities
- By AP
Shippers Warned To Stay Away From Iranian Waters Over Seizure Threat
Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on August 12 warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. A similar warning went out earlier this year ahead of the seizure of two tankers traveling near the strait. While Iran and the United States are reportedly near a deal that would see billions of Iranian assets unfrozen in exchange for the release of five Iranian-Americans detainees, the warning shows that the tensions remain high at sea, especially in the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Journalist Formerly Imprisoned In Iran Says Transfer Of Americans Indicates 'Further Interaction' Is Possible
An American journalist who was imprisoned in Iran for more than a year in 2015-16 says the transfer of five Americans from a prison in Tehran to house arrest is an indication that there could be further interaction between Washington and Tehran.
Jason Rezaian, who was accused of spying and held in Tehran’s Evin prison for 544 days eight years ago, told RFE/RL in an interview that little seemed possible during the first three years of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's government in terms of the United States being able to communicate with Tehran.
But the release on August 10 of the five Americans from Evin prison “would indicate that there is the ability to get things done.”
Iranian and U.S. officials confirmed that the five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The circumstances appear to be different now than they were when Rezaian was released in 2016, he said. The United States and other world powers then had just negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.
"As far as I can tell everyone has tried to separate this deal from anything nuclear related or other security discussions between the U.S. and Iran, but ultimately, I think it can be a step towards further interaction,” said Rezaian, who was Tehran bureau chief for The Washington Post when he was put on trial and jailed for espionage -- a charge that he denied.
Rezaian’s release in early 2016 was part of the most recent major prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran and came as Iran and the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia concluded negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal to restrict its nuclear program in return for the easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the United States airlifted $400 million in cash to Tehran.
Relations between the United States and Iran have sunk to new lows in recent years over the continued sanctions, which have contributed to the country's sagging economy. Unrest over declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support has also wracked the country.
The death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a mandatory head scarf improperly further fueled the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also declined due to a failure to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it did not concern U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the deal would give Iran access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that it was used for humanitarian purposes.
Rezaian said that he was relieved by the news that the five Americans had been released from Evin prison, but cautioned that it was not that same as having them home.
“I think there is still a lot that can happen that would get in the way of completing this deal,” he told RFE/RL. “It's not the end of the ordeal for these five Americans and hopefully they are able to return home and return to their families very quickly. But they never should have been subjected to this treatment in the first place."
With reporting by Golnaz Esfandiari
Iranian Regime Concerned Start Of New School Year Could Spark Fresh Protests On Anniversary Of Mahsa Amini's Death
Iranian authorities are looking into measures apparently meant to avoid fresh protests among students as they return to school in September -- the month that will also mark the anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
According to human rights activists, more than 140 major Iranian universities have held protest gatherings in the aftermath of Amini's death.
Mehdi Golshani, the head of Tehran's public transportation department, proposed a shift to online teaching until October 1, in a move officially meant to reduce traffic congestion in the capital.
Iranian security services, meanwhile, initiated a series of "telephone summons" targeting students after Mostafa Rastegari, the top representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for higher education, warned of potential fresh public protests originating from academic institutions and hinted that measures to deter protests were needed.
Subsequently, student councils across Iran reported an uptick in the number of "telephone summons" for students likely to stage protests. In some instances, when students failed to respond, security forces reached out to their families.
In a separate move, Rastegari, in cooperation with security services, launched an effort to organize the students who support the government across national universities.
Rastegari's plan is distinct from the "Velayat Plan," another initiative being implemented at various military, security, and academic levels.
Authorities maintain that the plan is designed to "enlighten" government-supporting students and use them to counteract perceived external threats.
More than 750 students were detained for their participation in the protests and many are now facing severe prison sentences.
Moreover, hundreds of students, especially those challenging the mandatory hijab, have been subjected to various punitive measures, including suspensions and expulsions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Prisoners Moved From Iranian Prison Amid Reports Of Prisoner Swap
Five U.S. citizens imprisoned in Iran on charges of collaborating with a hostile government have been transferred from Evin prison in Tehran to an unspecified hotel amid reports that the United States and Iran have reached a deal on a prisoner swap.
The U.S. citizens were transferred on August 10 after months of closed-door negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian state media reported that the Americans had been transferred as part of a prisoner-swap deal with the United States.
"Based on the agreement, five Iranian prisoners in the U.S. and five American prisoners in Iran will be exchanged," the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting an informed source.
A statement from the White House National Security Council (NSC) confirmed the release of U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharqi, and two other Americans who wish to remain private.
NSC spokesman John Kirby said under the deal Iran would be given access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that the money would be used for humanitarian purposes.
Kirby declined to confirm that the amount in the account was $6 billion as reported by U.S. media but in an interview with CNN said the money was not U.S. taxpayer dollars. He also denied that it amounted to a ransom payment but added that there was "no way to get these Americans home without some bargaining with the Iranians."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference that the release of the Americans from prison was a "positive step" and the beginning of a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.
Blinken told reporters that the State Department had spoken with the five Americans on August 10 and that he was not aware of any other Americans still detained in Iran.
An earlier NSC statement quoted spokeswoman Adrienne Watson as saying that while the release of the Americans was encouraging, "they should have never been detained in the first place."
Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate, Watson added. The statement made no mention of a prisoner exchange.
The initial report of the Americans' transfer came from Jared Genser, a lawyer for one of the prisoners, who said four of the prisoners were transferred from Evin prison to the hotel. Genser said it appeared that a fifth U.S. citizen had been placed under house arrest.
Genser called the move of the Americans from Evin prison to house arrest an "important development."
"Although I hope this is the first step towards their ultimate release, at best it is only a preliminary action and nothing more," he added.
The prisoners were released as The New York Times and other U.S. media reported that Iran and the United States had reached a deal to free the Americans in exchange for an unspecified number of jailed Iranians and Tehran gaining access to $6 billion in oil revenue for humanitarian purposes.
Gregory Brew, an analyst at Eurasia Group, told Radio Farda that the development was the first constructive sign of progress in the relationship between the United States and Iran since reports of an informal understanding in June.
"Despite escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, it still looks like both sides are interested in taking small steps toward de-escalation," Brew said. "The important area to watch is the nuclear issue. The U.S. wants Iran to release its prisoners, but what it really wants to see is Iran increase its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency and ramp down its enrichment of uranium."
It is possible that progress on the nuclear issue will build off the prisoner deal, Brew said, but added, "We'll have to wait for an update from the UN nuclear agency to know whether Iran has taken the steps the U.S. wants it to take."
Iran's economy has been hobbled by Western sanctions over its human rights record and unrest has rattled the country since late last year amid declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also withered under a failure to revive a nuclear deal that President Joe Biden vowed to renew when he ran for president.
Negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal Tehran has reduced its commitments to allow monitoring and provide further information on its nuclear program.
With reporting by The New York Times, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iran's Judiciary Says Satirist Missing Nearly Two Weeks Released On Bail
Iran's judiciary has announced the release on bail of Shaker Buri more than a week after the Instagram satirist and humorist went missing after visiting an intelligence office of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
His disappearance and custody comes amid an ongoing crackdown on celebrities and sports and cultural figures angered by the death of a young female student nearly a year ago after she was detained for allegedly flouting the clerically ruled country's strict dress code.
A news agency affiliated with the judiciary quoted Abadan's prosecutor, Ruhollah Zandi, as saying Buri was freed earlier on August 10 "after the completion of the investigation."
Zandi described the accusations against Buri as "committing crimes against security" of the clerically run state.
There was no word on the amount of bail set for Buri or how the investigation was expected to proceed.
Buri has more than 1 million Instagram followers attracted by his humorous videos critiquing government officials and perceived missteps.
He was detained on July 31 after reportedly visiting the IRGC intelligence office in Abadan to retrieve a mobile phone that had been confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers.
Family members and human rights activists this week expressed alarm at eight days of official silence and eyewitness accounts saying he had been seen at the intelligence office in Abadan.
Iranian authorities including the revolutionary court system routinely fail to inform family or the public of suspect detentions -- or even convictions and sometimes punishments -- for days or weeks after they occur.
Unverified social-media accounts have claimed that the intelligence office advised the satirist's family to notify the police and formally declare him missing.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have publicly protested at a lack of rights, especially for women and girls.
The result has been an unprecedented show of support in what many regard as one of the biggest threats to the Iranian regime since it came to power after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Rights groups say the resulting crackdown has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children, and resulted in many thousands of arrests.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Family Worried By Lack Of Information On Missing Iranian Satirist
Human rights activists and social-media users have raised alarm over the fate of Shaker Buri, a popular Iranian satirist who was recently detained.
Buri, known for his humorous critiques of the country's state of affairs, has reportedly been detained by the Intelligence Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
It comes amid a crackdown on celebrities and sports and cultural figures in Iran who have supported protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody last year for an alleged violation of the mandatory head-scarf law.
Buri went missing on July 31 after visiting the IRGC Intelligence Office in Abadan to retrieve his mobile phone, which had been confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers, according to social-media reports.
The activist HRANA news agency said Buri remained unaccounted for eight days later amid reports by alleged eyewitnesses that he was seen at the Intelligence Office in Abadan last week.
"The family has reached out to various security and judicial bodies seeking information about their son. Yet, clear answers remain elusive," a source close to Buri's family told HRANA.
Unverified social-media accounts have recently alleged that the Intelligence Office had advised the satirist's family to notify the police and formally declare him missing.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Iranian regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says It Has Obtained Supersonic Cruise-Missile Technology
Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile, which is still under test, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on August 9. The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the United States in the Persian Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-kilometer-range missiles. "This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missile, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran's defense power," the agency said.
Iran Hangs Five Men For Rape Amid Concerns At Rising 'Trend' Of Executions
The prosecutor in the northwestern Iranian city of Marand announced on August 9 that five men had been hanged following their convictions by a Revolutionary Court for rape. Prosecutor Zia Mehr said the condemned men had abducted a female victim and absconded to the mountains before raping her in May. The NGO Iran Human Rights has warned of an "unprecedented intensification of a trend" of executions in recent months. It cited 61 judicial killings in the span of a month. Last week, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said the number of politically motivated executions in Iran had seen a steep rise recently amid greater retribution and intimidation against those perceived as critics of the regime. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russia Joins Iran In Criticizing Western Pressure Over Nuclear Deal
Moscow has aligned itself with Tehran in rejecting sanctions on Iran that remain in place despite the collapse of a deal intended to restrain its nuclear program. After a meeting of deputy foreign ministers in Tehran, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Moscow and Tehran were unanimous in the belief that the failure to implement the deal stemmed from the policy of "maximum pressure" pursued by the United States and other countries after then-U.S. President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018, leaving economic sanctions in place. Iran responded to the U.S. withdrawal by accelerating its nuclear program. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Scores Of Media Workers Detained In Iran In Latest Protests Honored On Journalists' Day
As Iranian media workers marked the country's Journalists' Day, the head of the Tehran Journalists' Association, Akbar Montajabi, on August 8 highlighted the plight of the scores of journalists arrested amid the latest wave of anti-regime protests, speaking of a "dark era" for journalism.
"Investigations indicate that over the past year more than 100 journalists have been arrested. Nevertheless, the flow of information continues uninhibited, always finding its way, much like water," Montajabi said.
"This dark era persists, with the system's main agenda being the arrest, elimination, expulsion, and now the recent trend of exiling journalists," Montajabi said.
Marking the occasion, Tehran-based HamMihan newspaper published the names of scores of detained media workers, shedding light on the detention of at least 76 journalists, reporters, and photographers since the start of protests across Iran in September 2022 following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for wearing her head covering improperly.
The newspaper said that the detention in November of Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, two female journalists who reported on Amini's death, marked the start of the current wave of repression against Iranian journalists.
Hamedi took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma while in police custody.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Amini died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but witnesses and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
Elaheh Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that have swept the country.
Both journalists, during their final court session at Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, rejected all accusations and said they were proud to be the voice of the Iranian people.
HamMihan also highlighted the names of Yalda Moayeri, Hoda Tohidi, Alireza Khoshbakht, Jabbar Dastbaz, Samira Ali Nejad, and many other journalists detained since the onset of the protests.
Other Iranian journalists that suffered legal punishment for their coverage of the protests include:
- Behrouz Behzadi, editor in chief of the Etemad newspaper, who received a six-month prison sentence, later converted to a one-year media activity ban;
- Marzieh Mahmoudi, editor of the Tejarat News website, who was fined 240 million rials ($480) and exiled to the northwestern city of Torbat-e Jam for a year;
- Saeedeh Shafiei and Nasim Soltanbeigi, sentenced by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court to a cumulative 4 1/2 years in prison on charges including "assembly and collusion" and "propaganda" against the system;
- Ali Pourtabatabai, editor of Qom News, detained for weeks after reporting on the suspicious poisoning of female students in the central city of Qom, who currently awaits his sentence.
The sentences come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
