Nika Shakarami's Mother Accuses Iranian Authorities Of 'Lying' About Daughter's Death

The mother of Nika Shakarami -- a 16-year-old who wound up dead after participating in anti-government protests in Tehran on September 20 -- has accused the Iranian authorities of "lying" about her daughter's death in an attempt to "exempt themselves." In a video message sent exclusively to RFE/RL's Radio Farda on October 6, Nika's mother, Nasrin Shakarami, said the authorities "stole" her daughter's corpse so they could bury it in secret and have pressured the family to echo the official and inconsistent account of an apparent killing.