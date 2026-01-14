A Design Student 'Shot From Behind' Is Among Countless Victims Of Iran Crackdown

Robina Aminian, a 23-year-old Kurdish woman studying fashion design in Tehran, is among thousands of victims who have died during an Iranian state crackdown on anti-government protesters. Her relatives say she was shot in the back of the head at close range. Aminian's aunt, who lives in Norway, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that she wants "to share this crime with the whole world," even as an Internet blackout is preventing more details of the violence from emerging.