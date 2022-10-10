More Oil Workers Join Iranian Protests As Unrest Continues

More than 1,000 workers at the Bushehr and Damavand petrochemical plants have joined in protests in Iran as demonstrators angry over the death of a young woman detained over an alleged Islamic dress code violation continued to defy a violent crackdown on dissent.

According to reports by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, the oil workers blocked access roads and chanted slogans, such as "Death to the dictator!" as they gathered on October 10 with a heavy security presence nearby.

Striking workers have been reported in several cities across the country in recent days, especially in heavily Kurdish areas where public outcry was initially strongest when word spread that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being picked up in the capital by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, "improperly."

The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says that at least 92 protesters have been killed by the security forces, although other groups cite death figures of 160 or more, along with hundreds more injured and thousands arrested.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani told a televised news conference on October 10 that visitors to Iran should respect local laws, a vague reference to earlier statements by officials that the West was fomenting the unrest.

Eyewitness accounts said that Amini had been beaten during her arrest, while her father has said she suffered bruises to her legs and has held the police responsible for her death.

The state-controlled ISNA news agency said on October 7 that Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization had determined "underlying diseases" were the cause of Amini's death, while making no mention of whether she had suffered any injuries.

A report on state television added that the forensic report showed Amini's death was related to "surgery for a brain tumor at the age of 8."

Iran's political leadership held a crisis meeting on October 9 where officials called on the people to preserve national unity and stand against the "hostile plots" of the enemies of the Islamic system.

A day earlier, activist hackers disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of the protests.

The activist group Edaalate Ali (Ali's justice) claimed responsibility for the attack. A mask associated with the Anonymous collective, which has hacked several Iranian authorities in recent weeks, was also shown on screen.