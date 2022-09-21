Iranian Protesters Chase Police In Tabriz As Nationwide Protests Continue

Protesters chased police officers in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on September 20 as nationwide protests continued over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the country's morality police. Mahsa Amini was detained for breaking Iran's strict religious laws requiring Muslim women to wear a headscarf. At least three people have been killed in violent police crackdowns on protesters. Video sent to RFE/RL's Radio Farda showed a woman with a bloody head injury she said was inflicted by club-wielding police.