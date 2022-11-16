Iran
Iran Issues Second Death Sentence In Three Days Over Protests
A court in Iran has handed a death sentence -- its second in three days -- to a protester arrested during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf. "A revolutionary court sentenced to death another defendant accused of terrorizing people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported late on November 15. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Targets Production, Transfer Of Iranian Drones To Russia In New Sanctions
The United States has imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones that have been used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement on November 15 said it imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, as well as other companies. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Film Committee Highlights Treatment Of Iranian Cinema, Theater Artists
A film committee in Iran has collected a list of 100 Iranian cinematographers and music and theater artists who have been summoned, arrested, or banned from leaving the country in the last few months, Iranian media reported.
In a report published on November 14, the Shargh newspaper wrote that the committee refused to publish the names of the artists.
The newspaper said Mojgan Ilanlu and Katayon Riahi are among famous artists who are in detention.
Riahi was one of the first Iranian celebrities to have removed her hijab in protest of Mahsa Amini's death, and Ilanlu, an Iranian documentary filmmaker, had previously published pictures of herself walking on the streets of Tehran without a hijab in solidarity with the anti-government protests.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures announced their support for the protesters.
In response, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the statement of support "worthless" in a speech and asked the judiciary to decide "whether their stance is criminal or not."
Prior to the recent wave of nationwide protests, three other prominent Iranian cinematographers, Mostafa al-Ahmad, Mohammad Rasulof, and Jafar Panahi were arrested after they joined a group of more than 300 Iranian filmmakers in calling on the security forces to "lay down arms" in the face of public outrage over "corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression" following a building collapse in May in the city of Abadan, which killed 41 people.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran on October 3 announced a sentence of six years against al-Ahmad.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Father Says Iranian Officials Pressured Him To Blame Kurdish Groups For Son's Death
Hassan Draoftadeh, the father of a 16-year-old boy who was killed last month in the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, says that security agents summoned him and pressured him to say his son was killed by Kurdish groups and not by the Iranian government.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, Kumar Daroftadeh's father said that the security agents asked him to say something he just couldn't.
"The government killed my son and must be held accountable. I told them, if Kurdish groups killed him, why did you steal his body and why did you have his cell phone?” he said.
"In no world and under any law, a 16-year-old child will not be shot."
Daroftadeh described his son as a martyr of freedom at his funeral on October 31 in the Kurdish-Iranian city of Piranshahr.
He told Radio Farda that his son was shot at close range while he was standing in the street with two other friends.
"The forensic doctor said that they shot him from a meter away," he added.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the brutal government crackdown that followed Amini's death have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Rights Advocate Issues Warning Over Severe Sentences Being Handed To Protesters
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison has published a letter expressing concern about the heavy sentences -- including the death penalty -- being handed to protesters who have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Narges Mohammadi sent the letter on November 14 to Javid Rahman, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, asking the agency to use all of its powers to stop authorities from issuing death sentences and possibly carrying out of the executions of protesters.
In the letter, Mohammadi also noted that some protesters are "in solitary confinement and under pressure to give forced confessions,” which are then used to justify heavy sentences and executions in order to "create terror and suppress the popular uprising."
Mohammadi's letter was published a day after the Iranian judiciary announced the death sentence for a protester in Tehran, as well as five- to 10-year prison terms for five other protesters.
Rights groups say more than 300 people have been killed during the police crackdown that has followed the protests over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, and Iranian authorities have vowed to increase pressure as the unrest spreads across the country.
In response, 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat parliament urged the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters. Iran's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, subsequently told a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council that he agreed with the request and that some protesters can be executed under the Qisas principle, or retaliatory law.
Mohseni-Ejei had already asked judges responsible for dealing with the cases of those arrested at the protests to refrain from issuing "weak sentences" to the people he called the "main elements" of the protests.
Human rights groups have decried the push for harsh sentences, noting that political prisoners in Iran are already deprived of many of their rights, including access to their chosen defense attorney.
A group of 40 Iranian lawyers recently published a statement saying the judicial system "has become one of the authoritarian forces with the presence of nonindependent and disobedient officials, and because of this, a corrupt network has ruled the country's destiny."
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Iranian Activist Ronaghi Sent Back To Prison After Hospital Treatment
Iranian hunger-striking activist Hossein Ronaghi has been transferred back to Tehran's notorious Evin prison after being moved to a hospital over health concerns. The Mizan news agency quoted "the opinion of doctors" at the hospital as stating there was an "improvement in the physical condition" of Ronaghi, prompting his discharge. Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Sinks Boat Carrying 'Explosive Materials' From Iran To Yemen
The U.S. Navy said on November 15 it had scuttled a boat transporting "explosive materials" from Iran to supply Huthi rebels in Yemen, with enough power to fuel a dozen ballistic rockets. The boat, which the U.S. Navy seized on November 8 in the Gulf of Oman, was sunk on November 13, the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet said.
Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Comments On Protests
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic republic's internal affairs. "Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in comments reported by the semiofficial Fars news agency. On Twitter, the Iranian foreign minister also slammed the "interventionist" positions of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. To read the original story on Deutsche Welle, click here.
No Push For Iran Nuclear Talks, U.S. Envoy Says, Due To Protests, Drone Sales
Iran's crackdown on protesters and the sale of drones to Russia have turned Washington's focus away from reviving a nuclear deal, which Tehran has so far rejected, the U.S. special envoy for Iran said on November 14. Speaking to reporters in Paris, Robert Malley insisted that the United States would leave the door open to resume diplomacy "when and if" the time came, but for now Washington would continue a policy of sanctions and pressure. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Piles Pressure On Iran's Leaders With More Sanctions
Iran's clerical rulers are facing mounting international pressure over their crackdown on protests, with the European Union imposing additional sanctions on the Islamic republic and France's president characterizing the unrest as a revolution. The nationwide protests, ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody on September 16 after her arrest for "inappropriate attire," have turned into a legitimacy crisis for the clerical establishment that took power over four decades ago. "Something unprecedented is happening," France's Emmanuel Macron told France Inter radio on November 14. "The grandchildren of the revolution are carrying out a revolution and are devouring it." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Concerns Grow Over Ronaghi's Health After Iranian Activist Moved To Hospital
Concerns over the health of Iranian hunger-striking activist Hossein Ronaghi have risen after he was transferred to a hospital in Tehran from the notorious Evin prison where he is being held.
Prison authorities informed Ronaghi's family late on November 13 that they had transferred him to the Dey General Hospital. Many people gathered in front of the hospital and the surrounding streets and chanted slogans supporting the activist.
Videos published on social media showed security officers disperse the gathering. Gunshots can be heard, although it is not clear where they came from. Some reported tear gas was lobbed at the crowd.
Iranian judicial authorities said on November 14 that Ronaghi's health was "stable" and rejected reports that the 37-year-old had been physically injured prior to hospitalization and that he had required resuscitation on arrival.
"Ronaghi's general state of health is stable and he will soon be released from hospital," the judiciary website Mizan Online reported.
"The decision to send him to a hospital outside the prison on [November 13] was made to avoid any possible deterioration in his clinical condition and for him to receive additional treatment," the website said.
Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab.
Reports say Ahmad Ronaghi, Hossein's father, suffered a stroke last week in front of Evin prison while asking about his son's condition and needed to be hospitalized for several days.
Last month, in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Ronaghi's father said prison officials threatened to kill his son if he gave an interview to foreign media.
Iran's judicial authorities have yet to comment on the reports or Hossein Ronaghi's condition.
On November 10, Ronaghi's sister, Sakineh Ronaghi, said Hossein told her on the phone that his kidneys had developed hydronephrosis due to the hunger strike and that he could not walk because of the torture he has suffered at the hands of interrogators.
Ronaghi had his leg broken by prison officers, according to journalist Masoud Kazemi, while Ronaghi's mother has said her son told her he had been injured by guards.
Security agents stormed Ronaghi's house and arrested him on September 22 as he was giving an interview to the London-based Iran International TV. He's been on a hunger strike since being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Sanctions To Target 'Inner Circle' Of Iran Guards, Germany Says
Fresh European Union sanctions will target the "inner circle of power" of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Germany said on November 14 as the bloc convened to respond to what it has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. The protests, triggered by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency. Read the original Reuters story here.
Iran Launches New Round Of Attacks On Kurdish Region In Northern Iraq
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired on targets in Iraq's northern Kurdish region, the latest round of attacks on the area in recent weeks.
Iranian media, including, IRNA, Tasnim and the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said bases of "terrorist groups" in the Kurdish region of Iraq were targeted with missiles and drones.
According to Tariq Haidari, the mayor of northern Iraqi city of Koye, at least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in the attacks on the headquarters of an Iranian-Kurdish party in this city near the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Erbil.
The AP news agency quoted a security official from the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, one of the exiled groups targeted, as saying they had suffered casualties but did not provide more details. The official was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The party has waged an insurgency against the Iranian government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In September, the IRGC issued a statement saying such attack operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."
The IRGC has accused Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted nearly two months ago in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
With reporting by AP. Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Set To Pile More Sanctions On Iran Over Violent Crackdown On Protesters
European Union foreign ministers are due to impose more sanctions on Iran on November 14 in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. The protests, sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency. To read the full Reuters story, click here.
Iran Claims To Issue First Death Sentence Over Protests
Iran on November 13 issued its first death sentence over the protests that have shaken the country's clerical leadership, the judiciary said. The almost two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody have prompted authorities to unleash a crackdown that has seen thousands detained. The accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crimes of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as for being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth."
Brother Of Hunger-Striking Iranian Dissident Says Evin Official 'Intends To Kill' Him
The brother of hunger-striking Iranian dissident Hossein Ronaghi says his brother's condition has "worsened" and he has been transferred to the hospital of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where his detention "on false pretenses" continues.
Hassan Ronaghi alleged in the same tweet that "Evin prosecutor Nasiripur intends to kill Hossein," an outspoken free-speech campaigner.
Ronaghi was detained on September 24 and has been on a hunger strike to protest authorities' denial of medical care, but he was said to have also begun refusing water on November 12.
His family has said the 37-year-old Ronaghi has a kidney condition and could die.
They have also said both of Ronaghi's legs were broken at Evin prison.
Officials have detained thousands and hundreds more are reported to have been killed since unrest began in mid-September over a 22-year-old woman's death in detention over an alleged dress-code violation.
The detainees include dozens of journalists, activist, and lawyers.
Ronaghi is among the most outspoken critics still inside the country, and has contributed in the past to The Wall Street Journal.
Ronaghi narrowly evaded arrest on September 22 while reportedly doing a live interview from his apartment with a London-based organization before his detention two days later.
The ongoing street protests around the country represent one of the biggest and most direct challenges to the religious leadership of Iran since the 1979 revolution.
With reporting by AFP
Iran's Arrest, Death Counts From Protests Climb As Tensions With EU Rise
Protests continued overnight on November 12-13 in many Iranian cities as rights defenders warned of a climbing death and arrest tolls, while Tehran responded angrily to outside criticism of the Iranian government's eight-week crackdown.
There were street demonstrations overnight in the capital, Tehran, and the cities of Arak, Shiraz, Zanjan, Sanandaj, and Sardasht.
Iran has been engulfed by protests and a brutal crackdown triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September after her detention by morality police for an alleged dress-code violation.
Video also emerged on social media of the moment when a 17-year-old was apparently shot by security forces in the city of Karaj. The images showed Mehdi Hazrati pushing ahead of a crowd of protesters before being gunned down.
Local media quoted by AFP said Iran's judiciary hadcharged 750 more people in at least three provinces over "recent riots," adding to at least 2,000 others the department has confirmed were already charged in connection with the unrest.
A judicial official in the southern Hormozgan Province was quoted as saying the various charges include "incitement to killing," "injuring security forces," anti-state propaganda, and damaging public property.
Elsewhere, the Hamamihan newspaper quoted a student activist as saying around 150 students at Al-Zahra University had been suspended overnight following a punishment directed at a gathering there.
Al-Zahra University has been one of the hubs of student protest since the current wave of unrest began.
The Iran Human Rights group, a nonprofit that operates inside and outside the country, said on November 12 that it had counted at least 326 deaths so far across 22 provinces since the start of the unrest, including 43 children.
It said that November 4, when at least 16 people died after security troops appeared to fire on a crowd in the town of Khash, was one of the bloodiest days in the crackdown on two months of protests.
The group repeated its call for a more decisive and urgent response from the international community to prevent Iranian deaths.
Western sources suspect at least around 14,000 others have been caught up in mass arrests since the protests began.
An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Qanaani, responded to criticism by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by saying his video appeal for added pressure on Tehran was "interventionist, provocative, and undiplomatic."
In a tweet, Scholz called for more EU sanctions and "to continue to step up the pressure" on the hard-line military Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iran's political leadership.
A day earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron met with a delegation of exiled Iranian rights activists and hailed the women-led protest movement in Iran as a "revolution."
France's foreign minister then accused Tehran of "dictatorial practices" and of using dual citizens as hostages, saying a total of seven French nationals are now in Iranian custody, after a video of a purported confession of spying by two French citizens was aired on Iranian television.
EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on expanded sanctions against Iran when they meet on November 14.
Germany and Iceland have also urged that an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council be convened later this month on the Iranian situation.
German news agency dpa reported early on November 13 that some Iranian residents of Berlin were attacked at a protest camp they set up there to show support for women's rights and democracy in their home country.
Police said a 26-year-old man with a knife had destroyed banners and threatened some of the Iranian activists.
No one was injured and the man was arrested, police added.
The German State Protection Office that handles terrorist attacks is also involved due to suspicions that the attack was politically motivated.
With reporting by dpa
Donetsk Battles Are 'Hell,' Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says As Kherson Mops Up
Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political, and trade ties. Zelenskiy described as hellish battles in the eastern region of Donetsk, where pro-Moscow forces were putting up a much stiffer fight after Russia abandoned on November 11 the only regional capital it had captured since the war began in February. To read original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Refugee Who Spent 18 Years At Paris Airport Dies
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived for 18 years at the Charles de Gaulle Airport terminal on the outskirts of Paris due to a problem with identification documents, died of natural causes on November 12. Nasseri lived at the airport from August 1988 to August 2006, when he was taken to a hospital due to illness. He had returned to the airport a few weeks ago, living at Terminal 2F at the airport outside the French capital until his death. Nasseri, 76, published a book about his life that attracted the attention of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and inspired the 2004 film The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Putin Speaks To Iranian President, With Emphasis On Deepening Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, with both leaders placing emphasis on deepening political, trade, and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement on November 12. It did not say when the phone call took place and made no mention of Iranian arms supplies to Moscow. Russia has stepped up its efforts to build ties with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on February 24. To read original story from Reuters, click here.
Two More French Citizens Likely Held In Iran, Foreign Minister Says
Two more French citizens are likely being held in Iran, taking the total of its nationals detained there to seven, France's foreign minister said in remarks published on November 12. France lashed out at Iran on October 6, accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest that Iran has linked to foreign foes."We have concerns over two other citizens. We are trying to check the contradictory information," Catherine Colonna told the Le Parisien newspaper in an interview. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Germany's Scholz Criticizes Iran's Crackdown On Protests, Calls For More Sanctions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly criticized Iran’s brutal crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini while expressing support for a new round of European Union sanctions against Tehran.
"We want to continue to step up the pressure on the [Islamic] Revolutionary Guards Corps and the political leadership," Scholz said in a video posted on Twitter on November 12.
European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on November 14.
“More than 300 killed, dozens of death sentences, and more than 14,000 arrests. So far. Those who demonstrate against oppression in Iran risk their lives, and often also the lives of their loved ones -- and face the prospect of torture and decades in prison,” he said.
“We are witnessing the fight for freedom and justice,” Scholz said, referring to the nationwide demonstrations in Iran where protesters have chanted: “Woman, life, freedom,” and, “Death to the dictator.”
“And we are witnessing how Iranian drones are attacking Ukrainian cities and how they are killing people. All of this is completely unacceptable,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany with Iranian roots fear for their relatives and are “appalled and disgusted by what the mullah regime is doing to the demonstrators," the chancellor continued. "It is clear that the Iranian government is solely responsible for this spate of violence.”
Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran. Baerbock had made a speech to the German parliament in which she said Berlin would not let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over the protest crackdown.
Responding to Amir-Abdollahian’s threat of consequences for Germany’s position, Scholz said, “What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back.”
Germany and Iceland on November 11 requested the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold an emergency session on Iran to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the country amid eight weeks of antiestablishment protests.
In a letter addressed to the council president, the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva asked for the session to be held on November 24, if possible, or another day that week, AFP reported.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iran Charges 11 Over Death Of Basij Paramilitary Member In Karaj
An Iranian judiciary official said on November 12 that 11 people, including a woman, have been charged over the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a ceremony last week in honor of a slain protester.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The judiciary chief of Alborz Province, Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, identified the Basij member as Ruhollah Ajamian and said that he was killed by “rioters.”
"Rioters attacked this security officer, who was unarmed, stripped him naked, stabbed him with knives, beat him with brass knuckles, stones, and kicks, and then dragged his naked and half-dead body on the asphalt street and between cars in a horrific manner," Harikandi said.
The indictments followed an investigation launched after images posted on social media showed "a group of rioters assaulting and killing" Ajamian, the judiciary's Mizan news site quoted him as saying.
He said some face charges of "corruption on Earth," which is punishable by death.
They are also accused of serious disturbance of public order leading to murder, gathering with the intention to commit crimes against the country's security, and propaganda against the state, he said.
Amini died on September 16 following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly not complying with hijab regulations.
Since her death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured. Several member of the security forces have been reportedly also killed. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
On November 12, UN rights experts urged Iranian authorities to stop indicting people with charges punishable by death for participation, or alleged participation, in peaceful demonstrations.
“With the continuous repression of protests, many more indictments on charges carrying the death penalty and death sentences might soon be issued, and we fear that women and girls, who have been at the forefront of protests, and especially women human rights defenders, who have been arrested and jailed for demanding the end of systemic and systematic discriminatory laws, policies and practices might be particularly targeted”, the experts said in a statement.
“We urge Iranian authorities to stop using the death penalty as a tool to squash protests and reiterate our call to immediately release all protesters who have been arbitrarily deprived of their liberty for the sole reason of exercising their legitimate rights to freedom of opinion and expression, association and peaceful assembly and for their actions to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms through peaceful means.”
With reporting by AFP
Macron Meets Iranian Women Activists, Hails 'Revolution'
French President Emmanuel Macron met a delegation of exiled Iranian rights activists on November 11, later hailing the female-led protest movement in the country as a "revolution.” Iran has for the last weeks been rocked by protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police. The movement has turned into the biggest challenge for the clerical regime since the 1979 revolution. The Iranian delegation included U.S.-based activist Masih Alinejad and Ladan Boroumand, the co-founder of a Washington-based rights group. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
UN Human Rights Council Asked To Hold Special Session On Iran
The United Nations Human Rights Council on November 11 was asked to hold an urgent session later this month on Iran, which has been rocked by weeks of deadly protests. In a letter addressed to the council president, the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva requested "a special session...to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children." To read the original story from AFP, click here.
