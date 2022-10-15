Scattered Antiestablishment Protests Reported In Several Iranian Cities

Scattered protests are being reported in several cities across Iran where protesters have taken to the streets while chanting antiestablishment slogans, according to amateur videos posted online.

The protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest in Tehran by the morality police enter a fifth week despite a violent state crackdown and severe Internet cuts.



“Support! Support!” chanted a group of protesters in Rasht in northern Iran, calling on citizens to join them, according to a video published by the activist Twitter account @1500tavir.



RFE/RL could not independently verify the footage.



Another video posted online showed schoolgirls in Sanandaj in the western province of Kurdistan chanting: “Woman! Life! Freedom!”



The BBC published a video in which a group of women chanted “Death to Khamenei!” in Shahin Shahr in the central province of Isfahan.



Small protests were also reported in Hamedan and Ardebil.



Online monitor NetBlocks on October 15 reported a "new major disruption" to Internet traffic in Iran.



Earlier, activists issued an online appeal for a huge turnout for protests on October 15.



They called on people across Iran to show up at spots where the security forces are not present and to chant "Death to the dictator.”



Human rights organizations have said at least 201 people have been killed in a crackdown by security forces.



The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.



The crackdown has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on Iran from Britain, Canada, and the United States.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the country's enemies, including the United States and Israel, of fomenting the "riots.”

With reporting by AFP