Iranian Oil Workers Strike, Raisi Heckled As Protests Enter Fourth Week

More than 1,000 Iranian oil workers have joined in nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress code violation and died in custody. It comes after Iranian President Ebrahim Rasi was heckled by Tehran university students and as protests enter their fourth week. Iranian security forces, meanwhile, continue their deadly crackdown, which has left at least 185 protesters dead according to human rights groups.