Protests Rock Iran Following Death Of Woman Arrested By Morality Police

At least three people have been killed in Iran during protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was taken into custody by the country's morality police. Human rights groups said Mahsa Amini was detained for breaking Iran's strict religious laws requiring Muslim women to wear a head scarf. Protests continued across the country on September 20 for a sixth straight day. Iranian police denied accusations of mistreatment, calling Amini's death an "unfortunate incident."