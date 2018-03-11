Private Jet Crashes In Iran Killing All 11 People On Board

A private Turkish jet flying from the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) to Istanbul has crashed in southwestern Iran, killing all 11 people on board.

Iranian state television quoted Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman of the country's emergency management organization, as saying that the aircraft, which was traveling from the city of Sharjah to Istanbul on March 11, encountered bad weather before hitting a mountain in Shahr-e Kord, Iran, and burst into flames.

The chief of the Turkish Red Crescent said on Twitter that eight passengers were killed in the accident. At least one of the passengers was a member of businessman Huseyin Basaran's family, Kerem Kinik said.

The Bombardier Challenger C600 series was also carrying three crew, who died on impact, Iran's ISNA news agency said.

Shahr-e Kord is about 370 kilometers (230 miles) south of Tehran. The state-run IRNA news agency and state television said rescuers were trying to reach the scene of the accident.

Turkey's private Dogan News Agency reported the plane as a Bombardier CL604, tail number TC-TRB, while the country's Transport Ministry said the aircraft belongs to a company named Basaran Holding.

Basaran Investment Holding operates in tourism, finance, construction, tourism, aviation, cement, and energy.

It also owns two luxury hotels -- the Ramada Resort Bodrum and the Ramada Plaza Trabzon.

Based on reporting by Tasnim, Iranian State TV, Reuters, and AP



