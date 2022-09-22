Iran Restricts Internet, Social Media As Protests Spread Over Mahsa Amini's Death
Iran has partially restricted access to the Internet and social media platforms as protests spread to at least 50 cities following the death of a 22-year old woman who was detained by the country's morality police. Mahsa Amini was arrested for breaking Iran's strict religious laws requiring Muslim women to wear a head scarf. At least 10 protesters and one police officer have died in clashes according human rights groups and authorities.