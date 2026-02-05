'He Was In His Mother's Arms': Iranian Family Mourns Teen Shot In Protest Crackdown

Heshmat Kayedi says Iranian security forces shot and killed his 18-year-old son in front of their home in the western Iranian city of Andimeshk during the violent crackdown on nationwide protests. Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Farda from inside Iran, Kayedi said that his son, Hossein, was shot in the heart and died in his mother's arms. The death was one of thousands recorded all over Iran during protests sparked by a collapsing economy and brutal state repression.