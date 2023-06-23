Iran
Sister Of Jailed Iranian Protester Korkor Missing After Police Raid Family Home
The sister of Mujahed Korkor, an Iranian protester facing the threat of execution in the southwestern city of Izeh, has gone missing after his family home was raided twice by the Iranian security forces.
Reports of the raids on the Instagram account of Yasna Bakhtiari, another of Korkor's sisters, said security forces raided the house on June 21, engaged in violent confrontations with family members, and confiscated several personal items, including the mobile phone of Negar Korkor, who is also a sister of Mujahed.
Bakhtiari added that, during the raid, agents summoned Negar to the Izeh courthouse, leading to her disappearance as the family has not been informed of her place of detention.
Security forces raided the Korkor family home again on June 22, according to Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of Javad Heydari, a victim of recent nationwide protests.
Rights activists said government forces reportedly filmed inside the house and took video of Negar Korkor, possibly with the intention of using the images "to put pressure" on Mujahed Korkor, who was arrested after the killing of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old child from Izeh, and several other Izeh residents when government forces opened fire on protesters in the city on November 16.
Government officials have labelled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted the claims at her son's funeral, stating that government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been growing in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of intensifying pressure on the families of the victims through collective arrests, attacks on the graves of slain protesters, and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Amnesty International recently warned about the possible execution risk of several detainees from the protests, including Korkor.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Official Tells Mosque In Zahedan To Prove Allegations Of Attempt On Imam's Life
The head of the judiciary in Iran's eastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province has told a local mosque it must provide proof to back up claims of an assassination attempt on the Sunni imam of Zahedan, Molavi Abdolhamid, or face legal consequences.
Local news reports quoted sources recently as saying an intelligence operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had attempted the "biological assassination" of the imam, which was thwarted by the identification and arrest of an individual assigned to carry out the killing.
Ali Mostafavi-Nia, the head of the judiciary in Sistan-Baluchistan, disputed the reports on June 22 and said the individual in question had lodged a complaint saying he was illegally detained by personnel of the Grand Makki Mosque of Zahedan, the largest Sunni mosque in Iran.
Mostafavi-Nia emphasized that the mosque must substantiate claims that the individual intended to poison students and Molavi Abdolhamid and that "failure to provide such proof would result in legal consequences."
The office of the Sunni imam of Zahedan confirmed the detention of a suspicious individual at the mosque and suggested that the person could be affiliated with certain government institutions. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed individuals associated with Molavi Abdolhamid arrested a Sunni seminary student on the pretext of theft and subsequently detained him illegally.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader of Iran's Sunni Muslims who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Molavi Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Hackers Release Documents Reportedly Showing Raisi Approved Funds To Suppress Unrest
A group of hackers has reportedly leaked government documents suggesting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi approved the use of at least 100 trillion Iranian rials ($200 million) to put down protests during the recent nationwide unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
The hackers, known as Uprising Until Overthrow and affiliated with the exiled opposition Mujahedin-e Khalq organization (MKO), reportedly hacked and released the highly confidential correspondence between the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran, and Raisi's office.
The Thar Allah Headquarters, which operates under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), is tasked with suppressing protests in various parts of Tehran Province.
The MKO is considered a terrorist group by Tehran. RFE/RL could not immediately verify the authenticity of the materials, which were marked "very confidential."
The leaked correspondence dates back to early November during a period of extensive protests against the government sparked by Amini's death.
According to the documents, Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, wrote to Raisi requesting an immediate allocation of "at least 100 trillion rials" to "end the current situation." The funds were targeted to cover "essential items" needed by security forces, including vehicles, clothing, individual equipment, and other "unavoidable operational costs."
In response to the request, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the head of Raisi's office, wrote a highly confidential and urgent letter to the head of the country's Planning and Budget Organization seeking the "necessary assistance" for the financial request.
Further documents published by the hacker group show that Esmaili also requested funds for the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran. The headquarters had asked Raisi to allocate tens of billions of Rials to suppress student protests.
The confidential correspondence coincides with reports by the state-run IRNA news agency that a 20 percent increase in the salaries of military and law enforcement personnel had been approved in the annual budget amendment bill.
Since September 2022, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Thousands have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least seven protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Several more remain on death row and senior judiciary officials have said they are determined to ensure those convicted and sentenced have their punishments meted out.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people were killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kurdish Prisoner Reportedly Executed In Iran
Human rights groups say Hayman Mostafaei, a Kurdish prisoner, was executed in the early hours of June 21 at the Sanandaj Central Prison in western Iran.
The execution was reported by the human rights group Hengaw and the Free Workers' Union of Iran on their respective social media accounts. The judiciary of the Islamic republic has yet to release any official statement regarding this matter.
According to the reports, a large crowd gathered outside the Sanandaj Prison late on June 20 in a bid to prevent the execution of the 34-year-old inmate, who had been transferred to solitary confinement a day earlier. The gathering reportedly continued into the early hours of June 21.
"The people of Sanandaj and a large crowd that had travelled from Marivan to Sanandaj gathered in front of City’s Central Prison and did everything they could until the last moment to save Hayman Mostafaei from execution," The Free Workers' Union of Iran said.
"But once again, the agents of death did their job and took another person's life."
Mostafaei was accused of killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in 2012. He appeared to be tortured into giving a "confession" before being sentenced to death the following year.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation with critics saying that judgements are rushed through the judiciary while "sham" trials and forced confessions are routine.
Authorities have warned for months since unrest broke out following Mahsa Amini's death in September that they would react harshly to any dissent.
Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
On June 19, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, expressed disquiet about the increase in executions in Iran. At the opening of the new session of the Human Rights Council, he stated: "I am concerned about the widespread increase in executions and also the continued discrimination against women and girls in Iran."
Human rights advocacy organizations say that hundreds of people have been executed in Iran in the past six months. Depending on the sources, the number of executions ranges from 290 to over 310, an increase of more than 75 percent compared to the same period last year.
Amnesty International also announced in an annual report on May 16 that the number of drug-related executions in Iran this year has tripled compared to 2022, calling this statistic "shameful."
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Cases Of Fatal Alcohol Poisoning Rise In Iran
Dear subscribers,
This will be the last edition of The Farda Briefing before we take a summer hiatus. In the meantime, please let us know what you have enjoyed about the newsletter in its current format, and what changes or suggestions you have for the future. Please send them to newsletters@rferl.org.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, alcohol has been strictly banned in Iran, where consuming, producing, or selling alcohol is punishable by prison, floggings, and fines.
Despite the official ban, Iranians still drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are sold on the black market.
Over the past year, there has been a spike in the cases of fatal alcohol poisoning, according to medical officials in Iran.
On June 16, at least 14 people died in the northern province of Alborz after drinking bootleg alcohol, state media reported. Another 175 people suffering from alcohol poisoning symptoms were taken to the hospital.
Abbas Masjedi Arani, the head of Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization, said on June 20 that 644 people had died from alcohol poisoning during the past Iranian year, which ends on March 20. That, he said, was a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Why It Matters: The reason for the surge in cases of fatal alcohol poisoning is unclear. But experts say alcohol consumption has increased in the Islamic republic in recent years.
Some have suggested that growing alcohol use is tied to the deepening economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty.
Researcher and therapist Mohammad Ghadirzadeh told Iran's Etemad daily that alcohol use has increased over the past five years, including excessive drinking. He said Iran has few alcohol rehabilitation centers, and many who suffer from alcohol abuse are too afraid to seek help.
"The main problem is that many alcohol [abusers]…refuse to go to the hospital or medical centers because they are afraid that going to the hospital would result in a legal case [against them]," Ghadirzadeh said.
What's Next: The authorities do not appear to have a clear plan to curb cases of fatal alcohol poisoning.
Experts said there are likely to be more cases during the summer, when people usually take trips and hold celebrations.
Physician Hossein Hosseinnia Moghadam, speaking to the Hammihan daily, said demand for alcohol is rising in Iran.
He blamed the cheap alcohol available on the black market, which often contains methanol, for the rise in alcohol-related deaths.
Addiction expert Hooman Narenjiha said Iranians are turning to cheap homemade alcohol because many can no longer afford to buy foreign-made beverages.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Students from at least a dozen universities across Iran have issued statements of solidarity with their peers protesting at Tehran's Art University as anger builds over increased enforcement of dress codes on campuses across the country. Protests at the Art University escalated last week following the university's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering the head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory. Students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, which was met with violence from security forces.
Authorities in Iran's southwestern province of Fars banned retail stores and grocery shops from employing foreigners as salespeople and shop assistants on June 5. The decision has adversely affected Iran's large community of Afghan refugees and migrants, including some who fled to the Islamic republic following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.
What We're Watching
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is visiting Qatar and Oman this week for talks with senior officials.
Abdollahian's trip comes as Iran said it is engaged in indirect talks with the United States over a possible prisoner swap and the lifting of crippling U.S. sanctions. Tehran said the talks have been mediated by Oman.
Why It Matters: The indirect negotiations appear to show that Tehran and Washington are keen to de-escalate tensions.
Observers said the talks could possibly lead to a deal under which Iran releases Americans held in Iran and accepts limits on its sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for relief from U.S. sanctions and the release of some of Iran's frozen funds held abroad.
Oman's foreign minister said on June 14 that Tehran and Washington were close to finalizing a deal on the release of the at least three Americans held in Iran.
That's all for now from The Farda Briefing. You can follow our coverage of Iran on our Farda English page.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
We invite you to check out the Farda website in English and its dedicated Twitter account, which showcase all of our compelling journalism from Iran. Why not check out our other newsletters, too, or subscribe to one of our podcasts?
U.S. Voices Support For Albanian Raid On Camp For Iranian Dissidents
The United States has expressed support for a raid by Albanian authorities on a camp near the capital, Tirana, that houses thousands of members of a group of exiled opponents of the Iranian government.
Albanian state police seized dozens of computers on June 20 during a raid of the Ashraf 3 camp where some 2,800 members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) group live after local media reported that the group is suspected of orchestrating cyberattacks against foreign institutions.
Three dozen people, including several Albanian policemen, were injured during the raid, authorities said.
Albanian police declined to provide specifics of the investigation, which was ordered by the Albanian judiciary due to the violation of agreements the group made when they settled in Albania a decade ago.
The U.S. State Department said in an e-mail to RFE/RL that American authorities were informed that the raid was conducted lawfully and voiced support for Tirana's sovereign right to take such action.
"The Albanian State Police have assured us that all actions were conducted in accordance with applicable laws, including with regard to the protection of the rights and freedoms of all persons in Albania. We support the Government of Albania’s right to investigate any potential illegal activities within its territory," the State Department statement said.
MEK representatives claimed that one elderly person died as a result of the use of tear gas by police during the raid, but Albania's interior minister and the police, who released a video recording of the operation, denied responsibility.
The reported death had nothing to do with the actions of the police, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said.
"I guarantee you that no person was touched during the police operation," Cuci said at a news conference, adding that the reaction of the MKO was "unacceptable, intolerable, and reprehensible."
"They are in Albania according to an agreement that stipulates that they will not carry out political activities or protests, and they are sheltered only for humanitarian purposes," Cuci said.
State Police Director-General Muhamet Rrumbullaku said 15 police officers and 21 members of the MEK were injured and several police cars were damaged.
He said MEK members began to resist when police found server rooms and computer equipment that they suspected were illegal. Police seized 96 computer units and about 50 laptops and tablets, he said, adding that there was an attempt to burn some documents during the operation.
The raid was part of an investigation by the Special Structure Against Organized Crime and Corruption (SPAK). None of the officials disclosed what the SPAK investigation is about.
"The prosecutor's office has initiated several criminal cases, but I cannot tell you why the Iranians of the MEK are suspected," Cuci said.
Rrumbullaku said that all who used violence against the police have been identified and that there will be consequences for the leaders of the camp who did not cooperate.
Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran in July 2022 after accusing Tehran of orchestrating a cyberattack against the NATO member.
The MEK left Iraq, where they had their camp before, in 2013, under a UN- and U.S.-backed deal and settled in other countries, including Albania.
The State Department reiterated in its statement that the U.S. government does not regard the MEK as being a democratic representative of the Iranian people.
"As we have said before, the United States does not see the [MEK] as a viable democratic opposition movement that is representative of the Iranian people," the statement said.
"The U.S. government does not provide support or training to the [MEK], does not contribute funding to the organization, and does not maintain substantive contact beyond issues related to the [MEK]'s resettlement, which was completed in 2016.
"The State Department continues to have serious concerns about the [MKO] as an organization, including allegations of abuse committed against its own members," the statement concluded.
The MEK killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and also carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013, the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support the group in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Group Says Letter Reveals Prosecutor Knew Of Naked Body Searches Of Female Prisoners
The Iranian hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali has published documents that it says show that a top Iranian prosecutor confirmed that a “full naked body inspection” of a female political prisoner had taken place at a police detention center.
The information, which Edalat-e Ali said it obtained by hacking into Iran’s judiciary, came to light amid multiple complaints from women who have been subjected to such intrusive searches in Iranian prisons.
Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," said that the confidential documents reveal that Ahmad Rahmaniyan, first deputy of the public and revolutionary prosecutor, last year wrote to the head of the judiciary's Protection and Information Office confirming that the inspection of political prisoner Mojgan Kavousi was conducted in October 2021 in several stages at the Karaj Information and Security Police Detention Center.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) had previously reported that Kavousi spent three days in the police detention center during her transfer to Kachouei Prison in Karaj. She was held among defendants charged with crimes and was subjected to a "full naked body inspection," according to HRANA. The report also highlighted the mistreatment and insults she endured from law enforcement officers.
Rahmaniyan’s letter was a response to a communication from the Judiciary's Protection and Information Office to his boss, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, the public and revolutionary prosecutor of Tehran. The office wrote the communication to inquire about the searches.
The response from Rahmaniyan, classified as confidential, was first unveiled by the BBC’s Persian Service and referred to HRANA's report on the treatment of Kavousi.
The Judiciary's Protection and Information Office confirmed in the communication that Kavousi was held with ordinary criminal defendants for three days in the police detention center and was “disrespected and mistreated by officers.”
Numerous other political and civil prisoners have reported inhumane and illegal treatment of prisoners in Iran, especially female detainees, and have called for international organizations to investigate the situation in Iranian prisons.
In one of the accounts, women’s rights activist Mojgan Keshavarz described her treatment during her detention in 2019. Keshavarz said last month that government officials forced her to completely undress for a photo and -- allegedly to ensure that she had not hidden a mobile phone in her vagina -- forced her to "sit and stand" with her "legs open."
Keshavarz's narrative was echoed soon afterward on social media by other women who said they had been subjected to similar treatment.
Zeinab Zaman, another activist, said that after her arrest she was forced to strip naked in the detention center building and another time in the courthouse.
A week after Zaman’s complaint, the Islamic republic's judiciary responded to the revelations in a statement, writing that in cases where there is a "need for a full body check," these types of inspections are carried out "in accordance with legal, religious, and privacy considerations," and that female prisoners are inspected only by female officers.
The statement did not explain how the full body searches of female prisoners are conducted to meet the considerations.
The statement continued that if individuals claim they have been inspected "outside the standards," they should present their cases to the Prisons Organization's Inspection and Security and Educational Measures so that the matter can be pursued.
The number of females detained in Iran has grown since the death of Mahsa Amini in September while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Women have been at the forefront of the unrest that Amini's death unleashed in Iran, posing one of the biggest challenges to authorities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Judge Orders Woman To Clean Public Spaces As Punishment For Breaking Hijab Law
An Iranian criminal court has ordered a woman to perform 270 hours of unpaid public service, specifically cleaning public spaces, for the “political sin” of failing to adhere to the country's mandatory hijab law.
The sentence, which was shared on social media on June 19, initially included a two-month prison term. However, the court decided to substitute the jail time with community service, including the cleaning of the buildings of the Interior Ministry in Tehran.
The presiding judge, whose language in the verdict echoed the rhetoric of the Islamic republic's hard-line faction, described the woman's failure to observe the hijab as a "political sin." The woman's name was removed from the verdict before it was published.
He further characterized it as "aiding the enemy's invasion of the Iranian nation," "dragging society to the borders of sexual promiscuity," and "contributing to the disintegration of the Iranian family."
The verdict was reportedly based on "images from smart city cameras," a reference to surveillance cameras that have been placed in public places around the country as part of authorities’ efforts to enforce the mandatory hijab law.
The judge called the woman's defense unacceptable and objected to the "dress code and style of the accused" in the courtroom.
Protests against the mandatory hijab have become a significant challenge for the Islamic republic and its supervisory institutions, particularly in the wake of the death in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
The spokesperson for the Law Enforcement Force announced last week that, since March 16, when the force's confrontations with people over the mandatory hijab began, more than 300 individuals have been arrested for not observing the mandatory hijab in public places and professions.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the law; many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Albanian Authorities Suspect Iranian Dissidents Residing In Camp Of Several Crimes
Authorities in Albania suspect members of the of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) group residing in a camp in Albania of committing several crimes, including incitement to war and cybercrime, according to an Albanian court on June 21.
The decision of the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime to allow a probe of the group to proceed came a day after Albanian state police seized dozens of computers during a raid of the Ashraf 3 camp where some 2,800 members of the MKO live.
The Special Prosecutor's Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime has registered criminal proceedings for several offenses, including provocation of war, illegal interception of computer data, and interference with computer data.
In addition, six MKO leaders are being charged with disobeying police, destruction of property, and other charges related to their behavior during the raid on the camp in Manza, Albania.
"During the search in accordance with the law, the police services encountered violent and continuous opposition from the citizens who are in the camp," the police said in a statement.
Albanian police say that the Iranians "tried to hinder the police from continuing the search and confiscating material evidence." The statement also says police continue to collect evidence documenting suspected illegal actions committed by the residents of the camp.
Three dozen people, including several Albanian policemen, were injured during the raid, authorities said.
The situation in the camp on June 21 was calm.
The Albanian judiciary ordered the investigation due to the violation of agreements the group made when they settled in Albania a decade ago, Albanian police said on June 20.
Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran in July last year after accusing Tehran of orchestrating a cyberattack against the NATO member.
The MKO left Iraq, where it had its camp before, in 2013, under a UN- and U.S.-backed deal and settled in other countries including Albania.
The U.S. State Department said in an e-mail to RFE/RL that the American authorities were informed that the raid was conducted lawfully and voiced support for Tirana's sovereign right to take such action.
"The Albanian State Police have assured us that all actions were conducted in accordance with applicable laws, including with regard to the protection of the rights and freedoms of all persons in Albania. We support the Government of Albania’s right to investigate any potential illegal activities within its territory," the State Department statement said.
The camp is monitored by a private security company, which does not allow entry to persons not authorized by the leaders of the MKO.
MKO representatives claimed that one elderly person died as a result of the use of tear gas by the police during the raid, but Albania's interior minister and the police, who released a video recording of the operation, denied responsibility.
The reported death had nothing to do with the actions of the police, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said.
The State Department reiterated in its statement that the U.S. government does not regard MKO as a democratic representative of the Iranian people.
"As we have said before, the United States does not see the [MKO] as a viable democratic opposition movement that is representative of the Iranian people," the statement said.
"The U.S. government does not provide support or training to the [MKO], does not contribute funding to the organization, and does not maintain substantive contact beyond issues related to the [MKO]'s resettlement, which was completed in 2016.
"The State Department continues to have serious concerns about the [MKO] as an organization, including allegations of abuse committed against its own members," the statement concluded.
The MKO killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013 the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support the group in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
With reporting by AFP
More Iranian Teachers Summoned Amid Government Clampdown
Five more teachers who supported anti-government protests in Iran have been summoned to the Revolutionary Court, the latest in a series of similar moves, including trials, of teachers in other cities across the country.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has confirmed the collective summons of teachers and cultural rights activists in the central Iranian city of Yazd.
Three of the teachers, Ahmad Changizi, Mehdi Kalantari, and Hamideh Zare, were previously arrested following a nationwide teachers' rally in May 2022, which coincided with Teacher's Day in Yazd. The other two are Mansor Mirzaei and Mohammad Fakhralhosseini.
The charges levelled against the five teachers are similar to those brought against teachers and cultural rights activists during the collective trials in Shiraz and Ahvaz.
The offenses include "membership in groups with the aim of disrupting the country's security" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security," due to their presence at a teachers' protest rally.
Eight teachers were tried in the Shiraz Revolutionary Court on June 10 and a week later found guilty and handed prison sentences ranging from between two years and five years.
One the teachers in Shiraz, Asghar Amirzadegan, was called to the Firozabad City Court of Justice before his sentence was issued by the Shiraz Revolutionary Court, so a suspended sentence he was previously issued due to his labor union activities could be executed.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement that since May 2022, security institutions had "unsheathed the sword of repression against associations and trade unions of educators and are trying in every way and with any kind of false accusations to extinguish the bright sun of teachers' demands."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Canada Places Sanctions On Iranian Judges Over Alleged Rights Abuses
The Canadian government on June 19 said it imposed sanctions on Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses, adding that the step would prohibit dealings with them and freeze any assets they may have held in Canada. "Today's sanctions list seven individuals for their role in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran's criminal justice system, notably Iran's Revolutionary Courts," the Canadian government said in a statement. Canada said the judges and their courts had issued "notorious" death sentences and harsh prison terms following "sham trials and based on evidence gathered under torture." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Student Groups Issue Warnings As Policing Of Dress Code Rises
Students from at least a dozen universities across Iran have issued statements of solidarity with their peers protesting at Tehran's Art University as anger builds over the increased enforcement of dress codes on campuses across the country.
Protests at the Art University escalated last week following the educational institution's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for female students. Students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, which was met with violence from security forces.
On June 17, special forces and plainclothes security personnel once again attacked the students at the entrance to the National Garden campus, violently arresting more than 10 male and female scholars and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
In a statement expressing solidarity with the Art University protesters, students from Tehran University's Faculty of Fine Arts, said "the aggressive and reckless actions of the security forces and the blows inflicted on the bodies of art students and other student groups, on a larger scale, are damaging to society and will provoke a direct response from the artistic and academic community."
They described the Art University administrators' actions as a "previously failed policy" and told government officials, to "remember your previous failed experiences and make a mirror of admonition because we students have joined hands and will not be silent."
The Art University has made several attempts to make the Maghna'eh mandatory for students over the past decade, but the move has been met with resistance from students. The resentment over the policy has grown after months of unrest -- led by students and women around Iran -- sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
Students from the K. N. Toosi University of Technology said in a separate statement that "the era of student submission to oppression has ended."
"What every oppressive power fears has happened to you, and the student can no longer be a submissive creature, because they are inherently free-thinking and freedom-loving," they added in the statement address to school administrators.
"The history of the student movement has shown that intimidation, suspensions, exiles, arrests, and killings do not weaken the unity and resistance of students...A single scratch on the body of an art student is enough to make students across the country overflow with anger and rage and pour into the streets," they warned.
In a statement titled "Woman, Life, Freedom," students from the University of Rehabilitation Sciences said the protest of art students "is nothing but the beautiful art of courage, resistance to oppression and the oppressor."
Student bodies from several other schools expressed similar sentiments in statements they issued on the subject as well.
Following the recent nationwide protests, pressure has increased on universities across the country to enforce the mandatory hijab policy.
The crackdown on students has seen them quickly summoned and issued "expulsion" or "suspension from studies" orders for any form of protest action, noncompliance with the dress code, or participation in any form of gathering or protest action.
Sepideh Rashno, a young woman who was arrested and tortured three months ago for protesting the mandatory hijab, or head scarf, following Amini's death, was suspended recently from Alzahra University for two semesters, including the current one, for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says that at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Says Regional Free-Trade Pact With Iran Possible By Year-End
A free-trade-zone agreement between Iran, Russia, and several countries that cover the vast Eurasian region spanning the borders of Eastern Europe to Western China is possible by the end of the year, Russia's TASS news agency reported on June 19. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk told TASS in an interview that talks between the Eurasian Economic Union -- which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia -- and Iran are in their final stages. "We are moving forward," Overchuk said. "We very much hope that such an agreement can be signed by the end of the year." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least 14 Dead In Iran After Drinking Bootleg Alcohol
At least 14 people have died in Iran after after drinking bootleg alcohol in the northern Iranian province of Alborz. Another 120 suffering from alcohol poisoning symptoms have been referred to medical centers in the province. Authorities said the industrial alcohol had been sold by a body spray production factory in Alborz. A judiciary official in the province said the death toll could be higher as it is likely that some of those who consumed the poisoned alcohol have died at home. Since the 1979 revolution, alcohol has been banned in Iran and punishable by floggings and cash fines. Despite the ban, many Iranians drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are available on the black market. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
- By AP
Netanyahu Says He's Opposed To Any Interim U.S.-Iran Deal On Nuclear Program
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 18 that he opposes any interim agreement reportedly being negotiated between the United States and Iran over its nuclear program.
Netanyahu spoke after reports in Israeli media said understandings are being reached between Washington and Tehran that would seek to hold back Iran’s nuclear program somewhat, in exchange for some sanctions relief.
The reports could not be independently confirmed, and the United States has publicly denied any such deal.
Netanyahu said Israel had informed the United States that “the most limited understandings, what are termed ‘mini-agreements’, do not – in our view – serve the goal and we are opposed to them as well.”
On June 17, a senior Israeli lawmaker said Israel could find acceptable an understanding between Iran and the United States if it includes rigorous supervision of Tehran's nuclear program.
"It's not a wide-scope agreement. It's more like a small agreement, a memorandum of understanding…and I think Israel can live with this if there is real supervision," said Yuli Edelstein, head of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Saudi Foreign Minister Stresses Need For Region Free Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction During Rare Iran Visit
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, during a rare visit to bitter rival Iran, stressed the importance of “security cooperation” in the region to ensure the Persian Gulf is free of weapons of mass destruction and to maintain maritime safety in crucial trade routes.
"I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation...and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Tehran on June 18.
The arrival represents the first trip to Iran by a Saudi foreign minister in 17 years.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry posted a video of the Saudi diplomat being greeted by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite-majority Iran have battled for influence in the region for decades, including in what has been called a proxy war in Yemen, fought between competing sides supported by Riyadh and Tehran.
Riyadh has often accused Tehran of attempting to undermine Sunni-led countries in the region and has accused Iran of attacking merchant ships in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Iran has accused Saudi Arabia of inciting protests and violence against Shi’a communities in the region.
Riyadh severed relations with Tehran after protesters in 2016 stormed and ransacked the Saudi missions in Tehran and Mashhad after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric who had criticized the kingdom’s treatment of its Shi’ite minority.
But the sides have attempted to mend relations in recent months. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish relations in a China-mediated deal.
In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh, while Saudi Arabia is expected to reopen its diplomatic mission in Tehran "soon," Prince Faisal said.
Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of Iranian security, but he added that "Iran has never equated security with militarism but sees it as a broad concept including political, cultural, social, economic, and trade aspects."
Prince Faisal is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hand the Iranian leader an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in the future.
Iran has been accused by the West of fomenting extremist activity in the region and of attempting to acquire nuclear weapons, charges Tehran has denied.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s close relations with the United States have soured following several incidents, including the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed by Saudi agents inside the country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
With reporting by Reuters
Two Iranians Accused Of Organizing Protests Detained, 'Confessions' Broadcast
Iranian state news agencies have reported the arrest of two young men accused of being part of a team that manages a Telegram channel associated with the wave of protests sweeping the country.
The agencies, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), revealed the arrests on June 15 while also broadcasting what some suspect were "forced confessions."
Video of the confessions, produced by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi, contains blurred images of two men, along with footage of protests in the city of Mashhad. The Telegram channel Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods has been accused by the authorities of instigating the protests.
It was not clear whether the confessions were made under duress. Iranian authorities have been accused by many of those arrested, along with rights groups, of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The channel is allegedly managed by four people, including the "owner" and "three administrators."
The identities of the two men arrested and the other two involved in the channel are not disclosed in the video, though one of the detainees, whose face cannot be seen, is introduced as the owner of the channel, while the other is said to be an administrator and is given the pseudonym Ali Kianloo.
In one part of the video, the "owner" refers to the start of protests following the killing of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police. He says that after the protests started, "we saw that other cities in Iran, like the cities in Kurdistan and Tehran, were protesting, so we thought we'd start a channel, get active, and call for protests."
Meanwhile, the administrator says their goal was to "call for protests and establish the Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods channel" concurrent with the spread of unrest in other cities.
The video also claims that in addition to calling for protests, the Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods channel showed how to make Molotov cocktails and engage with security forces.
The detention of the two men came on the eve the birthday of Majidreza Rahnavard, a protester who was hanged in a public execution in Mashhad on December 12 -- just 23 days after his arrest -- after being convicted of killing two members of the security forces.
The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
The protests in Mashhad, the birthplace of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, were some of the biggest following the September 2022 death of Amini.
Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they would react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Senior Iranian Official Says President Approves Adding More Surveillance Cameras
A senior Iranian law enforcement official says President Ebrahim Raisi has approved an increase in the number of surveillance cameras around the country in the face of ongoing civil disobedience against the mandatory hijab law for women.
Ahmadreza Radan, the commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement Force, said on June 15 that the president agreed with a request to increase the "coverage level" by surveillance cameras as part of the implementation of "dealing with hijab removal through cameras."
The authorities have intensified efforts to enforce the Islamic dress code as more women flout the law. They have been emboldened by nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
During the demonstrations, women and girls have removed and burned their head scarves, while students, who have also been at the forefront of the demonstrations, have flouted the law on campuses, sparking a crackdown by school security.
While Radan described the goal as "ensuring maximum security in various dimensions," the context of the nationwide "Women, life, freedom" protests suggests that the surveillance cameras are an attempt to control protesters and opponents of the hijab law.
According to Radan, surveillance cameras will be used to monitor public spaces for women not wearing the head scarf and offenders will receive a warning via SMS. Repeated offenders could face hefty fines and lose access to mobile-phone and Internet services and other penalties, the authorities said.
Despite the increased pressure to conform, resistance to the mandatory hijab continues with daily images being published of women in public places in various cities not wearing the head scarf in a direct challenge to the authorities.
The semiofficial Fars news agency published a video on June 15 showing some people in civilian clothes on Valiasr Street in Tehran giving "hijab reminders" to women. The video also showed the blurred national ID cards of some of those detained.
The news agency claimed that "unveiled" individuals were "identified" in this way using "artificial intelligence."
However, social-media users questioned the assertion, noting a mobile camera was used in the video. They say the government is just trying to intimidate opponents of the mandatory hijab.
Iran has already used surveillance cameras to identify protesters.
A group that hacked the website of the presidency on May 29 said it found a document marked "very confidential" that showed that the Sarallah base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Tehran, which plays a key role in suppressing popular protests, had asked the government to pay its debt for installing "facial-recognition" cameras in the Tehran subway.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
How Will I Feed My Family? Iranian Province Imposes New Job Restrictions On Afghan Migrants
Farzad Amiri joined the hundreds of thousands of Afghans who flocked to neighboring Iran after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Amiri found work at a supermarket in the city of Shiraz, the capital of the southwestern province of Fars, where he resides with his family of eight.
But last week, Amiri, the sole breadwinner for his family, lost his job after the authorities in Fars enforced new job restrictions on foreigners.
A May 9 order issued by the Chamber of Guilds in Fars to the heads of unions in the province said that members should "strictly" refrain from hiring foreigners as salespeople and shop assistants. Businesses that violate the new rules, which came into effect on June 5, could face "heavy fines" and closure, it added.
"After the order was issued, my employer told me that I could no longer work there. As a result, I have been unemployed for the past week," Amiri, a father-of-two, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
He said "a large number" of local businesses had been forced to fire their Afghan employees.
"After so much effort to reach Iran and with all the difficulties we've endured, I have no idea how I'm going to feed my family," added Amiri, a native of Afghanistan's western city of Herat. "I can't even go back to Afghanistan because I sold everything we had there."
It is unclear how many Afghans have been affected by the order in Fars, which reportedly has one of the largest Afghan communities inside Iran.
The new rules in Fars are the latest restrictions imposed on members of Iran's large Afghan community, many of whom have complained of widespread discrimination and abuse.
An estimated 3 million Afghans, many of them undocumented refugees and migrants, live in Iran. Over 1 million Afghan have arrived in Iran following the Taliban takeover, although Tehran has deported more than half of the recent arrivals.
Afghans in the Islamic republic said they have come under growing pressure from the authorities amid rising tensions between Iran and the Taliban.
'Insulting And Unjust'
Since the order in Fars was issued, local media reports said foreigners in the province can only take on hard labor jobs in construction and farming.
A video published online on June 6 showed Mehdi Dehghan Khalili, a local official in the city of Kawar in Fars, warning shop owners that they would be fined if they employed foreigners.
Khalili said 25 shops had so far been closed in Kawar, and special patrols were deployed in the city to enforce the new order.
Amir Hossein, an Afghan migrant who has lived in Shiraz for over a decade, has called on the local authorities to reverse the order.
"Our Iranian partners have been also affected by the restrictions," he told Radio Azadi. "Let us work. We're refugees."
Similar restrictions have been imposed on foreigners living in the central province of Isfahan.
Mehdi Naderi, an immigration official in Isfahan, said last month that foreigners were only allowed to work manual labor jobs and were banned from working in supermarkets and retail stores.
It was not clear if local officials had imposed similar restrictions in other Iranian provinces where Afghans reside.
Naeem Nazari, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said the measures were "insulting and unjust."
Nazari told Afghanistan's Hasht-e Subh daily that "the Iranian government has consistently practiced discrimination and exploited migrants, particularly Afghan migrants, taking advantage of their vulnerabilities."
For decades, Afghans fleeing war and poverty have gone to Iran to earn a living. Tehran has expelled many Afghans -- who are often blamed for insecurity and unemployment -- and periodically threatens those who remain with mass expulsion.
Many Afghans moved to Iran following the decade-long Soviet occupation of Afghanistan and the civil war that followed the Soviet withdrawal in 1989. Others sought refuge in Iran after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. After the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, some Afghans went to Iran seeking jobs.
Iran claims that it hosts up to 5 million Afghan refugees, with officials complaining they have received little financial help from the international community.
Worsening Bilateral Relations
Afghans who live in Iran said they have been caught in the middle of rising tensions between Tehran and the Taliban.
A heated war of words over cross-border water resources boiled over into deadly clashes last month. Tensions remain high following the deaths of troops from both sides on May 27.
"Many Afghans move to Iran due to economic issues but unfortunately Iran uses them to pressure the rulers in Afghanistan," an Afghan migrant who lives in Fars told Radio Azadi.
"The atmosphere has become tougher for Afghans in Iran," added the Afghan migrant, who did not want to reveal his name for security reasons. "We hope that Iran resolves its issues diplomatically and views Afghan refugees from a humanitarian point of view."
Drought-stricken southeastern Iran is heavily dependent on upriver water flows from Afghanistan. Tehran has called on the Taliban to release more water from the Helmand River, which feeds lakes and wetlands in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
The Taliban has rejected Tehran's claims that it is violating a bilateral water treaty signed in 1973, and said that even if dams were opened there would not be enough water to reach Iran.
In January, Mohammad Sargazi, a lawmaker from Sistan-Baluchistan, said Tehran should consider deporting Afghans refugees if the Taliban does not give Iran its share of water from the Helmand River.
An Iranian security official said on June 11 that nearly 19,000 Afghans were deported in the past two weeks for living illegally in the country.
U.S., Iran In Talks To Cool Tensions With A Mutual 'Understanding'
The United States is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, ensure the release of some detained U.S. citizens, and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said. These steps would be cast as an "understanding" rather than an agreement requiring review by the U.S. Congress, where many oppose giving Iran benefits because of its military aid to Russia, its domestic repression, and its support for proxies that have attacked U.S. interests in the region. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Cuban, Iranian Presidents Meet In Havana And Pledge To Seek Opportunities For Cooperation
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the last stop of Raisi's tour of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba aimed at shoring up support among Latin American allies, which like Iran are saddled with U.S. sanctions. Raisi told reporters in Havana that Cuba and Iran would seek opportunities to work together in electricity generation, biotechnology, mining, and other areas. Raisi said relations between the two grow stronger every day, while Diaz-Canel told Raisi that Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua have had to “heroically confront…interference by Yankee imperialism.” To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Whistle-Blower Journalist Says She Was Fired For Disclosing Harassment By Officer
An Iranian female journalist has reported that she has been fired following her disclosure that she was threatened and harassed by a Special Unit officer after being released from prison, where she was serving a two-year sentence for an interview she published with the father of Mahsa Amini, whose death while in police custody for a dress-code violation sparked months of nationwide protests.
Nazila Marofian wrote on Twitter that she was "dismissed from the editorial office" following the publication of her account of the incident where she wrote that a Special Unit officer had harassed her, making comments such as "What's with the hair and look? Of course, because you're a prostitute, you dress like this."
"After prison, two things happened to me. Continuous threats by my interrogator and being expelled and not allowed to work in editorial offices. All this because I am just a protesting critic," Marofian wrote in a series of tweets on June 15. Marofian was granted temporary release in January.
She added that such treatment is intended to drive people to "suicide" or to "flee" the country. Despite this, she emphasized, "As long as I'm alive, I will write and stay in my country."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
In the interview, Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the Judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced without a proper court hearing or defense by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview.
The subject of harassment and assaults by police officers on women in Iran, which are regularly raised but rarely investigated, have been documented during the protests over Amini's death. In addition to the existence of videos showing such incidents, human rights activists and several political prisoners have testified about witnessing or experiencing attacks by police.
Last November, CNN published an investigative report about the sexual assault and rape of some detainees from the protests while they were being held in prisons across Iran.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Group Says Iranian Students 'Severely' Beaten During Protest Over Dress Code
The Iranian Student Guild Councils says several students protesting against the dress code at Tehran's Art University were beaten by school security agents, leaving some in "critical" condition.
The students had been staging a sit-in at the university early in the morning on June 15 to protest against the mandatory hijab policy at the National Garden campus of the university.
"Despite the constant pressure and threats of security, the students are still in the university and students are not allowed to leave," the councils said on their Telegram channel.
Prior to the assault, university security reportedly prevented the delivery of food and water to the students while also blocking access to washrooms. There were also reports of threats to the students that "plainclothes officers" would be allowed to enter if the sit-in continued.
The Art University has made several attempts to make the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for students over the past decade, but the move has been met with resistance from students. The resentment over the policy has grown after months of unrest -- led by students and women around Iran -- sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
Following recent nationwide protests, pressure has increased on universities across the country to enforce the mandatory hijab policy. The extent of the crackdown on students is such that students are quickly summoned and issued "expulsion" or "suspension from studies" orders for any form of protest action, noncompliance with the dress code, or participation in any form of gathering or protest action.
For instance, Sepideh Rashno, a young woman who was arrested and tortured three months ago for protesting the mandatory hijab following the death of Mahsa Amini, was suspended from Alzahra University for two semesters, including the current one, for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
Proposed 'Chastity And Hijab Law' Increases Discrimination Against Iranian Women
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says a a new bill dubbed the Chastity And Hijab Law will add to the institutional oppression of Iranian women. The bill equates a woman's public appearance without the mandatory head scarf, or hijab, with nudity and being harmful to society in general. It provides for more severe punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment, the New York-based CHRI said. "The proposed bill seeks to intensify the control and punishment imposed on women" in the wake of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, last year in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say Two Members Die In Iranian Kurdistan
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says two of its members have died in separate incidents in Iranian Kurdistan amid clashes in the region.
The IRGC, which has been involved in operations against individuals they have deemed "suspicious" and those accused of killing Sajjad Amiri, a Basij paramilitary member, acknowledged the deaths on June 14.
The IRGC's Kermanshah Province branch said Mehdi Shah Maleki died in a "confrontation with a suspicious individual" in the city of Eslamabad-e-Gharb. It did not provide further details on the killing but added that two other IRGC members were also injured by gunfire.
The IRGC claims that the "suspicious individual" was arrested, but Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said the IRGC “has not been successful in arresting anyone and has fired indiscriminately at residential homes.”
The Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed that the identities of two suspects in Amiri's murder are "known" and that one of them had been convicted of previous crimes and had failed to return to prison after the end of a leave granted for a family visit.
In a separate incident, Hengaw reported that an IRGC member was killed in an armed confrontation between IRGC forces and members of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) on June 13 in the vicinity of the city of Sarvabad.
IRGC ground forces announced the "complete cleansing" on June 14 of the Kowsalan heights in the city of Sarvabad from those whom the IRGC has labeled "counter-revolutionaries."
At the time, the IRGC did not mention any casualties in these confrontations.
Two Kurdish news sites reported that IRGC forces "shelled" the area and that last week, IRGC forces used drones to shell areas around the mountain of Shahu in the cities of Ravansar, Paveh, and Sarvabad in Kermanshah and Kurdistan provinces.
Iran has been roiled in recent months by nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was being held in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
